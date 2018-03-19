LIVE! TDP whip to MPs to attend parliament, no-confidence motion today

Write a comment

March 19, 2018

10:01 TDP whip to MPs to attend parliament, no-confidence motion today: RM Naidu, TDP MP (pictured): We are going to go move a no-confidence motion, gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's the responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, but we are not trying to make the govt fall.



The TDP has issued a whip to its MPs, directed them to attend parliament till the end of the budget session.



Even if the TDP-YSR Congress motion is supported by other opposition parties, it does not endanger the government, which has numbers in the Lok Sabha. But the move will help the two south parties consolidate their position back home ahead of next year's assembly elections.

09:22 AIADMK issues whip to LS MPs: Stay in Delhi: As the BJP readies to face a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, the AIADMK has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to stay put in Delhi for the next three days and attend all sessions of Parliament.

09:10 JUST IN: Third Indigo Neo aircraft grounded in last 24 hours. Indigo Neo VT IVE grounded in Jammu since yesterday after a fuel leak from engine 1

09:03 Telangana CM KCR to meet Mamata today to discuss Third Front: As part of his move to form a non-BJP and non Congress alternative, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to meet his West Bengal counterpart and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today.

Rao, president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, will be accompanied by TRS Parliamentary Party leader and party's Secretary-General K Keshava Rao during his visit. After Rao recently proposed formation of a non-Congress and non-BJP front at the national level, ahead of the next years Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee had spoken to him over phone, extending her support. "The discussions will focus on creating some kind of regional formation for setting up a political front with like-minded parties and for creating an agenda for the country's growth," they said. Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, Rao's daughter, is also likely to take part in the discussions.

Mooting the alternative,Rao had called for a "qualitative change" in politics and had also announced that he was ready to take on the mantle of leading a political front.

08:12 Raj Thackeray calls for "Modi-mukt Bharat": Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray called for opposition unity and a "Modi-mukt Bharat" by 2019.

Thackeray said, "The country is fed up with the false promises made by Narendra Modi and his government."

All opposition parties should come together to get rid of the BJP-led NDA government to ensure "Modi-mukt Bharat", he said, reminding the audience of BJP's "Congress-mukt Bharat" slogan.

"India got its first Independence in 1947, second in 1977 (after the post-Emergency elections), and 2019 can bring a third Independence if India becomes `Modi-mukt'," the MNS chief said.

If the Modi government was ousted and an inquiry is ordered into demonetisation, it (the note-ban) may turn out to be the biggest scam ever since 1947, he said.

Quoting a report of ISRO, Thackeray said, "A large scale desertification of Maharashtra is going on due to depletion of groundwater. After Rajasthan, our state has reported the second highest rate of desertification in country."

Saying this, he went on to question Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's claim of digging of 56,000 wells in the state.

In a dig at prime minister Modi's foreign tours, Thackeray said Modi was apparently visiting foreign countries to get "flour for Pakoda" as his tours haven't fetched any investments.

-- PTI

07:49 Centre faces no-trust push in Parliament today: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, will pitch for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha today.

Naidu, who walked out of the NDA last week, sent a notice after his arch-rival Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress, demanded a trust vote.

Even if the TDP-YSR Congress motion is supported by other opposition parties, it does not endanger the government, which has numbers in the Lok Sabha.

But the move will help the two south parties consolidate their position back home ahead of next year's assembly elections.

A trust vote has to be backed by 50 members to be admitted. The TDP has 15 members and the YSR Congress eight. Together, they have 23 members in total, less than half the numbers required. The Left and Congress have already said it would support the motion.