LIVE! Nitish to help kin of Indians killed in Mosul

March 22, 2018

10:11 The challenges to transparency: The Right to Information Act raised the promise of a true participatory democracy with empowered citizens. It also raised the hope of citizens being treated with respect and dignity by the public servants.





A unique provision for penalizing public officials who did not provide information to the citizens within 30 days gave the law its teeth. It exempted only specific categories of information and recognized the sovereignty of the individual citizen and his/her ownership of government by mandating that a citizen needed to give no reasons for seeking information.





It is one of the best transparency laws in the world which can bring accountability in governance and reduce corruption. Citizens started using the law with great enthusiasm and also teaching and facilitating others.



10:04 A rash of proclamations: "There is much to commend about India's newspapers that most outsiders find 'lively'. Alas, the well-researched celebration of past lives, written in lively prose, isn't one of the known attributes of the Indian media. At one time, The Statesman used to possess a 'morgue' - the colloquial term for a room where the Obituaries Editor was based. This was a relic from the days the newspaper was suitably grand and British-controlled. With indigenization, the 'morgue' fell into disuse and was subsequently junked. Reports of deaths of yesterday's famous, or even interesting, people resemble a potted biodata - like the ones the presiding officer reads out in Parliament on the death of an MP or a former member of the House. The personality of the departed is subsumed in a lifeless list of what school and college he attended and which offices he occupied."





09:56 EC allows murder accused Mukhtar Ansari to vote in RS polls : The Election Commission on Thursday granted permission to jailed Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mukhtar Ansari to take part in the voting of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.





BSP national general secretary, Rajya Sabha member and an eminent Supreme Court lawyer, Satish Chand Mishra had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court for the release of two MLAs Mukhtar Ansari of the BSP and Hariom Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, so that they could participate in the voting on March 23.





Ansari is the prime accused in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, among other crimes, and has pleaded not guilty.





In September 2017, Ansari was acquitted in connection with contractor Manna Singh's murder case.





In 2010, Ansari was also booked for the murder of Ram Singh Maurya, who was a witness to the murder of Manna Singh.





09:52 England's Leicester city to host National Samosa Week: If there can be events and days dedicated to pies, chocolates and cheese, why can't we celebrate the lip-smacking samosa?





A National Samosa Week has been launched in England's Leicester city to create an awareness about South Asian food and culture.





Organised by the Leicester Curry Awards, the event - which is set to take place from April 9 to 13 - has been launched with the aim to encourage everyone to try, taste and enjoy these savoury bundles of joy.





Romail Gulzar, Founder of the awards, said, "There's a national food event for everything, from burgers to beer, so why not samosas? The savoury dish has grown in popularity and for many people in the South Asian community, eating one is like the equivalent of having tea and cake."





09:28 Nitish to help kin of Indians killed in Mosul: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condemned the killing of 39 Indians, six of whom were from his state, in Iraq's Mosul by the Islamic State.

Describing the killings as "dastardly", he said that the entire state stood in solidarity with the family members of the six persons killed in Mosul.

In an official release, the chief minister assured that all help would be provided by the state government to the bereaved families.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Parliament that all 39 of the Indians kidnapped had been killed and buried in a mass grave. The revelation set off a row with the Opposition, which accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of being insensitive in not informing the victims' kin first.

Swaraj's suo motu statement on the fate of the kidnapped Indian workers confirmed the worst fears of the kidnapped Indians' families after keeping alive hopes of their survival for four years.

09:24 Trump to unveil China trade sanctions tomorrow: US President Donald Trump is likely to unveil sanctions against China tomorrow, the White House indicated today, as the officials from the US Trade Representative said America has strong evidence of Beijing violating its commitments on intellectual property and technology transfers.

"Tomorrow the president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on USTR's 301 investigations into China's state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure and steal US technologies and intellectual property," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said today.

Officials, however, refrained from giving any further details even as USTR submitted its Section 301 report on its investigation into "unfair" Chinese trade practices to the president.

Tariffs and a potential WTO case are certainly on the table, a USTR official told reporters during a briefing on Section 301 investigation report.

The administration, according to the official, is not satisfied with the type of responses the United States has been getting from China.

"We have strong evidence against China. These are deeply concerning to the administration and raise severe questions about China and its commitment to market-oriented practices that they promised to engage in," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

-- PTI

08:21 'ModiCare gets Cabinet nod; likely to roll out by October: The Union Cabinet approved the governments ambitious Modicare health insurance that targets nearly 11 crore poor families and will be a portable scheme which can be availed of anywhere in India.

There will be no cap on family size and age while payments will be on package rates. The scheme, announced in the Budget earlier this year, will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover per family and is intended to be extended over time into a universal programme for all citizens.

Preexisting conditions will be covered and there will also be a defined transport allowance per hospitalisation. As the benefits of the scheme are portable, a beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from public or private empanelled hospitals across the country.

According to an official release, the urban and rural inclusion criteria will look at deprivation and categories like families with no adult members between the ages of 16 and 59 years; female-headed households; SC, ST and landless labour; families without shelter; and destitutes.

Though no rollout date for Modicare has been announced, the scheme is expected to become effective latest by October. The premium amount to be paid by the Centre and states has not been stated either, though it was estimated at about Rs 1,200 per family. To control costs, payments for treatment will be done on package rate (to be defined by the government).

07:49 Facebook made mistakes, says Zuckerberg; vows to 'fix' issues: In the midst of revelations of a major data breach, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today admitted that his company made mistakes on user data secrecy and vowed to take steps to prevent the misuse or breach of personal data of users by developers or business partners.

Zuckerberg, 33, through a lengthy Facebook post, broke his silence over the alleged privacy scandal that hit the social media giant.

"I started Facebook, and at the end of the day, I'm responsible for what happens on our platform. I'm serious about doing what it takes to protect our community," Zuckerberg said.

Reports alleged that personal data from as many as 50 million people might have been used improperly in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign by Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political research firm.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has a "responsibility" to protect its users' data and if it fails, "we don't deserve to serve you."

He acknowledged that there is more the company needs to do.

"But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it," he said.

Over the past several days, Facebook has been facing an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission and calls for legislative testimonies in the US and Europe.

India's IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has warned social media companies such as Facebook of stringent actions if there was any attempt to influence the electoral process of any country.

-- PTI