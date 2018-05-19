LIVE! Congress releases new audio, says Yeddyurappa luring its MLA

Write a comment

May 19, 2018

14:24 American TV queen Oprah arrives at the royal wedding: Oprah Winfrey just arrived at St. George's Chapel for todays royal wedding. She's wearing a pink dress, a cream-colored hat adorned with pink flowers and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, British PM Theresa May, who is not on the guest list today - no politicians have been invited -- has sent her best wishes to Harry, Meghan.

"My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day," she wrote on Twitter.

14:18 Royal Wedding guests arrive at Windsor Castle: For all the royal wedding fans, the moment is here.

People are already arriving on the Windsor Castle grounds. More than 2,600 people, including local students and charity workers who support causes close to the couple, will have a front row seat to the festivities on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Wedding guests -- including our 'desi' girl Priyanka Chopra and tennis star Serena Williams will be at the wedding.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal Family will make their way to Windsor Castle around 3.50 PM (IST). Soon after, Harry and best man Prince William will walk to the castle, while Markle and her mother Doria Ragland will arrive at the church by car.

Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

14:03 Congress releases new audio, says Yeddyurappa luring its MLA: A day after Congress released an audio clip claiming that the BJP has been trying to bribe its newly-elected party MLAs -- the party today released two new clips, one including BS Yeddyurappa itself.

Reportedly, BS Yeddyurappa has been caught trying to 'lure' Congress MLA BC Patil.

The call was reportedly made to the MLA when all the elected Congress leaders were being shifted to a resort in Kochi after the Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority within 15 days. Patil, who told Yeddyurappa that he has confidence in the chief minister, said that he has three more MLAs under his influence.

Earlier, the party had released a similar audio tape, with BJPs Janardhana Reddy offering ministership to Congress MLA BasanagoudaDaddal, Ill arrange a meeting with the National President. Youll become a minister. Youll make 100 times the wealth you made so far.

The Karnataka election results which gave a fractured mandate, with none of the parties able to reach the magic numbers have resulted into the JD-S and Congress coming together and reaching the figures of 116 while BJP at 104 is scheduled to prove the majority at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka assembly has been adjourned till 3:30 pm.

13:58 SC decision on Karnataka trust vote showed governor was at fault: Sena: The Supreme Court's decision of slashing the 15-day window given to BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to prove majority showed that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had favoured the saffron party and he was at fault, the Shiv Sena said today.

It also alleged that since the BJP has "money and muscle power", it may win over some Congress and JD-S MLAs to prove majority in the southern state.

"The Karnataka power play reached the corridors of the Supreme Court, which virtually nullified the governor's decision. Despite the BJP not having the clear majority, governor Vajubhai Vala hurriedly invited it to form the government and gave it 15 days time to prove majority," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"But the SC reduced the 15-day window and ordered it to be done within 24 hours. This shows that the governor had granted extra favours to Yeddyurappa. The SC decision of drastically slashing the 15-day window shows that the governor was at fault.

"The newly-elected members of the Karnataka assembly are yet to take oath. But ever before that the governor had nominated an Anglo-Indian member. Although it is the prerogative of the governor, given the political instability and the power play at work, it was an attempt to assure one vote (to BJP)," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

-- PTI

Image: Karnataka Governor Vajuabhai Vala administering the oath of office to BS Yeddyurappa.

13:47 Prince Harry flies in befriended Lesotho orphan for royal wedding: Moving away from the Karnataka drama, here's a nice story from across the pond.

Britain's Prince Harry, who is set to wed American actress Meghan Markle today, has invited an orphan he befriended 14 years ago from the African kingdom of Lesotho for the wedding.

Mutsu Potsane was four when the then 19-year-old Harry struck up an instant rapport with him during a gap-year stay in the landlocked southern African country in 2004.

Read the story HERE

13:20 2 Congress MLAs missing as K'taka legislators take oath: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa will have to take a Supreme Court-ordered floor test by 4 pm on Saturday to confirm whether he enjoys the majority in the 224-member House he claimed in a letter to the governor.

