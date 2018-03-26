LIVE! Congress deletes app after reports of data breach

Write a comment

March 26, 2018

14:01 Rahul Gandhi'Verified account @RahulGandhi 31m31 minutes agoMoreModi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi.

13:38 INX Media case: CBI seeks 5-day custody of Peter Mukerjea : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday sought a five-day-custody of former media baron Peter Mukerjea in connection with the INX Media case.





Mukerjea was produced before a Delhi court earlier today.





Mukerjea-owned INX Media Ltd had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.





However, on Friday, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh. -- ANI

13:21 Congress deletes app after reports of data breach : Congress deletes its official mobile phone app 'With INC' from Google's Play Store after reports that the data from the app was being routed to servers in Singapore.





A cursory search for the app on Apple App Store also fails to throw up any results for the Congress app. Clicking on links which come up after a Google search reads, "This content is not available in your country yet. We're working to bring the content you love to more countries as quickly as possible. Please check back again soon."





French security researcher Baptiste Robert, who is known by his Twitter username Elliot Alderson, also put out a tweet saying, "Did @INCIndia removed their #android #app from the PlayStore just before my tweet?"





This comes after the BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of sharing users' data from his party's official App with Singapore firm.





Malviya shared a picture of the disclaimer of the site and targeted the Congress party for being upfront to accept that they will share the data with a third party.





"Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore," Malviya Tweeted.





"Full marks to @INCIndia for stating upfront that they'll give your data to **practically anyone** - undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even 'groups with similar causes'. In the theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet!," he added.





The BJP IT cell head further alleged that if the "Congress party says that they will share data with like-minded people, then chances are that it could be people like Maoists, stone pelters, Chinese embassy and Cambridge Analytica."





Further targeting UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, Malviya accused the Congress party of following 'all power no accountability' dictum.





Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Ye kya @RahulGandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself." -- ANI

12:31 Life and times of Rosogolla inventor N C Das set for screen debut: A feature film on the life and times of 'Rosogolla' inventor in Bengal, Nobin Chandra Das, in 19th century Kolkata as the backdrop, is set to hit the screens by this year-end. The Bengali film 'Rosogolla' seeks to capture the journey of Das, from a humble background to a business tycoon. Das had invented Rosogolla by dipping cotton cheese ball in sugary syrup (in 1868) after trying various combinations. The film is being directed by Pavel and produced by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy, directors of a string of blockbusters. "Being a feature film, it is not a biopic. It is partly based on real-life events and there are some fictional accounts," the director told PTI. A feature film on the life and times of 'Rosogolla' inventor in Bengal, Nobin Chandra Das, in 19th century Kolkata as the backdrop, is set to hit the screens by this year-end. The Bengali film 'Rosogolla' seeks to capture the journey of Das, from a humble background to a business tycoon. Das had invented Rosogolla by dipping cotton cheese ball in sugary syrup (in 1868) after trying various combinations. The film is being directed by Pavel and produced by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy, directors of a string of blockbusters. "Being a feature film, it is not a biopic. It is partly based on real-life events and there are some fictional accounts," the director told PTI.

12:12 PM likely to appoint close aide Hasmukh Adhia as Cabinet Secretary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to appoint finance secretary Hashmukh Adhia as the next Union Cabinet Secretary. The incumbent P K Sinha retires on August 1.





Adhia is the eyes and ears of the Prime Minister and has also been revenue secretary for two years. He drove the PM's biggest initiatives -- demonetisation and GST -- and has been an old hand in the finance ministry.





Interestingly, it has been Adhia who has followed up many of the Enforcement Directorate cases against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa. The PM has received daily briefings about the CBI and ED raids on former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, thanks to Adhia.





11:54 Journalist killed as SUV hits bike, family alleges murder: A local journalist was among two persons killed when an SUV rammed into their bike in Bhojpur district of Bihar, with the family alleging that it was a case of murder and a former village head was behind it, police said today.





Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh were riding a motorcycle last night when they were crushed to death by the SUV near Nahsi village.





Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said.





Rajesh, brother of Naveen Nishchal who worked for a Hindi daily, had alleged in the FIR that it was a case of murder and a former Panchayat Mukhiya Ahmed Ali alias Harsu and his son Dabloo were behind it, the SP said. The SUV belongs to Harsu. It was alleged in the FIR that Harsu had been nursing a grouse against the reporter, the SP said. Efforts are on to nab the father-son duo who are absconding, the SP said adding that villagers had also vandalised the house of the ex-village head.





Police have been deployed in the village where the situation is tense but under control. PTI





Image: The charred remains of the SUV which was set ablaze.

11:43 Jammu & Kashmir: 1 army personnel dead and 9 injured in an accident in Pulwama's Awantipora.

