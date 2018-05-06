LIVE! Empowerment or packed dinners: Siddaramaiah's dig at PM Modi

Write a comment

May 06, 2018

14:27 Chouhan govt facing a fresh farmers' agitation in poll year: A year after a massive farmers' agitation roiled western Madhya Pradesh with six people getting killed in police firing in Mandsaur, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is bracing up for a fresh stir.

It could be all the more challenging for the BJP government to handle, as assembly elections are due this year.

A countrywide call for "Gram Bandh" (village shutdown) between June 1 and 10 is set to be centred on Mandsaur district of the state, the epicentre of last year's agitation.

Loan waiver and higher prices for farm produce are the main demands of agitators, represented by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, a federation of farmers' bodies.

June 6 will be observed as "Vishwas-ghat Diwas" (Day of Betrayal) in memory of the farmers who lost their lives in police firing in Mandsaur on this day last year.

-- PTI

14:09 Empowerment or packed dinners: Siddaramaiah's dig at PM Modi : Dalits need affirmative action and not token lunches with ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed out in a scathing tweet a week ahead of the bitterly fought assembly elections in the state. His target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is campaigning in Chitradurga district, one with a substantial population of Dalits and tribals.

Siddaramaiah, whose tweets have taken a quantum jump in terms of sting and frequency, retweeted party chief Rahul Gandhi today with a comment of his own.

In Karnataka, Dalits influence the outcome in 63 of the state's 224 seats. The number has ensured a race for Dalit votes.

In his speech at Chitradurga today, PM Modi hit back, saying the Congress does not care about "dil" (people's hearts and feelings) or the Dalits. "They only care about deals," he said.

The BJP, which is trying to extend its Dalit outreach, has been in the news lately for its leaders' blunders on that score.

13:41 Cong will be number one party in Karnataka, says Sena MP Raut: The Congress would emerge as the "number one party" in the Karnataka assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said today, taking a swipe at the BJP for mobilising the "entire central machinery" for state campaigns.

He also said the understanding between the BJP and his party for the upcoming Legislative Council polls in Maharashtra didn't mean the Sena would forge an alliance with it in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in 2019.

"Whenever there are assembly polls, the entire central machinery and chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states go there (to campaign), leaving the administration of the country and of their own states in the lurch. The country is watching all this," Raut said, adding, ""Does the central leadership (of the BJP) not trust its own men in states? Why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi need to address dozens of campaign rallies when he is needed in Delhi to govern the country?"

Though an ally, the Sena has been continuously criticising the BJP and its governments in states and at the Centre.

-- PTI

13:19 ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss Chanda Kochhar loan issue: The board of ICICI Bank, which will meet on Monday for approving the annual earnings of 2017-18, may see some discussion on the allegations of conflict of interest against the lenders CEO Chanda Kochhar, sources said.

There are series of allegations of impropriety in ICICI Bank extending loans to some companies and enjoying reciprocal benefits.

It is alleged that family members Kochhar, including her husband Deepak Kochhar, got financial favours from the borrowers against the loans sanctioned by the bank.

The issue is being investigated by multiple agencies including CBI, Income Tax Department.

Amid controversy of alleged conflict of interest involving ICICI Bank and its CEO, former Sebi chief M Damodaran has said one option is for her to step down for a period of three or four months till the investigation is completed.

13:02 'We don't accept the rankings': PCI rejects World Press Freedom Index: The Press Council of India has rubbished the recently released Press Freedom Index, in which India slipped two places to rank 138th among 180 countries, saying there was a "lack of clarity" on the inputs that weighed in the rankings which were based on "opinion or perception".

Published annually by Reporters Without Borders, the World Press Freedom Index measures the level of media freedom in 180 countries.

The parameters that are evaluated include the level of pluralism, media independence, environment and self-censorship, legal framework, transparency, and the quality of the infrastructure that supports the production of news and information.

According to the RWB's annual report released on April 25, India dropped down two places -- from 136 last year to 138.

"We reject the rankings by the RWB. I am of the opinion that undue importance is given to the rankings. There is no clarity on the inputs that weighed in the ranking of a country," PCI Chairman Justice (retd) C K Prasad said.

The RWB report blamed physical violence against journalists like Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in September 2017, as the key reason behind India's low ranking.

The report warned that hate crime was another issue plaguing India.

