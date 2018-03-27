LIVE! EC probe into how BJP's IT head had K'taka poll dates before announcement

Write a comment

March 27, 2018

12:29 Tableau to honor Rajasthan 'killer': A tableau of a man from Rajasthan accused of killing a Muslim labourer from West Bengal, was taken out in Jodhpur to honour him on the occasion of Ram Navami.





The killer, Shambhu Lal allegedly hacked the victim to death and set his body on fire in Rajsamand district last year in a suspected case of 'love jihad'.





He had also recorded the act on video and uploaded it to social media, in December which invited a nationwide outrage.Shambhu has been serving jail term since December 2017 after a case was registered against him.

12:19 That's the tweet by BJP's IT head Amit Malviya announcing the Karnataka poll dates before the CEC announced the dates. He got the counting date wrong. It's May 15, not May 18. That's the tweet by BJP's IT head Amit Malviya announcing the Karnataka poll dates before the CEC announced the dates. He got the counting date wrong. It's May 15, not May 18.

12:16 EC probe into how BJP's IT head had K'taka poll dates before announcement: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya's tweet on elections date in Karnataka even before the EC had announced the dates. "It will be investigated. Be assured that action legally and administratively befitting will be taken," the CEC said.





Amit Malviya, BJP's IT Cell head, when questioned about his Tweet on Twitter cited Times Now and then deletes the tweet. Malviya got the date of the elections -- May 12, right, but the counting May 15, wrong. He had tweeted the date as May 18.





The Congress reacted with spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeting, "BJP becomes the 'Super Election Commission' as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC's confidential information?"





11:27 Karnataka polls on May 12, counting May 15: Karnataka will go to the polls May 12 in a single phase election. Counting will be held on May 15.





Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat addressing a press conference announced the schedule for the 224-member Karnataka assembly polls today.





VPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls.





The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect from today, the CEC says. The last state elections were held in the first week of May in 2013.





The polls are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the saffron party in the last few years.





11:21 Aung San Suu Kyi not retiring anytime soon: Spokesman of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy U Myo Nyunt has rebuffed reports of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi retiring in the near future.





"There are reports that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi would retire. I didn't say that. I said she would be able to retire soon if party members worked hard. It is what she always says. But it doesn't mean she will retire soon," the spokesman was quoted as saying by a Burmese news portal.





As per local media reports, NLD chief Suu Kyi told members of her party's Central Executive Committee on Saturday that she would like to step down if possible.





Nyunt said that the meeting with CEC members was a social gathering that did not involve discussions on political matters. -- ANI

11:19 Khap Panchayat matter: The SC's three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said, the punitive measures to deal with such an unlawful assembly will be in force, until a legislation comes into force.



10:48 Political Corruption and the Art of the Deal: How Trump's business partnerships in India are creating conflicts of interest in the White House and corrupting the presidency. Read the report How Trump's business partnerships in India are creating conflicts of interest in the White House and corrupting the presidency. Read the report here.

10:43 Akash Ambani's engagement party at Antilia : Reliance Industries chairman and India's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, threw an engagement party for his son Akash Ambani. The RIL scion's fiance is Shloka Mehta, diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter. The couple had exchanged rings at a private ceremony in Goa last week.





Akash is the eldest of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three children. The party held at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai was attended by Bollywood biggies among others.





While the Ambanis need no introduction, Russel Mehta is the owner of Rosy Blue Diamonds and is ranked as one of the worlds top diamantaires.

Shloka is an alumni of Princeton and the London School of Economics.





At the party were Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Hirani with his family, John Abraham, and cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan with his wife Sagarika Ghatge among others.





Image: Akash Ambani with fiance Shloka Mehta at the party at the Ambani residence Antilia.

10:23 HDFC's Fort branch in Mumbai removes spikes after outrage: Following the outrage over iron spikes installed on the pavement of an HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai, the bank on Tuesday assured that they would be removed immediately.





"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority," the bank tweeted.





HDFC bank drew flak for installing multiple rows of iron spikes outside their Fort Branch, which many saw as a move to prevent homeless people from sleeping on the pavements.





A number of individuals posted photos of the spikes, while some flagged the potential harm the spikes could cause to pedestrians, particularly to elderly people and children.





A Twitter user tagged HDFC Bank and said "This photo is of your newly opened branch at MG Road Fort Mumbai, besides Fabindia. Nice modern branch. BUT Why these hideous spikes? What if a kid/ elderly or physically disabled person falls on them and gets seriously hurt? May lead to very bad PR disaster."





10:15 SC to hear plea on guidelines for school children's safety : The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea seeking its direction for a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children.





The plea has been filed by Varun Chandra Thakur, father Pradyuman Thakur a Class II student of Gurugram's Ryan International School, who was brutally murdered in the school premises last year.





