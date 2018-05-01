LIVE! Trump hails Kalpana Chawla as American hero

Write a comment

May 01, 2018

11:17 Trump hails Kalpana Chawla as American hero: United States President Donald Trump has hailed Indian-origin Kalpana Chawla as an American hero for devoting her life to the space programme and inspiring millions of girls to become astronauts.

Trump's remarks came as he issued a proclamation declaring May as 'Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month'.

The US Congress has also designated the month of May each year as "Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month."

Chawla was the first woman of Indian-origin in space. She was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003 when the craft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

"Indian American Kalpana Chawla was the first woman of Indian descent to fly in space, and became an American hero for her devotion to the Space Shuttle programme and its various missions transporting cargo and crew to and from the International Space Station," Trump said.

For her achievements, the Congress posthumously awarded her the Congressional Space Medal of Honour, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration posthumously awarded her the NASA Space Flight Medal and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, he said.

"Ms Chawla's courage and passion continue to serve as an inspiration for millions of American girls who dream of one day becoming astronauts," said Trump.

The proclamation noted that during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Trump administration recognises their tremendous contributions.

"Through their industriousness and love of country, our nation has enjoyed the privileges and enrichments of multiple innovations and societal advancements," Trump said.

There are more than 20 million Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders who call America home, including those living in Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas.

America, Trump said, is a country that values hard work, an honest living, and a commitment to the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

"For these reasons, America cherishes its connections with the Indo-Pacific region, which shares an appreciation for these principles, he asserted. Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage help to reinforce these relationships, which are stronger today than ever before," he added. -- PTI

10:27 Lalu brought back to Ranchi hospital: Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has reached Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

09:35 Iran has robust, clandestine nuke programme: White House: Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons programme that it tried but failed to hide from the world and from its own people, a top White House official has alleged.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the recent information released by Israel provided new and compelling details about Iran's efforts to develop missile-deliverable nuclear weapons.

Sanders and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued strong statements yesterday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of having secretly pursued a nuclear weapons programme.

Netanyahu said he had conclusive proof that Iran had lied about its nuclear weapons programme.

"These facts are consistent with what the United States has long known: Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons programme that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people," Sanders said.

"The Iranian regime has shown it will use destructive weapons against its neighbours and others. Iran must never have nuclear weapons," she said.

Pompeo said the documents obtained by Israel from inside of Iran showed beyond any doubt that the Iranian regime was not telling the truth.

"I have personally reviewed many of the Iranian files. Our non-proliferation and intelligence officials have been analysing tens of thousands of pages and translating them from Farsi. This analytical work will continue for many months. We assess that the documents we have reviewed are authentic," Pompeo said.

The documents show that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons programme for years. It sought to develop nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems and hid a vast atomic archive from the world and from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he alleged.

Pompeo said that among the flaws of the Iran nuclear deal was the whitewashing of Tehran's illicit activities related to its military nuclear programme.

Iran had many opportunities over the years to turn over its files to international inspectors from the IAEA and admit its nuclear weapons work. Instead, they lied to the IAEA repeatedly, he alleged.

Pompeo also alleged that Tehran had lied about their nuclear programme to the six nations who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal.

He said what it meant was the deal was not constructed on a foundation of good faith or transparency and was built on Iran's lies.

Iran's nuclear deception is inconsistent with Iran's pledge in the nuclear deal 'that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons', he alleged.

"We are therefore assessing what the discovery of Iran's secret nuclear files means for the future of the The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Allowing restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme to sunset was a mistake. One has to ask: Why exactly was Iran hiding half a ton of nuclear weaponisation files while implementing the Iran deal?" Pompeo said.

He said that as US President Donald Trump's May 12 deadline to fix the Iran deal was approaching, he will consult with European allies and other nations on the best way forward in light of what they now know about Iran's past pursuit of nuclear weapons and its systematic deception of the world.

Earlier in the day, Trump threatened to end the Iranian deal.

"In seven years that deal will have expired, and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons. That's not acceptable. Seven years is tomorrow. That's not acceptable," Trump said, responding to a question during a joint news conference with the visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

"That is just not an acceptable situation. I've been saying that's happening. They're not sitting back idly. They're setting off missiles which they say are for television purposes. I don't think so," he said.

