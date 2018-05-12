LIVE! Pink booths to third generation EVMs, several firsts in Karnataka poll

Write a comment

May 12, 2018

13:38 Pink booths to third generation EVMs, several firsts in Karnataka poll: From all-women managed 'Pink Booths' to the use of third generation electronic voting machines, the assembly elections in Karnataka are marked by several firsts. The country's IT hub saw electoral authorities initiate a slew of initiatives targeting a voting percentage of 75. As the outcry about the alleged vulnerability of the EVMs to tampering grew louder, the Election Commission has come up with the 'M3 EVMs' that are tamper proof and stops when attempts are made to meddle with it. On a pilot basis, the Election commission chose five assembly constituencies in Bengaluru -- Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Gandhi Nagar and Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru. However, election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar has been deferred owing to large scale malpractices and a row over seizure of over 9,750 voter ID cards from a flat. The machine, according to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer, has features like display of battery status and digital certification. The machine can report about the malfunction on its own, they said. In a women-oriented step, 450 "pink booths" called 'Sakhi' have been set up. Sending a message of women empowerment, they are entirely managed by women, right from the returning officer to the security personnel, the sources said. Adding a riot of colours, the EC has set up ethnic polling booths in Mysuru, Chamarajnagar and Uttar Kannada districts where polling booths match the lifestyle of tribal masses living there. Like in every election, each booth is equipped with facilities such as wheelchairs for the differently-abled to exercise their franchise easily. -- PTI

Image: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje casts her vote. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShobhaBJP/Twitter



13:32 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message in the visitor's book at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message in the visitor's book at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu.

12:49 Govt mulling six-month jail term for those abandoning elderly parents: The Narendra Modi government is planning to increase the jail term for those who abandon or abuse their elderly parents, to six months from the existing three months, according to a senior official. The ministry of social justice and empowerment, which is reviewing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, has also proposed widening the definition of children to include adopted or step children, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and minors represented by their legal guardians, the senior ministry official said. Only biological children and grandchildren come under the provisions of the existing act. The ministry has drafted the the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Draft Bill, 2018, which once approved will supersede the existing act. The draft act also proposes doing away with an upper limit of Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance amount, thus making it variable. "Those who earn well can and should of course shell out higher amount for the upkeep of their parents. Also the definition of the term maintenance should go beyond providing food, clothing, housing, health care and include safety and security of parents," the official said. The act in its current form makes it a legal obligation for children and heirs to provide maintenance to senior citizens and parents, by monthly allowance of Rs 10,000. Elderly parents can approach a Maintenance Tribunal in case their children neglect or refuse to maintain them. -- PTI

12:48 Modi offers prayer at Pashupatinath temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hopping from one temple to another in Nepal.

After offering prayers at Nepal's iconic Muktinath temple, he offered prayers at Pashupatinath temple. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

12:26 Forget 150, BJP will not win more than 60-70 seats: Mallikarjun Kharge: Expressing confidence over Karnataka assembly elections, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not win more than 60-70 seats.

Kharge further said that the BJP is just dreaming of forming the government.

"We are confident. The BJP will not win more than 60-70 seats maximum, forget getting 150. They (BJP) are just dreaming of forming the government," Kharge told ANI.

Earlier in the day, BJP Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa claimed that the party will get more than 150 seats and they will form the government in the state.

Yeddyurappa urged the people of Karnataka to vote for the BJP and assured them of good governance in the state.

The BJP chief ministerial candidate casted his vote in Shikarpur, Shimoga. -- ANI

11:55 Rahul asks people to participate in 'festival of democracy' by voting: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged the people of Karnataka to participate in the "festival of democracy" by voting in large numbers. Gandhi also welcomed first-time voters to take part in the electoral process. "Voter exercising his right without fail is the sign of functional democracy. I welcome all my young friends who are casting their vote for first time in Karnataka," Gandhi said in a tweet in Kannada. "I request people of Karnataka to celebrate this biggest festival of democracy in large numbers with fervour, and make it successful," he said. The Congress chief had extensively campaigned across the state with an aim to bring the party back to power in Karnataka, which is the only large state ruled by it after Punjab. Gandhi had made nine visits, each one spanning about three days, to the state as part of his 'Janashirvada Yatre'. He had addressed roadside meetings and rallies and taken part in road shows across the state in a customised bus. The Congress has not announced any chief ministerial candidate but maintains that incumbent Siddaramaiah will be the party's face during the campaign. Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Today people of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history and show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful and compassionate politics and governance. I thank them for their support and wish them well." -- PTI

11:44 Priyanka Chopras TV show Quantico cancelled: ABC network has decided to drop Priyanka Chopra-starrer Quantico and Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor. Quantico features Priyanka as FBI recruit framed for a bombing attack. The show's current season, which premiered last month, will continue to air through mid-July, reported Variety. Three episodes into its third season, Quantico is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. Apart from Qunatico and Designated Survivor, ABC has also cancelled Zach Braff's comedy series Alex, Inc, The Crossing, an acclaimed allegorical sci-fi drama series that's only aired six episodes, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and The Mayor. The network, however, renewed The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, Speechless and Roseanne. -- PTI

11:34 Karnataka poll: 24% voter turnout recorded till 11 am: About 24 per cent voter turnout has been reorded till 11 am during voting in Karnataka, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal-Secular.

Voting is being held in 222 out of 224 seats where polling began at 7 am. Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray-- more than 2400 men and and over 200 women.

