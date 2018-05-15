LIVE! Will discuss alliance with JDS, says Cong's Kharge

Write a comment

May 15, 2018

10:03 Will discuss alliance with JDS, says Cong's Kharge: So, the first statement by the Congress indicating they will NOT get a clear majority (113 seats) to retain power in Karnataka.



Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, says that while the correct position on who is leading or trailing in the Karnataka polls will be known at around 11.30 am, he will be discussing the possibility of an alliance with the JDS with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot, both of whom have been flown in to the state today to avoid the debacle that happened in Goa.



In an aside, Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is trailing in Chittapur.



Leads so far: BJP: 107, Congress: 72, JDS: 40.



If the leads translate into wins, the BJP is likely to cross the 113 mark alone.









09:50 PM's 'threat' that made Manmohan Singh petition President : Yesterday top Congress leaders led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used "threatening and intimidating' language against them during the Karnataka poll campaign. In a letter to the president, they said the "threat' by Modi to Congress leaders during the poll campaign needs to be condemned as it does not behove of a person holding the position of prime minister to utter such words.





09:43 Karnataka winner will win 2019 elections: Ramdev : A prophecy from Baba Ramdev.



The yoga guru said that winner of Karnataka elections will win the 2019 polls.





Ramdev said, "Karnataka elections will give a new direction to Indian politics. The winner of Karnataka elections will have the capability of winning elections in 2019."





Ruling Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular) mainly fought high-profile Karnataka elections, voting for which took place on May 12.





Most exit polls have predicted that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) will be a kingmaker as there will be a hung assembly.





The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113-seats to form the government. The Congress had won 122 seats and the BJP 40 seats in the last Karnataka Assembly election in 2013.





Bae-watch: Baba Ramdev with PM Narendra Modi

09:33 Karnataka leads: BJP scrapes ahead of Congress : So the BJP is leading in 89 seats and the Congress in 76 in the Karnataka Assembly elections as per initial trends available since counting began at 8 am today.





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trailing in the Chamundeshwari seat, official sources said, while he was leading in the Badami seat.





JD(S) was leading in one seat, Ramanagara, where its leader H D Kumaraswamy was ahead by about 1,000 votes.





Leads so far:



BJP: 87

Congress: 83

JDS+ 40





09:10 BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers, earlier today, on counting day for the Karnataka Elections.



Prayers seem to be working, he is leading in Shikaripura.

09:06 HD Kumaraswamy, JDS, leading over the Congress candidate by 1552 votes in Ramanagara.

09:03 Congress, BJP neck-and-neck in Karnataka : Karnataka leads

BJP: 72

Congress: 72

JDS+: 32



Neck-and-neck, but remember the figures change as you read this.



This is one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in the recent times, a total of 222 of the 224 seats went for polls involving a three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S). The polling percentage in the May 12 elections has been put at 72.13 per cent.



Leads and trails from key leaders in the state.



HD Kumaraswamy, JDS, leads in Ramanagaram and Channapatana

B Sreeramulu of the BJP is trailing from Badami

Siddaramaiah is leading from badami

Priyank Kharge (Mallikarjuna Kharge's son) is trailing from Chittapur

B Sreeramulu, BJP, is leading from Molakalmuru

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP, is leading from Shikaripura

SK Bangarappa, BJP, is trailing from Sorab

Yathindra Siddaramaiah (the CM's son) is leading from Varuna







08:37 Siddaramaiah trailing from Chamundeshwari seat : Early leads, but Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently trailing from the Chamundeshwari seat. The counting in Badami seat, the second constituency that the CM is contesting from, is yet to begin.



A day after exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah created ripples by stating that he was ready to step aside if the party leadership wished to replace him with a Dalit.



The forecast of a fractured verdict has raised the possibility of the Janata Dal (S) garnering enough seats for H D Deve Gowda to play king-maker.

Siddaramaiah's statement triggered speculation that Congress is anticipating a fractured verdict and is playing the Dalit card to negotiate a post-poll tie up with the JD(S).

08:28 Baited breath and beating heart over 222 seats : To bring you up to speed, and do stay with us through the day as we bring you every bit of news on the Karnataka polls, this was one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in the recent times.





A total of 222 of the 224 seats went for polls involving a three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).





Why this election is so important for the Congress.

In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term.





While a victory would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, defeat in Karnataka, the only big state it rules apart from Punjab, may further slowdown the momentum for the party. Losing Karnataka will also drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.





What this election means for the BJP

08:13 Havan being performed by Congress workers outside the AICC office in Delhi, ahead of counting of votes for Karnataka.

08:11 Bellary: BJP's B Sriramalu prays ahead of counting of votes. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency. Bellary: BJP's B Sriramalu prays ahead of counting of votes. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency.

08:10 Security blanket across K'taka : A thick blanket of security has been put in place across Karnataka to ensure a free and fair counting of votes. The police have banned celebrations, processions and bursting of crackers around the 38 counting centres in the state and deployed additional forces in the area around those centres.





Around the five counting centres in the capital city of Bengaluru, an elaborate three-layer security arrangement has been planned.





The situation around the centre is said to be under control; however, the election-governing body, earlier, noted that a marginal percentage of Electronic Voting Machine and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail failures has been reported. On Saturday, polling took place in 222 out of 224 assembly constituencies spread across 58,546 polling stations. -- ANI

08:04 Kumaraswamy offers prayers ahead of results : JDS's HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Nagamangala ahead of counting of votes for the Karnataka Elections 2018 . Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies. He was in Singapore for the past few days. If the exit polls are right, and there is indeed a hung assembly, the JDS is likely to play kingmaker.

08:02 Close fight between BJP, Congress in Karnataka: Indicating a tight race between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday forecast a hung assembly with the Janata Dal-Secular likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties will emerge as the largest in the House.



08:00 Decision Karnataka: Counting of votes begins at 8 am amid high security : The Election Commission will start the counting of votes cast in the Karnataka Assembly elections at 8 am today, the results of which, according to exit polls, are unlikely to deliver a clear majority for the states ruling Congress and challenger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Security has been beefed up with 50,000 personnel deployed across state



Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly. Such an outcome would propel former prime minister HD Deve Gowdas Janata Dal (Secular) into the role of a kingmaker, political commentators say.



In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka legislative assembly went to the polls on May 12.



Polling for the RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in the Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.



The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all Karnataka election results are expected to be declared by late evening.



If the results reveal a clear victory for the Congress, the grand old party would have bucked the trend of incumbents being voted out of power since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term.



It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.



Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the partys chief ministerial candidate.



