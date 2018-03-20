LIVE! Why was information delayed by govt: Tharoor on 39 Indians killed in Mosul

Write a comment

March 20, 2018

March 20, 2018

12:20 SC Jamir bows out as Odisha governor after 5 years:

Satya Pal Malik, governor of Bihar, has been given additional charge of Odisha until a new incumbent is appointed. Governor S C Jamir of Odisha completes his five-year tenure today, becoming the UPA government's last gubernatorial appointee to bow out of office, after spending the last four years of his term under the NDA government.

12:08 Why was information delayed by govt: Tharoor on 39 Indians killed in Mosul: "This is saddening for every Indian. I would ask why was this information delayed by the government? They should tell how it happened, when they died. Also, the way the government gave high hopes to the families was not right," says Shashi Tharoor after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed that the 39 Indians kidnapped in Iraq's Mosul had been killed.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said that search operations led to a mound in Badoosh where locals said some bodies were buried by the Islamic State. "Deep penetration radars were used to establish that the mound indeed was a mass grave," she said, adding the Indian authorities requested their Iraqi counterpart to exhume the bodies.

Swaraj said the mass grave had exactly 39 bodies, with distinctive features like long hair, non-Iraqi shoes and IDs.



11:57 Sasikala seeks parole to attend husband's funeral: Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappanna Agrahara Jail, has applied for 15 days parole to attend her husband last rites.

Reportedly, Sasikala is expected to travel to Thanjavur directly by road for the funeral.

Maruthappa passed away on Tuesday around 1.35 am at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. She was sent to Parappana Agrahara central prison in February last year.

11:40 Amit Shah asks BJP's UP ally chief to meet him: A day after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party cchief Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to boycott voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh minister to come to Delhi and meet him.

Rajbhar, whose party is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, yesterday, threatened to boycott voting for the Rajya Sabha elections if he is not allowed to speak Amit Shah.

Rajbhar had said yesterday, "If I don't get to speak to BJP president Amit Shah, I will boycott the voting for Rajya Sabha elections."

The BJP has the numbers to send its eight candidates to the Rajya Sabha, the SBSP, which has four MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, holds the key to the fate of its ninth nominee.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for March 23.

There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the BJP and 12 from the Congress party.

11:28 JUST IN: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after ruckus erupted in the House.

11:22 39 Indian hostages in Iraq have died: Sushma confirms in Rajya Sabha: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the worst.

On Tuesday, the external affairs minister said that the 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq are dead. "Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed."

"Yesterday we got information that DNA samples of 38 people have matched and DNA of the 39th person has matched 70 per cent," she added.

The Union minister also added that General VK Singh (MoS external affairs) will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of the Indians killed in Iraq. The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata.

In 2014, 39 Indians were abducted in Mosul allegedly by the Islamic State. Among the 39, 22 were from different places in Punjab, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the worst.

10:54 Trains resume on Mumbai's Central line as job-seekers call off agitation: Train services on Central Line have resumed as students, who have been demanding jobs, have called off their agitation.

Earlier in the morning around 7, students who were demanding jobs in railways, blocked the rail track, forcing the authorities to stop the suburban as well as express trains in the affected section between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The sudden strike was called by the All India Act Apprentice Association. The strike came at a time when the Modi government announced that Indian railways will recruit 90,000 job aspirants.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Congress extended their support to the protesters, demanding that the BJP-run government heed the demands of the students.

HERE'S A LIST OF TRAINS RESCHEDULED: 10103 CSMT-Madgaon Mandvi Express (scheduled departure: 0710 hrs) at 1000 hrs 11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express (scheduled departure: 0810 hrs) at 1015 hrs 12534 CSMT-Lucknow Pushpak Express (scheduled departure: 0825 hrs) at 1030 hrs 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express (scheduled departure: 0840 hrs) at 1045 hrs

10:27 Parliament may see chaos as as TDP, YSR Cong will pitch for no-confidence motion: The Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress will pitch for no-confidence motion today. The notices for a no-confidence motion against the government could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday due to noisy protests by several parties, which washed out the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

Monday was the 11th consecutive day that the proceedings were washed out and the second day that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could not take up the notices for a no-confidence motion.

It is still unclear whether the AIADMK will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion. However, on Tuesday morning hinted that they wouldn't.