11:30 Never quite got to walk the red carpet with you: Arjun Kapoor's message for mom: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has shared an emotional post on the occasion of his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor's death anniversary.





His mother and Boney Kapoor's ex-wife succumbed to cancer in 2012 - days before the release of Arjun's Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade.





'The '2 States' star, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share an old picture with her.





He wrote alongside, "As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength...





"I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings...can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond..."





11:13 Congress shares app users's data with Maoists, stone pelters: BJP: A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official app was sharing data without users' consent, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at Gandhi and accused him of sharing users' data from his party's official App with a Singapore firm.

Taking to his Twitter handle, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a picture of the disclaimer of the site and targeted the Congress for being upfront to accept that they will share the data with a third party.

"Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore," Malviya Tweeted.

"Full marks to @INCIndia for stating upfront that they'll give your data to **practically anyone** - undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even 'groups with similar causes'. In the theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet!," he added.

The BJP IT cell head further alleged that if the "Congress party says that they will share data with like-minded people, then chances are that it could be people like Maoists, stone pelters, Chinese embassy and Cambridge Analytica."

Further targeting United Progressive Alliance chief Sonia Gandhi, Malviya accused the Congress party of following 'all power no accountability' dictum.

"When Congress says they will share your data with like-minded groups, the implications are grave. From Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally 'renowned' orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open," he said in the tweet.

"Inspired by Sonia Gandhi's 'all power no accountability' dictum, Congress will take all your data, even share it worldwide with orgs like Cambridge Analytica but will not take responsibility for it! Their own policy says so" he added.

A furore erupted yesterday after Rahul accused the PM of leaking details of users to US firms through the NaMo app.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Rahul tweeted.

Rahul made the statement referring to a media report that quoted a French security researcher claiming that the Narendra Modi app sends all the device info and personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users without consent to a third-party domain belonging to an American company. -- ANI

10:56 Mumbai records second highest March temperature in a decade: Mumbai recorded the second highest temperature in March in a decade yesterday, the India Meteorological Department said. The mercury yesterday soared to 41 degrees Celsius, IMD director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI today. This made yesterday the second hottest day in March this decade, getting within a touching distance of 41.3 degrees C recorded on March 17, 2011. The highest ever temperature recorded this month in Mumbai was on March 28, 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degrees C, Bhute said. The next few days are likely to be hot in Mumbai, with the temperatures likely to hover around 41 degrees C, according to the IMD. "A low-level inversion led to a spike in temperatures. The easterly winds don't let the sea breeze effect to set in, which is why the temperatures rise," the official said. -- PTI

10:04 Was threatened to keep quiet, says porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump affair: Porn star Stormy Daniels claimed that she was threatened in a bid to keep her silent about her alleged fling with United States President Donald Trump.

In a highly-anticipated TV interview on Sunday, Daniels told Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes" programme that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006, and was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she agreed to tell her story in 2011.

Daniels said that she was on her way to a fitness class with her infant daughter when she was approached by a man.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' It was then at that point that the alleged threat of physical violence was made, according to her account," Daniels recalled.

The adult star added that the man, whom she could not identify, leaned around and looked at her daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."

The experience left her shaking in fear and afraid she would drop her daughter, she added.

Daniels said that fear also motivated her to sign the non-disclosure agreement 11 days before the election in 2016.

She told CBS that she agreed to the gagging contract because "I was concerned for my family and their safety."

"Then in January 2018, after the Wall Street Journal had revealed the existence of the non-disclosure agreement, she signed another document that denied that any affair had taken place -- a statement that she now says was a lie," she added.

Asked by Cooper why she signed a false statement, Daniels replied: "Because they made it sound like I had no choice."

Cooper then asked Daniels if the latter thought there would be legal repercussions if there was no sign to which she answered that "they can make your life hell in many different ways."

Asked who "they" were, Daniels named Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. -- ANI

09:37 Life ban for Smith and Warner?: Even as disgraced Australia cricket captain escaped with just a one-match suspension and a 100 per cent fine on his match fee after admitting to ball-tampering, according to media reports, Smith and his deputy David Warner face anything up to a life ban for cheating under Cricket Australia's code of behaviour.

Australian cricket board's Head of Integrity Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard has travelled to South Africa to begin interviews with Smith, Warner, Cameron Bancroft and coach Darren Lehmann as part of an investigation into the cheating scandal.

According to a ESPNCricinfo report, after his investigation, Roy will then recommend the charges following which an independent commissioner will hold a hearing and decide the severity of the penalty.

The maximum penalty available to the code of conduct commissioner is a life ban from the sport, the report said.

Smith was handed a one-match suspension and fined 100 percent of his match fee after he owned up to a ball-tampering conspiracy in South Africa.

However, opener Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play.

