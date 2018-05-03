LIVE! Cong misled Dalits by promising Kharge would be CM: PM in K'taka

Write a comment

May 03, 2018

14:08 Kailash Mansarovar yatra advisory: Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issues advisory to Indian citizens travelling for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nepal. Embassy advises people to get appropriate Chinese visa & travel permit for Tibet before commencing journey. Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issues advisory to Indian citizens travelling for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nepal. Embassy advises people to get appropriate Chinese visa & travel permit for Tibet before commencing journey.

13:45 PM for speedy assistance to those hit by dust storms: Expressing sorrow at the loss of lives due to dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed officials to coordinate with states to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation of those affected.





"Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon." "Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.





A severe dust storm followed by thunder showers hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan overnight, killing over 70 people and leaving a trail of destruction. Houses collapsed and trees and poles were uprooted in the storm that also led to power outages. PTI Expressing sorrow at the loss of lives due to dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed officials to coordinate with states to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation of those affected."Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon." "Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.A severe dust storm followed by thunder showers hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan overnight, killing over 70 people and leaving a trail of destruction. Houses collapsed and trees and poles were uprooted in the storm that also led to power outages. PTI

13:38 Cong misled Dalits by promising Kharge would be CM: PM in K'taka : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are holding rallies in Karnataka today ahead of the May 12 assembly election. This is the PM's second round of campaigning with a rally in Kalaburagi. He will also be addressing rallies in Bellary and Bengaluru. A phalanx of senior BJP leaders will also be campaigning in the state. Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Aurad, Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district today. Excerpts from the PM's speech.



-- This election will decide the future of Karnataka. It is about security of women, the development of farmers. Do not assume this is only about electing MLAs, it is much more than that.





-- Congress doesn't respect the sacrifices of our soldiers. When our soldiers carried out surgical strikes, the Congress party questioned them. They kept on asking proof of the strikes from me. After surgical strikes, a Congress senior leaders called our current Army Chief a 'Gunda'. Congress would rather prefer our soldiers go with cameras and not guns! But then, this is expected considering how their own senior leader behaved on stage when 'Vande Mataram' was being sung





-- Karnataka is synonymous with valour, but how did the Congress governments treat Field Marshall Cariappa and General Thimayya? History is proof of that. In 1948 after defeating Pakistan, General Thimayya was insulted by PM Nehru and Defence Minister Krishna Menon.





-- During the last elections, Congress promised they will make Mallikarjuna Kharge the Chief Minister. They misled the Dalit community. This is typically how Congress plays politics.





-- Would like to ask the Congress people who carried out a candle march in Delhi? Where were your candles when a Dalit girl was tortured in Bidar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are holding rallies in Karnataka today ahead of the May 12 assembly election. This is the PM's second round of campaigning with a rally in Kalaburagi. He will also be addressing rallies in Bellary and Bengaluru. A phalanx of senior BJP leaders will also be campaigning in the state. Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Aurad, Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district today. Excerpts from the PM's speech.-- This election will decide the future of Karnataka. It is about security of women, the development of farmers. Do not assume this is only about electing MLAs, it is much more than that.-- Congress doesn't respect the sacrifices of our soldiers. When our soldiers carried out surgical strikes, the Congress party questioned them. They kept on asking proof of the strikes from me. After surgical strikes, a Congress senior leaders called our current Army Chief a 'Gunda'. Congress would rather prefer our soldiers go with cameras and not guns! But then, this is expected considering how their own senior leader behaved on stage when 'Vande Mataram' was being sung-- Karnataka is synonymous with valour, but how did the Congress governments treat Field Marshall Cariappa and General Thimayya? History is proof of that. In 1948 after defeating Pakistan, General Thimayya was insulted by PM Nehru and Defence Minister Krishna Menon.-- During the last elections, Congress promised they will make Mallikarjuna Kharge the Chief Minister. They misled the Dalit community. This is typically how Congress plays politics.-- Would like to ask the Congress people who carried out a candle march in Delhi? Where were your candles when a Dalit girl was tortured in Bidar?

