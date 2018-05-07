LIVE! Have to find middle ground to save civilians, soldiers: Mehbooba

Write a comment

May 07, 2018

10:35 Manik Sarkar slams Modi sarkar : Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has flayed the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly failing to keep its poll promises and "misleading" the people on many issues like GST and demonetisation.





"Before coming to power four years ago, it (BJP) had promised that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in everyone's bank account .. the government has even failed to release the list of black money holders," the senior CPI(M) leader said while delivering a lecture on "Manifestation of Perfection: Idealism in Politics" in Bhubaneswar yesterday.





Slamming the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation and GST, Sarkar said the demonetisation move was a myopic one, while implementation of GST had shattered the backbone of small business in the country.





Accusing the Centre of failing to keep the promise of providing employment to two crore people in a year, the veteran left leader said it was unable to provide even two lakh jobs. -- PTI

10:32 Have to find middle ground to save civilians, soldiers: Mehbooba: J&K CM on the five civilians killed in clashes with security forces following an encounter with five terrorists in Shopian yesterday: "Our soldiers and children are being killed. Stones are in hands of poor, guns also are in hands of poor (security forces) only. We've to find a middle ground to save them.





10:08 Hawaii volcano: Residents allowed to retrieve belongings : The spewing of lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii's Big Island shows no signs of stopping as 21 homes have been destroyed in the aftermath of the eruption in Leilani Estates, Hawaii County officials said on Sunday.





The figures were confirmed after the officials undertook an aerial survey earlier in the day, according to local media reports.





Geologists say that the ongoing lava outbreak from Kilauea volcano that is inundating Leilani Estates would "continue for some more days and could go on for weeks."





In spite of the destruction, officials have allowed residents to return temporarily to retrieve their belongings. Children were strictly prohibited from entering the affected area.





Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said that the rise of sulphur dioxide levels led to a severe deterioration of air quality and advised all to exercise caution.





Hundreds of residents of Hawaii's Big Island continued to flee as lava and molten rocks erupted from Kilauea volcano spewed into the neighbourhoods of the island.





The volcano, which became active, was the result of the Friday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake, and has already driven people out of their homes in Big Island, CNN reported.





"The earthquake, one of the dozens to hit the area in 24 hours, was the most powerful on the island since 1975," the United States Geological Survey said in a statement.





The earthquake led to the opening of cracks in Kilauea volcano's rift zone, an area of fissures, spewing lava near the island's eastern edge and destroying roads, vehicles, and trees in Big Island. -- ANI





09:59 Your brother more honest than you: Omar to Mehbooba Mufti: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her "hollow" tweet on the violence in the state, and said that her brother Tassaduq Mufti was more honest than her in voicing opinion on the situation.





In the wake of the Pulwama encounter, Mufti had called for unity among the people and professed that "violence is no solution to the issues that plague us".





Quoting her tweet, the former chief minister said, "Your tweet has a hollow ring to it. At least your brother was more honest than you. This blood is the price Kashmiris are paying for you to remain CM & for PDP & BJP to remain "partners in crime"."





Abdullah was referring to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Culture Minister of the state, Tassaduq Mufti's earlier statement to a media house, wherein he expressed a strong objection to the BJP-PDP alliance said that both the parties "ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood."





Tassaduq Mufti also said the whole party shared this view.





Abdullah continued the attack against Mufti with another tweet, asking if the deceased civillians' would get justice or not.





"One question though, as the state Home Minister & head of the Unified Command you have admitted these boys are "innocent civilians" so who will be charged & hanged for their cold blooded murder? Or should I be asking @HMOIndia this question?" read the tweet.





Yesterday five civillians were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Badigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. Five terrorists were also killed in the encounter. -- ANI





File pic: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti with her brother Tassaduq Mufti

09:50 Air India air hostess alleges molestation by pilot : An air hostess of Air India has alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight.The pilot allegedly molested the air hostess on May 4.According to the police, "A scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard. The woman then approached the Sahar police station in Mumbai and lodged a case".





09:43 Karnataka polls: Adityanath to resume election campaign today: In the run-up to the assembly polls in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the state for his election campaign.

The chief minister, who is a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party for Karnataka polls, is expected to visit Chennabasava Patta Devara Mutt in Bhalki town at 10:10 am. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting there.

Adityanath will also be addressing five public meetings later in the day at Humnabad, Gokak, Yemakanmardi village, Khanapur and Belgaum Rural.

Adityanath was scheduled to campaign in Karnataka till May 5 but he had to cut short his election campaign tour after the deadly dust storms in Uttar Pradesh.

With less than a week left for the Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its electoral battle through rigorous campaigns across the state.

-- ANI

09:32 In newspaper ad, Siddaramaiah dares Modi, Yeddyurappa for an open debate: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday upped the ante against rival Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former CM BS Yeddyurappa in the run up to the state Assembly elections, where polling is scheduled to be held on May 12.

In a newspaper ad in Bengaluru dailies, the Congress leader has challenged PM Modi and BJPs chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa for an open debate, accusing them of making false accusations and allegations on the party ruling the state.

Asserting that we have delivered as promised the Karnataka Congress has asked in the advertisement, Stop making false accusations, allegations. Why not debate with facts and let the people of Karnataka decide who is truthful.

In the interest of 6.5 crore Kannadigas future, let us have an open debate about our plans for Karnataka before the people of the state. I am open to come to any place on the date and time suggested by you both, said Siddaramaiah in the newspaper ad. The ad also carries a signature of the Karnataka chief minister.

Posting the ad on Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yaddyurappa. I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome!"

The ad comes amid fierce war of words between the two main rivals in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Both the BJP and the Congress, led by PM Modi and party president Rahul Gandhi respectively, have accused each other of making false promises to the people.

Image: The ad that newspapers carried in which Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dared Modi and Yeddyurappa to an open debate.

08:41 Salman Khan poaching case: Case adjourned; Next hearing on July 17: Bollywood star Salman Khan left the Jodhpur District & Sessions Court after his case was adjourned and the next hearing was scheduled for July 17.

Salman was in the city for the hearing of his application challenging the trial court order that sentenced him to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Fifty-two-year-old Khan reached Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon from Mumbai by a regular flight, a police official said.

Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, on April 7 after then District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi granted him bail in the case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998.

The trial court had acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.



08:24 Jinnah portrait row: AMU postpones examinations till May 12: Amid the ongoing protest in Aligarh Muslim University over the portrait of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, examinations in the varsity have been postponed till May 12.

"Examinations in Aligarh Muslim University have been postponed till May 12 due to the ongoing protests," Public Relations Officer, said Umar Salim Parizda.

The controversy surrounding Jinnah's poster triggered after BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU's Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation on the portrait of Pakistan's founder in the students' union office.

The portrait of Jinnah has been hanging on a wall in the students union's office at AMU for decades.

Last week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter.

Internet services were also suspended in the varsity to prevent the communal flare-up over the issue.

-- ANI