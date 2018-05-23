LIVE! Akhilesh will ride his cycle in MP: SP to contest all 230 seats

Write a comment

May 23, 2018

10:14 President Kovind, the grandpa: A warm, personal, tweet from the President. @rashtrapatibhvn tweeted this picture yesterday writing, "Took my grandchildren to a bookshop in Shimla; bought them books for their summer holiday reading. Happy to experience the spreading digital payments culture in our country #PresidentKovind." A warm, personal, tweet from the President. @rashtrapatibhvn tweeted this picture yesterday writing, "Took my grandchildren to a bookshop in Shimla; bought them books for their summer holiday reading. Happy to experience the spreading digital payments culture in our country #PresidentKovind."

10:07 Akhilesh will ride his cycle in MP: SP to contest all 230 seats : Undeterred by the failure in its electoral ventures in Gujarat and Karnataka, the Samajwadi Party is all geared up to contest all 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled later this year.





"Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav was on a three-day visit from May 18 to MP during which he made it clear that the party will be contesting polls on all 230 seats. This time 'cycle' (SP symbol) will run in MP also," SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI.





Akhilesh toured extensively in the areas bordering UP from Bundelkhand to Vindhya region.





He addressed the public in Sidhi and Satna districts of Vindhya region, besides Khajuraho in Chhattarpur district of Bundelkhand.





09:55 Lalu admitted to hospital in Mumbai : Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Mumbai today. He was admitted to to the Asian Heart Hospital for treatment of heart and kidney related ailments.





The RJD chief was accompanied by son Tej Pratap, daughter Misa Bharti, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.



Lalu has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special CBI court in Ranchi since December last year and was undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences earlier. He was admitted to RIMS on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, and was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.





09:45 2 lakh Rohingyas at risk when the rains arrive in B'desh : About 150,000-200,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar are at risk from flooding and landslides during the monsoon season, the UN has said. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said yesterday that more than 7,000 Rohingya refugees were affected by storms or landslides earlier this month, at the start of the monsoon season.





"The monsoons typically deposit 2.5 meters of rain on Cox's Bazar, resulting in significant flooding. As a result, 150,000-200,000 refugees and 883 community facilities are at risk from flooding and landslides during the monsoon season, including 25,000 refugees at critical risk," he said. Dujarric said UN Agencies have ramped up preparedness activities to mitigate the effects of the rains on refugees.





While Bangladesh has been dealing with monsoons annually and has developed some experience in these matters, the situation present in the refugee camps is unique in scope and volume, and the international humanitarian community is working to support and protect the refugee communities most at risk, he said.





"The lack of sufficient safe space for at-risk refugees and of safe shelters, limits the UN's risk mitigation possibilities," Dujarric said. -- PTI





Image: Rohingya siblings flee violence as they hold one another as they cross the Naf River along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh in November 2017. This is a Pulitzer Prize winning picture by Reuter's Adnan Abidi.

09:39 Pak ceasefire violations continue, 1 dead : One dead, two injured after heavy shelling from Pakistan in Kathua's Hiranagar sector.





Yesterday, an eight-month old baby died after he was hit by a bullet in Akhnoor. The baby died instantly.





ANI reported that the baby was struck by the bullet during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani troopers in the Keri Battal area of Akhnoor.





While Indian forces have been retaliating with heavy counter fire, civilians have been moved to safer locations.





Pakistani forces have been firing without provocation in several sectors in J&K despite the Indian government declaring a unilateral ceasefire in view of the holy month of Ramzan.





Both sides have suffered loses with BSF losing two jawans in firing from across LoC last week.





Reinforced bunkers have been built in several locations to ensure civilians had proper cover from fire and mortar shelling, but there appears to be no end to the shelling from Pakistani forces.

09:25 Novelist Philip Roth dead : Novelist Philip Roth, a dominant force in American literature throughout the latter half of the 20th century, has died, US media said late Tuesday. He was 85 years old. The New Yorker magazine first reported the death of Roth, who won the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for his acclaimed novel "American Pastoral." The New York Times confirmed the death of the late writer who lived in New York and Connecticut, citing a close friend.

08:55 BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son dies of heart attack: Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son died of a massive heart attack last night.

Bandaru Vaishnav was a third year medical student.

According to NDTV, Vaishnav was reportedly having dinner with his family at their Ramnagar residence in Hyderabad, when he suddenly collapsed.

Dattatreya took him to a hospital in Musheerabad where he breathed his last at 1.30 am.

08:44 US committed to achieving denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula: Pompeo: The United States is committed to achieving denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and creating conditions such that the North Korean regime no longer threatens the world, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Pompeo made the comments after attending a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and the visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "We are committed to achieving denuclearisation and creating conditions such that the North Korean regime no longer threatens the world," Pompeo told reporters The State Department and the White House, he said, were continuing to prepare for the meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, so that in the event that the summit takes place on scheduled date, the administration is fully prepared. Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12. However, North Korea has threatened to cancel the meeting over a joint US-South Korea military exercise. The US has said it is going ahead with the preparation. Pompeo said the mission statement had not changed at all. "Will do what it takes to make sure that this is a successful meeting, whether that's meeting with the North Koreans in some third country or whatever it may take. We are prepared," Pompeo said in response to a question. "The President will ask us to ensure that we've done all we can to make sure that we have the real opportunity to have this historic successful outcome," he said. Exuding confidence that the meeting would indeed take place, Pompeo, who is the only US leader to have met Kim twice in the last one month, said the US was continuing to do its work and lay the foundation for a successful meeting. "With respect to Chairman Kim, I haven't spoken publicly about the conversations we've had; they were between he and I," Pompeo said. "But I do have a real sense that he would find American investment, American technology, American know-how of real value to his people, and it's something that he and I had a chance to speak about generally," he said. -- PTI

08:32 Kumaraswamy to take oath today as Oppn set to show strength: A Janat Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in today in Karnataka at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could plant a seed for a broad-based anti-Bharatiya Janata Party platform before the Lok Sabha polls next year. Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara will be sworn in as the deputy CM, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state K C Venugopal said. Congress's Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, will be the next speaker, while the deputy speaker's post will go to the JD-S, Venugopal said. The Congress would have 22 ministers and the JD-S 12, he said, adding they would be sworn in after the floor test slated for Thursday. Kumaraswamy will be the second chief minister to take oath in Karnataka within a week, after BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa stepped down without facing the floor test on May 19 in the face of imminent defeat. Government officials and sources in the JD-S said Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan are among those likely to be present for the ceremony. -- PTI