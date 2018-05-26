LIVE! Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Tangdhar, 5 terrorists killed

10:24 Rlys' toilet policy: Low cost sanitary napkins, condoms to be sold at stations:
Condoms and sanitary pads would now be sold at toilet facilities both inside and outside railway stations for not only the passengers but also the people living in its vicinity, a new toilet policy recently approved by the railway board said.
The policy stated that due to lack of proper sanitation facilities in and around the station premises, those living in the vicinity, especially nearby slums and villages, were often found defecating in the open and urinating in station premises which made the surroundings unhygienic and resulted in health-related problems.
"In order to address these issues, the railways is utilising the station premises to set up facilities having separate toilets for men and women which will be utilised to build awareness for best practices of menstrual hygiene and usage of contraceptives as proposed.
"Each facility will have a small kiosk to sell low- cost sanitary pads for women along with provision of an incinerator, and condoms for men," the policy said.
Under the policy each station would have two such facilities. One outside the station in the circulating area and another inside the station so that they can be used by people visiting the stations and also those living around them, free of cost.
The policy said each facility was to have separate toilets for men, women and Divyangjans with provision of both Indian and Western style commodes in them.
Requirement for funds to set up these facilities at all 8,500 stations would be met through CSR funds from different corporations and their maintenance would be ensured through advertisements/CSR, the policy stated.
"For maintaining the cleanliness of the toilets, three persons -- two sweepers (one male to clean toilets for men and divyangjans and one female for women toilets) and one supervisor -- will be engaged by the agency. Reputed NGOs will be engaged to build and operate the toilets (CSR support from corporates) with a maintenance contract," it said. -- PTI
10:22 Bhanwari Devi case: Bail granted for 3 accused :
A Jodhpur court has granted interim bail for three days to the three main accused in the 2011 abduction and murder case of Bhanwari Devi in Rajasthan.
The trial court granted bail to Malkhan Singh Bishnoi, Parasram Bishnoi and their sister Indira Bishnoi to allow them to attend a condolence meeting of their aunt at their ancestral Tilwasni village near Jodhpur.
The bail period begins today and the trio would have to return to the authorities by the evening of May 28.
"All this period, they will remain under strict police watch," the government counsel said.
The case had grabbed headlines in 2011 after the name of then Rajasthan minister Mahipal Maderna had cropped up in connection with the killing of Bhanwari Devi.
Bhanwari Devi, posted as an auxiliary nurse midwife at a sub-centre in Jaliwada village, around 120 km from Jodhpur, had gone missing on September 1, 2011.
She disappeared after a CD allegedly showing Maderna in compromising position with the 36-year-old nurse was aired by some television news channels.
The CBI had said Bhanwari Devi was allegedly abducted from Jodhpur's Bilara area and killed. Her body was handed over to another gang which burnt it in a limestone quarry and dumped the remains in a canal, the agency alleged.
Maderna, who represented Osian assembly constituency, was arrested on December 2, 2011 in Jodhpur by the CBI along with Parasram Bishnoi, brother of Malkhan Singh.
Rajasthan Police arrested Indira Bishnoi from Madhya Pradesh in June last year. -- PTI
09:31 Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Tangdhar, 5 terrorists killed:
Five terrorists were gunned down today after security forces foiled infiltration bid along Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Massive search operation is underway to check if there are any remaining terrorists in the region.
The terrorists were attempting to enter the Indian side in the wee hours of the morning but were spotted and fired upon by Indian forces, new agency ANI reported.
08:57 Sibal on Modi's 4 years :
@KapilSibal
After 4 years :
Na ' Acchhe Din '
Na ' Sachhe Din '
Ab aage barednge 'Tere Bin '
When ' truth ' on run '
Good days ' not come Your time is done
08:44 For us, it is always India First: Modi on his govt's 4th anniversary:
The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today completed four years in office.
Modi express his gratitude to Indians for their "unwavering faith" in his government in four tweets.
"On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards Indias transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights," Modi said.
"I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication," he said in another tweet.
"For us, it is always India First. With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India," Modi tweeted with #SaafNiyatSahiVikas hashtag.
00:05 Putin says he will step down as president after term expires in 2024:
Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would respect the Russian constitution which bans anyone from serving two consecutive presidential terms, meaning he will step down from his post in 2024 when his current term expires.
Putin has stepped down as president once before, in 2008, after serving two back-to-back terms only to return in 2012 after doing a stint as prime minister, a manoeuvre he would be legally entitled to carry out again.
"I have always strictly abided by and abide by the constitution of the Russian Federation," Putin said, when asked if and when he would be leaving office.
"In the constitution it's clearly written that nobody can serve more than two terms in a row ... I intend to abide by this rule."
Putin easily won re-election in March, extending his tenure by six years to 24 - which would make him Moscow's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.