10:57 Look who turned up to vote... : Anil Kumble and his family flash their fingers after casting their vote in the Karnataka assembly polls. He posted the image, captioning it, "We have!!! Have You!!!"

About 11 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of voting in Karnataka. which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's JD-S.

Election authorities said "moderate to brisk" voting has been witnessed in 222 out of 224 seats where polling began at 7 am.

People were seen standing in queues to cast their votes in the early hours itself, factoring in that the temperature may go up later in the day. Also, it has been raining in different parts of south interior Karnataka for the last couple of days during the evening hours. Anil Kumble and his family flash their fingers after casting their vote in the Karnataka assembly polls. He posted the image, captioning it, "We have!!! Have You!!!"

10:40 Himanshu Roy shot self in mouth, wrote on cancer fight in suicide note: Himanshu Roy shot himself in the mouth and the wound was visible right up to his skull, said a doctor, as his colleagues and others struggled to come to terms with the high-profile Maharashtra police officer's suicide.

A handwritten suicide note has indicated that the officer, who was battling cancer, had been depressed and killed himself out of "frustration" over his health.

Gautam Bhansali, a doctor at Mumbai's Bombay Hospital, also said Himanshu Roy "looked much thinner compared to what he was before and he had even grown a beard".

Himanshu Roy, Additional Director General of Police (Establishment), allegedly shot himself with his licensed revolver at his home in Mumbai's Nariman Point around 12.40 pm.

Mumbai police, citing his suicide note, said the 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer took the extreme step out of "frustration" due to his prolonged battle with cancer.

"Mr Roy had been on medical leave for the last two years and the suicide note, in his own handwriting, makes it clear that he ended his life out of frustration due to this illness," a police statement said.

The 54-year-old lived with his wife and mother.

As chief of the anti-terror squad or ATS, Roy handled major cases including 26/11, the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing, the 2012 murder of lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha and the J Dey murder.

10:13 Himesh Reshammiya ties the knot : It's the season of weddings in Bollywood.

After Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja and Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi, singer Himesh Reshammiya heard wedding bells on Friday.

The singer tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony at his residence in the presence of close friends and family. His son from his first marriage, Swaym, also attended the ceremony.

The beautiful clicks of the newlyweds have them looking much in love with each other. If reports are to be believed Himesh and Sonia have been together for over 10 years now. It was in June 2017 that Himesh got officially divorced from Komal, his first wife of 22 years. It's the season of weddings in Bollywood.

09:42 PM asks voters in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to cast vote: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged voters in Karnataka to come out in large number to cast their vote. Polling is underway in 222 out of 224 seats in Karnataka which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD-S.

"Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister often uses social media to urge people to vote during elections.

-- PTI

09:29 BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts his vote at Karnataka Reddyjana Sangha in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts his vote at Karnataka Reddyjana Sangha in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

09:09 PM Modi offers prayer at iconic Muktinath temple in Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today prayed at Nepal's iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists. Modi wore Buddhist traditional red dress and carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition.

Modi will also offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple after his return from Muktinath today. This will be followed by meeting with leaders of political parties of Nepal.

He is scheduled to attend a civic reception hosted by Kathmandu Metropolitan City at Rastriya Sabha Griha before returning to New Delhi.

High security alert has been maintained in Mustang in view of Modi's visit. The local administration had put in place a special security plan to make Modi's visit safe and systematic. Muktinath Temple is regarded as sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 metres at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district.

-- PTI

08:40 Rahul, Priyanka likely to attend Lalu's son's wedding: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra are among the dignitaries likely to attend the wedding ceremony of RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav today, a close aide of the family said. "We have received confirmation that Rahul and Priyanka will be coming to attend the wedding. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also among the dignitaries invited from across the country. We hope to receive many more confirmations of visit by the end of the day," RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav told reporters.

To a query as to whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has confirmed his visit, Yadav, who had accompanied the RJD supremo on the flight from Ranchi last evening, quipped "how can 'chacha' (uncle) skip the wedding of 'bhatija' (nephew)?".

Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

On Thursday, Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

Meanwhile, the celebratory mood at the houses of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the groom's mother, and MLA Chandrika Rai, the bride's father, has grown more intense since Prasad's arrival.

The bungalows, barely a few hundred metres apart, have been decorated with flowers, and green chillies and lemons have been tied at several points to ward off evil eye.

-- PTI

08:22 Gunfight rages between terrorists and security forces in J-Ks Pulwama: A gunfight started on Saturday between a group of holed up terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said.

Sources in the security forces said that the security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force surrounded Wagum village on the outskirts of Pulwama town following information about a group of terrorists hiding there.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, hiding terrorists fired at them triggering an encounter which is going on, sources said. It said a group of four to six terrorists are hiding inside a house in the village which has been marked off.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours. Rail services between Baramulla town and Bannihal town of Jammu region have also been suspended for the day.

07:56 Polling for Karnataka assembly elections begins: Polling for the high-stakes Karnataka assembly elections got underway this morning under a thick security blanket. In what is projected as a tight race, voting is being held in 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD-S. The Election Commission yesterday deferred the polls for the Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency to May 28 after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in an apartment. Election for the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar. Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray -- more than 2,400 men and and over 200 women. The total voters including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters. Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 12,002 have been designated as "critical", with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty. Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls that will go on till 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on May 15.

-- PTI