Both BJPs Yeddyurappa and former CM Siddaramaiah, the leader of the Congress legislature party, say they are confident of their numbers.

Two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil have not yet come to the assembly for oath-taking.

When asked about the missing MLAs, Congress leader Veerapa Moily says, "They know very well that they are 104, still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact. Two of our MLAs are still not here, whenever they come they will surely support us."

12:58 Harry becomes the Duke of Sussex, Meghan to become Duchess of Sussex: Harry becomes the Duke of Sussex with immediate effect but Meghan will not become the Duchess of Sussex until they are married.

A Buckingham Palace statement read: "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

12:42 JUST IN: Two Congress MLAs Anand Singh & Pratap Gowda Patil have not yet come to the assembly for oath-taking

12:29 Karnataka floor test: MLAs' names to be written against votes: A headcount of MLAs will be taken at the Karnataka assembly floor test ordered by the Supreme Court on Saturday at 4 pm. Each members name will be recorded in writing against his/her vote. For the first time this method will be used to conduct a floor test.

The last floor test in Karnataka was held in October 2011 when K G Bopaiah was the legislative assembly Speaker and B S Yeddyurappa was the chief minister. Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly secretariat S Murthy said each new MLA had been sent summons through WhatsApp and SMS to attend the assembly and participate in the vote of confidence to be taken by the two-day-old Yeddyurappa government.

They will also have to show identity cards before entering the assembly. After the MLAs are sworn-in, the CM will move a vote of confidence. We will take a headcount row by row. In each row, the MLAs will have to stand and signify if they support or oppose the confidence motion. We will record their votes in writing also, he said.

The legislature secretariat is taking extra pains to ensure that there is no doubt or confusion over the number of votes or who voted in which way. So other methods like voice vote or a show of hands have been kept out while the apex court itself ruled out a secret ballot.

Chief Minister Yeddyurappa has asked MLAs to cast conscience votes as he is short by seven votes needed to prove majority in the assembly. Sources said efforts were on to prevent MLAs from coming to the Legislative Assembly and taking oath.

12:15 Congress confident of winning floor-test in Karnataka assembly: Hours before the floor test is set to begin in Karnataka assembly, Congress leaders said they have the numbers and ultimately they will form the government in the state in alliance with Janata Dal-Secular.

Before leaving for the assembly, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said the numbers are against the Bharatiya Janata Party and expressed confidence that Congress-JD-S will form the government in the state.

"Numbers are against the BJP. Numbers are in favour of us. MLAs are in our favour. We will form the government," Azad said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Lok Sabha MP, said, "The BJP does not have the numbers; we will win the floor test. The BJP is just trying to prove their majority and they will fail to do so."

-- ANI

11:44 Karnataka floor test: 'Most important objective was to establish transparency': Following the Supreme Court's order of keeping K G Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker for the floor test this evening in the Karnataka assembly and order for live telecast of the proceedings, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior lawyer and party leader said, "Most important objective was to establish transparency. Since the statement has come from ASG that live feed of proceedings would be given, we hope & trust there would be fairness."

The Congress leader added, "I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress & JD-S."

The Congress leader added, "I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress & JD-S."

Meanwhile, Mukul Rohatgi said, "The SC heard the pleas of the Congress, all their pleas have been rejected. The desperate attempts of Congress to remove him from post has failed. I think they are scared & did not even want a floor test in the first place."

11:27 BS Yeddyurappa takes oath on the floor of Karnataka assembly: BJP's B S Yeddyurappa has taken the oath on the floor of the Karnataka assembly. He was the first MLA to be sworn in, followed by former CM Siddaramaiah.

The oaths are now being given in batches, as the assembly begins to prep for the floor vote which will take place at 4 pm.

11:20 KG Bopaiah WILL remain as pro tem speaker: SC: The Supreme Court has rejected the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular's plea challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker in the Karnataka assembly.

The Congress had asked the top court on Friday evening to cancel Bopaiah's appointment by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala because he had a dubious and controversial record.

