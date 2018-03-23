LIVE! Trump replaces HR McMaster as national security adviser with John Bolton

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations John R Bolton would be the new National Security Adviser to US President Donald Trump, effective April 9, replacing Lt Gen H R McMaster.





Reports of McMaster's ouster had surfaced last week but the White House had dispelled them saying that there were no changes at the National Security Council.





Trump, however, took to Twitter today to make an announcement in this regard.





The announcement of McMaster's ouster, who the White House said had a "good working relationship" with Trump, is the latest in a string of high-profile White House departures since President Trump took office in January 2017.





"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, John Bolton will be my new National Security Adviser," Trump said on Twitter.





"I am very thankful for the service of General HR McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9," Trump said.





According to a White House official, Trump and McMaster mutually agreed that the latter will resign as the National Security Adviser. He will retire from the US Army after 34 years of distinguished service.





"The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation. This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two," the official said.





The White House has described Bolton, who replaces McMaster, as one of the strongest voices and experts on the full range of national security issues and challenges facing the country.





Bolton served as US Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2005-2006 and as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security from 2001-2005.





In a statement, Trump said McMaster has served his country with distinction for more than 30 years.





"He has won many battles and his bravery and toughness are legendary. General McMaster's leadership of the National Security Council staff has helped my administration accomplish great things to bolster America's national security," he said.





"He helped develop our America First National Security Strategy, revitalise our alliances in the Middle East, smash ISIS, bring North Korea to the table, and strengthen our nation's prosperity. This work and those achievements will ensure that America builds on its economic and military advantages. I thank General McMaster and his family for their service and wish them the very best," Trump said.





Image: Trump with Lt Gen H R McMaster





-- PTI