LIVE! Varanasi flyover collapse: 4 officials suspended

May 16, 2018

08:33 Varanasi flyover collapse: 4 officials suspended: After 18 people lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed near a railway station in Varanasi on Tuesday, four officials -- Chief Project Manager HC Tiwari, Project Manager KR Sudan, Assistant Engineer Rajesh Singh & engineer Lal Chand -- have been suspended with immediate effect.

An official of the UP State Bridge Corporation said that the body was set to pace up the work in order to complete the flyover by October. The piece of the flyover which fell was laid two months ago and interlocking work was being done, said K R Sudan, an official of UP State Bridge Corporation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 500,000 for kin of those killed in the incident, Rs 200,000 for those who have been injured. CM Adityanath has also set up a three-member committee to probe flyover collapse.

08:17 Pradhan, JP Nadda appointed as BJP observers in Karnataka: Union Minister for Oil and Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will attend a party meeting in Karnataka on Wednesday as Bharatiya Janata Party's observers.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am on Wednesday to discuss the state assembly election results announced a day before.

The BJP which managed to gain a hold on 104 seats has emerged as the single largest party but has failed to cross the half-way mark of 112 in the 224-member assembly.

On the other hand, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular, with 78 and 38 seats respectively, are staking claim to form a government in the state.

On Tuesday, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah even said JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, will be the next chief minister.

Further, Bharatiya Janata Party chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa said he is going to meet the state's governor to request him to allow his party to form the government.

All eyes are now set on Karnataka's Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. As per the constitutional provision, the single-largest party is invited to form the government in the case of a fractured mandate.

-- ANI

07:53 JD-S to hold meeting of new MLAs at 5-star hotel; Cong meeting at 8:30 am: The Janata Dal-Secular is scheduled to hold its Legislature Party meeting where all its newly-elected MLAs will be present at Le Meridien Hotel in Bengaluru.

Government formation in Karnataka is a tricky affair now with the Karnataka assembly election results throwing up a hung assembly, giving 104 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party, 78 seats to the Congress and 37 seats to the JD-S.

The Congress has dramatically backed the JD-S for chief ministership and both parties are likely to parade their MLAs before Governor Vajubhai Vala this morning.

The Congress is likely to hold a meeting before that at 8:30 am.

The BJP, too, has staked claim to form the Karnataka government, but is nine seats short of the majority mark. All eyes are now on who the Governor will invite first to form the government in Karnataka.