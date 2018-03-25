LIVE! Ball-tampering row: Smith removed as Aussie captain

Write a comment

March 25, 2018

14:10 Ball-tampering row: Smith removed as Aussie captain: As fallout from the ball tampering scandal continues, Steve Smith and David Warner have stood down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of the Cape Town Test match, the Cricket Australia announced today.

Tim Paine to act as captain for the remainder of Test match against South Africa.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said: "Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

"As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met. "

13:51 Microsoft to hold AI summit in Bengaluru on Mar 28: Tech giant Microsoft will host 'AI for All' summit in Bengaluru on March 28 to showcase use cases of artificial intelligence across sectors. The event will feature discussions around the benefits of artificial intelligence, and how this can be used to amplify human ingenuity, a Microsoft India spokesperson told PTI. "This is our first summit of its kind in the country. While we had an AI event last year for developers, this one is for a broader audience," the spokesperson added. Participation is expected from industry representatives spanning across verticals like healthcare, auto and IT and IT-enabled services, among others. The event will be addressed by global and Indian Microsoft executives, including Peggy Johnson (Executive Vice President, Business Development), Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India) and Anil Bhansali, Managing Director at Microsoft India. Besides, representatives from Microsoft's partners and customers will also speak at the event, showcasing use cases of AI across various areas. The event will also showcase how AI can augment people's capability to be more productive and the potential of AI in India for both businesses and society at large. There will also be a Design Thinking workshop around AI, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

13:08 Over 2,000 TN fishermen chased away by SL Navy, nets cut off: More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly entering their territorial waters near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said today. The fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea in 565 boats yesterday and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Sri Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and snapped the fishing nets of 30 boats before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emerit alleged. Following this all of them returned to the shore last night, he said. He also urged the Centre to take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu from the island nation and restore the traditional fishing rights of the Indian fishermen. On March 3, over 2,500 fishermen from Rameswaram were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu. -- PTI

12:30 Australian govt wants Smith to be sacked after ball-tampering row: Hours after the Cricket Australia said that it will not rule on Steven Smith's future as captain until it completes a probe into stunning ball-tampering revelations, the Australian government has asked the board to remove Smith as captain.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has also called the incident a "shocking disappointment".

"We all work up this morning shocked and bitterly disappointed by the news from South Africa," Turnbull said adding, "It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating."

He further said, "I've spoken with David Peever, the Chairman of Cricket Australia, a few moments ago and I've expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern about the events in South Africa."

"It's their responsibility to deal with it, but I have to say that (to) the whole nation, who holds those who wear the Baggy Green up on a pedestal, about as high as you can get in Australia this is a shocking disappointment. It's wrong, and I look forward to Cricket Australia taking decisive action soon," Turnbull added.

According to espncricinfo.com, the Australian Sports Commission Chair John Wylie, the ASC Board, and CEO Kate Palmer, speaking for the Australian government, called for severe action against the team.

"The ASC condemns cheating of any form in sport. The ASC expects and requires that Australian teams and athletes demonstrate unimpeachable integrity in representing our country. Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball. This can occur while Cricket Australia completes a full investigation," the commission said in a statement. Smith, who has led the team since 2015 and is the team's best batsman, confessed to reporters on Saturday that the ball-tampering had been orchestrated by himself and senior players during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the most junior member in the side at 25, was tasked with implementing the plan and was duly caught on camera using the tape.

He has been charged by the International Cricket Council which could lead to a one-match ban and a 100 per cent fine of his match fee.

11:56 Today, world sees India with great respect: PM in Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme.

Here are the highlights:

- To ensure adequate returns to farmers, a major decision was made in this year's budget. It was decided to give at least 1.5 times the input costs as MSP for the scheduled crops. To elaborate, the MSP will include the labour cost, expenditure on machines and animals, seeds, fertilizer, land revenue, rent of leased land,... will be included while calculating the input cost.

- Great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Devi Lal always gave importance to agriculture and farmers

- Your passion for the country can change the mood of the entire nation.

- The entire world today views India as a hub for investment, innovation and development

- The worlds opinion about India has been transformed. Today, the entire world sees India with great respect

- We must aim at achieving a 'fit India'

-A clean India and a healthy India are complementary to each other.

- Dr Ambedkar envisioned India's industrialisation, says PM Modi

- Less than a hundred days are now left for the International Yoga Day on June 21. Let us spread awareness about Yoga

11:15 Be careful of permissions given to third-party apps on smartphones, warn experts: It's not just social media platforms that could be stealing your data. Security experts have warned users to be cautious about the level of access they provide to third-party apps on smartphones as they run the risk of handing over their sensitive personal information to cyber crooks.



Users across the world this week were rocked by revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, had accessed personal data of 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.



A massive uproar across countries and #DeleteFacebook trending on Twitter forced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to apologise for the 'major breach of trust' and he vowed to take steps to protect user data.



Altaf Halde, Global Business Head of Network Intelligence, told PTI that users should not only be concerned about security on social media platforms but also the kind of access they provide to third-party apps on their smartphones.



Citing an example, he said many games ask users for permission to access their contact list or read text messages.



"The game has no use of accessing my address book. Often users won't think too much of it and provide access. But this can have repercussions," he warned.



