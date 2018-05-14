LIVE! WB panchayat polls violence: Centre seeks report from Mamata govt

Write a comment

May 14, 2018

18:18 WB panchayat polls violence: Centre seeks report from Mamata govt: The Centre today sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violence during panchayat polls in which six people were killed and 43 injured. A home ministry official said the state government has been told to provide a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the violence and the steps taken to restore peace and punish those involved in the violence. Despite massive security arrangements, widespread violence marred the panchayat polls in West Bengal today, leaving at least six people dead and 43 injured. Clashes between the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition parties occurred in many parts of the state including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts. More than 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and neighbouring states were deployed for the panchayat polls. -- PTI

18:09 WB panchayat polls: Ballot boxed looted at gunpoint in Murshidabad : Ballot boxes were looted at gunpoint on Monday by unidentified people at polling booths in West Bengal's Murshidabad where the Panchayat Election is just done.





The ongoing Panchayat Election saw huge-scale clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress workers, resulting in the death of one. Ballot boxes were looted at gunpoint on Monday by unidentified people at polling booths in West Bengal's Murshidabad where the Panchayat Election is just done.The ongoing Panchayat Election saw huge-scale clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress workers, resulting in the death of one.

Clashes also broke out between TMC and Congress supporters in Murshidabad.

"BJP agent was trying to run away with the ballot box, while officers caught hold of him but people said to let him go. I just drove people away using my hand, that's all," State Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh told ANI, who was caught on camera slapping a BJP supporter. On a related note, the voting, which began at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, will continue till 5 p.m. in 621 Zilla Parishads, 6157 panchayat samitis, and 31,827 gram panchayats. On a related note, the voting, which began at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, will continue till 5 p.m. in 621 Zilla Parishads, 6157 panchayat samitis, and 31,827 gram panchayats. The counting will take place on May 17. -- ANI

17:29 PM to meet Putin in 'informal summit' in Russia on May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Russia on May 21 for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of External Affairs announced today. The informal summit will be held in Russian city of Sochi.





"This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.





It said both the leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters.





"This informal Summit in Sochi between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels," the MEA said.





Last month, Modi had travelled to Chinese city of Wuhan for an informal summit with President Xi Jingpin. -- PTI





File pic.

17:26 Modi govt spent Rs 1000 cr a year on publicity since 2014: The Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 4,343 crore on publicity since it came to power in May 2014, an agency under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said in reply to an RTI query. The expenditure was incurred on advertisements in the print and electronic media as well as outdoor publicity, the central government agency said in response to the application filed by city-based RTI activist Anil Galgali.





17:21 Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt on violence during Panchayat polls: Home Ministry.

17:16 Sunanda chargesheet based on medico-legal, forensic evidence: Police: Delhi Police today said that the chargesheet filed in the Sunanda Pushkar case that accuses her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting her suicide was finalised on the basis of "medico-legal and forensic evidence". Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The police, in its charge sheet which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty. "On the basis of medico-legal and forensic evidence analysed during investigation as well as opinion of psychological autopsy experts, the charge sheet was filed. The matter is sub judice," said a Delhi Police spokesperson. Psychological autopsy is a reconstructive mental state evaluation to understand an individual's mental state at and around the time of death for the purpose of identifying the cause of death. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014. The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. -- PTI

16:22 Preposterous! Tharoor says on chargesheet in Sunanda death : Shashi Tharoor reacts to the abetment to suicide charge filed against him in the death of his Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.





"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In Oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. Unbelievable," Tharoor tweeted.





Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The police in its chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.





The police filed the chargesheet in the mysterious death of Pushkar before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24.





It also urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused.



Image: Shashi Tharoor sits in an ambulance as he waits outside a mortuary to receive his wife Sunanda Puskhar Tharoor's body at a hospital in New Delhi in 2014.



16:11 All documents destroyed by UPA: Swamy: Subramaniam Swamy on the Sunanda Pushkar case: All witnesses and documents were destroyed by the UPA govt and corrupt police. On the basis of current evidence this is what could be done. More information will come during trial. There are allegations on Shashi Tharoor that he forced his wife to commit suicide.



16:05 @RahulGandhi I'm happy to hear that Jaitleyji's kidney transplant surgery, today at AIIMS, went well. I wish him a speedy recovery.

15:57 Kathua case: SC to hear witnesses case seeking protection from police torture: The Supreme Court will on May 16 hear the matter of three students, who are witnesses in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, seeking protection from police torture.





