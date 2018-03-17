LIVE! As tensions simmer, Pak's envoy to India may not return soon: Report

Write a comment

March 17, 2018

14:07 As tensions simmer, Pak's envoy to India may not return soon: Report: Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood is unlikely to return to New Delhi any time soon, an official of the Pakistan foreign office, was quoted, as saying by the Express Tribune, on condition of anonymity.

The daily further quoted the unnamed official of the foreign office, as saying that Islamabad has decided not to send High Commissioner Mahmood back to New Delhi until the overall situation regarding treatment of diplomatic staff and their families is resolved.

"Our high commissioner will not return to India anytime soon," the senior foreign office official was quoted by the Express Tribune, as saying just hours after Mahmood returned from New Delhi on Friday.

The official told the daily that the high commissioner would stay back for an indefinite period.

The external affairs ministry in New Delhi has described the Pakistan envoy's return to Islamabad as a routine affair.

It may be recalled that in 2002, high commissioners of Pakistan and India were recalled to their respective countries following the December 13, 2001 terror attack on the Indian parliament.

Tensions between both countries are already running high because of frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

According to the Express Tribune, the immediate fallout of ties taking a turn for the worse is reportedly not allowing about 500 Pakistani pilgrims to attend the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer Sharif, Rajasthan.

They were supposed to travel to India on March 18, but have reportedly not been granted visas by the Indian high commission in Islamabad.

The annual Urs is scheduled to start on March 19 and continue till March 29. -- ANI

13:57 Tripura CM to meet PM to seek special financial package: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon to seek a special package to tide over financial crisis in the state. Deb will also meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with the same proposal, Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy told reporters in Agartala. "The state's financial condition was reviewed in a meeting of the council of ministers yesterday. The state is reeling under deep financial crisis. The budget deficit in the current financial year is Rs 1,588.19 crore," he said. Finance department officials have been asked to put forward a comprehensive report on the state's fiscal condition in the next three days and after getting the report, the chief minister will leave for Delhi, he said. The state's revenue generation is poor while fiscal deficit is on the rise. The state's own revenue is currently able to manage only 12.94 per cent of its expenditure, he said. To a question, Singha Roy said agriculture, tourism and many other sectors needed immediate financial attention. He said the cabinet meeting also laid importance on austerity measures and the state's own revenue generation. The government would implement all its poll pledges including 7th Pay Commission benefits, higher wages for labourers, social welfare benefits for distressed people and free smart phones to the youth. The chief minister will visit Delhi with his proposal before the assembly session begins on March 23. Deb took oath as the first BJP chief minister of Tripura on March 9, ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front. -- PTI

13:11 J&K: Forces launch search op after terrorists fire at SSP's cavalcade : Security forces have launched a search operation in south Kashmir's Shopian district today after suspected terrorists attacked a senior police officer's cavalcade.

The terrorists fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by police personnel, forcing the terrorists to flee. There are no reports of loss of life on either side, the official said, adding further details are awaited. -- PTI

12:48 Rahul Gandhi is no longer 'OfficeofRG' on Twitter: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Twitter followers today woke up to a surprise.

The Gandhi scion has changed his Twitter handle from '@OfficeofRG' to '@RahulGandhi'.

Not only the name, the account is now carrying a dimpled Rahul Gandhi as a profile photo.

Rahul's updated Twitter look coincided with the Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session which is currently being held in New Delhi.

The Congress chief took time before he joined Twitter in 2015, but over the last year, especially around Gujarat assembly polls, he not only impressed all with his wisecracks and filmy analogies, his aggressive use of the platform to reach out to the masses was seen both as effective and refreshing.

Last November, he joked on the microblogging site that his dog 'Pidi' handles his tweets.

"People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy... I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way smarter than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!," Rahul had tweeted.

