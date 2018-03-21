LIVE! Shami's wife to meet Mamata on March 23

Write a comment

March 21, 2018

13:24 Shami's wife to meet Mamata on March 23: Amid the ongoing tiff with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 23, reports ANI.

Jahan had earlier sought an appointment from the chief minister to meet her in person and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her husband.

"I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done," she had told the media, and added, "I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you."

Jahan has accused her husband of abusing her physically and mentally, and of having extra-marital affairs. A case was also registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by her.

In a bid to expose the pacer's extra-marital affair, Shami's wife had earlier posted several screenshots of Messenger and WhatsApp messages on her Facebook wall.

Shami told a media outlet that his wife has the passwords of all his social media accounts, hinting that she might have fabricated the evidence. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators had also written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's ACU head to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

The cricketer was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

13:14 Air India reschedules India-bound flights from US: Air India has rescheduled a couple of India-bound flights from the US today due to inclement weather in north-eastern America, the airline has said in a tweet.

Air India's London-Newark flights (both directions) have been cancelled along with the Newark-Ahmedabad flight. Flight No. AI 102 from New York to New Delhi has been rescheduled and its revised time of departure is 12.15 pm on March 22. The departure timings of flight No. AI 144 from Newark to Mumbai has also been rescheduled to 11 am on March 22.

The airline has cancelled its Newark-Ahmedabad flight for the day along with the London-Newark flight on both ways.

It tweeted that re-booking and cancellation can be done without any penalty.

12:59 Pak court upholds death sentence of convict in minor's murder: A Pakistani court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted in the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl that shook the entire nation and sparked outrage. In the first ever trial in the country's history that concluded in shortest period of four days, an anti-terrorism court last month sentenced to death 23-year-old Imran Ali on four grounds -- murdering a child, kidnapping a child, rape of a minor, and committing an unnatural act with a minor.



12:49 FERA case: ED tells HC cannot share documents with Dinakaran: The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Madras High Court it cannot share copies of official documents, including the case diary, to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran in connection with the 1996 FERA case filed against him.



When the criminal revision petition by Dinakaran came up yesterday before Justice M V Muralidaran, the ED filed a counter affidavit stating that the documents sought by the accused to defend himself in the two-decade-old case cannot be provided to him as doing so is barred under the CrPC. Dhinakaran had filed the petition challenging the order of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences-II), declining to issue copies of certain documents, including the case diary, sought by him.



12:35 Fresh firing between security forces, militants reported in J&K's Kupwara: A policeman was injured in a fresh exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today, an official said, a day after four militants were killed in a gun battle in the area.



"In the fresh exchange of fire, one policeman has been injured. He is stated to be stable and being treated at a hospital," the police spokesman said.



He said the overnight operation was under way when the last reports came in. The encounter broke out in Arampora area of the district yesterday, after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening firing on an Army patrol party.



The soldiers reacted swiftly and launched the operation to track down the militants, an army official had said. Four militants were killed in the operation yesterday. PTI



Centre seeks SC nod for Aadhaar PP presentation: The Centre seeks the Supreme Court nod to allow UIDAI CEO to give PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns. The CJI says will fix time for PowerPoint presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the bench. There are technical points related to surveillance, data security and exclusion, says SC. Details awaited.

12:25 Day 13: Parliament adjourned again: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 13th day today as the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK continued their noisy protests over various issues including special status for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute. Even before Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress were seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh, the TRS was raising the issue related to farmers. The AIADMK has been demanding constitution of a Cauvery Management Board to resolve the water dispute. As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha till noon first, and then for the day.





Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav besides others were present in the House.



The Rajya Sabha too witnessed raucous scenes with the Congress, and parties from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh disrupting proceedings over various issues. As there seemed to be no let-up in the protests, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day.



Since March 5, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis. Amid noisy protests, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills last week without any discussion.

-- PTI





Image: TDP MPs storm the well of the Rajya Sabha over demand of special status to Andhra Pradesh. Opposition members say, 'It is also the duty of the govt to facilitate proceedings of the House.'