The apex court on May 7 transferred the Kathua gangrape and murder case to Pathankot Court and also ruled that the matter does not warrant a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry.





As per the top court, day-to-day hearings would take place in the matter along with in-camera proceedings, under the Pathankot district judge, with no scope for adjournment.





The Jammu and Kashmir government told the apex court that they were ready for fair trial in the case involving the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Kathua in January.





Gopal Subramanian, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, appearing for the state of Jammu, told the apex court that the state was only concerned with the investigation and a fair trial. However, the state government opposed the transfer of the case to any other state. -- ANI

15:35 Mumbai boy tops Class 10 ICSE exam: ISCE Class 10 and 12 exam results declared; pass percentage 96.21 per cent: officials. Mumbai's Swayam Das tops Class 10 ICSE exam with 99.4 per cent. Seven students top ISC Class 12 with 99.5 per cent.

15:26 Tharoor charged with 'abetment' in Sunanda Pushkar's suicide : Just in: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment in the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor has been charged with 'cruelty in marriage'.



The Delhi Police today filed a charge sheet in the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Tharoor has been arrayed as an accused in the case. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014. -- PTI

15:01 PM's language unacceptable, Manmohan, Cong leaders write to Prez: Top Congress leaders led by former premier Manmohan Singh have petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used "threatening and intimidating" language against them during the Karnataka poll campaign.





In a letter to the president, they said the "threat" by Modi to Congress leaders during the poll campaign needs to be condemned as it does not behove of a person holding the position of prime minister to utter such words.





"The president may caution the prime minister from using such unwarranted, threatening and intimidating language against leaders of the Congress party or any other party or person as it does not behove the position of the prime minister," Manmohan Singh and the other Congress leaders said.





The letter to Kovind was written by Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma, Motilal Vora, Digvijay Singh and Mukul Wasnik.





The Congress leaders in their letter referred to Modi's May 6 speech in Hubli in Karnataka. The prime minister gave a "threat" to the Congress leadership by saying, "Congress ke neta kaan kholkar sun lijiye, agar seemaon ko paar karoge, to yeh Modi hai, lene ke dene pad jayenge (Congress leaders should clearly hear out, if you cross limits, then this is Modi and you will have to pay a price)", they claimed, while providing a video of the same.





The Congress leaders said all the prime ministers of India in the past have maintained immense dignity and decorum in discharging of public or private functions and actions.





"The threat held out by the prime minister to the INC's leadership deserves to be condemned. This cannot be the language of a prime minister of a constitutionally governed democratic country of 1.3 billion people.





14:35 West Bengal: Voting booth vandalised allegedly by TMC workers in North Dinajpur's Sonadangi during Panchayat polls. West Bengal: Voting booth vandalised allegedly by TMC workers in North Dinajpur's Sonadangi during Panchayat polls.

14:20 CBI files charge sheet in Nirav Modi scam : The CBI today filed its first charge sheet in the country's largest financial scam worth over USD Rs 2 billion in Punjab National Bank by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, detailing the alleged role of the bank's former chief Usha Ananthasubramanian, who is now Allahabad Bank CEO and MD, officials said.





The charge sheet, filed in a special court in Mumbai, also names several other top officials of the bank. Ananthasubramanian was the MD and CEO of PNB from 2015 to 2017 and was questioned recently by the CBI in connection with the case.





The agency has also named PNB executive directors K V Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan, and general manager (international operations) Nehal Ahad in its charge sheet.





The agency has detailed the roles of Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and Subhash Parab, an executive in Nirav Modi's company, officials said.





The charge sheet basically deals with the first FIR registered in the case relating to the fraudulent issuance over Rs 6,000 crore of Letters of Undertaking to Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds.





The agency has not given in detail the role of Mehul Choksi in the present charge sheet. It is likely to come up when the CBI files supplementary charge sheets in the case related to the probe of the Gitanjali group.





14:08 Govt sanctions Rs 1,161 cr calamity relief for 4 states, 1 UT: The Central government today sanctioned Rs 1,161 crore as calamity relief to four states and one union territory, which were hit by floods, landslides and drought, the Home Ministry said. A high level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved Rs 1,161.17 crore allocation for the states and the UT -- Rajasthan (drought kharif Rs 526.14 crore), Assam (floods Rs 480.87 crore), Himachal Pradesh (floods and landslides Rs 84.60 cr), Sikkim (floods and landslides Rs 67.40 cr) and Lakshwadeep (cyclone Ockhi Rs 2.16 cr), a ministry spokesperson said.