The apex court had ordered a compilation of norms formulated by the Centre and states for its consideration.The top court had asked all states and union territories to file a response on a PIL seeking guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children across the country, the deadline of which is today.





So far, three states -- Haryana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh -- have filed their responses in the case. -- ANI





Image: Varun Thakur, the father of the boy, Pradhyumn, who was murdered at Ryan International school last year.

10:09 Sensex rises over 200 pts, Nifty tests 10,200: The benchmark Sensex extended yesterday's gains by rising over 200 points in early trade today, tracking firm global cues on reports of trade negotiations between the US and China, easing fears of a trade war.





Investor sentiment was buoyed after the government announced borrowing of Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the April-September period of 2018-19, lower than Rs 3.72 lakh crore it had borrowed in the first half of the current fiscal, and introduce bonds linked to CPI or retail inflation.





The BSE 30-share barometer advanced 233.41 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 33,299.82. The gauge had gained 469.87 points in the previous session.





All sectoral indices, led by metals, capital goods, realty, PSU and banking stocks were in the green, gaining up to 1.16 per cent. The NSE Nifty rose by 70.05 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,200.70.





Major gainers were Wipro, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, SBI, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 2.30 per cent. -- PTI

09:58 ED to begin attaching Vijay Mallya's properties today: The Enforcement Directorate will on Tuesday begin attaching the properties of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code.





Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code mandates attachment of the property of an absconder.





Earlier a Delhi court had declared Mallya as proclaimed offender for evading summons.





As per the case registered by the ED, Mallya had allegedly paid USD 200,000 to a British firm and some European countries for displaying Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London in 1996, 1997 and 1998.





The court had earlier in 2016 lifted the exemption granted to Mallya from mandatory personal appearance in the case of evading summons in Foreign Exchange Regulation Act violation case.





The investigative agency also claimed that the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India in violation of the FERA norms. - ANI





Image: File pic of Vijay Mallya with his son Siddharth

09:52 Rupee hits 4-week high, up 9 paise against US dollar: Going abroad? Here's some marginally good news.



The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to hit a four-week high of 64.78 against the US dollar today as bond yields fell 25 basis points after the government announced lower-than-expected borrowing plan for the first half of FY19. The government said it will borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the April-September period of 2018-19, lower than Rs 3.72 lakh crore it had borrowed in the first half of the current fiscal, and introduce bonds linked to CPI or retail inflation.





The US dollar, however, had strengthened against some currencies overseas amid reports of trade negotiations between the US and China, which eased fears of a trade war and improved investors' appetite for riskier assets.





A positive opening for the stock market also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said. Yesterday, the rupee had gained 14 paise to end near a two-week high of 64.87 against the US currency on sustained dollar unwinding by exporters and banks. -- PTI

09:31 Lehmann to resign as Oz coach; 12-month ban for Smith and Warner: Report: Darren Lehmann is to announce his resignation as head coach of Australia before the fourth Test against South Africa begins on Friday, Britain's Daily Telegraph has reported.

The report claims that Lehmann is ready to stand down with immediate effect and his decision is partly why James Sutherland, the chief executive of Cricket Australia, suddenly announced on Monday that he is flying to South Africa.

Sutherland is due to meet the players and coaching staff in Johannesburg today.

Australia was plunged into turmoil after captain Steve Smith admitted on Saturday that senior players conspired with opening batsman Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Smith has been fined and suspended from the fourth Test by the International Cricket Council and he and David Warner have been stood down from their positions as captain and vice-captain pending a Cricket Australia investigation.

While severe penalties like life bans are being talked about for Smith and Warner, Daily Telegraph claims that the two players may receive a 12-month ban each as part of their involvement in the incident.

09:27 North Korea's Kim in China? VIP security in Beijing raises speculation: The Chinese media was today rife with speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in Beijing, following heavy police deployment at the border of China and North Korea. However, there is no official confirmation about Kim's visit, which, if confirmed, will be his first trip abroad since he took over power in 2011 after his father's death. China's ministry of foreign affairs said it was unaware of the issue. Media reports about Kim's visit was in circulation following heavy police presence at the China-North Korea border and later at a Beijing hotel popular with foreign dignitaries, Hong Kong-based 'South China Morning Post' reported. Indications suggested that a high-profile figure had made the journey into China, the Post reported today. While it is yet to be confirmed if the person is Kim himself, the security arrangements suggest it is someone of great significance, the report said. At the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, there has been a marked increase in police activity, with a large number of officers and about 50 vehicles seen in the area. Nearby roads have been cordoned off. Historically, the visits of North Korean leaders to China, the country's neighbour and closest ally, were always shrouded in secrecy. Kim's late father Kim Jong-il too used to visit China secretly. Tensions temporarily abated in the Korean Peninsula recently over North Korea's nuclear programme after US President Donald Trump agreed for a summit meeting with Kim. Though North Korea has remained a long-standing ally of China, relations between the two countries have been strained after Beijing beefed up UN sanctions by blocking essential supplies like oil and coal following pressure from Trump.