13:04 Trump hints at release of 3 Americans detained in N Korea : United States President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at the possibility of the release of three American hostages, who were detained in North Korea.





In a midnight tweet, President Trump wrote, "As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!"





The tweet comes after a report emerged that North Korea relocated three American detainees from a labour camp to a hotel on the outskirts of Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between President Trump and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, according to a South Korean activist, who was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as saying.





The three American citizens are -- Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul. They were accused of espionage or doing "hostile acts" against North Korea.





On a related note, Otto Warmbier, an American college student, who was arrested in North Korea last year for allegedly removing a political propaganda poster from a Pyongyang hotel, died after he was transferred to the US in a deep coma. Washington D.C. accused Pyongyang of Warmbier's "bad" condition, while the latter outwardly rejected it. United States President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at the possibility of the release of three American hostages, who were detained in North Korea.In a midnight tweet, President Trump wrote, "As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!"The tweet comes after a report emerged that North Korea relocated three American detainees from a labour camp to a hotel on the outskirts of Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between President Trump and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, according to a South Korean activist, who was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as saying.The three American citizens are -- Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul. They were accused of espionage or doing "hostile acts" against North Korea.On a related note, Otto Warmbier, an American college student, who was arrested in North Korea last year for allegedly removing a political propaganda poster from a Pyongyang hotel, died after he was transferred to the US in a deep coma. Washington D.C. accused Pyongyang of Warmbier's "bad" condition, while the latter outwardly rejected it.

12:31 45 killed in UP storm, 27 in Rajasthan : At least 45 people have died following heavy rainfall and dust storms across Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Agra registered 36 deaths, Bijnor three and Saharanpur two, while one death each was reported from Bareilly, Moradabad Chitrakoot and Rampur.





Local authorities in each of these areas have issued directions to provide immediate relief and carry out a thorough and full assessment.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of upto Rs.4 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.





At least 27 people were killed and nearly 100 injured as a high-intensity squall followed by thunder showers hit parts of Rajasthan overnight, leaving a trail of destruction. At least 45 people have died following heavy rainfall and dust storms across Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Agra registered 36 deaths, Bijnor three and Saharanpur two, while one death each was reported from Bareilly, Moradabad Chitrakoot and Rampur.Local authorities in each of these areas have issued directions to provide immediate relief and carry out a thorough and full assessment.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of upto Rs.4 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.At least 27 people were killed and nearly 100 injured as a high-intensity squall followed by thunder showers hit parts of Rajasthan overnight, leaving a trail of destruction.

Houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees were uprooted as the severe dust storm swept the Matysya region.



12:25 Fish rules in Bengal after rotting meat scam : The recent carcass scam has dealt a blow to the sale of meat-based items across the city and its surrounding areas, prompting the hotels and restaurants to take immediate measures to reinstate confidence among the food aficionados.





Sudesh Poddar, the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI), has issued an advisory asking its members to procure meat and poultry from registered vendors.





"Members are hereby advised to procure meat and poultry from reputed vendors who have FSSAI licence and corporation trade licence. Preference should be given to suppliers having ISO 9001 and HACCP certification," the HRAEI circular said.





The police last week busted a racket involved in supplying decomposed meat from dumping grounds to restaurants in and around the city. They seized nearly 20 tonne of rotten meat, meant to be supplied to restaurants, from a cold storage in central Kolkata.





The HRAEI members have called for a meeting this weekend to discuss ways to cope with this crisis, Poddar said, adding that the restaurants should be able to assure the customers that the food served to them are safe, he said.





"Many of our member restaurants are getting the raw supplies checked in their own labs. We are also thinking about taking help from the state-run laboratories for testing the supplies," he explained.





