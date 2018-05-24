LIVE! Rohit Vemula's mother condoles BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya's son's death

Write a comment

May 24, 2018

12:25 Srinagar bans begging at public, religious places in Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned begging at public and religious places here and directed the police to arrest the offenders.





The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah yesterday, said Srinagar being the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir holds a great importance in the socio-economic landscape of the state and so it is contingent upon the administration to take all measures necessary to make the district more citizen friendly and to prevent public nuisance at all costs.





"Begging being an offence under the Act (Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act I960), it is imperative that strict necessary action under law be initiated against the offenders," it stated.





The deputy commissioner said, "It has been observed that off late there is a proliferation of beggars on the streets of Srinagar which creates massive nuisance for the general public."





The order stated any person found soliciting alms in a public place, or in or about a mosque, temple or other place of public worship, whether or not under any pretence and entering on any private premises for the purpose of soliciting alms shall be immediately arrested under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act, 1960 read with Section 61 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Svt 1989.





Those exposing or exhibiting with the object of obtaining or extorting alms, any sore, wound, injury, deformity or disease whether of human being or an animal shall also be arrested, it said. -- PTI

12:15 Stalin protests outside outside TN secretariat, detained : DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding protests outside the Tamil Nadu secretariat over the Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, has been detained by the police. Several others detained too.





The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin, in which 12 people lost their lives. The DMK had on Tuesday called for an all-party protest in all district headquarters on May 25 to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district. -- PTI

12:00 Not slip disc, it's a neck injury, that may ground Virat : Yes, Virat Kohli did visit a hospital in Mumbai for a check-up, but he may not have been diagnosed with a slip disc, as reports suggest.





A top BCCI official, who is privy to Kohli's county engagements, clarified that it is a case of "neck sprain" and not a "slip disc injury".





"Yes, Virat has had fatigue issues and this is a case of workload management rather than injury management. But it isn't a case of slip disc. As of now, we will be monitoring his workload," the senior official told PTI on condition of anonymity.





"We are chalking a plan wherein his county stint will be curtailed. He will play two four-day matches as per the original plan and not the five Royal London Cup (50 over) matches," he added.





When pressed further on the reported slip disc injury, the official replied: "Yesterday, Virat posted his fitness video as part of the Government's 'Fitness Challenge'. I can tell you that the video was shot yesterday." Kohli had been tagged by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in the social media campaign and he had posted a video of him working out in the gym in repsonse.





Asked why did he visit a spinal surgeon at Khar medical facility, the official said: "Virat had suffered a neck sprain during an IPL match in Jaipur (RCB's final game). The pain had subsided but he went for a precautionary check-up." -- PTI

11:46 Rohit Vemula's mother condoles BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya's son's death: Radhika Vemula, mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, today offered her condolences to former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya after his 21-year-old son died of a cardiac arrest.





"My deepest condolences to Mr Bandaru Dattatreya and family from the bottom of My Heart. As I know the pain when someone lost their son, I hope you will be fine. Sorry for your loss. Jai Bhim," she said in a Facebook post.





Dattatreya's son Vyshnav, a third year MBBS student, suddenly collapsed while having dinner on May 22, BJP sources said.





His sister and brother-in-law, who are doctors, rushed him to a nearby private hospital while giving him first aid in the car, they said.The doctors tried to revive him by putting him on ventilator and taking other measures, but in vain, they added.



He was declared dead at around 12:30 am yesterday.





Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, had hanged himself in his hostel room on the campus on January 17, 2016 as he was allegedly upset over the disciplinary action taken against him by the varsity.





The issue had taken a political turn with allegations that the extreme action was a result of discrimination against Dalit students at the behest of Dattatreya, then Union labour minister.





It was also alleged that the BJP leader had written a letter to the Education Ministry, seeking action against the Dalit students' "anti-national" acts.Mr Dattatreya was named as a prime accused in the case of abetment to suicide.





However, a report of the one-man judicial commission under former Allahabad High Court judge Justice A K Roopanwal gave a clean chit to the BJP leader.





Image: Bandaru Dattatreya's son Vyshnav and his daughter.

11:20 Virat Kohli diagnosed with slip disc: Reports: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been diagnosed with a slip disc, reports the Times of India. The slip disc or herniated disc probably occurred due to non-stop cricket over the last 12 months.





Unfortunately, the injury has come at a time when Kohli has tried to ensure preparations for the tour to England were without reproach. Kohli's plan to prepare for the Test series against England by signing up for county side Surrey may not work out. Doctors treating him at a hospital in Khar, Mumbai, said Kohli does not need surgery as of now.





