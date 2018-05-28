LIVE! Am at mercy of Congress and not 6.5 cr people of K'taka: Kumaraswamy

09:16 Am at mercy of Congress and not 6.5 cr people of K'taka: Kumaraswamy:
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was at the 'mercy' of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka as his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the assembly elections.
Ahead of his Delhi visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers, he reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority as he had promised and he would resign if he failed to fulfill it.
However, he reminded people that Janata Dal-Secular did not get an absolute majority, which meant he and his party were rejected by the electorate.
"The people of the state rejected me and our party. I had sought an absolute majority. I have heard the statements of farm leaders too and how much they supported me," he said
"Mine is not an independent government. I had requested the people to give me a mandate that prevents me from succumbing to any pressure other than you. But today I am at the mercy of the Congress. I am not under the pressure of the 6.5 crore people of the state," Kumaraswamy said.
The chief minister said he has certain compulsions as a politician. However, he has absolutely clarity on the issue of farm loan waivers, he said.
Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party and other farmers' leaders, he said there was no need for any farmers' association to pressurise him (on farm loan waiver).
"I am one step ahead of you to work for the farmers. You need not have to ask me for my resignation over farm loan waiver.
"If I fail to do that then I myself will resign from the post. Farm loan waiver is my priority. Can't you wait for a week? Even the cabinet has not been formed yet," he added.
Kumaraswamy urged farmers not to take the extreme step of committing suicide and to wait for a week as he was in the process of finding a way out to waive loans, not just of cooperative societies,but also nationalised banks.
His remarks came in the wake of BJP's call for a state-wide bandh today, demanding immediate waiver of farm loans, as promised by the JD-S in their manifesto.
BJP state president had on May 25 announced a state-wide bandh on May 28 if farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore were not waived by then. -- PTI
09:06 Jawan, civilian killed as terrorists attack army camp in J-K:
An army jawan and a civilian were killed last night when terrorists attacked an army camp in insurgency-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.
This is the first terror strike by terrorists after the Centre announced cessation of operations during the holy month of Ramzan.
Police said the terrorists attacked the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in Pulwama district leaving a jawan seriously injured.
A civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed was also caught in the crossfire leaving him seriously injured.
Both were rushed to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries.
Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district.
They said the fire was retaliated by the army personnel. -- PTI
08:48 US delegation in N Korea to arrange summit: Trump:
A United States delegation is in North Korea to make arrangements for the Singapore summit on June 12, President Donald Trump said, adding hope for his meeting with the reclusive nation's leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump also said he sees "brilliant potential" in Pyongyang.
"Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself," Trump said in a tweet.
Trump is scheduled to have a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim in Singapore on June 12. Last week, he had suddenly cancelled the meeting after North Korean statements in which they threatened not to attend the summit.
Soon thereafter, the North Korean leaders said they were ready to meet anytime and anywhere. Kim had an unscheduled meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in wherein they discussed ways to revive the summit.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said a pre-advance team is headed to Singapore to prepare for the summit.
"I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!" Trump said in the same tweet.
According to The Washington Post, Sung Kim, a former US ambassador to South Korea and former nuclear negotiator with the North, has been called in from his post as envoy to the Philippines to lead the preparations. Sung Kim met with North Korea's vice-foreign minister Choe Son Hui, who said last week that Pyongyang was "reconsidering" the talks, the daily said.
The two officials know each other well -- both were part of their respective delegations that negotiated the 2005 denuclearisation agreement through the six-party framework.
The talks are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday at Tongilgak, or "Unification House," the building in the northern part of the demilitarised zone where Kim Jong Un met Moon on Saturday, The Post reported. -- PTI
08:31 Voting begins for high-stakes Kairana constituency, 10 assembly, 3 other LS seats:
Voting has begun to four Lok Sabha seats, including the politically-crucial Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states today.
Besides Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh, by-election will be held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat.
The Kairana bypoll will see a joint opposition taking on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.
The ruling BJP, on the other hand, is making extra efforts to retain the seat to try and send a strong message to voters, party cadres as well as the opposition parties -- that the drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections was an aberration, and that it was still strong in western UP.
All four major parties in Maharashtra -- the Congress, the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP -- have pulled out all stops for the Lok Sabha bypolls as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.
The Shiv Sena has fielded late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga's son Shriniwas Wanaga in Palghar, much to the dislike of the BJP which has in-turn nominated Congress deserter Rajendra Gavit.
The bypoll in Palghar was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga in January this year.
In Bhandra-Gondia, Nana Patole quit as the BJP MP and resigned from the ruling party to return to the Congress earlier this year, necessitating the by-election.
The BJP is confident of retaining the two seats while the opposition feels setbacks to the ruling party in the bypoll would boost the vigour of the 'anti-BJP camp' and lead to new alignments in state politics.
The ruling party has locked horns with the NCP for retaining the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat while in Palghar, it is in a direct fight with the ally Shiv Sena even though the contest is multi-cornered.
In Nagaland capital Kohima, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said that all arrangements had been made for the peaceful conduct of the bypoll to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state.
The by-poll is a straight contest between ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi and opposition NPF nominee C Apok Jamir.
The Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Neiphiu Rio from the Lok Sabha to contest the Nagaland Assembly election in February. Rio is presently the chief minister of the state.
The assembly bypolls will take place in Maharashtra (Palus Kadegaon constituency), Uttar Pradesh (Noorpur), Bihar (Jokihat), Jharkhand (Gomia and Silli), Kerala (Chengannur), Meghalaya (Ampati), Punjab (Shahkot), Uttarakhand (Tharali) and West Bengal (Maheshtala).
The counting of votes will take place on May 31. -- PTI
Image: Women show their inked fingers after casting their vote in Palghar, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI