LIVE! With tantra and mantra Modi begins Nepal visit

May 11, 2018

12:06 Hefty taxes may deter SoftBank from exiting Flipkart: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has not yet decided to sell its 20-22 per cent stake in Flipkart to US retailer Walmart Inc, sources with direct knowledge of the development said. SoftBank's Masayoshi Son will take a call in the next 7-10 days on whether to exit India's biggest online retailer or say invested for some more time, they said.





Walmart had on Wednesday announced that it will pay about USD 16 billion to buy 77 per cent stake in Flipkart. A statement issued by Walmart that day identified Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp as the investors who would hold the remaining 23 per cent, implying SoftBank had agreed to sell its 20-22 per cent stake.





Sources, however, said SoftBank is yet to take a call on exiting Flipkart. The factors that hold key to the decision include the tax SoftBank has to pay on profits it would earn from such share sale.





SoftBank had invested USD 2.5 billion in Flipkart and exiting the company would fetch it up to USD 4.5 billion. The USD 2 billion profit would be taxed as per Indian law. Since the profit is made from shares that were held for more than two years, it would attract a long-term capital gains tax of 20 per cent plus surcharge and education cess, effectively wiping away a fourth of the profit.



Other deciding factors would be Son's relationship with Walmart and that SoftBank likes to be a long-term investor, sources said, adding the Japanese conglomerate is very bullish on India and sees immense opportunities for growth of investment.





When contacted, a SoftBank spokesperson declined to comment. Sources said Walmart had indeed courted SoftBank for buying its shares but the Japanese group has not yet taken a final call on the issue. -- PTI

11:51 SC dismisses plea for independent probe into Sridevi's death: Update: The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sridevi. The actor had died on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.





A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud dismissed the plea filed by one Sunil Singh who sought an independent investigation into the death of the actor.





11:46 With tantra and mantra Modi begins Nepal visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the famed 20th century Janaki temple in Janakpur in Nepal and offered special prayers. Modi, who arrived today on a two-day state visit to Nepal, directly went to the Janaki temple, dedicated to Sita, from the airport.





Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli welcomed his Indian counterpart upon his arival at the temple complex. Modi will spend around 45 minutes in the temple.





Modi took part in the Shodasopachara Pooja at the Janaki temple, local media reported. Devotional bhajans of Sita and Ram was played during the 10-minute long prayer performed by Modi at the temple.





Shodashopachara worship ceremony -- with 16 ritualistic services including tantric mantra recitation -- is carried out only by special guests at the Janaki temple. During the ritual, the idol of Hindu Goddess Sita is worshipped and decorated with clothes and jewels.





Visiting Indian Presidents Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Gyani Zail Singh and Pranab Mukherjee had performed such prayers during their visits to Nepal, temple's priest Ramatpeshwar Das Vaishnav said.





Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to hold such a ceremony at the temple. Thousands of people have gathered in the Janaki temple premises to welcome Modi. Janaki temple has got a new look as the temple was cleaned up and decorated with lights.





11:36 The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a probe into the death of actor Sridevi.

11:18 Pak firing kills man at wedding in J-K's Poonch : A 22-year-old man was killed today after Pakistani troops resorted to firing from small arms on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police officer said.





There was small arms firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in the district's Gulpur-Bagyal Dhara belt, the police officer told PTI.





The Pakistan Army initiated firing around 12:30 am on Indian Army posts in Baghal Dhara, he said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, the officer said.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ikhlaq, a resident of Kalsan Malti Baghal Dhara. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, the officer said.





The man was killed during a marriage function in an area close to the LoC. A bullet fired by from across the border hit Ikhlaq, he said.





There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 31 people, including 16 security personnel, in over 700 such incidents. -- PTI





Representational image.

10:55 PM arrives on a 2-day-visit to Nepal : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Janakpur on a two-day visit to Nepal. Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at the Barbigha Ground in Janakpur. Heavy security has been deployed to manage crowds.





Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut received Prime Minister Modi at the airport.





This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.





In Janakpur, Modi will visit the 20th century Janaki temple and offer special prayers. Later, Prime Minister Modi will be accorded a civic reception by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City at Barhabigha ground.





Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reached Janaki temple to welcome his Indian counterpart.Ahead of his visit, Modi said India would remain a steadfast partner of the Himalayan nation in its quest for growth and development.





Describing his trip to Nepal as a reflection of his government's commitment to "neighbourhood first" policy, Modi had said the Himalayan nation has entered a new era and India would continue to support it.





Modi will also flag off a tourist bus from Janakpuri to Ayodhya. -- PTI

09:56 Tripura CM's latest gaffe: Tagore returned Nobel in protest : If not anything else, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has been consistent about being a headline grabber. Not for initiating development projects in the BJP's newly-won bastion, but for his bloopers.





In a video being circulated on social media, the 46-year-old chief minister is seen telling his audience that "Rabindranath Tagore returned his Nobel Prize in protest against the British."



Deb made these remarks at a function to mark the birth anniversary of the poet.



Fact is Tagore accept the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 because it was bestowed by Sweden. However, he returned his Knighthood in protest against the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in 1919.



Deb's gaffes have become an almost daily embarrassment for the BJP since he commented last month that "Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era". He never retracted that statement.



