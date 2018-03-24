LIVE! Shah writes to Naidu: BJP ensured Telugu people get justice

Write a comment

March 24, 2018

10:43 Shah writes to Naidu: BJP ensured Telugu people get justice: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit A Shah writes to Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on his decision to withdraw from the National Democratic Alliance.



'I'm writing this letter after the Telugu Desam Party's decision to quit the NDA family. This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns,' Shah wrote.



'Andhra Pradesh figures very prominently on our agenda of national development and it is widely known that the Union government led by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.



'You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states,' Shah wrote to Naidu.



Shah also didn't miss accusing the Congress of 'ignoring Telugu people'.



'Since the discussion of bifurcating united Andhra Pradesh till the present, it is the BJP that has led the voice of safeguarding the welfare of Telugu people in both the Telugu states.



'This is in direct contrast to the Congress party, which not only mismanaged the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards the Telugu people, which is in line with their historic apathy to the Telugu community,' he wrote. -- ANI

10:40 'India and China must be frank with each other to prevent another Doklam': In an interview to the Hong Kong newspaper, the South China Morning Post, Gautam Bambawale, India's ambassador to China, blamed Beijing for the military standoff in Doklam, saying it 'changed the status quo in the region'. Political level communication has come back, Ambassador Bambawale -- one of India's most astute diplomats -- said, adding, 'But more importantly, I think we need to have discussions between the two militaries. That has not fully resumed.' While troops on the ground can talk to each other, the ambassador revealed, the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army headquarters had not resumed communications. 'We would like it to resume as soon as possible,' Ambassador Bambawale said. You can read the interview here: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2138678/india-and-china-must-be-frank-each-other-prevent In an interview to the Hong Kong newspaper, thet, Gautam Bambawale, India's ambassador to China, blamed Beijing for the military standoff in Doklam, saying it 'changed the status quo in the region'.

09:30 France shooting: Partner of 'IS attacker' detained: A woman who was living with the attacker who killed four people at a supermarket in southern France's Trebes has been detained, a prosecutor said on Friday.



Francois Molins, the prosecutor said gunman Radouane Lakdim had claimed to be a soldier for the terror group Islamic State while storming the Super U market in the town before he was killed by police.



The shooting attack unfolded when Lakdim hijacked a car, killed its driver and attempted to mow down four police officers while opening fire at them.



One policeman got injured in the incident while he was jogging at a park, according to The Guardian.



He later drove the car to the supermarket and immediately opened fire upon people, killing two before taking several others as hostages.



It took three hours to bring the situation under control when the police shot dead the gunman in a cross firing.



Two more were later confirmed dead by the police.The IS claimed responsibility for the shooting attack.



The France interior ministry identified the deceased gunman as a resident of Carcassonne in southern France.



French President Emmanuel Macron later confirmed that 16 people were injured in the incident. -- ANI

09:06 Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, says Police.

09:06 No more free reign to China: Trump after announcing tariffs: After announcing a string of tough trade measures against China, United States President Donald Trump has said that Beijing would no longer have a 'free reign' like it had been having for many years, which resulted in a massive American trade deficit with it.



A day after he initiated a series of tough actions against 'unfair' Chinese trade practices, inviting retaliation by Beijing, Trump exuded confidence that the steps would end up with China fairly treating America.



"China is going to end up treating us fairly. For many years, they had free reign; they don't have free reign anymore. We're very friendly with China. We have great relationships with China. And, look, it's time. It's time," Trump told reporters yesterday at a White House news conference.



"Last year, we lost $500 billion on trade with China. We can't let that happen," he said.



The White House has also said that America's massive trade deficit with China is estimated to have resulted in about two million job losses in the US.



Trump imposed tariffs on about $60 billion worth of Chinese imports to punish the country for its 'unfair' seizure of American intellectual property, a move that could escalate the already tense trade relations between the world's two biggest economies.



In a retaliatory move, China unveiled plans yesterday to impose higher tariffs on $3 billion worth of American goods including pork and pipes in retaliation to US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Beijing. -- PTI

08:42 Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of SpaceX, Tesla: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday deleted his SpaceX and Tesla Facebook pages amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as part of the #deletefacebook campaign trending on social media.



The development happened during an exchange on Twitter when Musk referenced an article by The Verge about Sonos pulling ads off of Facebook for a week.



Musk provided a link to the story and a snarky comment, 'Wow, a whole week. Risky.'



He then deleted the SpaceX page after his comments on Twitter, followed by his company Tesla page on Facebook.



Musk's millions of followers on Twitter quickly jumped on the comment.



Brian Acton, the co-founder of popular messaging service, WhatsApp, whose product was bought by Facebook in 2014 for a whopping $16 billion, had tweeted in the light of the scandal -- 'It is time. #deletefacebook'.



Both the SpaceX and Tesla Facebook pages had over 2.6 million likes and follows and super high engagement rates, prior to their deletion.



Musk, who occasionally posts photos and videos on Instagram, admitted that Facebook's influence was creeping into the photo-sharing site.



The Tesla CEO has slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier on their views on the dangers of artificial intelligence, describing it as a potentially existential threat to the human race.



Cambridge Analytica, a London-based analytics firm is accused of harvesting personal data of Facebook users to influence elections in several countries including the US presidential elections.



It has been accused of breaching private information of more than 50 million Facebook users.



The company, founded by Stephen K. Bannon and Robert Mercer, a wealthy Republican donor who has put at least $15 million into it, offered tools that could identify the personalities of American voters and influence their behaviour.



The so-called psychographic modeling techniques, which were built in part with the dataharvested from Facebook, underpinned the company's work for then Republican nominee and US President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016. -- ANI