13:52 Jaitley undergoes successful kidney transplant at AIIMS: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today underwent a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, an official at the premier health institute said. Both the donor and the recipient are stable and recovering well, the official said.





Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and taken to the operation theatre at 8 am today.





The minister, suffering from a kidney ailment, has been undergoing dialysis for the last one month. According to sources, nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, also the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend, was part of the team performing the transplant.





The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet on April 6. "I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.





In September 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition. The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. Jaitley had a heart surgery several years ago.

13:49 The real story behind Raazi: As Raazi hit theatres, Harinder Sikka -- author of Calling Sehmat, the book on which the film is based -- reveals the thrilling real life story of an Indian spy named Sehmat. As told to Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf.



13:46 TMC cites history, says 400 died in poll violence in CPM rule : Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O'Brien justifies the spiraling violence in the West Bengal panchayat polls which saw three dead and several injured.





O 'Brien tweeted an explanation for the violence saying, "To all 'newborn' experts on Bengal #PanchayatElections in State have a history. 400 killed in poll violence in 1990s in CPIM rule. 2003: 40 dead. Every death is a tragedy. Now closer to normal than earlier times. Yes, few dozen incidents. Say, 40 out of 58000 booths. What's %age?





"CPI(M) and BJP are now so desperate that they are even ganging up with Maoists to kill/shoot/stab three Trinamool workers in different incidents in #Bengal today. Deliberately trying to foment trouble. Is this democracy? #PanchayatElection."





A couple was burnt to death at their home in South 24 Parganas district early today, hours before panchayat polls were to being in West Bengal, police said. Family members of the victims, stated to be a CPI(M)

worker and his wife, alleged that goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress set fire to the house at Kachharabari locality of Kakdwip at around 1 am.





A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in the Kultali area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in poll-related violence even as voting continues in the state.





TMC's Partha Chatterjee called the incidents minor. "No major incidents have been reported. Administration is active in places where such clashes have taken place. Voting is being conducted peaceful. I strongly condemn the attack on journalists."





Five local journalists have also been injured during violence after booth capturing in West Bengal's Birpara town, allegedly by TMC workers.





Earlier in the day, ballot papers were thrown in a pond after a fresh clash that broke out between TMC and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Murshidabad town following which the voting had been stopped for now.





@AITCofficial, the TMC's official Twitter handle went a step further and alleged that news agency ANI was spreading rumours. "Why is @ANI spreading rumours and amplifying a few, sporadic, local incidents? We learn that local ANI reporters and stringers getting direct instructions from their bosses in Delhi to shame #Bengal. Agenda driven news-gathering," @AITCofficial tweeted.





Union Minister Babul Supriyo, said he was not surprised by all the incidents that are happening. "Bengal govt is a shameless govt, you cannot expect them to follow any kind of constitutional behaviour. I demand President's Rule in WB."





Image: A local journalist is being treated at a hospital in the midst of the panchayat polls in Bengal. Five local journalists were injured in the violence.

12:17 3 dead, over 20 injured in spiralling violence in Bengal polls : A TMC worker named Arif Gazi was shot dead in the Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, reports ANI. However, other reports say that Gazi was a CPI-M worker.





A CPI (M) worker and his wife were charred to death after their house in North 24 Parganas was torched last night. CPI (M) alleges TMC workers were behind the attack.





The state Election Commission has received several complaints of violence from North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts.





Twenty people were injured in a low-intensity blast at a polling station at Shuktabari in north Bengal's Coochbehar district.





Ballot papers were thrown in a pond after a clash that broke out between TMC and BJP in Murshidabad, following which voting was stopped.





In Burdwan district, opposition CPI(M) and BJP accused the TMC of terrorising voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations. The TMC termed the allegations as baseless. In Birbhum, masked men carrying weapons and sticks were seen intimidating voters outside some of the booths. Television footage from Basanti block of South 24 Parganas district showed masked gunmen roaming outside polling stations. In the Bhangar area of the same district, police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a crowd, following clashes, the official said. In Jalpaiguri ballot boxes were set on fire, and in the Rajarhat area water was poured in .





11:59 SC to hear on Wednesday plea by three witnesses in Kathua gangrape and murder case, alleging harassment by state police.