Trump has to make a decision by May 12 on America's continuation in remaining in the deal.

09:00 White House chief of staff rejects reports of calling Trump an 'idiot': White House Chief of Staff John Kelly today flatly denied calling United States President Donald Trump an 'idiot' as claimed by a news report.

The report by NBC News, based on multiple unnamed sources from the White House, alleged that Kelly has referred to Trump as 'an idiot' multiple times to underscore his point.

The retired general immediately refuted the allegations.

'I spend more time with the President than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS. I am committed to the President, his agenda, and our country,' he said.

'This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes,' Kelly said in a statement.

Hours later, Kelly was joined by President Trump himself on Twitter to refute such an impression of the White House.

'The Fake News is going crazy making up false stories and using only unnamed sources (who don't exist). They are totally unhinged, and the great success of this Administration is making them do and say things that even they can't believe they are saying. Truly bad people!' said the US President, who now has over 51 million Twitter followers.

'The White House is running very smoothly despite phony Witch Hunts etc,' he said.

'There is great Energy and unending Stamina, both necessary to get things done. We are accomplishing the unthinkable and setting positive records while doing so! Fake News is going "bonkers!' Trump said.

NBC said that Kelly has eroded morale in the West Wing in recent months with comments to aides that include insulting the president's intelligence and casting himself as the saviour of the country.

'The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government,' the news channel said.

'He doesn't even understand what DACA is. He's an idiot,' Kelly said in one meeting, two officials who said they were present told NBC News.

'We've got to save him from himself,' the channel reported Kelly as having said.

08:35 Who electrified the rest of villages? Chidambaram's swipe at PM: Former finance minister P Chidambaram hit out at the Centre and dubbed its claim of providing electricity to every single village in India as a 'jumla'.

Chidambaram also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking credit for the work done by the previous United Progressive Alliance government.

"The government said every village in India has been electrified. It's a 'jumla'. There are some 5,97,000 villages in India. 1,000 days ago Narendra Modi said 18,000 villages haven't been electrified and it'll be done in 1,000 days. Who electrified rest 5,80,000 villages?" Chidambaram said while addressing the Youth Congress national executive meeting in the national capital.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, the former finance minister said, "Remaining 5,80,000 villages weren't electrified in last 1,000 days but by previous governments. He electrifies last 18,000 villages and says it's great achievement of my government. It took them three years to electrify last 18,000 villages," he said.

As per government of India, out of 18,452 villages in India that were power deprived three years ago, 17,181 have been electrified. Others are uninhabited or classified as grazing reserves.

The last village to be electrified under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana was Leisang village located in Senapati district in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, '28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity.'

'Leisang village in Manipur, like the thousands of other villages across India has been powered and empowered. This news will make every Indian proud and delighted,' he tweeted.

A village is said to be electrified if at least 10 per cent of its households, as well as public places such as schools, panchayat offices and health centers, have access to electricity.

08:10 Lashkar terrorists strike Baramulla, shoot dead 3 civilians: Lashker-e-Tayiba terrorists struck at the Old Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night and gunned down three men, in their early 20s, police said in Srinagar.

A police spokesperson said all the three persons were shot at from a very close range in Iqbal market of Old Baramulla town, killing them on the spot.

The deceased, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, all in their early 20s, were residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, he said.

Police said that 15 rounds were fired on the three civilians, who have no track record of being involved in any political activity or intelligence agencies.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed complicity of the Pakistan-based LeT.

Director General of Police S P Vaid termed the attack as 'barbaric and inhuman' and said the perpetrators will be soon brought to book.

"One Pakistan-based and two other local militants of Old Town, Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by the law," the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of civilians.

'Distressed to hear of three civilians being killed by militants in Baramulla. My deepest condolences to the deceased's families,' she tweeted.

Former chief minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and said he would like to see how the separatists leaders would react to this 'brutal murder of three young people'.

'Three civilians have been murdered by terrorists in Baramulla just now. I'd like to see the separatist leaders issue the sort of condemnation they usually reserve for when civilians are killed by security forces,' he tweeted. -- PTI