He added that apart from strengthening cyber laws in the country, the Indian government also needs to implement a 'public bug bounty programme' and reward researchers who find issues, especially with the focus they have on digitising the country.



"The Facebook incident is a lesson for all of us when it comes to being cyber safe. We don't realise how grave a threat is until we experience its consequences... if a tech giant like Facebook is vulnerable to such data breaches, then how can we ensure that our personal data is not being misused by the cyber criminals? At the time of stepping into digitalisation, we can't afford to be vulnerable," Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager at Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), said.



Industry watchers say that incidents like that at Facebook are not the first and certainly would not be the last.



"This is not the first time that a data breach has happened and certainly not the last time. It is very important that governments and private players give the due importance to the data they have of citizens and take appropriate steps to protect it," another expert said.



Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice Rajarshi Dhar said given the large consumer base in India, it becomes an attractive destination for third-party app developers, marketers and data harvesters.



"Users should put in minimum personal information on their account profiles that could be used by these data scraping apps... For the sake of getting more hits, likes or shares, users should not take a chance and reveal a lot of personal data," he added.



A cyber security executive pointed out that while large enterprises may have robust security in place, they need to undertake vendor risk assessment to ensure that there is compliance at the partners' end as well. -- PTI

10:50 UIDAI dismisses report of fresh data leak; says Aadhaar remains safe: The Unique Identification Authority of India has refuted reports about a fresh data leak of Aadhaar holders, and asserted that there has been 'absolutely no breach' of its database.



The statement comes after ZDNet, a technology news portal cited a security researcher's claim to state that a system of state-owned utility firm was allegedly leaking information on Aadhaar holders.



In a statement, the UIDAI, the Aadhaar-issuing body, said: 'there is no truth in this story as there has been absolutely no breach of UIDAIs Aadhaar database. Aadhaar remains safe and secure'.



UIDAI said it is also 'contemplating a legal action' against ZDNet, on the issue.



It termed the data breach claims as 'totally baseless, false and irresponsible'.



'The UIDAI today has refuted reports in a certain section of media sourced from the news website ZDNet which has quoted a person purportedly claiming to be a security researcher that a state-owned utility company has vulnerability which can be used to access a huge amount of Aadhaar data including banking details,' it said in its statement.



The UIDAI has argued that even if the report claims were taken to be true, the security related concerns should be around the database of utility company in question.



It has 'nothing to do with security of UIDAIs Aadhaar database', it said.



Going by the logic of the report, since the utility company's database also had bank account numbers of its customers, would bank databases also be considered to have been breached, UIDAI questioned.



"The answer would obviously be in negative," it added.



UIDAI argued that mere availability of Aadhaar number with a third person 'will not be a security threat to the Aadhaar holder' nor will it lead to financial or other fraud.



This is because a transaction is contingent upon a successful authentication through fingerprint, Iris or OTP of the Aadhaar holder, UIDAI said.



The ZDNet report had claimed that 'a data leak on a system run by a state-owned utility company can allow anyone to download private information on all Aadhaar holders, exposing their names, their unique 12-digit identity numbers, and information about services they are connected to, such as their bank details and other private information'.



The report of the alleged security lapse comes at a time when a Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act and the use of biometric identifier in various government and non-government services.



Earlier this week, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey had made a powerpoint presentation in the Supreme Court to defend the government's ambitious Aadhaar scheme.



10:09 UP: Gangster with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed, AK-47 recovered: Uttar Pradesh Police in Noida on Sunday gunned down a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.



The criminal, Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, informed the Director General of Police headquarter.



An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading gun were also confiscated from the spot.



The criminal was wanted in murder cases in Noida and Delhi. -- ANI

09:26 Change in status quo at border will cause another Doklam: Indian envoy: Any change of status quo along the India-China border may lead to another Doklam-like crisis, India's envoy to Beijing has cautioned even as he asserted there was 'no change' at the standoff site even though the People's Liberation Army may be reinforcing its troops 'well behind the sensitive area'.



Gautam Bambawale said though 'no change' has taken place in the standoff site at Doklam after it was resolved last year, he squarely blamed China for the crisis saying it happened because Beijing tried to alter the 'status quo' which it should not have.



The 73-day standoff ended on August 28 last year after China agreed to halt the road building activities by PLA troops at Doklam in Sikkim sector.



"Maybe behind, the Chinese may be putting more military barracks to put in more soldiers, but that is well behind the sensitive area," he said in a wide-ranging interview to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.



"Those are the things you're free to do and we are also free to do, because you're doing it inside your territory and we are doing it inside our territory," he said.



Indian troops intervened to stop Chinese soldiers from building a road close to India's narrow 'Chicken's Neck' corridor that connects the northeastern states.



Besides China, the area is also claimed by Bhutan. -- PTI

08:37 1 terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam: An unidentifiable terrorist was killed today in an encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.



A woman was also injured in the incident, they said.



Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Khan Mohalla of Arizal in Beerwah area of the district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night, a police official said.



The militants, trying to flee, came out of the house and began firing indiscriminately, he said.



The forces retaliated, killing one terrorist, he added.



Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, the official said, adding that the identity of the slain militant and his group affiliation was being ascertained.



The police promptly took the injured woman to a hospital and her condition is now reported to be stable, the official said.



"The area is under cordon and searches are being conducted," he said. -- PTI

