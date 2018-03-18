LIVE! BJP has messed up the economy: Manmohan Singh@ Cong plenary

Write a comment

March 18, 2018

12:44 Have a strategy to contest against SP, BSP together: Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his party was ready with a strategy to take on the challenge of a united opposition in his state in the 2019 parliamentary elections, even as he blamed complacency and overconfidence for the BJPs loss at the bypolls this March.

Speaking at the News18 networks Rising India summit in New Delhi, he put the bypoll loss to a tie-up between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party into perspective, saying his party has a plan if the two rivals form an alliance for 2019.

We have a strategy in place to contest against SP and BSP together. These plans are not made public, but are executed, he said and claimed that the BJP will win 80 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

These parties have been in power in the past; but today nobody can alone face the BJP. They cannot even decide who will be the leader of the coalition, the chief minister said.

According to him, the BJP lost the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies because of local issues as well as party workers becoming complacent and many of them staying home, which brought down the polling percentage.

Adityanath, the chief priest of the influential Gorakhnath Mutt, was a five-time MP for Gorkhapur and the BJP conceded defeat in this seat considered its pocket borough in 29 years. Phulpur was vacated by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

12:24 Lanka Prez Sirisena lifts nationwide state of emergency: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today lifted a nationwide state of emergency imposed on March 6 for the first time since the civil war following days of communal violence between majority Sinhala Buddhists and minority Muslims in the country.

President Sirisena, who returned to Sri Lanka last night from an official visit to India and Japan, removed the state of emergency as the situation in the country returned to normal.

"Upon assessing the public safety situation, I instructed to revoke the State of Emergency from midnight yesterday, he tweeted today.

The government imposed a state of emergency on March 6 and blocked Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media sites following anti-Muslim violence in the island's central hills Kandy and Ampara districts in which three people were killed and hundreds of Muslim-owned properties, including mosques, were damaged.

Facing flak from the Opposition for not lifting the blockage on social media despite improvement in the situation, the government lifted the ban on Facebook on March 15 after officials from the US social media giant agreed to step up efforts to remove hate speech posted on its platform during the anti-Muslim violence.

The communal violence was triggered by the death of a Sinhalese man at the hands of a mob.

-- PTI

12:08 BJP has messed up the economy: Manmohan Singh@ Cong plenary: Speaking on Day 2 at the Congress Plenary meet, Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh took aim at the current dispensation and said that the BJP headed by PM Modi has messed up the nation's economy.

The former PM said, "When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs."

Speaking at the plenary, he also accused the PM of mismanaging the Jammu-Kashmir government.

"The Modi government has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before, the atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out. It's obvious from the fact that our borders are insecure, be it cross border terror or internal."

Earlier in the meet, Congress leader Anand Sharma blamed the Modi government of disrupting the nation's foreign policy.

"In the last four years they have made this a divisive policy. They have pursued this in a cavalier manner, non-serious manner.

11:31 3 AIIMS doctors enroute to Agra killed in accident on Yamuna E-way: Three AIIMS doctors, two of them women, died early today and four others of the same institute were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, police said.

The seven doctors were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 AM, they said.

While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital. They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid.

The deceased have been identified as lady doctors Dr Yashprit, 25, and Dr Hembala, about 25, and Dr Harshad, 35.

According to Shukla, Dr Jitendra, Dr Mahesh, Dr Abhinav and lady doctor Dr Catherine were later rushed to the AIIMS.

The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through dial 100.

The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.

-- PTI

11:05 Day 2 of Congress plenary session underway: Day 2 of Congress's plenary session begins in New Delhi.



Congress leader Anand Sharma is addressing the session.



"The Modi government has disrupted India's foreign policy. In the last four years they have made this a divisive policy. They have pursued this in a cavalier manner, non-serious manner," he said.



"The PM is carried away by his own propaganda. Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood," Sharma said. -- ANI

10:22 5 civilians killed in Pak shelling in Poonch: Five members of family killed and two others injured in Pakistani shelling along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the state police said.



"Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch, five civilians died and two are injured who are being shifted to the hospital," J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid said.



More details awaited. -- PTI, ANI



Image for representation only.

09:28 Voting begins for presidential election in Russia: Russians on Sunday began voting in the presidential election, in which President Vladimir Putin is seeking a fourth term.



According to the CNN, polls have opened in the Far East, and 109 million voters are eligible to cast ballots across the 11 time zones of the world's biggest country.



As per the CNN report, this is going to be a one-sided election as widely expected to cement President Vladimir Putin's power for another six years.



Despite a lacklustre campaign period, Putin is the clear front-runner as Putin's fiercest political opponent, Alexei Navalny, has been barred from competing.



It is expected that this election is going to be a repeat of the 2012 election with Putin-dominating.



This election is riding high on anti-West sentiments in the country as Russia is dealing with the diplomatic crisis with the United States and the United Kingdom. -- ANI

09:22 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang endorsed for five-year term: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was today endorsed for a second five-year term by the country's rubber-stamp parliament after he was nominated by President Xi Jinping.



Li, 63, a second ranking leader in the ruling Communist Party of China, has completed the first five-year tenure along with Xi who is now regarded as the 'core' leader of the party placed along with party founder Mao Zedong.



Xi, 64, was yesterday re-elected unanimously by 2970 deputies of the National People's Congress, days after it ratified constitutional amendment to remove the decades old two-term limit for the president and vice president posts.



Xi was also re-elected as the Chairman of the Central Military Commission which is the overall high command of the two million strong Chinese military.



He heads all powerful organs of power the CPC, the military and the Presidency.



Li, who maintained a low profile under Xi mainly looking after economy, was endorsed as premier for his second tenure.



But significantly he was nominated by Xi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Other officials who got elected included was Yang Xiaodu director of the national supervisory commission, a newly formed anti-corruption body with statuary powers.



Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia were elected as vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission headed by Xi.



The NPC which has approved a complete overhaul of the Chinese government is also expected to nominate a host of new officials including a new foreign minister and governor of the central bank, the People's Bank of China.



The NPC deputies also elected president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and members of the 13th NPC Standing Committee. -- PTI

09:14 May consider returning to paper ballot if every party wants: Madhav: Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav has said that they can 'consider' returning to paper ballot after due discussion if every party thinks so.



His statement comes a day after the Congress, in a resolution adopted in its plenary session, called for reverting to the old practice of paper ballot 'as adopted by other major democracies to help restore the credibility of the electoral process'.



The party said it was necessary as there were misgivings on the 'misuse' of electronic voting machines to 'manipulate the outcome contrary to the popular verdict.'



Reacting to the Congress's resolution, Madhav told ANI, "I would like to remind the Congress that the decision to shift from paper ballots to EVMs was taken because of a larger consensus. Now today, if every party thinks that we should return to paper ballots again, after due discussion, we can consider.' -- ANI

08:17 Now, Russia expels 23 British diplomats; 'warns' UK: Citing disparity in the number of consulates of the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that 23 British diplomats have been declared personae non gratae and will be expelled within a week.



TASS quoted Russian foreign ministry as saying in a statement, 'On March 17, British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was handed a note saying that in response to provocative actions of the British side and evidence-free accusations against the Russian Federation over the incident in the city of Salisbury on March 4 this year, the Russian side has taken the following retaliatory measures.'



This comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May expelled 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning.



The Foreign Ministry further said that there was a disparity in the number of consulates of the two countries and Russia withdrew permission to open the British Consulate General in St. Petersburg.



'Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in the Russian Federation, its activities are terminated,' the statement said.



'The British side has been warned that if more unfriendly actions against Russia follow, the Russian side reserves the right of taking other retaliation measures,' the ministry added.



Yesterday, Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko said that the Russian diplomats expelled from the United Kingdom over the spy poisoning will leave that country along with their families on March 20. -- ANI