Admitting that there has been a 30% drop in demand for non-vegetarian items, the HRAEI Assistant Secretary General Atikram Gupta said, "Footfall has remained the same in different hotels and restaurants as customers are opting for fish and vegetarian items instead of meat," he said. PTI The recent carcass scam has dealt a blow to the sale of meat-based items across the city and its surrounding areas, prompting the hotels and restaurants to take immediate measures to reinstate confidence among the food aficionados.Sudesh Poddar, the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI), has issued an advisory asking its members to procure meat and poultry from registered vendors."Members are hereby advised to procure meat and poultry from reputed vendors who have FSSAI licence and corporation trade licence. Preference should be given to suppliers having ISO 9001 and HACCP certification," the HRAEI circular said.The police last week busted a racket involved in supplying decomposed meat from dumping grounds to restaurants in and around the city. They seized nearly 20 tonne of rotten meat, meant to be supplied to restaurants, from a cold storage in central Kolkata.The HRAEI members have called for a meeting this weekend to discuss ways to cope with this crisis, Poddar said, adding that the restaurants should be able to assure the customers that the food served to them are safe, he said."Many of our member restaurants are getting the raw supplies checked in their own labs. We are also thinking about taking help from the state-run laboratories for testing the supplies," he explained.Admitting that there has been a 30% drop in demand for non-vegetarian items, the HRAEI Assistant Secretary General Atikram Gupta said, "Footfall has remained the same in different hotels and restaurants as customers are opting for fish and vegetarian items instead of meat," he said. PTI

11:54 DDCA defamation suit: Vishwas 'regrets damage' caused to Jaitley: AAP rebel leader Kumar Vishwas tells the Delhi High Court that his statements against BJP senior leader Arun Jaitley were based on information received from his party leader, Arvind Kejriwal.





He said he was personally not interested in going ahead with the matter and regretted any injury or damage caused to Jaitley. He said he was simply repeating what Arvind Kejriwal had said. The court has now granted time to Vishwas to decide on the statement he wants to make so the the defamation suit can be disposed of.



To bring you up to speed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai, Raghav Chadha and Kumar Vishwas had alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Administration which was once headed by Jaitley.



However, a joint plea last month was moved in a Delhi court by Jaitley, Kejriwal, Singh, Ashutosh, Bajpai and Chadha to "settle" their more than two years old litigation over alleged defamatory statements made against the BJP leader. The development came after the AAP leaders apologised for their remarks.



However, Vishwas had not moved any plea to settle the litigation. So, the defamation case against him stands.



Vishwas had then said he would not apologise to the finance minister and would contest the defamation cases filed against him.





Image: Kumar Vishwas. Picture courtesy his Twitter account.

AAP rebel leader Kumar Vishwas tells the Delhi High Court that his statements against BJP senior leader Arun Jaitley were based on information received from his party leader, Arvind Kejriwal.He said he was personally not interested in going ahead with the matter and regretted any injury or damage caused to Jaitley. He said he was simply repeating what Arvind Kejriwal had said. The court has now granted time to Vishwas to decide on the statement he wants to make so the the defamation suit can be disposed of.To bring you up to speed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai, Raghav Chadha and Kumar Vishwas had alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Administration which was once headed by Jaitley.However, a joint plea last month was moved in a Delhi court by Jaitley, Kejriwal, Singh, Ashutosh, Bajpai and Chadha to "settle" their more than two years old litigation over alleged defamatory statements made against the BJP leader. The development came after the AAP leaders apologised for their remarks.However, Vishwas had not moved any plea to settle the litigation. So, the defamation case against him stands.Vishwas had then said he would not apologise to the finance minister and would contest the defamation cases filed against him.Image: Kumar Vishwas. Picture courtesy his Twitter account.

11:36 41 injured in clash between AMU students, cops: Twenty-eight students and 13 cops got injured in a clash which broke out between students of Aligarh Muslim University and police on Wednesday. The students were marching to police station after Hindu groups protested outside the university campus a day ago, when the clash broke out.