Congress leaders say Bopaiah, as the assembly's speaker, appeared to have been selected for his proven track record in helping Yeddyurappa survive the floor test in 2010.

Congress leaders say Bopaiah, as the assembly's speaker, appeared to have been selected for his proven track record in helping Yeddyurappa survive the floor test in 2010.

Back then, Bopaiah, 62, had then famously disqualified five independent and 11 BJP lawmakers who rebelled against Yeddyurappa after he was charged in a mining scam. That ruling helped the BJP government of Yeddyurappa survive the trust vote ordered by the government.

11:12 To ensure transparency, SC directs live streaming from Karnataka assembly: Whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly is being heard by the Supreme Court this morning.

Here are the updates from the apex court:

-- Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for the Congress and JD-S combine says, "The individual appointed must be the senior most member of the House which is a convention in the Parliament also."

-- He adds while making his case, "Long standing convention has been broken after the appointment of Bopaiah," adds, "Even SC has ratified this practice in two judgments."

-- Justice SA Bobde says, "There've been instances where senior most MLA wasn't appointed as Pro tem speaker. Kapil Sibal replies 'KG Bopaiah has different history. His decision of disqualification was set aside by this Court earlier."

-- Kapil Sibal argues "I am requesting that don't allow KG Bopaiah to take the floor test."

-- Justice Bobde remarks: "If you want us to examine his suitability, bonafide of Boppaiah, we have to issue notice to him. We must then postpone the floor test."

-- -- SC says "Law can't direct the Governor to appoint a particular person as Pro-tem Speaker. Unless convention becomes legal norm, it can't be enforced by Court."

-- Supreme Court says, "Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings."

10:56 19 people killed as truck overturns in Gujarat: Sixteen labourers and three children were killed and six others injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned at Bavaliyari village near Dholera in Ahmedabad early today, police said. The accident took place on Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar highway when the cement-laden truck was coming from Pipavav Port in Bhavnagar district, police said. "There were 25 labourers travelling in the truck. The vehicle turned turtle early morning and 19 labourers were crushed to death," Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police R V Asari said. The deceased included 12 women and three children, he said, adding that while 18 of them died on the spot, another one died in a hospital. Six injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, the officer said. "The accident seems to have taken place as the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle. After the mishap, the driver escaped from the spot and a search has been launched to trace him," Asari said. Further investigation is underway. PTI

10:55 SC begins hearing of Cong-JDS plea against pro tem speaker: The Supreme Court begins hearing Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine's plea challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker to conduct the crucial floor test.

Bopaiah, who was the speaker between 2009 and 2013, is considered close to B S Yeddyurappa.

The Congress-JDS combine has approached the apex court, arguing that he is not the senior most MLA.

Usually, the senior most member is selected as the pro tem speaker for purposes, which also include election of the speaker.

Pro tem is a Latin phrase which best translates to "for the time being" or temporary.

Usually, the senior most member is selected as the pro tem speaker for purposes, which also include election of the speaker.

Pro tem is a Latin phrase which best translates to "for the time being" or temporary.

The Supreme Court had in 2011 quashed Bopaiah's decision to disqualify 16 MLAs ahead of the no-confidence motion which had ensured the survival of the Yeddyurappa government. The apex court had then said that basic constitutional values and principles of natural justice were not observed by Bopaiah in disqualifying the 11 rebel BJP and five independent legislators.

10:38 PM Modi arrives in J&K on day-long visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh this morning on his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first after the Centre announced suspension of operations against terror groups during the holy month of Ramzan. This is the his second visit to Leh, a Himalayan town sharing border with Pakistan and China and located 450 km north of the state's summer capital city of Srinagar. He had visited here on August 12, 2014 and inaugurated a hydel power project.

