LIVE! 100% confident we will prove full majority: Yeddyurappa

May 18, 2018

The SC on Friday ordered that a floor test be held in the Karnataka assembly at 4 pm on Saturday to ascertain whether newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa enjoys majority in the state. Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa reacts to the Supreme Court's order for a floor test: "Will discuss with Chief secretary and call for assembly session tomorrow. We are 100% confident that we will prove full majority."The SC on Friday ordered that a floor test be held in the Karnataka assembly at 4 pm on Saturday to ascertain whether newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa enjoys majority in the state.

This is what Congress-JD-S counsel Abshishek Manu Singhvi said after the SC interim order for the Karnataka floor test at 4 pm tomorrow.Dr Singhvi said that the today the Supreme Court the has given a historic interim order, a landmark ruling. Enumerating what the SC order said, Singhvi spoke to reporters outside the court. Quick takes:1. The floor test will be conducted at 4 pm by the pro-tem speaker.2. Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa cannot take any major decisions or pass any orders before the floor test.3. Protem Speaker will chose mode of floor test. AG's request for secret ballot has been turned down.4. DGP has to ensure safety of Congress and JD-S MLAs.5. It is clear that BS Yeddyurappa's letters given today in the court did not disclose how he had any basis for laying stake to form government.6. Supreme Court also said that oath should be administered to all MLAs before the floor test tomorrow7. SC also said that a member of the Anglo-Indian community cannot be nominated.

11:50 Judgement that should be celebrated: Cong: First reactions: Ashwani Kumar, Congress, on SC directing floor test in Karnataka Assembly: "The SC verdict has upheld constitutional morality and democracy. It's a judgement that should be celebrated. Faith of people in wisdom of SC is vindicated once again. It's a setback for a party that wanted to usurp power." First reactions: Ashwani Kumar, Congress, on SC directing floor test in Karnataka Assembly: "The SC verdict has upheld constitutional morality and democracy. It's a judgement that should be celebrated. Faith of people in wisdom of SC is vindicated once again. It's a setback for a party that wanted to usurp power."

Just in: The Supreme Court orders a floor test at 4 pm tomorrow for Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the House. Governor Vajubhai Vala had given Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority. While several BJP leaders, including Yeddyurappa himself had said that 15 days wasn't needed, in the SC today, BJP counsel Mukul Rohatgi had asked for at least a week for Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the floor of the House.Rohatgi opposed the floor test tomorrow, saying, "need time".

Congress-JD-S counsel Abhishek Singhvi argues, 'Yeddyurappa claimed support, but he does not have letters of support from these MLAs or it is only his oral submissions.' Singhvi, submits to Supreme Court that Congress-JD-S are ready for floor test tomorrow.Singhvi, sought proper security for Congress-JD(S) MLAs in case of floor test being conducted. Supreme Court observed that it can pass an order to make proper security arrangements.Reports now say that ASG Tushar Mehta says that the governor says that the Congress-JD-S letter did not have signatures of the 117 MLAs. The letter only had signatures of the leaders of both the parties, reports say.Yeddyurappa's counsel Mukul Rohatgi now says at least a week should be given to the BJP to prove their majority in the floor of the House.

Yeddyurappa refers in SC his May 16 letter to Governor in which he had said that BJP will give "stable government" and has support of others. Update: The Congress-JD-S counsel Abhishek Singhvi says they are ready for a floor test tomorrow. "Floor test is inevitable," Singhvi tells SC.This is what has been happening in the Supreme Court so far: BS Yeddyurappa's counsel former AG Mukul Rohatgi placed in the SC the letters he had written to the governor in which he had staked claim to form govt in Karnataka. The SC asked Rohatgi to give copies of letters to lawyers representing the Congress-JD(S) combine.Rohatgi tells SC that the Congress-JD(S) combine is an "unholy" alliance.The single largest party is the mandate of the people of Karnataka who have thrown out the ruling party Congress, Yeddyurappa tells SC.Yeddyurappa refers in SC his May 16 letter to Governor in which he had said that BJP will give "stable government" and has support of others.

Update on the SC hearing on the Karnataka case of Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting BS Yeddyurappa to form government.-- The SC observed that as BS Yeddyurappa has claimed support and BJP is single largest party, there could be two probabilities -- whether governor's decision has to be tested or a floor test has to be held on Saturday.-- In Supreme Court, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri said that the floor test seems to be the best option. The Supreme Court says, "It is just a number game, one who enjoys the majority should be invited to form the Govt."

This is what is happening inside the Supreme Court. The hearing began at 10:30 am.Congress-JD(S) plea against Karnataka Governor inviting BJP to form govt is being heard. The Supreme Court asks counsels for letters from BS Yeddyurappa.The BJP counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, hands over two letters to SC. The letters say that Yeddyurappa has been elected as leader of the largest party, BJP, & he has support of necessary number of MLAs and is ready to prove it on the floor of the House.Supreme Court wanted to know on what basis the Governor asks a party to provide a stable government. BJP's lawyer Rohatgi submitted that at this stage he does not want to say anything more, but the support will come from Congress and JD-S, but there is no need for Yeddyurappa to give names. Rohatgi tells the court, "We have certain information that many MLAs from other parties have not given any kind of written support to Congress-JD(S)."