Ironically, just this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video. PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit.





11:10 After the oath, Kumaraswamy seeks blessings : Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Nanjavadhoota Swami of Pattanayakanahalli Mutt in Bengaluru yesterday.





Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy was on Wednesday sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of top leaders and regional satraps in a rare public show of unity perceived as a possible harbinger of a broad-based anti-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.





They smiled broadly, shook hands warmly, and even embraced each other at the bonhomie-filled event to herald the advent of the JD-S-Congress coalition government in the state amid doubts about its longevity.

10:53 CRPF official killed, jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals: Update on the killing of a CRPF jawan: An official of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit was today killed and another jawan injured when a pressure bomb, planted by Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said.





The blast occurred around 7.45 am in a forest near Puswada village when a road opening party of the 206th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) - a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - was out on patrolling, a senior police official told PTI.





"Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, belonging to CoBRA 206th battalion, was killed in the explosion while constable Manik Tinpare of the same unit sustained minor injuries," he said.





The road opening party had launched the operation between Timilwada to Dornapal, around 500 km away from here, he said. While the security personnel were cordoning off a forest near Puswada, the CoBRA official came in contact with a pressure improvised explosive device, planted by Maoists beneath the dirt track, that exploded leaving the two personnel, including him, injured, he said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured personnel were brought to field hospital of the CRPF in Chintagufa where Kumar succumbed to his injuries, he said. The injured jawan will be airlifted to Raipur for further medication, he said.





10:45 Internet services suspended in Tuticorin: Internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi from 9 pm onwards yesterday and will remain suspended until further instructions are issued by the administration.





One person was killed and three others injured earlier yesterday as fresh violence broke out in Anna Nagar, thus taking the death toll of the Sterlite protest incident to 12.





On Tuesday, 11 people were killed and over 65 got injured during protests against the construction of a new copper smelter by the Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.





10:31 Power supply to Sterlite to be disconnected : The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed the District collector of Thoothukudi to disconnect power supply to the Sterlite Copper's smelter. The Board found the unit was "carrying out activities to resume production" despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed.





In the line of Opposition fire, the state government yesterday constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras high court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the violence, and shunted out the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Tuticorin.





Collector N Venkatesh has been replaced by the Collector of neighbouring

Tirunelveli Sandeep Nanduri, while Nilgiris district police chief Murali Rambha will take over from SP P Mahendran.





The Union home ministry has, meanwhile, sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the circumstances leading to police firing on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant, which they claim had polluted ground water in the area, official sources said in New Delhi.





Image: Smoke billows from a burning bus during protests demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit, in Tuticorin. Photograph: PTI Photo

10:21 Just in: : One CRPF personnel killed, one injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Puswada. The injured jawan is from the 206 CoBRA battalion.



09:47 Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner gets permanent security clearance: Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of United States President Donald Trump, has finally received security clearance, a media report said, bringing cheers to his supporters and the White House staffers. The permanent security clearance for Kushner had been pending since last year. "Having completed all of these processes, he's looking forward to continuing to do the work the president has asked him to do," said Abbe D Lowell, attorney of Kushner, in a statement. He said the Kushner's application was "properly" submitted, reviewed by numerous career officials and underwent the normal process. According to The New York Times, Kushner was issued permanent security clearance by career staffers of the FBI, after the investigative agency completed its background check against the president's son-in-law. Married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, Kushner is a special advisor to the President and his special envoy on the Middle East Peace Process. Kushner was among several White House officials who spent the first year of the administration working on provisional clearances, meaning he was allowed to view classified information while his FBI background check was pending, the daily said. Those clearances were stripped in February under a new White House policy, it added. In another news report, The Washington Post said the FBI's background check into Kushner's financial history and foreign contacts took more than a year, and his clearance level was downgraded in February, becoming a source of uncertainty for the West Wing aide and blocking him from approved access to some of the nation's most sensitive secrets. Lowell said Kushner last year became "one of the first to voluntarily cooperate with any investigation into the 2016 campaign and related topics", the daily reported. -- PTI

09:30 Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir again: Pakistani troops today once again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire in the Kamal Koot area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars along the LoC.

Five persons including a10-year-old boy were killed in the shelling on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the ongoing skirmishes to 12 including two Border Security Force jawans and an eight-month-old boy.

Over 100 border dwellers have been evacuated and put in safe shelters and an operation to evacuate others is going on with use of bullet proof vehicles.

