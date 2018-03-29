LIVE! It's a stain on the game we all love: Warner apologises

Write a comment

March 29, 2018

11:03 Muhammaf Asif refused entry at Dubai Airport: While on cricket, tainted Pakistan pacer Muhammad Asif suffered humiliation at the Dubai International Airport where he was refused entry by immigration officials as he did not have complete documents.





Asif confirmed he had to take a return flight home from Dubai. "I didn't have a particular letter from their ministry of foreign affairs which I apparently required to enter Dubai," Asif said.





The pacer, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing between 2010 and 2015, required additional clearance to enter the emirates as in 2008 he had been detained and sent to jail after a small quantity of opium was found in his pocket.





Asif said he had been issued a visa for the visit to UAE where he was invited to play in a T20 tournament in Sharjah.





"But I didn't have the one particular letter and the organisers have now said they will arrange it after which I might still go and play in the tournament,' he added. Asif, besides the spot-fixing ban and the opium possession case, has also been banned once for failing a dope test and once got into a brawl with Shoaib Akhtar before the 2007 World T20. -- PTI While on cricket, tainted Pakistan pacer Muhammad Asif suffered humiliation at the Dubai International Airport where he was refused entry by immigration officials as he did not have complete documents.Asif confirmed he had to take a return flight home from Dubai. "I didn't have a particular letter from their ministry of foreign affairs which I apparently required to enter Dubai," Asif said.The pacer, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing between 2010 and 2015, required additional clearance to enter the emirates as in 2008 he had been detained and sent to jail after a small quantity of opium was found in his pocket.Asif said he had been issued a visa for the visit to UAE where he was invited to play in a T20 tournament in Sharjah."But I didn't have the one particular letter and the organisers have now said they will arrange it after which I might still go and play in the tournament,' he added. Asif, besides the spot-fixing ban and the opium possession case, has also been banned once for failing a dope test and once got into a brawl with Shoaib Akhtar before the 2007 World T20. -- PTI

10:46 It's a stain on the game we all love: Warner apologises : A day after Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner were handed out a one-year ban for ball-tampering, Warner tweeted his apology to his country, the game of cricket and his fans across the word.





"To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused to the sport and its fans. It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisors. You will hear from me in a few days."





Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating in South Africa, was given a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia.



A day after Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner were handed out a one-year ban for ball-tampering, Warner tweeted his apology to his country, the game of cricket and his fans across the word."To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused to the sport and its fans. It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisors. You will hear from me in a few days."Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating in South Africa, was given a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia.

10:39 Malala looked happy as she landed in Pakistan : Update on Malala's visit to Pakistan.



Accompanied by her parents, Malala was escorted through Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security, Malala was dressed in a Pakistani salwar kameez and had a dupatta covering her head.





She was smiling and looked happy as she was greeted at the airport. Her arrival and stay in Pakistan has been kept secret due to security threats.





But official sources said that she is expected to stay for four days and meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. CEO of Malala Fund is also with her and she is expected to participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme in Pakistan.





It is not known if she will travel to the Swat region in northwestern Pakistan where she lived and was attacked while returning from a school in October 2012 when she was 14 years old.





Severely wounded, Malala was taken by helicopter from one military hospital in Pakistan to another, where doctors placed her in a medically induced coma so an air ambulance could fly her to Great Britain for treatment.





After she was attacked, the Taliban released a statement saying that they would target her again if she survived.





At age 17, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her education advocacy. Unable to return to Pakistan after her recovery, Malala moved to Britain, setting up the Malala Fund and supporting local education advocacy groups with a focus on Pakistan, Nigeria, Jordan, Syria and Kenya. She is currently studying at Oxford University. Update on Malala's visit to Pakistan.Accompanied by her parents, Malala was escorted through Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security, Malala was dressed in a Pakistani salwar kameez and had a dupatta covering her head.She was smiling and looked happy as she was greeted at the airport. Her arrival and stay in Pakistan has been kept secret due to security threats.But official sources said that she is expected to stay for four days and meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. CEO of Malala Fund is also with her and she is expected to participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme in Pakistan.It is not known if she will travel to the Swat region in northwestern Pakistan where she lived and was attacked while returning from a school in October 2012 when she was 14 years old.Severely wounded, Malala was taken by helicopter from one military hospital in Pakistan to another, where doctors placed her in a medically induced coma so an air ambulance could fly her to Great Britain for treatment.After she was attacked, the Taliban released a statement saying that they would target her again if she survived.At age 17, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her education advocacy. Unable to return to Pakistan after her recovery, Malala moved to Britain, setting up the Malala Fund and supporting local education advocacy groups with a focus on Pakistan, Nigeria, Jordan, Syria and Kenya. She is currently studying at Oxford University.

