LIVE! Cambridge Analytica dismisses whistleblower's claims

March 28, 2018

09:35 Coast Guard helicopter pilot hurt in crash landing dies: The co-pilot of a Coast Guard helicopter, which made a crash landing in adjoining Raigad district, has died after battling for life for 17 days. Assistant Commandant Capt. Penny Chaudhary, the co-pilot of the Coast Guard Chetak helicopter, which crashed near Murud in Raigad on March 10, was on life support following surgery for head injury. She was admitted at the naval hospital INHS Asvini in south Mumbai's Colaba area.





"She died last night," Coast Guard PRO (west) Commandant Avinandan Mitra said. Capt. Chaudhary had suffered internal bleeding after the rotor of the helicopter struck her head.





The helicopter was on a routine sortie with four passengers -- Deputy Commandant Balwinder Singh, Assistant Commandant Chaudhary, and two divers Sandeep and Baljeet -- when it crash landed.





Capt. Chaudhary was the first to disembark from the crashed helicopter, but was hit on her helmet by the rotor blade, which was moving slowly. When the helicopter engine shut mid air, the pilot and the co-pilot used the rotor's movement to glide the chopper towards the shore to prevent it from falling in the sea. They tried to land the helicopter on a sandy part of the beach, but could not, and it landed on a rocky patch on Nadagram beach.

09:25 India, China hold talks on trans-border rivers: A team of officials of India's ministry of water resources held talks with their Chinese counterparts on the cooperation of trans-border rivers, the first after Beijing last year stopped providing the data on the flow of Brahmaputra waters. The two-day talks on the 11th meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism on trans-border rivers concluded yesterday in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, a press release from the Indian Embassy in Beijing said. The Indian side was led by Teerath Singh Mehra, Commissioner (B&B), Ministry of Water Resources and the Chinese side by Yu Xingjun, Consul, Department of International Cooperation Science and Technology, Ministry of Water Resources. The meeting reviewed the progress made since the earlier meetings of the ELM and their continued cooperation on provision of hydrological information and emergency management in respect of trans-border rivers, the press release. The officials also reviewed the data utilisation report upon provision of hydrological information provided by China to India in flood season on Brahmaputra and Sutlej Rivers. The institutional mechanism of the ELM was established in 2006 to discuss various issues related to trans-border rivers.

Under existing bilateral memorandums of understanding, China provides to India hydrological information of Brahmaputra River (Yarlong Zangbo) and Sutlej River (Langqen Zangbo) during the flood seasons. Under the arrangement, China provides flood season data of the Brahmaputra river between May 15 and October 15 every year. Last September, China said it couldn't share the data with due to upgradation of data collection station in Tibet. China's announcement soon after the 73-day long standoff at Doklam over Chinese military's plans to build a road close to India's Chicken Neck corridor connecting North-Eastern states. China has been building major dams on Brahmaputra river to generate hydel power.

It operationalised Zangmu hydroelectric project in October, 2015 and three more are under construction. While dams raised concerns of water shortages in India and Bangladesh, which are lower riparian states of Brahmaputra river, China said its dams were aimed at generating power and not storing water. According to officials, the data shared by upper riparian state, China, to lower riparian states, India and Bangladesh is essential every monsoon to allow anticipation of the flow of the water and take necessary measures to deal with flooding in India's north eastern states. -- PTI

09:23 Cambridge Analytica dismisses whistleblower's claims, calls it speculation: Cambridge Analytica, which is in the midst of the Facebook data privacy storm, has said that whistleblower Chris Wylie, who deposed before a UK parliamentary committee, had "no direct knowledge of the company's work or practices since 2014."

"Chris Wylie was a part-time contractor who left Cambridge Analytica in July 2014 and has no direct knowledge of the company's work or practices since that date. He was at the company for less than a year, after which he was made the subject of restraining undertakings to prevent his misuse of the company's intellectual property while attempting to set up his own rival firm. He was not, as he claims, a founder of Cambridge Analytica," the firm, said in a statement.

"Wylie has misrepresented himself and the company to the committee, and previously to the news media. He admits himself that what he says is speculation," the statement added.

Cambridge Analytica is accused of harvesting personal data of Facebook users to influence elections in several countries including the United States presidential elections.

The company, founded by Stephen K Bannon and Robert Mercer, a wealthy Republican donor who has put at least USD 15 million into it, offered tools that could identify the personalities of American voters and influence their behaviour.

