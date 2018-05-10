LIVE! Let me beg in uniform, not got salary for 2 months, pleads Mumbai cop

Write a comment

May 10, 2018

09:59 Let me beg in uniform, not got salary for 2 months, pleads Mumbai cop: A constable with the Mumbai Police has sought permission to "beg in uniform", saying he cannot support his family as he hasn't received his salary for the last two months.





Constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao - in a letter to his superiors, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - has asked permission to beg to take care of his ailing wife and manage household expenses.





In the letter, Ahirrao, working with the Local Arms unit, said he had taken leave from March 20 to March 22.





However, he could not report to duty after his leave ended since his wife suffered a fracture in her leg, he said. Ahirrao, posted with the security team at 'Matoshree', the home of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that he had informed, over the phone, his unit in-charge about the emergency leave he was availing of for five days. Following his wife's treatment, he resumed duty on March 28, he said.





But he stopped getting the salary, his letter said, without revealing more information. "I have to take care of my sick wife, old parents and a daughter. Besides, I have to pay monthly instalment of the loan I have taken. But since my salary has been stopped, I am unable to meet these expenses. So I want permission from you to beg in uniform," the letter said.





Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao himself could not be contacted for more details.

When contacted, Vasant Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Local Arms Unit, said, "The matter comes under the administration department. I can not comment on it." -- PTI





Representational image.

09:52 Lalu's son to wed in two days : In Patna, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap's mehendi ceremony was held last night. He will be be tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD party legislator Chandrika Rai, on May 12. In Patna, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap's mehendi ceremony was held last night. He will be be tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD party legislator Chandrika Rai, on May 12.

09:42 Students trek 4 km every day to use a toilet : So much for the Centre's claims of providing basic toilets for its people. Flush with statistics of toilets built, the fact remains that much of the toilets cannot be used as there is no water.





In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district for instance, girls of a government hostel have to travel four kilometers every day to use a toilet which has water. "My friends and I along with our teacher walk two kilometers every day to use the toilet, due to the water crisis in the area," a student said.



There is no water in the toilets in the hostel. Even after having two borewells, the girls face hardship as the wells goes dry at the beginning of summer. "But usually we get water from tankers. But this time we did not even have that," said the warden of the hostel.





Taking cognizance of the issue, the collector of the district said that they have informed higher authorities, but are yet to receive any help from them.

08:51 Akshay, Twinkle sent legal notice for auctioning 'Rustom' costumes: Eleven serving defence officers and eight others have sent a legal notice to actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, accusing the Bollywood couple of "playing with the sentiments" of the armed forces by putting up for auction a naval costume from the Hindi film "Rustom".

The group, which also included the wife of a navy man and seven retired officers, said it was offended that the actors had listed the costume as an "original naval uniform". "Uniforms resembling those of the armed forces pose a potential threat to national security as the said uniform, insignia and badges could pass for genuine service clothing and can find their way to anti-national elements who can use it to foment trouble," the notice said.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the auction house Salt Scout and the office of the defence minister.

The officers urged the minister to take action against the actors and to stop the auctioning of the outfit Kumar wore in the 2016 film, a fictional account loosely based on the real-life case of Naval Officer K M Nanavati, charged with and then acquitted of killing his wife.

"By putting in auction 'Akshay Kumar's Rustom Naval Officer Uniform' you have shown no respect for national interest but have also played with the sentiments of armed forces personnel and their widows including my clients, who are retired, as well as serving armed forces officials and their family members," the notice read.

Kumar had put the outfit up for the auction on April 26 in support of an NGO working for the cause of animal rescue and welfare.

"Hi, all I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at http://www.SaltScout.com," he wrote.

The bid, which will end on May 26, currently stands at Rs 2,35,000.

08:23 Mallya can be regarded as a fugitive from justice: UK court: Vijay Mallya, wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, can be regarded as a "fugitive from justice", the UK High Court has concluded.

Judge Andrew Henshaw, who upheld a worldwide freeze order and ruled in favour of 13 Indian state-owned banks to recover funds amounting to nearly 1.145 billion in a judgment yesterday, took note of the fact that the 62-year-old businessman is contesting his extradition to India relating to "alleged financial misconduct".

"In all these circumstances, and even taking account of the fact that Dr Mallya is contesting the alleged grounds for extradition, there are grounds for regarding Dr Mallya as a fugitive from justice," the judge said as part of his ruling.

The High Court remained unconvinced by Mallya's claim that he has been a non-resident Indian since 1988 and has lived in England since 1992, a country where he has indefinite leave to remain.

"The evidence indicates that prior to March 2016 Dr Mallya travelled fairly regularly between India and England for business and political reasons. Most of his business interests were in or closely connected with India, most notably United Breweries Group and Kingfisher AirlinesWhilst Dr Mallya has indefinite leave to stay in the UK, he is said to be a non-resident taxpayer," the court observed.

The judge also concluded that the businessman had been in "clear breach" of a Karnataka court's order when he disposed of assets like a historic sword of Tipu Sultan acquired at an auction in 2003.

"The sword of Tipu Sultan is an item of historic importance which Dr Mallya bought at an auction in 2003 for the equivalent of 188,400 and states that he gave away in 2016 as his family members considered that it was bringing him bad luck," Judge Henshaw notes in his judgment.

"Dr Mallya declined to state in correspondence to whom the sword was given. Dr Mallya was unable to put forward any basis for contending that the disposal was not in breach of the Karnataka High Court's interim injunction, and accepted that it occurred after the Supreme Court had made clear that the injunction covered subsequently acquired assets It does, though, appear to me to have been in clear breach of the Karnataka court's order," he adds.

The judge, however, was less certain that luxury cars and yachts had been undeclared or disposed of by Mallya as claimed by the legal team representing the 13 Indian banks State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation bank, Federal Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu &a Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co Pvt Ltd.

-- PTI

07:51 Not interested in Nobel prize, want victory for the world: Trump: US President Donald Trump today said he is not interested in winning a Noble Peace Prize but wants victory for the world.

Asked by a journalist if he deserved a Nobel Peace prize, Trump said although everyone thought he did, he would never say it himself.

"You know what I want to do? I want to get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world. Because that's what we're talking about. So that's the only prize I want," Trump said in response.

The South Korean president had recently said Trump deserved to win the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts with regard to North Korea.

Trump said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be a very good thing for the region and the world.

"This is something that nobody thought was going to happen for years or more. I really believe it's going to be a great thing for North Korea, a great thing for South Korea and Japan. I want to thank (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). He was very helpful to us two days ago on something very specific," the president said.

"We are working trade with China. They are doing okay because they're helping us, and I guess they're probably doing a little bit better because they're helping us. But they have really helped us on North Korea. We appreciate it and we appreciate President Xi," he said.

Trump said he spoke with his South Korean counterpart.

"I just spoke to President Moon and explained what was taking place with respect to the three gentlemen. And President Moon of South Korea was very, very happy to hear it. He, likewise, has been incredibly helpful," he said.

"So the relationships we have with (Japanese) Prime Minister Abe, President Moon and President Xi, I think it all goes into what is taking place right now. We very much look forward to having the meeting between the United States and North Korea. That will be announced over the next couple of days," Trump said.

-- PTI