10:58 No one trusts Constitution, faith in judiciary only: Azad : Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader who is in Hyderabad with his MLAs tells ANI that the MLAs who were staying at the Bengaluru Resort (Eagleton) received threats. "We wanted to take them to Kerala by air but permission was not granted. Ultimately they had to travel by road. Is this democracy? No one trusts the Constitution anymore, people have faith only in judiciary." Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader who is in Hyderabad with his MLAs tells ANI that the MLAs who were staying at the Bengaluru Resort (Eagleton) received threats. "We wanted to take them to Kerala by air but permission was not granted. Ultimately they had to travel by road. Is this democracy? No one trusts the Constitution anymore, people have faith only in judiciary."

10:41 K'taka Cong MLAs arrive at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad : Karnataka Congress MLAs arrive at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) head Uttam Kumar Reddy also present. Karnataka Congress MLAs arrive at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) head Uttam Kumar Reddy also present.

10:38 Karnataka case hearing begins in SC: The Karnataka case hearing begins in the Supreme Court.



The BJP is represented by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, while the Congress-JD-S is being represented by Abhishek Sanghvi and Kapil Sibal.





Rohatgi said earlier today that they would show the CM's letter to the Court, which shows BS Yeddyurappa has support. On being asked if they have numbers, Rohatgi said, 'yes.' "There is no issue of horse-trading, it is the other way, as MLAs have been taken to resorts," he said. The Karnataka case hearing begins in the Supreme Court.The BJP is represented by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, while the Congress-JD-S is being represented by Abhishek Sanghvi and Kapil Sibal.Rohatgi said earlier today that they would show the CM's letter to the Court, which shows BS Yeddyurappa has support. On being asked if they have numbers, Rohatgi said, 'yes.' "There is no issue of horse-trading, it is the other way, as MLAs have been taken to resorts," he said.

PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi wished JD-S chief HD Deve Gowda on his birthday today, tweeting, "Spoke to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji and conveyed birthday wishes to him. I pray for his good health and long life."But clearly, the best birthday wish the JD-S chief can wish for himself is a Supreme Court verdict that would help dethrone Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa. If that happens and the Governor Vaubhai Vala invites the JD-S and Congress to form government, Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy is poised to be the next CM of Karnataka.The three judges of the Supreme Court will at 10:30 am resume the hearing of a petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invitation to Yeddyurappa to become chief minister.The invite, which led to Yeddyurappa taking charge as chief minister yesterday has triggered a huge political row and fears of defection.The judges first heard the case at an all-night hearing on Thursday.The Congress-JDS combine has moved out their MLAs into neighbouring Telangana to ensure its flock of about 116 lawmakers stays intact.The apex court decided to hear Congress petition challenging Karnataka governors decision to invite BJP for forming government at 1:45 am.NDTV in a report said that the Supreme Court is likely to cut down the 15-day deadline given to Yeddyurappa by the Governor to prove the majority in the House. The three-judge bench of the court will also examine a fresh application by the Congress-JD-S combine challenging the Governor's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to assembly till the floor test is conducted.

Image: Five civilians were injured in the firing and were evacuated to hospitals by police in bullet proof vehicles. Pic: ANI Update on the shelling from Pakistan.A BSF jawan was killed while six persons, including a BSF officer, were injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled villages and Border out Posts in Jammu early today, a senior officer said.This is third day of shelling and firing by Pakistan troops along the IB in Jammu frontier and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. Pakistan Rangers increased the arch of mortar shelling to R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing since 0100 hours in these sectors, a senior BSF officer told PTI.BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated and exchanges are going on when reports last came in from the area, he said. The slain jawan was identified as 28-year-old constable Sitaram Upadhyaya of 192 Battalion.He was critically injured at Jabowal BoP around 0130 hours and died en route to GMC Hospital in Jammu. Upadhyay hailed from Giridih in Jharkhand and joined the force in 2011.He is survived by a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, officials said. An Assistant Sub Inspector of BSF suffered a splinter injury at Pittal BoP, the officer said adding that he has been admitted to a hospital. In the heavy Pakistan shelling in R S Pura and Arnia sectors, five civilians have been injured and evacuated to hospitals by police in bullet proof vehicles, a police officer said.He said three civilians have been injured in Arnia sector and two in R S Pura sectors. Several houses have suffered damage and few animals have died. SDPO, R S Pura, Sahil Prashur said police is using bullet-proof vehicles to evacuate the injured to the hospital and is reaching out to the people in shelling-hit zones.In view of the shelling, the administration has activated the shelter set up . However, there was a lull in the shelling in Kathua and Samba districts. -- ANIImage: Five civilians were injured in the firing and were evacuated to hospitals by police in bullet proof vehicles. Pic: ANI

10:05 Ooty flower show begins: If you're headed to Ooty, stop by for the flower show at the Botanical Garden. It begins today and will be open to the public for three days. If you're headed to Ooty, stop by for the flower show at the Botanical Garden. It begins today and will be open to the public for three days.