Prasad said the PCI had written to the RWB a number of times since 2015 to understand how the index was prepared, but hadn't received any reply.

He said the rankings were "reportedly" based partly on a questionnaire sent to the partner organisation of the RWF, its correspondents around the world, and journalists, researchers, jurists and human right activists.

Prasad said the PCI had earlier communicated to the RWB that the rankings were not based on statistical data, but "based on opinion or perception of an individual or group of individuals". In a letter, dated September 22, 2015, to the RWB, the PCI had said that after going through the Word Press Index 2014, it was noticed that the rankings were prepared on the basis of various parameters, including media pluralism and independence, safety and freedom of journalists, legislative institutional and infrastructural environment in which media operates.

India ranked 140 in 2014.

"In order to understand the gravity of the matter, the chairman of the Council desires to know the inputs which weighed in ranking of the country in the index so that remedial steps, if needed, can be taken to smoothen the functioning of the media," the letter said.

"The chairman is further of the opinion that a structured discussion on the issue with your representative and the members of the Council would be helpful in achieving the objective," it read.

Letters were also sent to the RWB in October and December in 2015, seeking their response to the PCI's queries.

The PCI again wrote a letter to the RWB in early 2016, saying the council was of the opinion that the World Freedom Index rankings "could either be on the basis of statistical data or perception of an individual or group of individuals".

-- PTI

12:46 Madhya Pradesh BJP neta suggests child marriage to stop love jihad: A Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh believes that "late marriages" are the reason behind "love jihad" and has advised parents to marry off their daughters "on time".

Gopal Parmar, lawmaker from Agar Malwa, explains that earlier when the elders of the family fixed marriages in childhood, "those relationships used to last longer".

"Ever since the 18-year 'disease' (legal age for a girl's marriage) became legal, many girls started eloping," said Parmar.

He goes on to say that there are "shrewd men and criminals" who pretend to be nice, courteous and target school girls, who easily fall into their trap.

"As the girls reach adolescence, their mind starts wandering. I urge the mothers to remain vigilant of the love jihad," Parmar said.

12:29 Namaz should be read in mosques rather than public spaces: Khattar: Breaking his silence on the rise in incidents of right-wing groups preventing Muslims from offering namaz in open spaces in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said such congregations should be restricted to mosques or Idgahs rather than public areas.

The CM, however, acknowledged that it was the states duty to maintain law and order while saying there had been an increase in instances of namaz being offered in the open.

It is our duty to maintain law and order. There has been an increase in offering namaz in open. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces, Khattar was quoted as saying.

Several outfits, under the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, have called for a ban on namaz in open spaces after six people were arrested on April 20 for disrupting Friday prayers at a vacant plot in Sector 53 with chants of Jai Sri Ram and Radhe Radhe.

12:03 'Seems I was taken in by fake news': Shashi Tharoor on Rajan's job buzz: No one is immune to fake news, not even Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP tweeted early on Sunday that he might have been taken in by fake news when he shared a news article on former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan being appointed as the head of Bank of England.

Tharoor had tweeted on Saturday night that Rajan had been appointed as the Bank of England chief and batted for an Indian-origin UK Prime Minister to complete a reverse colonisation.

Tharoor had shared a report along with the tweet.

Within a couple of hours, however, Tharoor tweeted that he was taken in by fake news and thanked a news portal for setting the record straight.

While some Twitter users lauded Tharoor for owning up to his mistake, others criticised the Thiruvananthapuram MP for not doing due diligence before sharing the report.

Tharoors tweet follows days of speculation on Rajans move to the Bank of England. UK-based Financial Times had reported last month that the former RBI governor was one of the contenders for the job.

11:40 PM Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga : After addressing four rallies yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is out on the campaign in Karnataka today, addressing another four rallies.

Here are the highlights from the Chitradurga rally:

>> Look at the Congress -- leaders, they do not know, whom they should remember and celebrate. They are at the forefront of celebrating Jayantis of Sultans

>> Chitradurga will soon become the hotspot of science and technology. It is a matter of pride that the mission Chandrayan 2 is taking place on this soil by ISRO unit of Chitradurga

>> Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community

>> Nijalingappa ji, the proud son of this land was insulted by one family who cannot tolerate independent leaders emerging in the Party. Nijalingappa ji committed the crime of questioning some of the policies from the time of Pandit Nehru

11:25 JUST IN: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district, says army

11:11 France slams Trump for remarks on guns and Paris attacks: France is sternly rejecting US President Donald Trump's argument that if Parisians had more guns they could have stopped the deadly 2015 extremist attacks on the French capital. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his "firm disapproval" of Trump's remarks and vigorously defended France's gun controls.

