LIVE! PM Modi to address 44th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am

May 27, 2018

09:58 Pakistan goes to polls on July 25: Pakistan's upcoming general elections for parliament and provincial assemblies will be held on July 25, according to a decree signed by President Mamnoon Hussain. The Election Commission of Pakistan in a formal letter last week had proposed the president to grant permission to hold election between July 25 and 27. Sources in the President Office said that Hussain approved July 25 and signed the document to be sent to the ECP to grant it permission to go ahead and hold polls. According to the law, ECP proposes dates to the president to organize general elections, who is empowered to fix the final date.

The present government will complete the tenure on May 31 and the caretaker government will take over form June 1 and remain in office until a new government is set up through elections. It is the second consecutive elected government that is poised to complete the five-year tenure. It was elected in 2013. Earlier, the ECP announced that a total of 105.95 million voters will use their right of vote to elect the new government. Among them are 59.2 million male and 46.7 million female voters, showing A gender gap of over 12.5 million. -- PTI

09:54 Rahul meets Karnataka leaders on allocation of ministerial berths, talks inconclusive:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi opn Saturday held deliberations with party leaders from Karnataka on the allocation of ministerial berths between his party and the Janata Dal-Secular, but the talks remained inconclusive. Sources said that the issue could not be resolved despite marathon deliberations and the leaders will again meet today. The meeting was attended by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, state party in-charge K C Venugopal, and senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and D K Shivakumar. "We discussed about portfolio allocation. First, we need to finalise the portfolios between the two parties. Thereafter, we will decide whom to allocate what ministry," Venugopal told PTI after the meeting. The entire process will be completed in a day or two, he added. The Congress and the JD-S are at loggerheads over the key portfolios of finance and home. Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy has admitted to having "some issues" with the Congress over portfolio allocation that was delaying the formation of the entire council of ministers. -- PTI

09:21 36 Bangladeshis held in Pune district for illegal stay: Thirty-six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Saturday from various areas of Pune district for allegedly entering and living in the country illegally, police said. The arrests were made by the anti-terrorist unit of Pune Rural Police and local police in Yevat, Daund and Baramati. "They were arrested under the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, Foreigners Act and IPC," said a police officer. In March, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Pune by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly providing shelter to suspected members of Ansarullah Bangla Team, an Islamic extremist group from the neighbouring country. The arrested trio themselves too were living illegally in India. -- PTI

09:20 PM Modi to address 44th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad through 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am.

This will be the 44th edition of his radio programme. The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

The Modi government completed four years in office yesterday. After becoming the prime minister, Modi started 'Mann ki Baat' to talk to people through radio.

09:02 Terrorists decamp with 2 rifles of PSOs in J&K: Terrorists on Saturday night decamped with two rifles of the personal security officers of a protected person in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Two weapons -- an AK-47 rifle and an INSAS rifle -- have been taken away by the militants from the personal security officers (PSOs) from the residence of a protected person in Darban Anantnag in south Kashmir, a police official said. The PSOs of the protected person -- Sayed Gowhar -- were from security wing and Kulgam police respectively, he said. The official said the protected person was apparently not present at his house. Police has registered a case and investigation underway in the matter, the official said. -- PTI