09:23 Chinese commerce minister to arrive in India to discuss trade: Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan reaches New Delhi on Monday for official trade talks.

Against the backdrop of a possible trade war between the United States and China, India is looking to get China to reduce tariffs on our export, senior government officials suggested, reports Subhayan Chakraborty in Business Standard.

The bilateral engagement, under the aegis of the India-China joint economic forum, will be significant for India since Beijing has decided to discuss Indias ballooning trade deficit, commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu said.

India's import from China was $61.3 billion and exports stood at a much lesser $10.2 billion, leaving in its wake a massive $51.1 billion trade deficit in 2016-17.

The government has been worried by increasing friction between the US -- India's largest export destination -- and China, India's largest import source, which could lead to a fall in global demand and rise in the cost of trade.

However, Delhi also feels the current situation offers an opportunity to push for trade concessions from Beijing.

"After the lengthy military standoff between both nations at the disputed Doklam plateau of Bhutan, further conclusive talks on trade issues looked slim but Shan's visit signifies they want to engage a major trade partner," an expert said.

Both nations signed an agreement in September 2014 to achieve bilateral trade balance by 2019. The five-year programme is a joint medium-term road map for promoting trade and investment.

"The agreement acknowledges the pitfalls of one-way trade but since it is non-binding, the scope of deliberations with regard to reducing the trade deficit depends heavily on intent, as well as the presence of a free environment for discussion," a senior commerce ministry official said.

The agreement also talks of easing of restrictions by the Chinese government against high potential export items from here, such as bovine meat, fruit & vegetables and basmati rice. Of these, only basmati has seen a breakthrough, with 14 firms allowed to export to China in 2016.

The government is throwing its weight behind a long-term plan of revising the export basket to China. Raw materials like cotton, iron ore and copper have come under scrutiny as the government and exporters try to shift priorities towards value-added products. The ministry has identified key sectors such as hardware, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and auto components to boost export.

"The government aims to slowly but steadily revise its export basket to China, so that over the next few years, higher forex-earning value added goods make up the majority of export rather than raw materials," the official said.

09:12 'Different people different rules': Bhajji slams ICC's decision in ball tampering row: India spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed the ICC for letting off Australian opener Cameron Bancroft with only a fine of 75 per cent of his match fee and not a ban, despite his role in the ball tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Harbhajan recalled the 2001 South Africa Test where five Indians -- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Shiv Sunder Das and Deep Dasgupta, apart from him, were banned for at least a Test by match referee Mike Denness for various offences. He also referred to the 2008 Sydney Test against Australia, infamously described as Monkeygate, where he was banned for three Tests for an alleged racial slur against Andrew Symonds. "wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules," he tweeted. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too was critical of ICC's decision. "1 Match Ban & 100 % March fee Fine for Smith #ffs ... 75% match fee fine for Bancroft and some bloody De merit points for Bancroft ... Pathetic penalties for CHEATING ... Surely this moment was the time to set a precedent ... !!?? All the team should be penalised," he wrote in his handle. Australia captain Smith has been handed a one-match suspension and fined 100 percent of his match fee after he owned up to a ball-tampering conspiracy in South Africa. However, opener Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play. The incident that led to the charges being laid took place during South Africa's innings on Saturday afternoon when Bancroft was seen on television holding a foreign object while rubbing the ball, before hiding the yellow object in his pocket, then inside his trousers. -- PTI

09:03 'Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg in 3 days': Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday, but his blood pressure is normal, his aide said on Sunday. Hazare has been on hunger strike to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokayukta at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states. His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal. This time Hazare is also demanding the government for better minimum support prices for farmers to address the agrarian distress. -- PTI

08:50 37 dead, scores missing in Siberia shopping mall fire: Thirty-seven people were killed in a massive fire that engulfed a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in western Siberia on Sunday, with scores more reported missing, including children.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping centre in the city of Kemerovo and consumed an area of about 1,600 square meters.

It is yet to be ascertained as to what caused the fire.

An investigation has been launched by the Russian authorities.

According to first deputy governor of the Kemerovo region Vladimir Chernov, 13 bodies were found in one of the movie halls.

A source in the local rescue services said 69 people including 40 children were reported missing, the RIA Novosti agency reported, while the Investigative Committee said it was "verifying information that 35 people could be missing".

According to news agencies, the preliminary findings of the inquiry said the fire started around 1100 GMT in one of the cinema halls and destroyed more than 1,000 square metres of the centre,

The Zimnyaya Vishnya mall opened in 2013 with an overall area of 23,000 square meters. It has a parking lot for 250 cars, shopping centres, a bowling club, a children's centre, a cinema, and a petting zoo.

More than 200 animals at the petting zoo were also killed in the blaze. -- ANI