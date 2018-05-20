LIVE! 5 of 10 most valued cos lose Rs 57,333 cr in market valuation

Write a comment

May 20, 2018

11:23 5 of 10 most valued cos lose Rs 57,333 cr in market valuation: The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued Indian companies dropped by Rs 57,333.55 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit.



While RIL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank made gains on the other hand.



The m-cap of RIL tumbled Rs 34,908.45 crore to Rs 5,91,353.05 crore.



The valuation of HDFC slumped Rs 10,582.42 crore to Rs 3,11,482.69 crore and that of Maruti dived Rs 6,819.46 crore to Rs 2,57,147.16 crore.



ONGC lost Rs 2,887.47 crore to Rs 2,37,479.02 crore and ITC shed Rs 2,135.75 crore to Rs 3,44,344.18 crore from its m-cap.



On the other hand, HUL's valuation jumped Rs 21,169.09 crore to Rs 3,47,212.06 crore. HUL on Friday went past ITC in market valuation to become the most valued FMCG firm.



TCS added Rs 7,992.15 crore to Rs 6,70,450.51 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 5,488.64 crore to Rs 2,46,654.92 crore.



The m-cap of Infosys went up by Rs 600.63 crore to Rs 2,58,546.04 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 584.32 crore to Rs 5,22,745.23 crore.



In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ONGC.



Over the last week, the Sensex lost 687.49 points, or 1.93 per cent. -- PTI

10:48 Petrol, diesel touch all time highs as oil companies hike rates: Petrol price today touched a record high of Rs 76.24 per litre and diesel climbed to its highest ever level of Rs 67.57 as the oil PSUs passed on four weeks of relentless rise in international oil prices to consumers. Petrol price today increased by 33 paisa a litre in Delhi -- the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017, and diesel by 26 paisa, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals. With this increase, petrol has touched an all time-high, breaching the previous high of Rs 76.06 touched in Delhi on September 14, 2013. Diesel rates are also at the all-time high level.

This is the seventh straight day of price increase since oil PSUs on May 14 resumed daily price revision after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus. In all, petrol price has been raised by Rs 1.61 a litre and diesel by 1.64 in last one week. In India, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai where high local taxes has led a price of Rs 84.07 per litre. Petrol has breached Rs 80 mark in Bhopal (Rs 81.83 a litre), Patna (Rs 81.73), Hyderabad (Rs 80.76) and Srinagar (Rs 80.35), according to the price notification. Petrol in Kolkatta costs Rs 78.91 per litre while it is priced at Rs 79.13 in Chennai.

The cheapest petrol is available in Panjim where a litre comes for Rs 70.26. Diesel is the costliest in Hyderabad were it is priced at Rs 73.45 a litre due to high local taxes. It is priced at Rs 73.34 in Trivandrum. Other cities where diesel rates have crossed Rs 70 mark are Raipur (Rs 72.96 a litre), Gandhinagar (Rs 72.63), Bhubhaneswar (Rs 72.43), Patna (Rs 72.24), Jaipur (Rs 71.97), Ranchi (Rs 71.35), Bhopal (Rs 71.12) and Srinagar (Rs 70.96) A litre of diesel costs Rs 71.94 in Mumbai, Rs 70.12 in Kolkatta and Rs 71.32 in Chennai, the notification said. -- PTI

10:25 India sixth wealthiest country in the world: Report: India is the sixth wealthiest country in the world with a total wealth of USD 8,230 billion, while the United States is the richest nation globally, says a report. According to the AfrAsia Bank Global Wealth Migration Review, the US is the wealthiest country in the world with a total wealth of USD 62,584 billion, followed by China (USD 24,803 billion) at the second place and Japan (USD 19,522 billion) at the third place. "Total wealth" refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country. It includes all their assets (property, cash, equities, business interests) less any liabilities. It exclude government funds from figures. Larger countries have an advantage due to higher populations. Other countries in the top 10 wealthiest list includes the United Kingdom USD (9,919 billion), Germany (USD 9,660 billion), India (USD 8,230 billion), Australia (USD 6,142 billion), Canada (USD 6,393 billion), France (USD 6,649 billion) and Italy (USD 4,276 billion). Factors that will help in wealth creation in India include, large number of entrepreneurs, good educational system, robust outlook for IT, business process outsourcing, real estate, healthcare and media sectors which will result in a 200 per cent rise 10 year wealth growth forecast, according to the report. In the coming decade, China is expected to witness a significant rise in total wealth to USD 69,449 billion by 2027, while wealth of the US would be around USD 75,101 billion. Globally, the total private wealth held worldwide amounts to around USD 215 trillion and there are around 15.2 million HNWIs in the world, each with net assets of USD 1 million or more. -- PTI

That Sonia Gandhi made a formal call to H D Deve Gowda offering unconditional support to the Janata Dal-Secular and the chief ministership to H D Kumaraswamy is now well known.

09:40 China to purchase more US goods to reduce trade deficit: China will ramp up its purchase of United States goods to reduce its massive trade imbalance with the United States, the two countries said in a joint statement at the conclusion of the latest round of high-level trade talks between them. The two sides also agreed on "meaningful increases" in United States agriculture and energy exports. The US will send a team to China to work out the details, the joint statement at the conclusion of the trade delegation level talks between the two countries on May 17 and 18, stated. "There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China. To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services," the joint statement said. This will help support growth and employment in the United States, it said. The United States delegation included Secretary of the Treasury Steven T Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross, and United States Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer. The Chinese delegation was led by State Council Vice Premier Liu He, Special Envoy of President Xi. The delegations also discussed expanding trade in manufactured goods and services. There was consensus on the need to create favourable conditions to increase trade in these areas. -- PTI

09:00 BJP should resign from Goa, other states too: Congress: Following the political drama in Karnataka, the Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said if the saffron party has any shame then they should resign from Goa and from other states.

"Just like what happened in Karnataka, if the BJP government has any shame then they should forthwith resign from Goa and also from the other states where they have stolen the majority," Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik said at a press conference..

Congress's statement comes after BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister of Karnataka ahead of the floor test paving the way for Congress and Janata Dal-Secular combine to form the government.

Now, Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23. -- ANI

IMAGE: Congress MLAs hand over memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha saying Congress is the single largest party in the state and asked her to invite them to form the government. Photograph: ANI/Twitter