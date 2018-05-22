LIVE! Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire in J&K

Write a comment

May 22, 2018

09:07 White House releases commemorative coin before Kim-Trump meet: The White House has released a commemorative coin to mark the June 12 meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Released by the White House Communications Agency, the "trip coin" describes the North Korean leader as the "supreme leader" and the occasion as peace talks. The much-anticipated meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12. Last week, North Korea had threatened to cancel the meeting, blaming the US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment". Pyongyang has also taken strong exceptions to military drills between the US and South Korea. The White House said it was going ahead with the preparations of the summit. -- PTI

08:57 Pak election commission suggests July 25-27 for general polls: Pakistan's election commission on Monday proposed July 25-27 as possible dates for holding general elections in the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan forwarded a report to President Mamnoon Hussain requesting him to set one of the proposed dates as the day of the polls. The announcement comes just days before the term of the sitting PML-N government is set to expire on May 31. Consultations regarding candidates for the post of caretaker prime minister are also ongoing. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah regarding the matter last week. A final meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday. Prior to the meeting, Abbasi met PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif to discuss candidates for the post. A close aide to Sharif and a senior PML-N leader told the daily that the meeting was of the view that it did not make much difference whether the PML-N proposed a name for the caretaker prime minister "as everyone knows who would control him at the end of the day". "In such a situation there is a view in the party that it should not be keen in nominating someone for the slot, he said, adding that if this view prevailed (in the party) either the opposition (PPP) nominee would get the nod of the PML-N or the matter might be referred to the ECP. . Another leader who was privy to the development was quoted as saying that Sharif was not in favour of referring this matter to the ECP and wanted consensus. He said the huddle also seriously pondered over accepting the nominee of the PPP for the caretaker premier. -- PTI

08:43 Farewell, my friend!: Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport.

"Farewell, my friend! In a special gesture symbolising our friendship, Russian President #Putin personally bid farewell to PM @narendramodi at the airport at the conclusion of PM's short but successful visit to Russia," external affairs ministery spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with this photo.

08:38 PM returns home after informal summit with Putin : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back home after holding an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral topics, including defence cooperation as well as global issues of common concern.

08:31 Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla's killer pleads guilty to hate crime: A United States navy veteran, who is serving life in prison for killing Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injuring two others at a suburban Kansas City bar last year, has pleaded guilty to hate crime and firearm charges. Adam Purinton admitted that he fatally shot Kuchibhotla in February 2017 after confronting him and another man Alok Madasani from India at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe. He is already serving life in prison on a state murder charge. He faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, which is the sentence that the prosecution and defense are jointly requesting.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 2. "Hate crimes are acts of evil, and the Department of Justice has prioritised their zealous prosecution," said acting associate attorney General Jesse Panuccio. In this case, Purinton embarked on a murderous rampage with clear premeditation to kill on the basis of race, color, religion, and national origin, he said. "It was a hate crime, and he is being brought to justice. While we cannot ameliorate the irreparable harm to the victims and their families, we hope that securing this guilty plea brings them some measure of closure. And this prosecution sends a message across the nation: hate crimes will not be tolerated," Panuccio said. -- PTI

08:19 Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire in J&K: In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops on Tuesday fired mortar shells on border outposts at several places in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector, prompting retaliation by the Border Security Force personnel guarding the International Border.

The residents of the Arnia sector have migrated to safer places after Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control on Monday.

On Sunday night, Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortars, targeting Narayanpur area of Ramgarh sector in Samba district, hours after "pleading" with the BSF to stop firing, after being pounded with heavy artillery that left a trooper dead across the border.

The BSF also released a 19-second thermal-imagery footage, showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border, in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB.

The BSF has lost two of its jawans in the latest round of unprovoked firing along the IB in Jammu region since May 15.

Four civilians were killed and 11 others injured on Friday in the Jammu area due to the firing, which increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 19.