Students demanding a ban on Hindu groups alleged that they were targeted by the police. "Students were marching to the police station demanding to know why protesters of Hindu were groups let off without an FIR against them and why were they not stopped before reaching AMU. Police baton charged on them and used tear gas," a spokesperson from the university. -- ANI

Twenty-eight students and 13 cops got injured in a clash which broke out between students of Aligarh Muslim University and police on Wednesday. The students were marching to police station after Hindu groups protested outside the university campus a day ago, when the clash broke out.Students demanding a ban on Hindu groups alleged that they were targeted by the police. "Students were marching to the police station demanding to know why protesters of Hindu were groups let off without an FIR against them and why were they not stopped before reaching AMU. Police baton charged on them and used tear gas," a spokesperson from the university. -- ANI

11:25 At least 50 people killed in dust storm in north India : Update on the dust storm: Sanjay Kumar, State Revenue and Relief Commissioner says, "40 to 50 people have been killed after the dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Agra is the most affected district. Relief measures will be given to the affected within 24 hours." Update on the dust storm: Sanjay Kumar, State Revenue and Relief Commissioner says, "40 to 50 people have been killed after the dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Agra is the most affected district. Relief measures will be given to the affected within 24 hours."

11:07 No Tears for Lieutenant Fayaz: Public spirited individuals and organisations should commemorate May 10 as Kashmir Solidarity Day by taking out candlelight marches and gathering at war memorials all over the country. 'The occasion is not just to remember Lieutenant Fayaz, but also all those who have lost their lives in Kashmir defending the Republic,' says Colonel Anil A Athale (retd). Public spirited individuals and organisations should commemorate May 10 as Kashmir Solidarity Day by taking out candlelight marches and gathering at war memorials all over the country. 'The occasion is not just to remember Lieutenant Fayaz, but also all those who have lost their lives in Kashmir defending the Republic,' says Colonel Anil A Athale (retd). Do read

11:01 India among top 5 military spenders : India has emerged as one of the five biggest military spenders in 2017, a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute found.





With an expenditure of USD 63.9 billion on military in 2017, India marked a 5.5 percent rise from the figures in 2016.China made the biggest leap with an increase of 5.6 percent (USD 12 billion) from 2016, and became the highest defence spender in Asia at USD 228 billion.Military tension between India and China may have driven India's defence expense, as indicated by Senior Researcher with the SIPRI AMEX programme, Siemon Wezeman.





The United States retained the top spot at USD 610 billion, with unchanged military expenditure between 2016 and 2017. Saudi Arabia emerged as the third biggest spender in 2017 at USD 69.4 billion, an increase of 9.2 percent from 2016. The report found a sharp drop in Russia's military expenditure that dropped by 20 percent from 2016 to stand at USD 66.3 billion. Overall, the global military expenditure showed a rising trend as a marginal increase of 1.1 per cent in real terms from 2016, resulted in USD 1739 billion expenditure in 2017. -- ANI

India has emerged as one of the five biggest military spenders in 2017, a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute found.With an expenditure of USD 63.9 billion on military in 2017, India marked a 5.5 percent rise from the figures in 2016.China made the biggest leap with an increase of 5.6 percent (USD 12 billion) from 2016, and became the highest defence spender in Asia at USD 228 billion.Military tension between India and China may have driven India's defence expense, as indicated by Senior Researcher with the SIPRI AMEX programme, Siemon Wezeman.The United States retained the top spot at USD 610 billion, with unchanged military expenditure between 2016 and 2017. Saudi Arabia emerged as the third biggest spender in 2017 at USD 69.4 billion, an increase of 9.2 percent from 2016. The report found a sharp drop in Russia's military expenditure that dropped by 20 percent from 2016 to stand at USD 66.3 billion. Overall, the global military expenditure showed a rising trend as a marginal increase of 1.1 per cent in real terms from 2016, resulted in USD 1739 billion expenditure in 2017. -- ANI

10:33 Death toll in Rajasthan dust storm rises to 22, more than 100 people have been injured. Several electricity poles and trees uprooted.