Image: Rahul Gandhi's new Twitter profile photo. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RahulGandhi/Twitter

12:10 Give more autonomy to northeastern people: Tharoor: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for giving more autonomy to the northeastern people and not adopting a one-size-fits-all approach as different areas of the region have different problems. Speaking at the launch of Avalok Langer's book on the Northeast, 'In Pursuit of Conflict', at Oxford Bookstore in New Delhi on Friday, Tharoor also voiced support for amending the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act as, according to him, it does more harm than good. "I have a clearly point of view for as much autonomy as possible for the local people (of the northeastern states)," Tharoor said, calling for much attention to the needs and sensitivities of each area in the region. Rather than an umbrella look, the Congress leader said it would be better to have at least half-a-dozen different perspectives of the area as the problems are not the same, even within the states. There is a general miasma of ignorance, but beyond that ignorance, the specific area need to be dealt with specifically, he added. "Increasingly, we're gonna have to have a decentralised democracy. More areas that are distant from Delhi -- to the north, northeast or south -- are going to feel that it's not possible for them to have every decision having being taken in Delhi. "I think it becomes rather important that we start defining the contours of autonomy and giving the details a substantive meaning," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said. The former Union minister clarified that he was against self-determination as the northeastern states cannot function independently, broadly due to their small geo-economics. Describing the language of the provisions in AFSPA as "offensive" to the sensibilities of any democrat, he said, "I think a significant section of the political establishment, certainly speaking for my party, would be in favour of amending (the) AFSPA." The provision for arrest without warrant are far too blanket. But, the revocation of the Act may be a step that would be politically difficult, the 62-year-old MP said. "My understanding is that attempts that were made at a very high political level were essentially thwarted by the vehement opposition of the army," he said. -- PTI

11:35 BJP uses anger, we use love: Rahul slams Modi govt at Cong plenary: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party in his first address to the party plenary today, saying the saffron party "uses anger" to divide the country.

Pitching the Congress as the only alternative to the Narendra Modi government, Rahul said "The nation is tired and looking for a way out, only Congress can show the way ahead... They (BJP government) use anger, we use love. This country is ours. The work Congress does, it will do for the country."

"When youths look at PM Modi, they can't see the way forward. The Congress is the only party which will take country forward," he added.

"The Congress will move forward with the support of party veterans and the youth. My job is to take them together," he said in his short speech.

11:03 Congress plenary session begins, party to roll out roadmap for 2019: Seeking to halt the Bharatiya Janata Party's juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress is set to roll out a road map for reversing its downward electoral journey and restoring its past glory ahead of the 2019 general election.



The 84th plenary of the Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi's first since his elevation to the top slot, will focus on workers as part of the leader's bid to strengthen 'The Grand Old Party organisationally'.



The meeting is being attended by the party's top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, its mandarins from across the country and workers.



The party is hoping that around 15,000 party members will attend the two-day open session, beginning today.



The 'Change is Now' conclave began with party president Rahul Gandhi hoisting the party flag.



The plenary session already got underway with the party's subject committee meeting in New Delhi yesterday.



Party sources said the party would adopt four resolutions on political situation, economic front, foreign affairs, and agriculture, unemployment and poverty alleviation.



The party will highlight its vision on each sphere and compare it with the current situation.



At the two-day brainstorming session, two resolutions, including the one on political situation, will be taken up and adopted today, while two others, including the one on jobs, will be taken up on tomorrow.



The session will end with an address of the Congress president, where he would set the tone for the party's plan forward for the upcoming elections.



The political resolution, the sources say, will also indicate the party's plans for forging coalitions with like-minded parties.



The Congress is seeking to build a larger front of opposition parties to stop the BJP from coming back to power.



Former party president Sonia Gandhi has called upon them to set aside their differences to come together for a larger national cause.



"This plenary session will be very different from other sessions this time as the Congress president is seeking to accord preference to workers than leaders," a leader said, adding the focus would be shifted from the Congress chief to workers who will be allowed to speak up on the party's future strategy.



There was no confirmation on whether the Congress Working Committee would be formed during the session or after, but the sources said it would not be an elected body and the party chief will select his own team.



Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party in December last year, will present the Congress vision document and the political road map for the party and the document will act as a 'guiding light' to help party workers upstage the BJP from power at the Centre in 2019, besides in some states.



The session will also look into future alliances that the party foresees will be needed for defeating the BJP, a Congress leader said.



The sources said the party will also distribute literature and five books each on jobs and youth, SCs and STs, the economy, national security and corruption. -- PTI



Photograph: ANI

10:26 CBI is 'Captive Bureau of Investigation' under Modi rule, says Rahul: Latching on to a media report claiming that an FIR was filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad despite Central Bureau of Investigation's legal wing saying there was no proof, the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of engaging in political vendetta against its opponents to hide its 'epic failures'.



The Congress also warned that the BJP should 'count its days' as it will be in power at the Centre only for a few months and should 'be ready to face people's wrath'.



Leading the Congress' charge, party president Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of 'using' the CBI to 'harass' key opposition politicians and asked who will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'next target'.



Dubbing the CBI as the 'Captive Bureau of Investigation' in the hands of the Modi government, the Congress said political opponents should not be 'hounded' by misusing state machinery.



It accused the Modi government of 'leaving no stone unturned' to file a series of cases against its political opponents, and said the direct consequence of these actions is that the credibility of institutions built with decades of hard work gets denigrated.



'The BJP Govt uses the CBI to target key opposition politicians to intimidate and harass them.



'Now, a news report reveals how the CBI was pressured to file a case against @laluprasadrjd, ignoring the advice of its own legal team. Who will Modi ji target next?#VendettaPolitics,' Rahul said on Twitter.



Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a statement, alleged that the BJP has 'absolutely no contribution' in establishing institutions like the CBI.



He said the ruling party will 'never realise' the price that the nation has to pay for its 'politically motivated, sinister and ill-driven actions'.



"The faith of the people in these institutions is fast eroding and the BJP is to be squarely blamed for it," Surjewala said.



Accusing the BJP of engaging in malicious propaganda through false cases against its political opponents, the Congress said eventually all such attempts 'fall flat'.



The Congress also named some of its key leaders including P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and also Patidar leader Hardik Patel as the ones against whom the BJP 'unleashed state machinery'.



"The Modi government is trying to hide its epic failures by unleashing vendetta politics' The Congress unequivocally condemns any act of political vendetta, indulged by the Modi government. Now that the BJP has only few months left in power, it should count its days and be ready to face the people's wrath," Surjewala said.



According to a media report, the CBI's Economic Offences Division had in June 2017 pressed for an FIR against Lalu Prasad saying that as Railway Minister in 2006, he allegedly facilitated the transfer of two railway hotels to a private firm in exchange for prime land in Patna.



But the probe agency's legal wing opposed it, saying there was no evidence to show that Prasad influenced officials or that the land transfer was a quid pro quo, the new report claims. -- PTI

09:59 100 Left organisations to hold protest in state capitals against Modi govt on May 23: More than 100 Left-affiliated organisations will hold marches in all state capitals on May 23 to protest the Centre's policies.



The 'Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan', an umbrella organisation consisting of trade unions, peasant organisations, agricultural workers, state and central government employees, bank and insurance workers, college and university teachers, students, women, Dalits, adivasis and environmentalists, would observe 'Protest Day' on May 23.



"Taking further the recent struggle of the peasantry and the workers and various other sections of the people, the JEJAA has decided to launch struggle on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the NDA government," Hannan Mollah, member of the coordination committee has told reporters.



"On May 23, the JEJAA will organise massive mobilisation at all state capitals including Delhi to observe the protest day," Mollah said.



The protest day would mark the launch of a series of campaigns with the aim of making the government accountable for the 'devastating' impact of its policies and 'betraying' the people, especially the women and youth, by its false promises, the leaders of the coordination committee said. After the successful farmer's march in Maharashtra organised by the All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which is also part of the JEJAA, leaders feel that only the Left organisations can mobilise people to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government.