The so-called psychographic modelling techniques, which were built in part with the data harvested from Facebook, underpinned the company's work for then Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign in 2016. -- ANI

09:03 UN chief expresses concern over deaths of Indian journalists: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the deaths of two journalists in India and the violence against mediapersons across the globe. "We, of course, are concerned about anything that would suggest the harassment or violence against journalists, anywhere in the world and and would do so in this case," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the daily press briefing. Haq was responding to a question on the UN's response to the recent deaths of two Indian journalists in the line of duty. Sandeep Sharma, 35, a reporter for a local television channel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district died after he was mowed down by a truck. Sharma had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illegal sand mining. In Bihar, Naveen Nishchal, a journalist who worked for a Hindi daily, was among two persons killed when an SUV rammed into their bike in Bhojpur district, with the family alleging that it was a case of murder and that a former village head was behind it. Advocacy group the Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the killings, and called on the Indian authorities to determine the motive and bring to justice those responsible for Sharma's death. Sharma's colleague Vikas Purohit, who witnessed the collision, told the CPJ that he took Sharma to the local hospital where the journalist was declared dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Purohit said both he and Sharma began receiving anonymous death threats last year after publishing two stories in July and October 2017 on alleged police corruption and illegal sand mining. "Authorities must thoroughly investigate the killing of journalist Sandeep Sharma and determine if he was targeted because of his reporting," said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Steven Butler from Washington D.C. "This tragic incident may well be a failure of local authorities to provide adequate security to a reporter who had received death threats," he said. -- PTI

Image: Journalist Sandeep Sharma

08:44 Preparations on for Trump-Kim summit: White House: The United States continues to move forward on the proposed summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House has said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that preparations were on for the summit, which has been accepted by Trump at the request of Pyongyang. "We are continuing to move forward. The offer was extended and accepted, and were continuing to move forward in that process. We still don't have a set time or date on that front," Sanders said in response to a question. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had more or less a similar statement to offer during a news conference. "We continue to proceed with our planning to go ahead for a summit between the United States and the DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea). This is something that President Trump and the Republic of Korea had talked about not too long ago. We are going ahead and we are planning that," she said. Nauert said the State Department was planning the meeting in coordination with the NSC -- the National Security Council -- and other US Government agencies and departments. "It's a big task, certainly, pulling off any kind of summit like this. The NSC is the main coordinator of it, and the State Department is providing any assistance that is needed," Nauert said. -- PTI

08:29 Kim Jong-un meets Xi, says North Korea 'committed to denuclearisation': China broke its day-long silence today and finally acknowledged the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing and his meeting with President Xi Jinping. Kim paid a four-day unofficial visit from Sunday to Wednesday to Beijing at the invitation of Xi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

During the visit Kim held talks with the Chinese president who hosted a banquet to welcome the North Korean leader and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said.

"I have had successful talks with General Secretary Xi Jinping on developing relations between the two parties and the two countries, our respective domestic situation, maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and other issues," Kim said at the banquet.

The North Korean leader further termed the China visit his "solemn duty". He also said that his country is committed to denuclearisation

During the talks, Xi welcomed Kim warmly and appreciated his congratulatory message greeting him for his re-election as the General Secretary of CPC and head of the military as well as president for the second five-year term, the report said. Xi said Kim's current visit to China had come "at a special time" and was of great significance. "We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim. For his part, Kim said a series of major and happy events had taken place consecutively in China recently and referred Xi's re-election for the second term.

This was Kim's first visit abroad and came ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump.

00:04 Spy poisoning: Nato expels Russian diplomats: Nato is expelling seven Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in the UK.

The international security organisation's chief said the move would send a message to Russia that there are "costs and consequences" for its behaviour.

Twenty-six countries have expelled Russian envoys in the past two days, in solidarity with the UK.

They all believe Russia was behind the poisoning of two people in Salisbury.

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned on 4 March in the southern English city, and investigators say a military-grade nerve agent was used.

Russia has denied involvement.

Speaking in Brussels, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said he would also deny pending accreditation for three Russian staff, and would reduce the size of Russia's mission from 30 to 20.

Nato made a similar move in 2015, in response to the Russian annexation of Crimea. Before that, there were 60 Russia personnel at its Belgium headquarters.