In January earlier this year, residents of RS Pura Sector were forced to leave their homes in the wake of the cease-fire arrangement being repeatedly violated by Pakistan. One Border Security Force soldier was killed during a ceasefire violation from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura Sector. The Pakistan Rangers again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in the RS Pura. Further details are awaited.In January earlier this year, residents of RS Pura Sector were forced to leave their homes in the wake of the cease-fire arrangement being repeatedly violated by Pakistan.

09:50 Congress, JD-S MLAs shifted to Hyderabad hotel: The Congress and JD-S, fearing its MLAs being poached by the BJP, moved their MLAs out of Karnataka on Thursday night.

The Congress and JD-S MLAs were taken to Hyderabad, sources said.

Earlier, all MLAs were expected to board a chartered plane from Mysore or Bangalore to Cochin in Left-ruled Kerela, but the permission for the same was denied. JD-S leader Kumaraswamy alleged that the DGCA had not permitted the flight to take off from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Congress has sought an appointment with President Ramnath Kovind to protest against the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa and the Governor's Vajubhai Vala's decision to administer the oath of office "unconstitutional".

Singhvi has been in court fighting the case on behalf of the Congress, accusing the BJP of subverting democracy in Karnataka.

Photograph: @DrAMSinghvi/Twitter Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer tweets, "Seems eerie to be at 2 am at same place where u spend whole days, indeed a whole lifetime! In sc with juniors at 2 am on 17/5/18."

08:44 Crucial test in Supreme Court for 1-day-old CM Yeddyurappa: Three judges of the Supreme Court will today resume hearing a petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's controversial invitation to BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to become chief minister.

The invite, which led to Yeddyurappa taking charge as chief minister on Thursday, has triggered a huge political row and fears of defection.

Hours before the Supreme Court takes up the case that the judges first heard at an all-night hearing on Thursday,

the Congress-JDS combine has moved out their lawmakers into neighbouring Telangana to ensure its flock of about 116 lawmakers stays intact.

The main argument of Congress-Janata Dal-Secular petitioners, challenging Valas decision to invite Yeddyurappa to take oath, was that while the BJP was the single largest party in the state assembly, it did not have majority support.

Calling a person who has support of 104 MLAs as opposed to Congress-JDS alliance of 116 MLAs and then giving the person 15 days is adding insult to injury by the governor, argued senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

He suggested that the governor may have been misled by Yeddyurappas letter, claiming to have the support of 111 legislators.

BJP cannot go from 104 to 111 unless there is defection - and that is prohibited, added Singhvi.

But did the letter say the BJP had 111 MLAs, he was asked.

Singhvi admitted he did not have the letter.

The court refused to stay Yeddyurappas swearing in on Thursday but asked for the letter he wrote to the governor to be produced on Friday. After hearing the parties, we are of the opinion that it is necessary to peruse the letters dated 15th May, 2018 and 16th May, 2018 submitted by the respondent No 3 to the Governor which find a mention in the communication dated 16th May, 2018 of the Honble Governor. We request the learned Attorney General and/or respondent No 3 to produce these letters on the next date of hearing.

08:18 Flights grounded, Congress, JD-S bus MLAs out of state: neighbouring states late on Thursday after charter flights that were scheduled to fly them out from HAL Airport were denied permission to take off.

Congress MLAs alleged the Director General of Civil Aviation sent out unofficial word to the airport to ground the planes. DGCA is an autonomous body which cannot be questioned. By manoeuvring resources at its disposal, BJP has caged us in the state without explaining why the planes are not being allowed to take off, said an MLA.

However, a senior aviation ministry official denied the charge.

DGCA permission is not required for charter operations within India. Saying the aviation authorities did not allow the flight to operate is not correct, he said.

JD-S MLC Ramesh Babu attacked the Centre and the PM for misusing government machinery.

Congress sources claimed that the MLAs had to be taken out of Karnataka after authorities earlier in the day removed the security cover to Eagleton Resort in Bidadi, 30km from Bengaluru, where the legislators had been corralled since Wednesday evening.

Congresss D K Shivakumar, an experienced hand in resort politics, had been tasked with the responsibility of keeping the flock together. The combines think-tank had four people managing the group, the other three being Shamanur Shivashankarappa (mandated with keeping the Lingayat MLAs within the fold), B Z Zameer Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi. With flights being grounded and security cover withdrawn, there is literally no cover for us MLAs who are a target for the BJP. This is like straight out of the movies, said a Congress legislator.

In Kochi, 100 rooms have been booked in Crowne Plaza and Brunton Boatyard for the Congress leaders.