Image: A villager walks past a damaged house at border village Jora Farm in R S Pura Sector, Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

09:25 Pentagon kicks out China from major US military exercise: Alleging that Beijing is engaged in "destabilising behaviour" in the South China Sea, the Pentagon today kicked out China from its annual maritime military exercise. Asserting that the US is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Pentagon said China's continued militarisation of disputed features in the South China Sea only serve to raise tensions and "destabilise" the region. "As an initial response to China's continued militarisation of the South China Sea, we have disinvited the PLA Navy from the 2018 Rim of the Pacific Exercise. China's behaviour is inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the RIMPAC exercise," Lt Col Christopher B Logan said. The Department of Defense, he said, has strong evidence that China has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and electronic jammers to contested features in the Spratly Islands region of the South China Sea. Logan said China's landing of bomber aircraft at Woody Island has also raised tensions. "While China has maintained that the construction of the islands is to ensure safety at sea, navigation assistance, search and rescue, fisheries protection and other non-military functions, the placement of these weapon systems is only for military use," he said. The Pentagon called on China to remove the military systems immediately and to reverse course on the militarisation of the disputed South China Sea features. "We believe these recent deployments and the continued militarisation of these features is a violation of the promise that President Xi made to the United States and the World not to militarise the Spratly Islands," Logan said. Separately Congressman Mac Thornberry, who is Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said this year's National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA prioritizes military readiness and strengthens key partnerships while also underscoring that the long-term strategic competition with China is a principal priority for the US. -- PTI

09:06 Pompeo says funds to Pakistan under review, accuses Islamabad of mistreating US diplomats: The American financial assistance to Pakistan is under review, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers and accused Islamabad of treating US diplomats "badly". Pompeo was responding to questions from Congressman Dana Rohrabacher who said the US should stop providing any financial assistance to Pakistan until it releases Shakil Afridi, a doctor who helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden in 2011. "With respect to Pakistan, we released far fewer funds in 2018 than in the year prior. The remainder of the funds available are under review. My guess is that that number will be smaller still," he told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Rohrabacher said he sees no "reason" in giving any financial aid to Pakistan if it still keeps Afridi in jail. Pompeo said he worked "diligently" on the issue of Afridi in his previous role as the CIA Director, but acknowledged that he has been "unsuccessful" so far. "Please be aware that it's at my heart and I know it's important and we can do that. We can achieve that outcome," he said. Rohrabacher intervened by saying that the situation is getting "worse" in Pakistan. "These people in Karachi and the Sindhs and the others, they're now facing these people who are killing their leaders or killing their people who believe in certain things that are different than the radical Islamic philosophy of some of the people in the Pakistani government," he alleged. Besides financial assistance issue, Pompeo said, the US also needs to take note of treatment meted out to American diplomats by Pakistan. -- PTI

09:05 PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge: A day after Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli accepted Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge and nominated Narendra Modi in his video post, the prime minister has accepted his challenge.

"Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit," Modi said on twitter.

Rathore, one of Indias first individual Olympic medalists, had kicked off #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign on Twitter and had asked people to take a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it in a bid to make people aware of the necessity of fitness.

Rathore, in a self-made video posted on Twitter, had challenged Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton ace Saina Nehwal to join in.

08:25 Decision on Singapore summit next week, says Trump: United States President Donald Trump has said it would be clear "next week" whether his scheduled June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore would take place. "We will know next week about Singapore. And if we go, I think it will be a great thing for North Korea," he told reporters at the White House. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told lawmakers that the June 12 Summit was going to happen. Trump also hinted that the talks could still happen despite the browbeating between the two leaders "We're going to see what happens. On Singapore, we're going to see. And it could happen. It could very well happen. But whatever it is, it is," Trump said. His remarks came days after North Korea threatened to pull out of the summit protesting against the US-South Korea military exercise. Even as the suspense remains, the White House has said it is going ahead with the preparations for the first-ever summit between the two leaders. -- PTI

00:23 Anti-Sterlite protest: DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25: The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu today called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors in Tuticorin, in which 11 people lost their lives in the last two days. The DMK had yesterday called for an all-party protest at all the district headquarters on May 25 to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday night, the DMK said instead of the all-party protest, a bandh would be observed on May 25 to condemn the police action and demand the closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin district.

Stating that the people living in Tuticorin and its neighbouring districts were angered by the police action against the agitators, the release said, "The bandh will also reflect the feelings of Tamils."

"The DMK, the All India National Congress, the Dravida Kazhagam, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the CPI, the CPI-M, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will participate in the day-long state-wide protest," it added.

-- PTI