11:39 Knifings, bombs, tear gas define Bengal panchayat polls : Over 11 per cent polling was recorded till 9 am in the West Bengal panchayat polls that was marked by sporadic incidents of violence in which several people were injured today, SEC officials said.





Reportedly, one person was killed and three others were injured in South Dinajpur district's Tapan area after a bomb was hurled outside a polling station. The police are yet to confirm the death. "We have received a report that four persons were injured. Out of them, one has died. The district police superintendent is yet to confirm the death," an SEC official said.





The official said that 11.93 per cent polling was recorded till 9 am. Less than three hours after polling began, the State Election Commission received complaints of violence from several districts. It has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.





Reports of violence have been received from North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts, they said. In Coochbehar district, North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh allegedly slapped a person outside a polling booth.





The SEC said it has received a complaint and asked authorities to take action. Televisions channels showed the minister purportedly slapping the person. However, Ghosh claimed he did not do it.





In the Dinhata area of north Bengal's Coochbehar district, at least 15 people, including voters, were injured after clashes broke out between two groups outside a polling station, sources said. The voters later lodged a police complaint.





In North 24 Parganas, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of letting loose a reign of terror in several parts of the district, especially in the Amdanga area. SEC sources said a few people were injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Amdanga.





Senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said TMC workers were not involved in the incident and accused the BJP of terrorising the voters. In Burdwan district, opposition CPI(M) and BJP accused the TMC of terrorising voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations.





The TMC termed the allegations as baseless. In Birbhum, masked men carrying weapons and sticks were seen intimidating voters outside some of the booths. Television footage from Basanti block of South 24 Parganas district showed masked gunmen roaming outside polling stations.





In the Bhangar area of the same district, police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a crowd, following clashes, the official said. -- PTI





Image: Mourners outside a house in North 24 Parganas where a CPI (M) worker and his wife were charred to death after the house was torched last night. CPI (M) alleges TMC workers were behind the attack.

10:57 West Bengal panchayat polls: BJP supporter in Bilkanda severely injured after being attacked with a knife, allegedly by TMC workers. He is presently undergoing treatment.

10:44 Pakistan Army 'upset' with Sharif : The Pakistan Army is said to be 'extremely upset' with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's alleged admission that Pakistan had a significant role to play in the terrorist attacks that took place across Mumbai between November 26 and 29, 2008, which claimed the lives of 166 persons and injured more than 300.





It may be recalled that on Saturday evening, in an interview given to the Dawn newspaper, Sharif suggested terrorists from Pakistan had "crossed the border" to attack Mumbai and added that such terror strikes could have been prevented.





In the interview, Sharif said, "Militant organisations (in Pakistan) are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?"





Sharif, however, did not name Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed or known terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Jaish-e-Mohammad that the international community clearly acknowledges as operating from Pakistan soil with impunity in the interview.





Sharif also lamented that Pakistan had isolated itself. He seemed to suggest that Islamabad should look into why its narrative that "it had been fighting terrorism had not been accepted by the international community despite sacrifices".





Sharif's statement has, according to sources, left the Pakistan Army extremely worried that "this will give more weight to India's narrative that Pakistan is not doing enough" to rein in terrorist modules operating from its soil, and particularly from areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. -- ANI

10:31 BJP leaders' firm owes Rs 29.31 crore to J&K Bank: Himgiri Infrastructure Development Limited, the company incorporated in 2000 by senior BJP leaders in Jammu which was used to buy land next to the Army ammunition depot in Nagrota, owes Rs 29.31 crore to Jammu and Kashmir Bank. And its account was declared a non-performing asset in December last year, records investigated by The Indian Express show.

10:27 2 killed in dust storm in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli: At least two people, including a woman, were killed and several injured in a dust storm that hit Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts in western Uttar Pradesh last evening, officials said.





Riyasat Ali (52) was killed and his son seriously injured after a tree fell on them near Pawti village, Muzaffarnagar district administration officials said today.





In Shamli district's Jalalabad area, 50-year-old Anwari Begum died after a portion of her house's wall collapsed during the dust storm, officials said. Over 12 people were injured in both districts and electricity supply was disrupted because of the storm, according to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli district administration officials. -- PTI

10:26 Petrol, diesel prices hiked after 19-day pre-poll hiatus: After a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus, petrol price was today hiked by 17 paise a litre and diesel by 21 paise as PSU oil firms began passing on the spike witnessed in international rates to consumers. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74.80 per litre from Rs 74.63 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 66.14 a litre from Rs 65.93, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil marketing companies.