11:05 Feels great to be 40! Read Rani Mukerji's heartfelt letter : Rani Mukerji on her 40th birthday recalled her journey in Bollywood and the actor said it was not an easy one as she had to prove her worth every single day. The "Hichki" actor has penned a letter on the occasion and thanked all the filmmakers she worked with in the past 22 years for giving her roles that challenged the society norms.





"It feels great to be 40! It feels great to have also worked for 22 years and having been incredibly lucky to get so much love and appreciation. Very rarely do we artists get material that can genuinely cause social change, cause change in attitude and thinking and I have been fortunate enough to get such content multiple times. I truly feel blessed.





"I thank all the film-makers who have trusted me with their characters. Your characters, your films, became my identity," Rani said in the letter.





"I realised very late that I was actually born to be an actor, that I was born to entertain. And I hope I have been able to do just that. As a woman, I must admit, it has not been an easy journey. I had to prove myself everyday. Actresses have to prove themselves everyday," Rani said.





"A woman has a short career span, a married woman's equity dies, women are not bankable commodities at the box office, 'female-centric' (I hate this word!!) films are huge risks, a married actress who is also a mother is the final nail in the coffin of her dreams, ambitions and aspirations - these are some of the discriminatory stereotypes that we have to live with and try to overcome every single day," she said.





"I have tried to take on this sexist stereotype by coming back to acting after my marriage and motherhood. And I promise you, I will continue working and battling these stereotypes with all my fellow stunning, beautiful, kind and talented actresses and hope to see our society and the film industry mature further," Rani said.





Rani said it fills her with joy to see social changes and she wants to "see many more victories for all of us. It's about time." -- PTI

10:59 Petrol bomb hurled at BJP leader's car in TN day after Periyar decapitation: A petrol bomb was allegedly hurled on the car of the Bharatiya Janata Party district secretary in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in the early hours today. The bomb was hurled by unidentified people.





Police have reached the spot to investigate the matter. This incident took place a day after the the statue of Dravidian movement icon, EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was decapitated in the state's Pudukottai village.





10:45 Sasikala mourns husband : Tamil Nadu: VK Sasikala reaches Thanjavur, the place where her husband Natarajan Maruthappa's mortal remains are kept for people to pay last respects. He passed away at the age of 76 due to multiple organ failure. Sasikala has been granted 15-day bail for her husband's funeral.

Kashmir blooms: And this other Kashmir. Tourists visit Almond Blossom park, locally known as Badam Wae'r in Srinagar. Tourists told ANI, "It is a wonderful place, urge people to come and visit this place as they will never be able to see a place like this anywhere else in India."

Jammu & Kashmir: Search operation in Kupwara's Halmatpora underway. Four terrorists were killed during an encounter last night.

10:38 Delhi HC to hear appeal against acquittal of A Raja in 2G case : The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum case.





The probe agency on Tuesday filed the appeal in the high court after a special CBI court in a shocking judgment in December last year acquitted all the 19 accused, including A. Raja, in the Rs 30,984 crore scam.





The CBI had back then said it would file a petition challenging the trial court order.The high court after examination found strong grounds for an appeal and listed the matter for hearing on March 21.





The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum case.

The probe agency on Tuesday filed the appeal in the high court after a special CBI court in a shocking judgment in December last year acquitted all the 19 accused, including A. Raja, in the Rs 30,984 crore scam.

The CBI had back then said it would file a petition challenging the trial court order.The high court after examination found strong grounds for an appeal and listed the matter for hearing on March 21.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Monday filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the trial court's acquittal of the accused persons. -- ANI

'I think govt tried their best': "Extremely tragic. I think govt tried their best to find out what happened, it took a long time but it was not due to fault of govt as we all know how that area was conflict-ridden & things become tough in such situations": Nirupama Rao, former diplomat on Indians killed in Mosul. Rao served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2009 to 2011 during the UPA government.

10:07 Raj Babbar resignation? Don't jump to conclusions, says Khurshid: Former union minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said unnecessary speculation in connection with Congress state party chiefs stepping-down one after another must be avoided.





Khurshid told ANI that to jump on to any conclusion without any evidence would be unfair.





"We should at least wait for the announcement and not introspect. The Congress president said he wanted to revitalise the party and take the best advantage of young people and old people too," he said.





Khurshid's statement comes in the wake of several state Congress chiefs resigning from their posts following Congress president Rahul Gandhi's plans to reinvigorate the grand-old party.





