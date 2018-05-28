LIVE! Am at mercy of Congress and not 6.5 cr people of K'taka: Kumaraswamy

Write a comment

May 28, 2018

09:16 Am at mercy of Congress and not 6.5 cr people of K'taka: Kumaraswamy: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was at the 'mercy' of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka as his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the assembly elections. Ahead of his Delhi visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers, he reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority as he had promised and he would resign if he failed to fulfill it. However, he reminded people that Janata Dal-Secular did not get an absolute majority, which meant he and his party were rejected by the electorate. "The people of the state rejected me and our party. I had sought an absolute majority. I have heard the statements of farm leaders too and how much they supported me," he said "Mine is not an independent government. I had requested the people to give me a mandate that prevents me from succumbing to any pressure other than you. But today I am at the mercy of the Congress. I am not under the pressure of the 6.5 crore people of the state," Kumaraswamy said. The chief minister said he has certain compulsions as a politician. However, he has absolutely clarity on the issue of farm loan waivers, he said. Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party and other farmers' leaders, he said there was no need for any farmers' association to pressurise him (on farm loan waiver). "I am one step ahead of you to work for the farmers. You need not have to ask me for my resignation over farm loan waiver. "If I fail to do that then I myself will resign from the post. Farm loan waiver is my priority. Can't you wait for a week? Even the cabinet has not been formed yet," he added. Kumaraswamy urged farmers not to take the extreme step of committing suicide and to wait for a week as he was in the process of finding a way out to waive loans, not just of cooperative societies,but also nationalised banks. His remarks came in the wake of BJP's call for a state-wide bandh today, demanding immediate waiver of farm loans, as promised by the JD-S in their manifesto.

BJP state president had on May 25 announced a state-wide bandh on May 28 if farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore were not waived by then. -- PTI

09:06 Jawan, civilian killed as terrorists attack army camp in J-K: An army jawan and a civilian were killed last night when terrorists attacked an army camp in insurgency-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said. This is the first terror strike by terrorists after the Centre announced cessation of operations during the holy month of Ramzan. Police said the terrorists attacked the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in Pulwama district leaving a jawan seriously injured. A civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed was also caught in the crossfire leaving him seriously injured. Both were rushed to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district. They said the fire was retaliated by the army personnel. -- PTI

08:48 US delegation in N Korea to arrange summit: Trump: A United States delegation is in North Korea to make arrangements for the Singapore summit on June 12, President Donald Trump said, adding hope for his meeting with the reclusive nation's leader Kim Jong Un. Trump also said he sees "brilliant potential" in Pyongyang. "Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself," Trump said in a tweet. Trump is scheduled to have a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim in Singapore on June 12. Last week, he had suddenly cancelled the meeting after North Korean statements in which they threatened not to attend the summit. Soon thereafter, the North Korean leaders said they were ready to meet anytime and anywhere. Kim had an unscheduled meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in wherein they discussed ways to revive the summit. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said a pre-advance team is headed to Singapore to prepare for the summit. "I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!" Trump said in the same tweet. According to The Washington Post, Sung Kim, a former US ambassador to South Korea and former nuclear negotiator with the North, has been called in from his post as envoy to the Philippines to lead the preparations. Sung Kim met with North Korea's vice-foreign minister Choe Son Hui, who said last week that Pyongyang was "reconsidering" the talks, the daily said. The two officials know each other well -- both were part of their respective delegations that negotiated the 2005 denuclearisation agreement through the six-party framework. The talks are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday at Tongilgak, or "Unification House," the building in the northern part of the demilitarised zone where Kim Jong Un met Moon on Saturday, The Post reported. -- PTI