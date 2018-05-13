LIVE! Dust storm, rains hit Delhi; IGIA suspends flight operations

Write a comment

May 13, 2018

17:28 Dust storm, rains hit Delhi; IGIA suspends flight operations: Strong winds, dust storm and rainfall hit Delhi and NCR on Sunday evening, prompting Indira Gandhi International Airport to put flight movements on hold.



In Fridabad, the sky turned dark due to dust storm, which also interrupted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's programme in Delhi's IP Extension.



Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi has been diverted to Amritsar following bad weather conditions.



Meanwhile, the weather office warned today that thunderstorm and dust storm with winds speeds of up to 70 km per hour are 'very likely' tomorrow in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh.



It said the districts that could be affected are Bahraich, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Azamgargh and Ambedkar Nagar.



The other districts are Mau, Deoria, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Pratapgargh, Allahabad, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, it said.



The meteorological office also forecast rain in isolated parts of east Uttar Pradesh and said the weather is most likely to remain dry in west UP.



On May 9, several parts of the state were hit by a severe storm that left 18 dead and 27 others injured.



Five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.



Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 killed 134 people and injured over 400 in UP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Utttarakhand and Punjab.



UP was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in the western part of the state. -- ANI, PTI



IMAGE: Visuals from New Delhi's Vijay Chowk area near Parliament. Photograph: ANI

Strong winds, dust storm and rainfall hit Delhi and NCR on Sunday evening, prompting Indira Gandhi International Airport to put flight movements on hold.In Fridabad, the sky turned dark due to dust storm, which also interrupted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's programme in Delhi's IP Extension.Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi has been diverted to Amritsar following bad weather conditions.Meanwhile, the weather office warned today that thunderstorm and dust storm with winds speeds of up to 70 km per hour are 'very likely' tomorrow in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh.It said the districts that could be affected are Bahraich, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Azamgargh and Ambedkar Nagar.The other districts are Mau, Deoria, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Pratapgargh, Allahabad, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, it said.The meteorological office also forecast rain in isolated parts of east Uttar Pradesh and said the weather is most likely to remain dry in west UP.On May 9, several parts of the state were hit by a severe storm that left 18 dead and 27 others injured.Five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 killed 134 people and injured over 400 in UP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Utttarakhand and Punjab.UP was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in the western part of the state. --

17:17 AMU students' union leaders on indefinite relay hunger strike: The Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union (AMUSU) leaders began their indefinite relay hunger strike late last night demanding judicial enquiry into the violence on the campus over the portrait of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.



The protesters, however, announced that they would not disrupt the holding of annual and entrance examinations that began yesterday.



Today, the protesters allowed the opening of the main AMU gate, Baab-e-Syed, which had been locked for the past 11 days to facilitate the movement of those students who are appearing in the engineering entrance.



Earlier, several AMU students sat on an indefinite dharna after a clash with the police on May 2 when they were demanding action against the right-wing Hindu activists, who had entered the campus and shouted slogans against Jinnah's portrait.



They are asking for a judicial probe into the alleged police inaction and the manner in which the row erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Satish Gautam had objected to the portrait in the students' union office.



Meanwhile, former AMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah alleged today that the recent attack by armed goons at the AMU campus, even while former vice president Hamid Ansari was visiting the campus, was 'actually an attempt to target Ansari by forces inimical to him'.



The incident which took place on May 2, was not concerning Jinnah's portrait on AMU premises, he said in a statement.



Ansari had come to the varsity to receive the AMUSU life membership and deliver a lecture on the topic: 'Failure of India to Establish a Pluralistic Society'. -- PTI The Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union (AMUSU) leaders began their indefinite relay hunger strike late last night demanding judicial enquiry into the violence on the campus over the portrait of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.The protesters, however, announced that they would not disrupt the holding of annual and entrance examinations that began yesterday.Today, the protesters allowed the opening of the main AMU gate, Baab-e-Syed, which had been locked for the past 11 days to facilitate the movement of those students who are appearing in the engineering entrance.Earlier, several AMU students sat on an indefiniteafter a clash with the police on May 2 when they were demanding action against the right-wing Hindu activists, who had entered the campus and shouted slogans against Jinnah's portrait.They are asking for a judicial probe into the alleged police inaction and the manner in which the row erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Satish Gautam had objected to the portrait in the students' union office.Meanwhile, former AMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah alleged today that the recent attack by armed goons at the AMU campus, even while former vice president Hamid Ansari was visiting the campus, was 'actually an attempt to target Ansari by forces inimical to him'.The incident which took place on May 2, was not concerning Jinnah's portrait on AMU premises, he said in a statement.Ansari had come to the varsity to receive the AMUSU life membership and deliver a lecture on the topic: 'Failure of India to Establish a Pluralistic Society'. --

16:15 Firing during demolition drive in Himachal: Injured employee dies: An employee of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, who was shot at during a demolition drive against illegal constructions in Kasauli, succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMER Chandigarh, officials said today.