With this, diesel prices have touched a record high while petrol is at a 56-month peak. Oil PSUs, who had kept rates unchanged for nearly three weeks before Karnataka went to polls despite input cost spiking, reverted to daily revision in prices no sooner had the state voted to elect a new government on Saturday.





State-owned oil marketing companies are estimated to have lost about Rs 500 crore as they absorbed higher cost resulting from the spike in international oil rates and fall in rupee against the US dollar.





Oil PSUs, which have been since June last year revising auto fuel prices on a daily basis to reflect changes in the cost, have kept pump rates static since April 24, an analysis of daily price notification issued by oil companies showed. -- PTI

10:03 CPI-M worker, wife, charred to death after house set on fire, TMC blamed: In West Bengal a CPI (M) worker and his wife were charred to death after their house in North 24 Parganas was torched last night. CPI (M) alleges TMC workers were behind the attack. Violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, as the polling for the single phase panchayat elections is underway today. Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.





Violence reported in Bhangar, after a media vehicle has been torched and a camera broken. Media not allowed to enter the area.





In Birpara, alleged TMC workers bar voters from entering Booth No. 14/79.

09:50 Mr Obama, we miss you : If there's one picture that you need to see as Mother's Day went by yesterday, it's this.



09:46 3 RJD leaders returning from Tej Pratap's wedding die in accident : Three Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders were among four killed in a road accident in Bihar's Araria district.According to police, they were returning from the wedding of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav.





The police said their car was going to Kishanganj from Patna when the driver lost the control and broke through the road divider and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Simraha police station area on Sunday morning.





09:43 Petrol, diesel prices hiked after 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus; rates go up by 17 paise and 21 paise respectively.



09:36 WB polls: BJP, TMC accuse each other as violence breaks out : Violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, as the polling for the single phase panchayat elections is underway today. Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said. The SEC is conducting the panchayat election.





Violence broke out in North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts. In North 24 Parganas, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of letting loose a reign of terror in several parts of the district, especially in Amdanga area.





A few people were injured when clashes broke out between two groups, SEC sources said. Senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick denied the involvement of the TMC in the incident and accused BJP of terrorising the voters.





In Dinhata area of Coochbehar district in North Bengal, a few voters were injured after clashes broke out between two groups outside a polling station, the sources said.





The voters lodged a police complaint. Violence was reported in Burdwan districts too. The opposition CPI(M) and BJP had accused the TMC of terrorising voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations. The TMC has termed the allegations as baseless.





08:59 Sharif's 26/11 statement 'grossly misinterpreted': PML-N: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz issued a statement dismissing all claims with regard to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's remarks on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, stating it has been 'grossly misinterpreted' by the Indian media.

The statement shared by Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Twitter read, "PML-N would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media."

"The PML-N as the country's premier popular national political party and its Quaid need no certificate from anybody on their commitment and capacity to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan's national security," it further read, criticising opposition leaders, who have been questioning his loyalty towards Pakistan.

On May 11, Sharif in an exclusive interview to a Pakistan daily, The Dawn, had said that terrorists sent by Pakistan were responsible for the 26/11 attacks.

"Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?" Nawaz noted in the interview in a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

Pakistan has so far not completed trial in the 26/11 case.

-- ANI

08:38 Panchayat polls begin in West Bengal: The voting for the single-phase panchayat polls began today across West Bengal amid tight security, an official said. "The polling started at 7 in the morning," the official said.

Polling will end at 5 pm. The counting will take place on May 17.

It is the last major polls in the state before the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

With 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats located in the districts, political parties are viewing today's event as a warm up match ahead of 2019 general elections.

After a protracted legal battle in the Kolkata high court and the Supreme Court involving the State Election Commission, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition parties, the three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal is being held.

The run-up to the panchayat polls was marked by intense campaigning. The ruling Trinamool Congress was engaged in a bitter war of words with the opposition Congress, Left Front and BJP over the violence that erupted during the filing of nominations for the polls.

The opposition had accused the ruling TMC of letting loose a reign of terror during the nomination process. The TMC rubbished the allegations and had said the opposition do not have a mass base and are trying to evade the polls.

The filing of nominations, which was held from April 2 to April 9 and then again on an extended date on April 23, was marked by violence and clashes between the ruling TMC and opposition parties that led to several deaths.

-- PTI