He then questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997, saying she was "not an Indian beauty like Aishwarya Rai"=, but after the flak he faced, he apologised.



The Chief Minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.



Then there was the one about how graduates shouldn't run after government jobs, but should start paan shop instead. Or how young men should breed cows and explore a career in dairy.



Reports had said that he had been summoned by prime minister telling him to zip his lip but clearly that hasn't worked.







Image: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb at the Rabindra Jayanti celebrations at Agartala on May 8. Courtesy: @BjpBiplab

09:37 Trump to seek complete irreversible denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula: WH: In his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, US President Donald Trump would seek a complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, the White House has said.





Hours after Trump announced the location and date of what is being billed as the historic US-N Korea summit, the White House cautioned against any new provocative behaviour by Pyongyang.





Such a move might force the US to halt the meeting, a presidential spokesman said yesterday.





"Our policy is to ensure the complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. And that's what he's going to be seeking," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters aboard the Air Force One travelling to Indiana.





"We have a month and several days. And there are a number of things -- provocative actions, for example, from North Korea would not be received well. All I'll say is that the meeting has been agreed to, but obviously it could be halted for any number of reasons," Shah said with a note of caution to the North Koreans.





Shah added that Singapore was selected as the venue for the historic meeting because it had political ties with both the countries. "Singapore has a relationship with both the United States and North Korea. They can ensure both the President's and Kim Jong-un's security, as well as provide neutrality," he added.





"Singaporeans have been gracious up until now and also in the past. In fact, on a historical note, the first meeting between the leaders of China and Taiwan took place in Singapore some years back," Shah noted. As of now, only one day has been kept for the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un, he said, adding that planning was still in progress. -- PTI

09:20 Jinnah was a 'mahapurush', contributed to India's freedom struggle: BJP MP: Bharatiya Janata Party Savitri Bai Phule, who has recently taken a rebellious stance against her party over various issues, today praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah, hailing him as a 'mahapurush' who had contributed in India's freedom struggle.

"Jinnah was a great person who had contributed towards India's freedom struggle. He was great, he is and will remain so," the Bahraich MP said.

Recently, Phule has made several remarks against the party line and has condemned the state and the Central government for the treatment of Dalits. Last week, she called politicians visit to Dalit households an "insult" to the people. Her comments came in the backdrop of a controversy over the recent visit to a Dalit home by a UP government minister belonging to her own party. Other saffron party leaders too have also visited Dalit households in recent past.

Her recent remarks come as a controversy erupted over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Aligarh Muslim University campus. Aligarh MP Satish Gautam had written AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, raising objection over Pakistan founder's picture on the walls of the AMU students union office.



08:53 PM Modi in Nepal today, to flag off bus from Sita's birthplace to Ayodhya: After weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Nepal this morning for a two-day visit.

This is his third visit to the country as Prime Minister.

PM Modi will land in the temple town of Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu. He described his visit to the Himalayan nation as a reflection of his government's commitment to a "neighbourhood first" policy.

PM Modi's visit comes a month after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited India last month.

Today, PM Modi will flag off a tourist bus from Janakpuri to Ayodhya. Apart from holding meetings with the Nepal PM and other leaders, PM Modi will visit three Hindu pilgrimage centres on his two-day visit.

08:21 Did not pay North Koreans for release of prisoners: Trump: The United States did not pay any money to the North Koreans for the release of its citizens held as a prisoners, US President Donald Trump said as he slammed the previous Obama administration for paying $1.8 billion in cash after the Iranian nuclear deal.

"North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did a great service to himself and to his country by doing this. But those hostages came out with respect, we didn't pay for them," he said.

"We are going to set the table. We are going to make a great deal, for the world, for North Korea, for South Korea, for Japan, for China," he added.

The Obama administration had paid $1.8 billion for hostages, Trump claimed in an apparent reference to a January 2016 deal between the US and Iran in which the United States agreed to pay $1.7 billion to settle a case related to the sale of military equipment before the Iranian revolution. Simultaneously, Iran had released five American prisoners. The then Obama White House strongly refuted reports that it was a ransom.

Trump said his meeting with Kim Jong-un would be a great success.

"I think it's going to be a very big success. But my attitude is: And if it isn't, it isn't," he told his supporters.

"You have to have that because you don't know. We're not going to walk into an Iran deal," Trump added.

-- PTI

08:00 Crucial meeting of top judges today on Justice Joseph elevation: The Supreme Court collegium, or a group of five most-senior judges, is meeting at 1 pm today to take a call on Justice KM Joseph's elevation to the top court that was rejected by the government in April.

This is the collegium's second meeting to firm up its response to the centre's decision that has set up a face-off between the judiciary and the executive and has been described as an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad denies that the centre's decision had anything to do with the Uttarakhand high court Chief Justice's 2016 verdict cancelling President's rule in the state.

Prasad calls it a legitimate exercise of the powers granted by the top court in several rulings.

At its meeting last week, the country's five top judges were learnt to have decided to draft a point-by-point rejoinder to the centre that questioned their choice. But it also discussed names of judges from three other high courts in view of what the court called, was the "concept of fair representation".