After reaching the airport, the prime minister stopped on the road and met people who had come to welcome him. "I thank the wonderful people of Leh for the warm welcome. I am delighted to be here," he tweeted The prime minister will participate in the closing ceremony of 100th birth anniversary of the 19th Kushak Bakula Rinpoche. Bakula was seen as the force behind several political agitations in the region and was its voice all over the world. He was born in Matho on May 21, 1917, and educated at Geshes, Lhasa (Tibet). A scholar of the Mahayana school of Buddhism, he was head priest of the Spituk Gompa. He died in 2003. Later, Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work on the Zojila tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity to this region.

The 14 km tunnel will be country's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel. -- PTI

10:28 K'taka floor test: SC to begin hearing on appointment of pro tem speaker : Here's the man of the moment.

K G Bopaiah, who has been appointed the pro tem speaker to conduct the crucial floor test, was spotted in the Karnataka assembly.

The Supreme Court will shortly begin the hearing of Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine's plea challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker.

10:08 Karnataka assembly turns into fortress ahead of floor test: Heavy security has been deployed outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of crucial floor test to be held at 4 pm today.

The Supreme Court, while oredering a floor test in the Karnataka assembly on Friday, asked the authorities, including the Director General of Police, to ensure law and order outside the assembly.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed around the assembly which prohibits gathering of five or more people, carrying out processions, carrying weapons, display and burning of effigies and shouting provocative slogans.

09:20 Ahead of floor test, both camps confident of victory :

100% I am going to have absolute majority. Tomorrow I am going to take all that decision which I promised to the people of Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka chief minister

Numbers are against the BJP. Numbers are in favor of us. MLAs are in our favour. We will form the government: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress



The BJP doesn't have the numbers, we will win the floor test. The BJP is just trying to prove their majority and they will fail to do so: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress

Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the CM for 5 years: Sadananda Gowda, BJP



Both Congress and JD(S) have an unholy alliance. They are going to be rejected, people are going to reject them: Ananth Kumar, Union minister and BJP leader

09:12 Congress, JD-S MLAs reach Bengaluru for floor test : Newly-elected Janata Dal-Secular and Congress MLAs from Karnataka have arrived in Bengaluru for the crucial floor test in the state assembly today.

The MLAs were camping in two Hyderabad hotels to avoid any poaching bids from the Bharatiya Janata Party. JD-S MLC Basavaraj said that as many as 36 legislators belonging to his party and 77 of the Congress were camping in the city hotels. Though the legislators were prepared to stay in Hyderabad for a few days, they all left on Friday night by road to Bengaluru after the Supreme Court ordered that a floor test be held in the Karnataka assembly at 4 pm today to confirm whether newly-appointed BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa enjoys a majority in the state.

08:54 Modi's J&K visit: Internet services suspended in valley : Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir valley ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir today, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Zojila tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh with the rest of the country.

A three-tier security arrangement has been thrown around Srinagar ahead of Modi's visit to all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for ring road projects in Srinagar and Jammu costing nearly Rs 3,884 crore.

The prime minister is also expected to dedicate to the nation the 330-MW Kishenganga power project constructed in the Gurez area of Kashmir.

08:14 K'taka floor test: SC to hear plea against pro tem speaker appointment at 10.30 am: The Supreme Court to hear Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine's plea challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker to conduct the crucial floor test, today at 10.30 am.

Yesterday, late night, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra decided to list the matter before the three-judge bench, headed by Justice A K Sikri, which has been hearing the case. The matter will be heard by the bench, which also comprises Justices S A Bobde and Ashok Bhusha, much ahead of the trust vote slated at 4 pm.

The Congress-JDS plea, filed through advocate Dev Dutt Kamath, was placed yesterday evening before the registrar of the top court but some defects were pointed out in it, which were later corrected.

The cured plea was submitted last night at the registry and the registrar of the top court rushed to the residence of the CJI for directions on the listing of the matter.

In the application, the combine has demanded setting aside of the decision to appoint Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bopaiah as the pro tem dpeaker saying it was contrary to the tradition, as per which the post goes to the senior-most legislator.

It termed the governor's action as a "brazen unconstitutional" act to appoint "a junior MLA as the pro tem speaker.