In a statement today, Le Drian said gun violence statistics "do not lead us to reconsider France's choice on this issue." Gun violence death rates are much higher in the US.

Le Drian continued: "Free circulation of weapons in society does not constitute a rampart against terrorist attacks, to the contrary, it can facilitate ... this type of attack."

Islamic State attackers killed 130 people in Paris' Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium.

Trump had made controversial comments at a National Rifle Association meeting.

11:04 Big wilful defaulters owe PNB Rs 15,172 cr: Big wilful defaulters owed Rs 15,171.91 crore in loans to Punjab National Bank at the end of March this year.



The data from the bank relates to those wilful defaulters who have taken loans of Rs 25 lakh and above but did not repay despite the ability to do so.



The liability on such defaulters rose by 1.8 per cent from Rs 14,904.65 crore in February.



The public sector lender has been putting out the names of wilful defaulters and firms since June 2017.



Within ten months, these defaults have grown by 28 per cent, from Rs 11,879.74 crore.



The major wilful defaulters include chemical manufacturer Kudos Chemie Ltd -- Rs 1,301.82 crore; Kingfisher Airlines -- Rs 597.44 crore; VMC Systems Ltd -- Rs 296.08 crore; Arvind Remedies -- Rs 158.16 crore and Indu Projects Ltd Rs 102.83 crore.



All these companies were provided loans by PNB as part of consortium lending. Others in the list include Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery -- Rs 899.70 crore; Zoom Developers -- Rs 410.18 crore; Jas infrastructure and Power Ltd -- Rs 410.96 crore; Apple Industries -- Rs 248.34 crore; Nafed -- Rs 224.24 crore; MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd -- Rs 266.17 crore and S Kumar Nationwide -- Rs 146.82 crore.



For third quarter ended December 31 of last fiscal, 2017-18, PNB's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans stood at Rs 57,519.41 crore or 12.11 per cent of the gross advances.



In 2016-17, the gross NPAs were 12.53 per cent of the gross advances at Rs 55,370.45 crore.



Hit by the over Rs 13,000 crore fraud, PNB has been trying to clean up its books. Multiple agencies are investigating the case and working on bringing back the alleged wrongdoers billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems, who have fled the country. -- PTI

10:26 BSF jawan shoots dead 3 colleagues, kills self: A Border Security Force jawan allegedly shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide today at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, about 180 km from Agartala, police said.



S P (Special branch), Shankar Debnath said the BSF jawan opened fire on three others including a head constable before killing himself. The incident happened at around 1 am.



The head constable died on the spot.



One of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries at Unakoti district hospital and another jawan, who was shifted to ILS Hospital in Agartala, also died, Debnath told PTI.



He said investigation is on and a detailed report is awaited. When contacted, a highly placed BSF official confirmed the incident. -- PTI



Image only for representation.

09:28 Modi to address four rallies in Karnataka today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address four rallies in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.In the last leg of his campaigning for May 12 polls.



The PM will visit Karnataka's Chitradurga, Raichur, Jama Khandi and Hubli area.



Apart from this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Amit Shah will also hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state.



He will hold two public meetings and will take part in a road show in Belagavi.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission-appointed surveillance teams have seized suspect cash, jewellery and other inducements worth over Rs 120 crore in the poll-bound state yesterday.



Cash amounting to over Rs 67.27 crore, over five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.36 crore, gold valued at 43.17 crore and other items such as pressure cookers, sarees, sewing machines, gutkha, laptops and vehicles, among others, worth about Rs 18.57 crore, was seized.



Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 and 2,655 candidates, including 219 women, are in the poll fray for securing 224 seats up. The results will be declared on May 15. -- ANI

08:57 2 securiy personnel injured in ongoing encounter in Shopian: An encounter broke out today between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.



Two security personnel have sustained injuries in the ongoing encounter.



Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.



"The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated," the official said.



"The gunfight is still on," he said, adding that further details were awaited. -- PTI



Image for representation only.