A PGIMER official said Gulab Singh, 46, died late last night.



Gulab Singh was critically injured after allegedly being shot at by Vijay Singh Thakur, the son of a guest house owner during the court-ordered demolition drive on May 1.



Vijay Singh also allegedly shot dead Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma when she was supervising the sealing process at the Narayani Guest House on the Dharampur-Kasauli road.



Singh's condition had worsened on May 10 and he had to be put on a ventilator at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh where he was admitted after the incident.



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also met him at the hospital on May 9.



Gulab Singh was a member of Sharma's team and was a resident of a village in Kasauli.



On May 3, a joint team of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi police had arrested the 54-year-old accused from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.



After the shooting incident, Solan district magistrate had issued an order directing the affected hotel and guest house owners and any staff working there to deposit their firearms, weapons and ammunition at the nearest police stations immediately.



The apex court had on April 17 ordered the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in several hotels and guest houses in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan and four teams were constituted by the authorities to carry out the work. -- PTI



IMAGE: The accused Vijay Singh, sitting, after being arrested. Photograph: ANI

An employee of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, who was shot at during a demolition drive against illegal constructions in Kasauli, succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMER Chandigarh, officials said today.A PGIMER official said Gulab Singh, 46, died late last night.Gulab Singh was critically injured after allegedly being shot at by Vijay Singh Thakur, the son of a guest house owner during the court-ordered demolition drive on May 1.Vijay Singh also allegedly shot dead Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma when she was supervising the sealing process at the Narayani Guest House on the Dharampur-Kasauli road.Singh's condition had worsened on May 10 and he had to be put on a ventilator at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh where he was admitted after the incident.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also met him at the hospital on May 9.Gulab Singh was a member of Sharma's team and was a resident of a village in Kasauli.On May 3, a joint team of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi police had arrested the 54-year-old accused from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.After the shooting incident, Solan district magistrate had issued an order directing the affected hotel and guest house owners and any staff working there to deposit their firearms, weapons and ammunition at the nearest police stations immediately.The apex court had on April 17 ordered the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in several hotels and guest houses in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan and four teams were constituted by the authorities to carry out the work. --

14:50 Ready to give up CM post for a Dalit: Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he's 'ready to sacrifice CM's post for a Dalit', says ANI quoting Tv9 Kannada.



An NDTV report said Siddaramaiah was ready to make way for a Dalit in the state's top post if the party high command so desires.



'The comment is seen as the first sign of the party considering the possibility of a split verdict in the elections and anticipating the demands of Janata Dal-Secular's H D Deve Gowda, who has no fondness for Siddaramaiah,' the report said.



In a recent interview with Rediff.com well-known journalist and Outlook magazine's former editor-in-chief Krishna Prasad has said that id the JD-S decides to go with the Congress, they will not accept Siddaramaiah as the chief minister.



"In such a scenario the JD-S will insist that the chief ministership should either be given to H D Kumaraswamy -- depending on how many seats the JD-S wins -- or to some other face from the Congress, maybe some Dalit leader.



"The JD-S is now known to be extremely Dalit friendly, so it may be that this time they back the candidature of a Parameshwara Rao, or may be even D K Shivakumar," he had said.



Naming a few probables, Prasad said, "...there is a feeling among Dalits that they have not been given their due. For example, Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara Rao; he always wanted to be the deputy chief minister, but he lost the 2013 elections. Or people like Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a Dalit, would like to be given a chance and they too have their factions."



IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shares a light moment with Karnataka Congress chief G Paramaeshwara during an election campaign in Kolar district. Photograph: Kind courtesy @siddaramaiah/Twitter

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he's 'ready to sacrifice CM's post for a Dalit', says ANI quoting Tv9 Kannada.An NDTV report said Siddaramaiah was ready to make way for a Dalit in the state's top post if the party high command so desires.'The comment is seen as the first sign of the party considering the possibility of a split verdict in the elections and anticipating the demands of Janata Dal-Secular's H D Deve Gowda, who has no fondness for Siddaramaiah,' the report said.In awithwell-known journalist and Outlook magazine's former editor-in-chief Krishna Prasad has said that id the JD-S decides to go with the Congress, they will not accept Siddaramaiah as the chief minister."In such a scenario the JD-S will insist that the chief ministership should either be given to H D Kumaraswamy -- depending on how many seats the JD-S wins -- or to some other face from the Congress, maybe some Dalit leader."The JD-S is now known to be extremely Dalit friendly, so it may be that this time they back the candidature of a Parameshwara Rao, or may be even D K Shivakumar," he had said.Naming a few probables, Prasad said, "...there is a feeling among Dalits that they have not been given their due. For example, Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara Rao; he always wanted to be the deputy chief minister, but he lost the 2013 elections. Or people like Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a Dalit, would like to be given a chance and they too have their factions."