10:32 Australian first lady flattered by Macron's 'delicious' description: All's well that ends well.



Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said today his wife was "flattered and charmed" to be described by French President Emmanuel Macron as "delicious".



The compliment had sparked lighthearted discussion on whether it was in fact inappropriate.



Macron had raised eyebrows with his description of Prime Minister Turnbull's wife of 38 years, Lucy, during a Sydney press conference.





He had said at a press conference, "I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome."



Turnbull, however was unflappable, when asked about his reaction to Macron's comment.



He said his wife was in fact very flattered and said she had asked him to say that she found the president's compliment as charming as it was memorable.



"President Macron charmed Australia. He certainly charmed all of us, all the Turnbulls," the prime minister said.



The Sydney newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, reported the comment on its front page under the headline "President Pepe Le Pew," likening Macron to the Warner Bros. love-sick French skunk cartoon character.



Some observers however felt Macron may simply have slipped up in his use of English, since the French word for delicious.





Image: French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines and raised eyebrows in Sydney on Wednesday by calling Lucy Turnbull, the Australian prime ministers wife, 'delicious'. Picture: Reuters

All's well that ends well.Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said today his wife was "flattered and charmed" to be described by French President Emmanuel Macron as "delicious".The compliment had sparked lighthearted discussion on whether it was in fact inappropriate.Macron had raised eyebrows with his description of Prime Minister Turnbull's wife of 38 years, Lucy, during a Sydney press conference.He had said at a press conference, "I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome."Turnbull, however was unflappable, when asked about his reaction to Macron's comment.He said his wife was in fact very flattered and said she had asked him to say that she found the president's compliment as charming as it was memorable."President Macron charmed Australia. He certainly charmed all of us, all the Turnbulls," the prime minister said.The Sydney newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, reported the comment on its front page under the headline "President Pepe Le Pew," likening Macron to the Warner Bros. love-sick French skunk cartoon character.Some observers however felt Macron may simply have slipped up in his use of English, since the French word for delicious.Image: French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines and raised eyebrows in Sydney on Wednesday by calling Lucy Turnbull, the Australian prime ministers wife, 'delicious'. Picture: Reuters

10:15 Last rites of officer shot for demolition drive in Kasauli : The last rites of Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shail Bala Sharma, who was allegedly shot dead by the owner of a hotel on Tuesday in Kasauli, was performed at her village Barin in Mandi yesterday.





The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the authorities for their failure to ensure the safety of government officials after the woman officer was shot dead when she had gone to supervise the demolition of unauthorised constructions, dubbing it a "brazen act".





"We might stop passing any orders if you are going to kill people," a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said after the matter was mentioned before it.





It also asked the state government why the police could not stop the alleged assailant from fleeing the spot after shooting the officer.





Assistant town and country planner Shail Bala Sharma had on Tuesday gone to supervise the demolition of unauthorised construction at Kasauli's Narayani Guest House where its owner Vijay Singh allegedly shot at her. She later succumbed to injuries.





Dubbing the incident as "extremely serious", the top court pulled up the authorities for their failure to ensure safety of officials and said it was quite clear that there was "absolutely no regard" for the rule of law as the public servants had gone there to do their work as per the directions passed by the apex court.

The last rites of Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shail Bala Sharma, who was allegedly shot dead by the owner of a hotel on Tuesday in Kasauli, was performed at her village Barin in Mandi yesterday.The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the authorities for their failure to ensure the safety of government officials after the woman officer was shot dead when she had gone to supervise the demolition of unauthorised constructions, dubbing it a "brazen act"."We might stop passing any orders if you are going to kill people," a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said after the matter was mentioned before it.It also asked the state government why the police could not stop the alleged assailant from fleeing the spot after shooting the officer.Assistant town and country planner Shail Bala Sharma had on Tuesday gone to supervise the demolition of unauthorised construction at Kasauli's Narayani Guest House where its owner Vijay Singh allegedly shot at her. She later succumbed to injuries.Dubbing the incident as "extremely serious", the top court pulled up the authorities for their failure to ensure safety of officials and said it was quite clear that there was "absolutely no regard" for the rule of law as the public servants had gone there to do their work as per the directions passed by the apex court.

