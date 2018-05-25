LIVE! Petrol above Rs 85/litre in Mumbai after today's hike

Write a comment

09:12 Petrol above Rs 85/litre in Mumbai after today's hike: Fuel prices continued to increase for the 12th straight day today, with petrol and diesel prices hiked by 32 and 18 paise, respectively.



As per the Indian Oil Corporation, revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are Delhi Rs 77.83 per litre; Mumbai 85.65; Kolkata 80.47 and Chennai 80.80; whereas diesel prices are: Delhi 68.75; Mumbai 73.2; Chennai 72.58; Kolkata 71.30.



The prices came into effect at 6 am today.



The domestic fuel prices are increasing as the crude oil price in the international market is continuously rallying upwards.



In addition to it, the rupee is weakening against the US dollar, which has affected the rupee-dollar exchange rate, thus putting further burden on the prices here. -- ANI

09:09 US seeks credible investigation into killing of Hindus by ARSA: 'Deeply concerned' over the Amnesty International report on the alleged killing of Hindu villagers by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, the United States today said there was an urgent need for a credible and independent investigation into the human rights violations in Myanmar's restive Rakhine province.



"We are deeply concerned by Amnesty's report on the killing of Hindu villagers by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. Accountability for all those responsible for human rights abuses and violations in northern Rakhine state remains critical," a US State Department spokesperson told PTI.



He said the report further highlights the urgent need for a credible and independent investigation in Rakhine state to further determine all facts on the ground to fix accountability and provide justice to victims.



"The United States continues to support such an investigation," the spokesperson said.



In its report early this week, the Amnesty International said a Rohingya armed group brandishing guns and swords was responsible for at least one, and potentially a second, massacre of up to 99 Hindu women, men and children as well as additional unlawful killings and abductions of Hindu villagers in August 2017.



'At around 8 am on 25 August 2017, ARSA attacked the Hindu community in the village of Ah Nauk Kha Maung Seik, in a cluster of villages known as Kha Maung Seik in northern Maungdaw Township. At the time of the attack, the Hindu villagers lived in close proximity to Rohingya villagers, who are predominantly Muslim. Rakhine villagers, who are predominantly Buddhist, also lived in the same area,' Amnesty said in its latest report.



In a statement Burma Task Force, a coalition of 19 US and Canadian Muslim organisations, slammed the Amnesty International for 'such a report'.



'It is a major public relations bonanza for the genocidal Burmese regime. It puts 60,000 Rohingyas in India even at more risk than they already are,' it said.



'The Amnesty International report presents, as fact, evidence and conclusions that are both seriously questionable, and by doing so it aids the propaganda efforts of a regime whose every action suggests it is bent on carrying out genocide,' the task force said.



Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorisation Act 2019, which addresses the issue of alleged ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.



"This provision imposes new sanctions on Burmese military officials and bars their forces from US joint drills," Congressman Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said.



Over the past year, the Burmese military has escalated its decades-long campaign against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority. More than 7,00,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee and thousands have been slaughtered. Entire villages have been burned and bulldozed, he said. -- PTI

08:29 Kim still willing to meet Trump 'any time in any way': North Korea on Friday said that its leader Kim Jong Un is still willing to meet United States President Donald Trump 'at any time and in any way', after the latter abruptly cancelled their historic June 12 summit.



Kim Kye Gwan, a top official at North Korea's foreign ministry, said in comments published on Friday by the country's state-run media KCNA that Trump's decision runs counter to the global community's wishes for peace on the Korean Peninsula, CNN reported.



"We reiterate to the US that we are willing to sit face to face at any time and in any way," said Kim Kye Gwan.



Donald Trump, who cancelled the upcoming summit with North Korea on Thursday, said that calling it off is a lost opportunity for the latter and the world.



According to local media, during remarks at the White House, Trump termed the summit's cancellation a 'tremendous setback' for the North Koreans and the world alike.



'The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump said in a letter to Kim Jong Un.



As per a release by the White House on May 24, Trump blamed the 'hostility' and anger displayed by North Korea regarding the US-South Korea Max military drills for calling off the summit.



'Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, l feel it is inappropriate at this time to have this long-planned meeting,' Trump said.



Trump further took a dig at Kim Jong Un by saying, 'You talk about your nuclear capabilities. But ours are so massive and powerful that l pray to God they will never have to be used.'



He further extended his gratitude towards Kim for releasing three US prisoners Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong Chul who were held captive on charges of espionage or for doing 'hostile acts' against the North Korean government.



'I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated,' Trump added.



He further said that 'if you change your mind having to do with this summit, don't hesitate', as referred to canceling of the summit as a missed opportunity. -- ANI