14:05 Dogs maul girl to death in Sitapur; 7th such incident in May: A pack of dogs mauled a 12-year-old girl to death in a village in Sitapur, taking the toll in fatal attacks by feral hounds in the district to 13 in the last six months, the police said.



The incident took place in Maheshpur Village under the Khairabad police station.



"A 12-year-old girl identified as Reena died today after being attacked by a pack of dogs," Superintendent of police Anand Kulkarni told PTI.



This was the seventh such death this month, the police said.



Kulkarni said the administration was tackling the menace and the number of dogs in packs was decreasing.



"Earlier they used to attack in pack of six to eight dogs. Now they are reduced to two or four," he said. -- PTI

A pack of dogs mauled a 12-year-old girl to death in a village in Sitapur, taking the toll in fatal attacks by feral hounds in the district to 13 in the last six months, the police said.The incident took place in Maheshpur Village under the Khairabad police station."A 12-year-old girl identified as Reena died today after being attacked by a pack of dogs," Superintendent of police Anand Kulkarni toldThis was the seventh such death this month, the police said.Kulkarni said the administration was tackling the menace and the number of dogs in packs was decreasing."Earlier they used to attack in pack of six to eight dogs. Now they are reduced to two or four," he said. --

13:17 Not prepared to accept or reject anything as yet: Deve Gowda: Janata Dal-Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he was not yet 'prepared' to 'accept or reject' anything and asked people to wait for the results day.



His reaction came after the exit poll projections showed his party emerging as the Kingmaker in Karnataka.



"I am not prepared to accept or reject anything, let's wait for May 15 (counting of votes), we will get to know the reality," he told ANI.



Yesterday, after casting his vote, Deve Gowda had said that his party expects a possibility of forming the government. -- ANI

Janata Dal-Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he was not yet 'prepared' to 'accept or reject' anything and asked people to wait for the results day.His reaction came after the exit poll projections showed his party emerging as the Kingmaker in Karnataka."I am not prepared to accept or reject anything, let's wait for May 15 (counting of votes), we will get to know the reality," he toldYesterday, after casting his vote, Deve Gowda had said that his party expects a possibility of forming the government. --

13:14 Paris knife attack suspect born in Chechnya, parents apprehended: A knifeman who killed one person and wounded four others in a suspected terror attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya in 1997, a judicial source said today.



The parents of the attacker, who witnesses said shouted 'Allahu akbar' during the assault on Saturday night before being shot dead by police, have been taken into custody, the source added. -- Agencies



IMAGE: French policemen secure a street after a man killed a passer-by in a knife attack in the heart of Paris and injured four others before being shot dead by police, according to French authorities in Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Lucien Libert/Reuters

A knifeman who killed one person and wounded four others in a suspected terror attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya in 1997, a judicial source said today.The parents of the attacker, who witnesses said shouted 'Allahu akbar' during the assault on Saturday night before being shot dead by police, have been taken into custody, the source added. --

13:09 Hindu trader, son shot dead in Pakistan: A Hindu businessman and his son were shot dead during a robbery bid in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a media report said.



The incident occurred yesterday in the Gadani area of Hub district in Balochistan province, The Express Tribune reported.



Jay Pal Das and his son Girish Nath were shot dead killed by unidentified assailants near a cement factory whenthey resisted the robbery bid, police said.



The bodies were handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities. The police lodged a case and opened investigation into the matter.



Meanwhile, Lasbela Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Hashim along with Adviser to Balochistan CM Dhanish Kumar met with the Hindu community and offered condolences.



"An investigation team has been assigned the task to nab the culprits and very soon they will be in police custody," Hashim said.



"Strict security measures have been adopted in residential areas of the Hindu community as it is our responsibility to make sure of your safety as well as of all others," he added.