09:55 Woman, son looted and thrown of moving train : And as the government gets going with its plans for a the Bullet train, a woman is looted and pushed off a moving train with her 5-year-old son in Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh. Both have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment as the police begin investigations. And as the government gets going with its plans for a the Bullet train, a woman is looted and pushed off a moving train with her 5-year-old son in Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh. Both have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment as the police begin investigations.

09:45 Toilet chaiwalla fined Rs 1 lakh : You will be happy to know that the railway tea vendor who used water from the toilet in a train to make tea has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Indian railways.





The incident came to light in a viral video yesterday where the vendor and one one other were seen bringing out tea or coffee cans from inside the train toilet at the Secunderabad station in Telangana in December 2017.





A Twitter user named Punit Tyagi uploaded a video in which Railway employees were seen filling water in their tea-kettles from the train toilets. Utterly shocked, Punit wrote, "Indian Railways tea. Is there anybody who can look into it'. You will be happy to know that the railway tea vendor who used water from the toilet in a train to make tea has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Indian railways.The incident came to light in a viral video yesterday where the vendor and one one other were seen bringing out tea or coffee cans from inside the train toilet at the Secunderabad station in Telangana in December 2017.A Twitter user named Punit Tyagi uploaded a video in which Railway employees were seen filling water in their tea-kettles from the train toilets. Utterly shocked, Punit wrote, "Indian Railways tea. Is there anybody who can look into it'.

09:39 Rajasthan dust storm toll climbs to 15: Death toll in the dust storm in Rajasthan yesterday goes up to 15 with several injured, says the Disaster Management and Relief Secretary. Death toll in the dust storm in Rajasthan yesterday goes up to 15 with several injured, says the Disaster Management and Relief Secretary.

09:38 Trump hires Clinton impeachment lawyer: White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who is dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, is leaving his position and being replaced by Emmet Flood, the attorney who represented former president Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.





Cobb's exit would be the latest in a string of top White House departures, including from the president's legal team as Trump wants his lawyers to adopt an aggressive stance to counter the ongoing special counsel investigation.





"Emmet Flood will be joining the White House staff to represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Veteran Washington lawyer Flood represented Clinton during his 1998-99 impeachment proceedings.





Referring to Ty Cobb as "a friend of the president" who has done a "terrific job", Sanders said the attorney will be retiring at the end of the month. Cobb had been one of the Trump lawyers pushing the president to cooperate with Mueller, amid an internal debate over whether or not the US President should agree to be interviewed by the special counsel. The news was first reported by The New York Times. -- PTI

White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who is dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, is leaving his position and being replaced by Emmet Flood, the attorney who represented former president Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.Cobb's exit would be the latest in a string of top White House departures, including from the president's legal team as Trump wants his lawyers to adopt an aggressive stance to counter the ongoing special counsel investigation."Emmet Flood will be joining the White House staff to represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Veteran Washington lawyer Flood represented Clinton during his 1998-99 impeachment proceedings.Referring to Ty Cobb as "a friend of the president" who has done a "terrific job", Sanders said the attorney will be retiring at the end of the month. Cobb had been one of the Trump lawyers pushing the president to cooperate with Mueller, amid an internal debate over whether or not the US President should agree to be interviewed by the special counsel. The news was first reported by The New York Times. -- PTI

09:28 Dust storm claims at least nine lives in Rajasthan: A severe intensity dust storm followed by thunder showers on Wednesday evening claimed at least nine lives in Rajasthan, Tribune reported.