10:21 Vijay Mallya to wed for the 3rd time : Kingfisher boss Vijay Mallya is set to wed for the third time to former stewardess Pinky Lalwani. The two met when she was hired for the now-defunct Kingfisher airlines in 2011.





Mallya's first wife was Sameera Tyabjee, his second wife (who he is still legally married to) is Rekha Mallya, a childhood friend. He has three children from the two marriages -- a son named Siddharth and two daughters, Leanna and Tanya.





Lalwani has been present with Mallya at the extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. He is absconding from India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines.





He owes Indian banks Rs 9,000 crore, which he had borrowed to run the airline. He fled to Britain in March 2016 after arrest warrants were issued against him over the unpaid loans. He currently lives in a mansion near London. Kingfisher boss Vijay Mallya is set to wed for the third time to former stewardess Pinky Lalwani. The two met when she was hired for the now-defunct Kingfisher airlines in 2011.Mallya's first wife was Sameera Tyabjee, his second wife (who he is still legally married to) is Rekha Mallya, a childhood friend. He has three children from the two marriages -- a son named Siddharth and two daughters, Leanna and Tanya.Lalwani has been present with Mallya at the extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. He is absconding from India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines.He owes Indian banks Rs 9,000 crore, which he had borrowed to run the airline. He fled to Britain in March 2016 after arrest warrants were issued against him over the unpaid loans. He currently lives in a mansion near London.

10:07 IPS Roopa-NBF spat intensifies: A day after the Namma Bengaluru Foundation denied conferring the 'Namma Bengaluru Award' to IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil, the latter questioned why she was sent passes to the award function, in spite of her sending a letter to the foundation declining the award.





Responding to the NBF's claims of relentless lobbying for the award, Roopa in a rebuttal letter clarified that as per the guidelines, nominees were expected to appear before the jury to explain their contribution.





"If you look at the Namma Bengaluru Foundation Facebook page, they have put up a CV about me which does not speak about my actual contribution of exposing the corruption/irregularities in Bengaluru Prison. Hence, reiterating the correct facts and position to the jury does not amount to lobbying. Otherwise, why do they even invite people to appraise the jury," the letter read.





Citing reasons for declining the award, Roopa said since the Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation had begun activism and dragged the government to court on many issues such as the "steel flyover" and "sewage water into Cauvery River", it was inappropriate for government servants to accept such an award, as they represented the institution in the court on the aforementioned issues.





She further highlighted loopholes in the process of selecting the final winner and said the NBF has started losing credibility due to the same.





"The NBF by saying that I knew the results of the award have admitted themselves inadvertently that the whole process was rigged. Because, their rules and policy say that until the moment the awards are given, no one knows who is getting and they take pride in the above fact. To say anything contrary now by them amounts to further losing credibility. I declined the award much before. It would be even more embarrassing had I received it and then returned," argued Roopa.





She further stated that government servants who accepted the award flouting provisions of the All India Service Rules, 1968, have to be questioned. -- ANI A day after the Namma Bengaluru Foundation denied conferring the 'Namma Bengaluru Award' to IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil, the latter questioned why she was sent passes to the award function, in spite of her sending a letter to the foundation declining the award.Responding to the NBF's claims of relentless lobbying for the award, Roopa in a rebuttal letter clarified that as per the guidelines, nominees were expected to appear before the jury to explain their contribution."If you look at the Namma Bengaluru Foundation Facebook page, they have put up a CV about me which does not speak about my actual contribution of exposing the corruption/irregularities in Bengaluru Prison. Hence, reiterating the correct facts and position to the jury does not amount to lobbying. Otherwise, why do they even invite people to appraise the jury," the letter read.Citing reasons for declining the award, Roopa said since the Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation had begun activism and dragged the government to court on many issues such as the "steel flyover" and "sewage water into Cauvery River", it was inappropriate for government servants to accept such an award, as they represented the institution in the court on the aforementioned issues.She further highlighted loopholes in the process of selecting the final winner and said the NBF has started losing credibility due to the same."The NBF by saying that I knew the results of the award have admitted themselves inadvertently that the whole process was rigged. Because, their rules and policy say that until the moment the awards are given, no one knows who is getting and they take pride in the above fact. To say anything contrary now by them amounts to further losing credibility. I declined the award much before. It would be even more embarrassing had I received it and then returned," argued Roopa.She further stated that government servants who accepted the award flouting provisions of the All India Service Rules, 1968, have to be questioned. -- ANI

09:33 On Governor Ram Naik's recommendation, UP government passes order to officially introduce the word 'Ramji' as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state.