Hindu business community in Balochistan province has faced violence often perpetrated by criminal groups. -- PTI

A Hindu businessman and his son were shot dead during a robbery bid in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a media report said.The incident occurred yesterday in the Gadani area of Hub district in Balochistan province,reported.Jay Pal Das and his son Girish Nath were shot dead killed by unidentified assailants near a cement factory whenthey resisted the robbery bid, police said.The bodies were handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities. The police lodged a case and opened investigation into the matter.Meanwhile, Lasbela Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Hashim along with Adviser to Balochistan CM Dhanish Kumar met with the Hindu community and offered condolences."An investigation team has been assigned the task to nab the culprits and very soon they will be in police custody," Hashim said."Strict security measures have been adopted in residential areas of the Hindu community as it is our responsibility to make sure of your safety as well as of all others," he added.Hindu business community in Balochistan province has faced violence often perpetrated by criminal groups. --

12:12 Patna-Kota Express engine derails near Barabanki: The engine of Patna-Kota express train derailed after it hit a fallen tree in Dariyabad town in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday night.



The accident occurred when the train travelling to Lucknow from Patna via Faizabad, collided with a tree that had fallen on the track due to thunderstorm that struck UP a few days ago.



The passengers who were inside the train escaped unhurt.



Relief teams have been sent to the spot from Lucknow.



Train operations have been affected due to the incident.



Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight.



Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have alone witnessed over 120 deaths due to thunderstormand violent winds in the first week of May. -- ANI

The engine of Patna-Kota express train derailed after it hit a fallen tree in Dariyabad town in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday night.The accident occurred when the train travelling to Lucknow from Patna via Faizabad, collided with a tree that had fallen on the track due to thunderstorm that struck UP a few days ago.The passengers who were inside the train escaped unhurt.Relief teams have been sent to the spot from Lucknow.Train operations have been affected due to the incident.Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight.Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have alone witnessed over 120 deaths due to thunderstormand violent winds in the first week of May. --

11:42 BJP will win 125-130 seats: Yeddyurappa: Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka B S Yeddyurppa says a day after voting that his party will win more than 125-130 seats in the state.



"The Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and the JD-S (Janata Dal-Secular) will not cross 24-25 seats. There is a silent and strong wave in favour of the BJP and public anger against (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah and the Congress," Yeddyurappa said.



"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is in touch with me and (party president) Amit Shah. Everybody is confident of winning with absolute majority. We are 100 per cent sure of forming the government on May 17," he said.



Indicating a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday forecast a hung assembly with the JD-S likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties will emerge as the largest in the House. -- ANI, PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka B S Yeddyurppa says a day after voting that his party will win more than 125-130 seats in the state."The Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and the JD-S () will not cross 24-25 seats. There is a silent and strong wave in favour of the BJP and public anger against () Siddaramaiah and the Congress," Yeddyurappa said."He () is in touch with me and () Amit Shah. Everybody is confident of winning with absolute majority. We are 100 per cent sure of forming the government on May 17," he said.Indicating a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday forecast a hung assembly with the JD-S likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties will emerge as the largest in the House. --

10:45 Stage set for rural polls in West Bengal tomorrow: After a protracted legal battle, the much-awaited panchayat polls are all set to be held tomorrow in West Bengal amid tight security. The polls will be the last major elections in the state before the next year's Lok Sabha polls. Political parties are viewing tomorrow's event as a warm up match ahead of 2019 general elections. Polling will begin at 7 am tomorrow and end at 5 pm. The counting will take place on May 17. The run-up to the single-phase panchayat polls was marked by intense campaigning. The ruling Trinamool Congress was engaged in a bitter war of words with the opposition BJP, Congress and the Left Front over the violence that erupted during the filing of nominations for the polls. The opposition had accused the ruling TMC of letting loose a reign of terror during the nomination process. The TMC rubbished the allegations, saying the opposition did not have a mass base and ware trying to evade the polls.

The filing of nominations, which was held from April 2 to April 9 and then again on an extended date on April 23, was marked by violence and clashes between the ruling TMC and opposition parties that led to several deaths. Although top leaders of all parties campaigned for the polls, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee refrained from it. She appealed to the people to vote in favour of the development ushered in by her government. According to West Bengal SEC sources, of the 48,650 seats in 3,358 gram panchayats, 16,814 were uncontested and of the 9,217 seats in 341 panchayat samitis, 3,059 were uncontested. In the 20 zilla parishads, 203 of the 825 seats were uncontested, the SEC said. According to the SEC sources, tomorrow's elections will be held in 621 zilla parishads and 6,157 panchayat samitis, besides 31,827 gram panchayats. Around 1,500 security personnel from Assam, Odisha, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh are in the state to reinforce security arrangements for the polls. They will aid around 46,000 personnel of the state police and 12,000 of the Kolkata Police, while the state government would use close to 2,000 security personnel from the departments of excise, prison and forests in manning the booths, an SEC official said. Security forces today conducted route marches in various parts of the state as part of security arrangements. The election this time witnessed an unprecedented legal tussle between the SEC, state government, ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, Congress and the Left Front.