"We have seen during the farmer's march in Maharashtra. We the left mass organisations are the only ones who can raise our voice against the Modi government regarding their anti-people policies," P Krishnaprasad, member of coordination committee has said. -- PTI



Image only for representation.

09:25 Xi re-elected as China's President after removal of term limit : Chinese President Xi Jinping has been 're-elected' for a second five-year tenure today by China's rubber stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, days after scrapping two-term rule for the President paving the way for his lifelong tenure.



He has also been elected as the head of the powerful Central Military Commission, the overall high command of the Chinese military.



On March 11, over 2900 deputies of the NPC have voted for the constitutional amendment for removing the two-term limit for President and Vice President proposed by the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC).



Originally Xi is set to retire by 2023 as head of the CPC, the military and Presidency following a two-term limit followed by his predecessors.



He became President in 2013. The two-term limit was adopted by the party after Mao's death to ensure collective leadership to avert mistakes like the dreaded cultural revolution in which millions were killed.



Later today the NPC is expected to elect Xi's close Wang Qishan as Vice President and unveil a new government under Xi.



Wang is the most feared official in China as he carried out the anti-corruption campaign for the past five years initiated by Xi in which over 1.5 million officials including over 100 ministers and top generals were punished making it the biggest such crackdown in China's recent history.



Except Premier Li Keqiang, all top posts including the entire cabinet besides Governor of the Central Bank will be new set of officials.



From India's perspective for the new line-up of officials, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was widely expected to be elevated to be State Councillor which makes him the top diplomat of the country.



The elevation will entail him to become China's Special Representative for India-China boundary talks.



The post is currently held by Yang Jiechi who has been elevated to the politburo, the top policy body of the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC).



The line-up of the new government will be announced on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported. -- PTI



Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

08:54 India-US trade relationship have most friction: WH: Trade is one aspect of India-United States relationship that has the most friction, a senior White House official has said even as he underlined that the Trump Administration is looking for a 'free, fair and reciprocal' trade with India.



The comment from White House came after President Donald Trump publicly raised the issue of high import duty levied by India on high-end motorcycles at least three times in a month and threatened a reciprocal duty on Indian exports to the US.



"The commitment to the relationship is very strong on both sides. If you had to point to a part of the relationship where you have the most friction, it certainly would be the trade side," a senior administration official said.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity to give a clarity on the various aspects of the US ties in South Asia, including India.



Insisting that the Trump Administration has been clear for a free, fair and reciprocal trade, the official said that there has been concerns raised about the trade deficit with India.



But he quickly pointed that this trade deficit has actually come down slightly more recently, based largely on India's imports of US energy.



"This administration is looking for a free, fair and reciprocal trade with India. And so is seeking to see some of those tariffs such as on a Harley Davidson motorcycles that are there. US is determined to find the opportunities to increase trade investment with India and does expect that there will be some sort of reciprocal dealings on the trade issues," the official said.



The senior administration official noted that Indian motorcycles that are imported into the US don't have any tariffs on them.



"And so the president has been clear that he's looking for a fairly reciprocal trade with India," the official said.



Responding to a series of question, the official said the Trump Administration has been on constant talks with India on trade issues.



Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, who was in Washington DC this week met the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



At the same time the official indicated that trade issues is unlikely to be part of the soon to be held two plus two dialogue between the two countries involving their respective foreign and defense ministers.



In the absence of the Secretary of State, the two-plus-two dialogue has now been delayed and is likely to be held later this year after Mike Pompeo is confirmed by the Senate.



"I think, it's an ongoing discussion that we're having on the trade issues. The two plus two is focused a great deal on a defense security cooperation, diplomatic political cooperation just by virtue of the defence minister and defence secretary and the External Affairs Minister and Secretary of State. The trade issues are more of an ongoing dialogue that we're having with India," the official said. -- PTI