09:21 Close shave for IndiGo passengers at Hyderabad airport: As many as 77 people on board an IndiGo flight from temple city Tirupati had a narrow escape after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst on landing at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday evening. All the 73 passengers including an infant were evacuated safely, the airline said. Sources at the airport said a couple of flights were diverted to the nearby airport as the aircraft got stuck on the runway, forcing the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities to suspend operations. "IndiGo flight 6E 7117 operated by an ATR (aircraft) from Tirupati to Hyderabad suffered a tyre burst while landing at Hyderabad Airport. The 72 passengers and one infant and four crew members are safe," IndiGo said in a statement. IndiGo had started inducting ATR planes in its fleet only from last November. According to the sources, the plane tyre suffered the tyre burst at the time of touchdown, adding that two flights were diverted to Bengaluru due to the runway closure following the incident. -- PTI

08:58 Malala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attack: Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Wednesday night for the first time since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating education for girls in 2012.

During her stay in Pakistan, the 20-year-old, is likely to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and others.

She will also participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme, local media reports said.

Malala has become a global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls' education since a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, and shot her.

She was treated for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham, where she completed her schooling.

At the age of 17, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the prize with India's children rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

08:46 New Jersey declares April as Sikh Awareness Month: The United States state of New Jersey has declared April as 'Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month' as part of its effort to promote awareness of the faith. New Jersey's State Assembly made the declaration in a joint resolution this week, saying it was an effort to combat the "increasing and unacceptable levels of anti-Sikh bigotry". "The month of April of every year is designated as 'Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month' in the State of New Jersey in order to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith, recognise the important contributions of the Sikh community, and combat anti-Sikh bigotry," the resolution said. The resolution was adopted unanimously by both the New Jersey House of Representative and the Senate. The state wants to acknowledge the lasting contributions of the Sikh people and the essential role they play in New Jersey's diverse community, a media release said yesterday. This state assemblies of Indiana and Delaware adopted similar resolutions earlier in the month. But unlike New Jersey they declared the month of April this year as the Sikh Heritage Month and Sikh Awareness and Awareness month, respectively. The resolution noted that despite their progressive principles and charitable deeds, the American-Sikh community commonly experienced discrimination, often by individuals who are unaware of the beliefs and practices of the faith. "Nearly 60 percent of Americans admit to knowing nothing about the religion or its practitioners, and national rates of anti-Sikh bigotry rose dramatically following the September 11th terrorist attacks," the resolution said. Sikhs disproportionately experience school bullying, with estimates indicating that over 50 per cent of all Sikh children, and roughly 67 per cent of turbaned-Sikh children, endure physical or verbal abuse while at school, it said. In New Jersey, a Sikh student's turban was set on fire by a classmate at Hightstown High School in 2008. The resolution said that deadly assaults against the Sikh community had become all-too-common occurrences across the country. "Although the Sikh-American community continues to peacefully overcome each attack on its cultural identity, the State of New Jersey is now compelled to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith and memorialise the lasting contributions of its Sikh residents," it said. -- PTI

08:33 Trump fires Veterans Affairs chief, taps WH doctor to replace him: United States President Donald Trump has fired his Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominated White House physician, Admiral Ronny Jackson as his replacement. Trump made the announcement on Twitter and later issued a separate statement thanking Shulkin for his services. "I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L.Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs....," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate the work of Dr. David Shulkin and the many great things we did together at Veterans Affairs, including the VA Accountability Act that he was helpful in getting passed. He has been a great supporter of veterans across the country and I am grateful for his service," Trump said in a later statement. Early this month, Trump had unceremoniously fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and nominated Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director, for the top diplomatic position in his cabinet. Both the cabinet positions need to be confirmed by the US Senate. "In the interim, Hon. Robert Wilkie of DOD will serve as Acting Secretary. I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin's service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!," Trump said in another tweet. Trump said Jackson was highly trained and qualified. "As a service member himself, he has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them," he said in a separate statement. Wilkie, who will serve as the Acting Secretary for the department, is currently the Undersecretary of Defence for Personnel and Readiness at the Department of Defence and overseas health affairs, welfare and quality of life for military families. Jackson has served as the White House physician during the past three administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Since arriving at the White House, he has directed the Executive Health Care for the President's Cabinet and Senior Staff, served as physician supervisor for the Camp David Presidential Retreat, held the position of physician to the White House and led the White House Medical Unit as its director. -- PTI