More than two-dozen people were injured after a thatched house collapsed, power poles and trees were uprooted in the two districts as high-intensity squall struck the Matysya region comprising Bharatpur, Dholpur, Alwar and Dausa region, police said.



A detailed report of mishaps is awaited even as teams were pressed into service to rescue trapped people from damaged houses.



The injured have been admitted to government hospitals. The harvested rabi crop was also reportedly damaged. -- Agencies



IMAGE: Vehicles ride past as the sky darkens with a looming dust storm in Bikaner on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A severe intensity dust storm followed by thunder showers on Wednesday evening claimed at least nine lives in Rajasthan,reported.More than two-dozen people were injured after a thatched house collapsed, power poles and trees were uprooted in the two districts as high-intensity squall struck the Matysya region comprising Bharatpur, Dholpur, Alwar and Dausa region, police said.A detailed report of mishaps is awaited even as teams were pressed into service to rescue trapped people from damaged houses.The injured have been admitted to government hospitals. The harvested rabi crop was also reportedly damaged. --

08:25 Cambridge Analytica, firm linked to FB data breach, to shut down: Cambridge Analytica, the United Kingdom-based political consulting firm at the heart of the massive data breach of Facebook users worldwide, announced it is shutting down.



The company denies any wrongdoing, but says that the negative media coverage has left it with no clients and mounting legal fees which has forced it to resort to closure.



'Despite Cambridge Analytica's unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully, the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers,' the company said in a statement.



'As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the company into administration,' it added.



The firm was accused of improperly obtaining personal information on behalf of political clients.



According to Facebook, data on up to 87 million of its users was harvested by an app and then passed on to the political consultancy. The social network said its own probe into the matter would continue.



'This doesn't change our commitment and determination to understand exactly what happened and make sure it doesn't happen again," a Cambridge Analytica (CA) spokesperson said.



The company said its parent company, SCL Elections, would also commence bankruptcy proceedings. This could impact its Indian operations as well.



The chair of a UK Parliament committee investigating the firm's activities also raised concerns about CA and SCL Elections' move to shut down.



"They are party to very serious investigations and those investigations cannot be impeded by the closure of these companies," said MP Damian Collins.



"I think it's absolutely vital that the closure of these companies is not used as an excuse to try and limit or restrict the ability of the authorities to investigate what they were doing," he said.



Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump's campaign denies having used CA's data.



Amid investigations, the British firm suspended CEO Alexander Tayler in April. It sought information on Facebook to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the US electorate.



The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that appeared to be a personality test.



The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.



Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions. -- PTI

Cambridge Analytica, the United Kingdom-based political consulting firm at the heart of the massive data breach of Facebook users worldwide, announced it is shutting down.The company denies any wrongdoing, but says that the negative media coverage has left it with no clients and mounting legal fees which has forced it to resort to closure.'Despite Cambridge Analytica's unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully, the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers,' the company said in a statement.'As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the company into administration,' it added.The firm was accused of improperly obtaining personal information on behalf of political clients.According to Facebook, data on up to 87 million of its users was harvested by an app and then passed on to the political consultancy. The social network said its own probe into the matter would continue.'This doesn't change our commitment and determination to understand exactly what happened and make sure it doesn't happen again," a Cambridge Analytica (CA) spokesperson said.The company said its parent company, SCL Elections, would also commence bankruptcy proceedings. This could impact its Indian operations as well.The chair of a UK Parliament committee investigating the firm's activities also raised concerns about CA and SCL Elections' move to shut down."They are party to very serious investigations and those investigations cannot be impeded by the closure of these companies," said MP Damian Collins."I think it's absolutely vital that the closure of these companies is not used as an excuse to try and limit or restrict the ability of the authorities to investigate what they were doing," he said.Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump's campaign denies having used CA's data.Amid investigations, the British firm suspended CEO Alexander Tayler in April. It sought information on Facebook to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the US electorate.The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that appeared to be a personality test.The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions. --