-- PTI

10:21 Sridevi to be honoured at Cannes 2018: India's first female superstar Sridevi will be felicitated posthumously at the ongoing 71st Cannes film festival for her immense contribution to cinema as a part of the Titan Reginald F Lewis Film Honours, a celebration of diversity and excellence in cinema. The special event, to be held on May 16 at the Le Majestic Beach, will showcase the legendary actress' best performances to the audience. Sridevi's husband and film producer Boney Kapoor and their daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor are expected to attend the festival.

Elated over the honour, Sridevis husband and producer Boney Kapoor told HT its comforting to know that she lives on through her work. Im happy that people from the world over are recognising her body of work and her contribution to cinema."

Sridevi, who died at the age of 54 in Dubai on February 24, recently won the best actress National Award for her portrayal of a revenge-seeking mother in Hindi film Mom.

In addition, the actor was featured in the memorial montage section at the 90th Academy Awards along with Shashi Kapoor, John Heard, Tony Anne Walker, Jane Foray, Robert Osborne, Martin Landau, and others who were remembered for their contribution across spheres of cinema.

10:06 China's first indigenously built aircraft carrier leaves for sea trials: China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier has left for its sea trials today, the country's official media announced. The completely home-grown aircraft carrier has departed for sea trials this morning, state-run China Daily said in a brief report. China launched the second aircraft carrier in April 2017 after it commissioned the first carrier, the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet Union-made vessel, in 2012. Though Liaoning has become operational, it is being mostly used for research and improvements for the new carriers China plans to build. Reports said China is also building its third aircraft carrier in Shanghai. The country reportedly plans to have four aircraft carriers by 2030 to operate from the disputed South China Sea as well as the Indian Ocean. Some reports said China is also planning to build a nuclear aircraft carrier. China has developed a new jet fighter called A J-15 fighter to operate from the decks of its carriers.

09:38 Act against intruders in AMU: Hamid Ansari: Breaking his silence, former vice president M Hamid Ansari supported AMU students' demand for action against intruders who created ruckus on the varsity campus over Jinnah portrait issue on May 2, when he was present there for an event, and said their peaceful stir against the transgression is commendable. The event where Ansari was to be conferred the life membership of the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union was cancelled due to the alleged violence by right wing Hindu activists. Ansari, who has studied at AMU, said the disruption, its precise timing, and the "excuse manufactured for justifying it", raises questions.

"The peaceful protest by the students against this transgression is commendable. They must ensure that it does not in any way interfere with their academic pursuits.

Their request that action be taken against the intruders and disruptors, after a judicial enquiry, is justified. The authorities of the AMU have made a similar request, he said in a letter to AMU Students Union.

He said the programme of the day, including an address by him on May 2 in the Kennedy Auditorium, was publicly known. The authorities concerned had been intimated officially and were cognizant of the standard arrangements including security for such occasions.

In view of it, the access of the intruders to close proximity of the University Guest House where I was staying remains unexplained, he said.

The former vice president also thanked the AMU Students Union and its office bearers for conferring the honour on him.

However, disruptions earlier that afternoon by intruders and anti-social elements inimical to the AMU resulted in the cancelling of the event.

This has been rightly condemned by the students and teachers of AMU as also by the AMU alumni the world over, he said.

This is the first time that the former vice president has openly spoken out against the violent protests over Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in Aligarh Muslim University.

Certain groups have been protesting the presence of Jinnah's portrait in the AMU campus and their protest led to clashes on the campus on May 2.

-- PTI

09:17 Hill states likely to witness thunderstorm in next 48 hrs: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that hill-states are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with squall, over the next 48 hours.

Their subsequent effect on plains in north India will also be witnessed.

Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm, while parts of Rajasthan might see a dust storm.

The upcoming thunderstorm is the result of a new western disturbance, said the IMD on Saturday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with squall with wind speed reaching 50-70 kilometres per hour are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala.

Heat wave conditions are very likely at one or two pockets over Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha.

-- ANI

08:42 Siddaramaiah dismisses exit polls as entertainment, tells Cong workers to relax: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked Congress workers and supporters not to worry about exit polls, most of which predicted a hung assembly, dismissing the post-poll surveys as entertainment.

Tweeting a day after Karnataka recorded 70 per cent turnout in assembly elections, Siddaramaiah said the Congress would return to power.

Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP with the possibility of the Janata Dal-Secular emerging as the kingmaker. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party by bagging 104 and 104-116 seats, respectively, in the 224-member House.