The latest in the list is Raj Babbar, who on Wednesday resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, a party source said.





09:24 Trump calls Putin, congratulates him on re-election: United States President Donald Trump spoke over phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his recent re-election and the two leaders discussed the state of bilateral ties and the possibility of a meeting in the near future, the White House said. Trump congratulated President Putin on his March 18 re-election and emphasised the importance of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula, said a readout of the phone call. Trump also confirmed that he had a "very good" phone call with Putin. "I had a call with President Putin, and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory. The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not-too-distant future, so that we can discuss arms," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think probably we'll be seeing President Putin in the not-too-distant future," he said. Trump said Putin had made a statement that being in an arms race was not a great option and emphasised the importance of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula. "We had a very good call, and I suspect that we'll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control, but we will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we have," he asserted. "It was right after the election, one of the first statements he made, and we are spending USD 700 billion there are this year, our military, and a lot of it is that we are going to remain stronger than any other nation in the world by far," Trump said. The two leaders discussed the state of bilateral relations and resolved to continue dialogue about mutual national security priorities and challenges, the White House said. "The two leaders confirmed the need for the United States and Russia to continue our shared efforts on strategic stability," it said. Trump and Putin also discussed Ukraine, Syria, North Korea and various other issues, it added. -- PTI

09:18 US condoles death of 39 Indians in Iraq: The United States has offered its "deepest condolences" on the death of 39 Indian nationals abducted by Islamic State in Iraq, saying it stands with the people of India in condemning the murders. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday told Parliament in New Delhi that the 39 Indians abducted in 2014 by the Islamic State terrorists in Mosul city were dead and their bodies had been recovered. "We offer our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims," a state department spokesperson told PTI responding to a question on the discovery of a mass grave with the bodies of the Indian construction workers. "We stand with the people of India in condemning these murders," the spokesperson said. The northern Iraqi city of Mosul has now been liberated from the Islamic State.

The bodies of Indian workers were found buried near the village of Badsuh, which is in the northwest of Mosul. -- PTI

08:59 Raj Babbar resigns as UP Congress chief?: Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi's appeal to party veterans to make way for young generation, it seems senior Congress leaders have taken it too seriously.

According to several media reports, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar announced his resignation late on Tuesday.

Although Babbar was not available for comment, his cryptic tweet, quoting noted poet Kedarnath Singh, who passed away on Monday, acted as a giveaway about his move.

"Aaj ghar main ghusa toh ajeeb drishya tha, suniye mere bistar ne kaha yeh raha mera isteefa (resignation), main apne kapaas ke bheetar jaana chahta hoon (Today when i reached home, my bed offered its resignation, telling me it wants to go back to its original self (turn into cotton)," the quoted lines from the Jnanpith Award winner said.

The latest development comes after Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik resigned from his post, saying he was "inspired" by Rahul Gandhi's speech at the party plenary about making way for younger leaders.

Naik, 71, is the first senior Congress leader to resign after Rahul announced on Sunday in his concluding speech that he wants to give the younger generation a chance to come forward and lead the party.

08:31 H-1B application process to begin from April 2: Petitions for H1-B visas, popular among Indian IT professionals, will be accepted from April 2, a federal agency announced on Tuesday. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services also announced the suspension of premium processing of all H-1B petitions which are subject to the annual caps. The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China The H-1B petition filing is for the fiscal year 2019 beginning October 1, 2018. The suspension of premium processing of all H-1B petitions which are subject to the annual caps is expected to last until September 10, 2018. During this time, the USCIS said it will continue to accept premium processing requests for H-1B petitions that are not subject to the fiscal 2019 cap. "We will notify the public before resuming premium processing for cap-subject H-1B petitions or making any other premium processing updates," it said. At the same time, the USCIS said while premium processing is suspended, a petitioner may submit a request to expedite an FY 2019 cap-subject H-1B petition if it meets the expedited criteria. The USCIS said that the temporary suspension of premium processing will help it reduce overall H-1B processing time. By temporarily suspending premium processing, the USCIS said it will be able to process long-pending petitions, which it has currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years; and prioritise adjudication of H-1B extension of status cases that are nearing the 240-day mark. -- PTI