10:05 UP's Robertsganj railway station renamed Sonbhadra: The Robertsganj railway station in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed Sonbhadra, an official has said.

The Union home ministry has given its approval for the renaming of the British-era railway station in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

Even though the railway station falls under the district, there is no place in the name of Sonbhadra. The Robertsganj station has been renamed Sonbhadra, the home ministry official said.

This is the second time a railway station in Uttar Pradesh has been rechristened. The Mughalsarai railway station was renamed after RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya in last August.

The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus in Mumbai also saw the word "Maharaj" added to its name early last year.

09:55 'Won't budge till Goyal meets us': 30 trains on Mumbai's central line cancelled : Massive protests erupted in Mumbai between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

Students from the All India Act Apprenticeship Association have launched Rail Roko movement demanding permanent jobs in railways.

The Mumbai Police has reached the spot.

Train services have been affected due to the protest. Atleast 30 trains have been cancelled on the central line.

One of the protesting students said, ""We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to the divisional railway manager of Mumbai division have failed."

09:35 Uber apologises for inconvenience caused to passenger due to strike: Transport aggregators Uber expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the strike called on by 'some cab drivers' and stressed that the company remains committed to serve the city.

"We remain committed to serving the city, ensuring driver partners can continue to access stable earning opportunities while giving riders a convenient option to get around their city," said a spokesperson of the company.

The company also welcomed the injunction of the Bombay high court prohibiting unions and their leaders from obstructing the activities of Uber driver partners.

He also hoped that the decision of the court will enable drivers to stay behind the wheel.

"While the authorities have taken steps to ensure minimal disruption to our rider and driver communities, we hope that they will continue to enforce the order passed by the High Court," the spokesperson said.

The company also said that the strike has only affected Mumbai and Pune and the business is as usual in other cities, including Delhi-NCR and Bangalore.

09:05 Commuters on the Central Railway line in Mumbai at many spots got off the trains and have begun to walk on the lines as the services have halted between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the city.

09:05 Commuters on the Central Railway line in Mumbai at many spots got off the trains and have begun to walk on the lines as the services have halted between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the city.

Rediff.com's Divya Nair sent us this image of passengers on the tracks between Mumbra and Kalwa.

09:03 Sex And The City's Cynthia Nixon to run for New York governor: After much speculation, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon announced that she is officially throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," she tweeted Monday, along with a video.

"I've never lived anywhere else," Nixon says in the video. "But something has to change. We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can't just be business as usual anymore."

The "Sex and the City" star will challenge Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

08:38 Mumbaikars brace yourself, protests on tracks disrupt Central Railways: Protesting against the confusion surrounding railway recruitment, students stopped trains on Mumbai's Central Railway during the peak hours on Tuesday.

Due to the agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic has been affected between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Students are sitting on the tracks.

Not just local trains but even long-distance trains have been impacted.

Apprentice students, who have worked for many years but have not been recruited, are leading these protests.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

08:24 Upset with Union ministers, Nitish Kumar says "communalism unacceptable": Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday made it clear that he is upset with two Union ministers. "Please remember, neither did I compromise with corruption, nor I will compromise with those trying to divide the society. I'm for complete communal and social peace... I want to make it clear that this country will march ahead on the basis of love, compassion and communal harmony".

He then went on to support Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who on Sunday advised ally BJP on the "need to change mass perception among Dalits and minorities". "I know Paswan very well and without applying his mind he won't speak on these issues," Kumar said.

BJP leaders in the state declined to comment over the remarks.

The CM's remarks came in the backdrop of day-long opposition protests in the state assembly against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey.

Last week, after victory of Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal won the by-elections for Araria parliamentary seat in face of an aggressive BJP campaign, Singh had said the district will become a "hub of terror". It had created a huge controversy, with the opposition RJD calling the remark communal.

On Sunday, Singh was caught on camera inciting a mob to shout slogans against a senior police officer in Darbhanga, where a man was hacked to death. While the police said it was a case of land dispute, Mr Singh insisted that the man was killed for naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

08:04 Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passes away: Husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, M Natarajan, died today at a hospital in Chennai, an official said. He was 74.

"It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 am today," an official release issued by Shanmuga Priyan, chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City, said. Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support.