08:54 US Senators urge Trump to sell F-35 to Taiwan to deter China: Two top American senators have urged President Donald Trump to sell F-35 fighter jet to Taiwan so that the small island nation can defend itself from China. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is believed to have requested the purchase of the F-35B vertical take-off and landing aircraft to bolster Taiwan's air defence. "Taiwan has a legitimate requirement to field a modern fighter fleet to address a myriad of defence contingencies. Therefore, Taiwan is requesting US support in their procurement of the F-35B," Senators James M Inhofe and John Cornyn wrote in a letter to Trump. After years of military modernisation, China shows the ability to wage war against Taiwan for the first time since the 1950s, they said. These fighters will have a positive impact on Taiwan's self-defence and would act as a necessary deterrent to China's aggressive military posture across the Asia-Pacific region, the senators said. "The survivability of the F-35B and modern long-range sensors could help Taiwan intercept Chinese missiles, promoting deterrence well into the next decade. The F-35B would not only provide a modern fifth-generation fighter, but would also bolster their capabilities in next-generation warfare," the letter said. However, if determined that release of the F-35B to Taiwan is premature, the two Senators hoped that Trump will instead make available additional F-16Vs to address the "quantitative and qualitative challenges confronting Taiwan's fighter fleet". Taiwan already fields the F-16, and this would represent a cost-effective solution to Taiwan's legitimate defense requirement for additional fighters, they said. "If Taiwan's air defence fleet is allowed to degenerate in number and quality, I am concerned that it would be destabilising and would encourage Chinese aggression to ensue. Additionally, I am concerned that Taiwan's military weakness and the inability to mount a credible air force would place an undue burden on forward-deployed US forces in North East Asia," the letter said. In 1993, the US sold Taiwan 150 F-16s to bolster its air defences, ensuring that Taiwan pilots flew US-made fighters to defend Taiwan's sovereign airspace. "Those F-16s have been the backbone of Taiwan's air force for over 20 years," the senators wrote. Taiwan currently has approximately 144 F-16 fighters in its inventory; 15 are in the US for training, and an additional 24 will be offline on a rolling basis in their ongoing upgrade program that runs through 2023. "At a reasonable operational rate, Taiwan is likely able to field only 65 F-16s at any given time in defense of the island. In my opinion, this is not enough to maintain a credible defense," Cornyn and Inhofe wrote. -- PTI

08:26 EC to announce Karnataka poll schedule today: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Karnataka assembly elections today, news agency ANI reported.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends on May 28 this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to wrest control of the southern state from the Congress and has already declared former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.

The ruling Congress is going to polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in its bid to retain its hold over the state.

Karnataka is the only big state, besides Punjab, which is now ruled by the Congress.

The Janata Dal-Secular, which is the third force in the state, has announced its pre-poll tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party.



08:15 US senate committee invites FB, Google, Twitter CEOs to testify: Amidst reports of misuse of consumer data, a powerful Congressional committee has summoned the CEOs of top three social media platforms -- Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Indian-American Sunder Pichai of Google, and Jack Dorsey of Twitter -- for a hearing on data privacy. The hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee has been scheduled for April 10. In a statement, Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Zuckerberg has been invited to discuss the company's past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data. The hearing will broadly cover privacy standards for the collection, retention and dissemination of consumer data for commercial use. "It will also examine how such data may be misused or improperly transferred and what steps companies like Facebook can take to better protect personal information of users and ensure more transparency in the process," a media statement said. Grassley also invited Pichai and Dorsey to discuss the future of data privacy in the social media industry and how to develop "rules of the road" that encourage companies to develop tailored approaches to privacy that satisfy consumer expectations while maintaining incentives for innovation. Senator Mark Warner also sought answers from these social media companies on data protection. "I celebrate the success of Facebook, Google & Twitter; but with their power comes responsibility that they must acknowledge. This isn't a Russia problem. If we value civic discourse and fair elections, they have to step up and answer to more than their shareholders," he said. Senator Ed Markey said Facebook's failure to protect millions of Americans' private information in the Cambridge Analytica breach shows "why we cannot rely on corporations" to police themselves. "We need laws that prevent corporations from abusing Americans privacy rights," said Markey. Meanwhile, online news publication 'Intercept' reported that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses backend Facebook data to locate and track immigrants that it is working to round up. Congressman Bobby L Rush has introduced a legislation that would require the FTC to issue regulations requiring companies like Facebook that own or possess data containing personal information to establish specified security policies and procedures to treat and protect such information. -- PTI