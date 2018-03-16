LIVE! 8 parties to back TDP's no-confidence motion in Parliament

Write a comment

March 16, 2018

11:50 TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament: Both houses of Parliament adjourned over the Andhra Pradesh special status issue.





TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance.





Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but has now said it withdraws the support as it smells a nexus between it and the BJP.





"We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham, the TDP's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.





He said letters would go out to BJP leaders about the party's decision to exit the alliance.





His colleague, C M Ramesh added that YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy was seen making attempts to meet the prime minister and this hinted at a nexus between both parties.





"We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own," he said. "If it is not taken due to lack of time today, on Monday we will get signatures from 54 MPs from various other parties and push for a no-confidence motion vigorously," Ramesh said.





The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House.





Two days ago, two TDP ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.





"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu said in the state Assembly yesterday.





11:28 8 parties to back TDP's no-confidence motion in Parliament : Supporting the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: "Its (BJP's) betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted."



The Telugu Desam Party today decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.





So far, the TMC, Congress, AIMIM, BJD, CPM, CPI, AAP, TRS have extended support to the TDP for the no-confidence motion. Mamata Banerjee's TMC was the first to extend support followed by the Congress. But for the no-confidence motion to be passed, the house -- the Lok Sabha -- has to be in order. Given the numbers in the treasury benches, it seems improbable, but the coming together of the opposition, will act as a warning to the government ahead of the general elections.

11:05 Before actual elections there is always rehearsal in Parliament: BJP: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on the BJP-TDP break-up: Will see what happens in Parliament, which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year & every state has demands & issues, it is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parliament.





The Telugu Desam Party today decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.





The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.





So far, the Congress, TMC, Owaisi's AIMIM, BJD, AIDMK, the Left and the YSR Congress have supported the no-confidence motion which will be moved in Parliament on Monday.

10:46 Congress to support no-confidence motion against the Centre by Telugu Desam Party & YSR Congress Party: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy

10:39 Welcome TDP's decision to leave NDA: Mamata: Mamata Banerjee reacts to the TDP's exit from the NDA. "I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster." Mamata Banerjee reacts to the TDP's exit from the NDA. "I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster."

10:33 TDP says BJP means 'Break Janta Promise': TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu and others address the media in Delhi after exiting NDA, say, 'BJP means 'Break Janta Promise,' also add that they will be moving a no-confidence motion on Monday. TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu and others address the media in Delhi after exiting NDA, say, 'BJP means 'Break Janta Promise,' also add that they will be moving a no-confidence motion on Monday.

10:19 TDP's exit a opportunity for party to grow in AP: BJP : First reactions from the BJP: The party's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP.





The TDP today formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.





The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.





Union ministers -- P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary -- had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.





The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning.

10:09 2 terrorists killed after failed weapon-snatching bid in J-K: At least two militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces which broke out after a failed bid to snatch the weapon of the personal security guard of a BJP leader. The terrorists yesterday tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district.





The police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, during which Ahmad received a bullet injury.





"Bodies of two militants have been recovered so far. Their identities are being ascertained," a police spokesman said. "Incriminating materials, which include weapon and ammunition, have been recovered as well," he said.





Searches are going on at the encounter site as there were reports of third militant as well at the time of weapon snatching attempt. -- PTI





Representational image

09:59 Hearing in Justice Loya death case to continue today : The Supreme Court will on Friday continue hearing the petitions seeking a Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged mysterious death of Central Bureau of Investigation judge B H Loya.





The apex court had earlier asked the Maharashtra Government to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the "matter was very serious.





"As per reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B.S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.





In a press conference held on January 12, Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar questioned the conduct of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, alleging that selective Benches were being appointed to preside over certain cases in the apex court.





09:52 TDP to support YSR Cong's no-confidence motion against BJP in Parl : The YSR Congress submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, the first such move in the tenure of the National Democratic Alliance government.





Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party boss N Chandrababu Naidu immediately announced support for the motion and YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have sought the backing of other opposition parties. His tally of nine MPs is well short of the 50 required for the motion to be admitted and even TDP's 16 MPs will not be enough for the purpose.





The TDP today formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.





Union ministers -- P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary -- had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.





The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning.





The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion today, it said.





The party politburo meeting to decide over quitting the NDA was planned for this evening, but the formality was completed during the daily tele-conference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning.





The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.





Image: Letter of YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house.

09:18 TDP quits NDA: N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has finally pulled out from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government.

The TDP has been protesting in and outside Parliament for a special package for Andhra Pradesh. Its MPs have been consistently disrupting proceedings in Parliament since the beginning of the ongoing Budget session.

Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance.

On Thursday, Naidu said that his party would support any no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the interest of Andhra Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meted out 'injustice' to the state.

Naidu stated this in the state assembly hours after YSR Congress, TDP's rival in the state, gave notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

08:58 2 terrorists killed after failed weapon-snatching bid in J-K: At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces which broke out after a failed bid to snatch the weapon of the personal security guard of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The terrorists yesterday tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district. The police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, during which Ahmad received a bullet injury. "Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered so far. Their identities are being ascertained," a police spokesman said. "Incriminating materials, which include weapon and ammunition, have been recovered as well," he said. Searches are going on at the encounter site as there were reports of third terrorist as well at the time of weapon snatching attempt. -- PTI

08:53 Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce: Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr, the United States president's eldest son, has filed for divorce.

The former model filed for an uncontested divorce, meaning proceedings will not include a dispute over custody and assets.

In a statement the couple said, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

The couple wed on November 12, 2005, two years after Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show.

08:26 Pak's ISI still providing covert support to Taliban: Report: Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI continues to covertly support the Taliban in the border region, a United States media report claimed. The Washington Times' investigate story also provided specific mohallas and neighbourhoods on the Pakistani side that are being used as safe havens by Taliban terrorists. The report alleged that Taliban terrorists from Afghanistan travel freely to a Pakistani army garrison in Quetta where they meet with military and Inter-Services Intelligence officials. "We believe top Taliban leadership are operating from Pashtunabad, Gulistan and surrounding areas," an unnamed intelligence source was quoted as saying by the daily. Killa Abdullah, a small border district about 44 miles from Quetta, is another area where the Taliban is working with the ISI. Within that district, an area known as Chaman that borders Afghanistan is a Taliban hub, where terrorists operate openly and are known to local residents as Talibs, it said. Taliban fighters have been spotted here along the road from and to Kuchlak "with automatic weapons either in motorbikes, or in four-by-four vehicles along with two to five companions," the source said. The Washington Times said that the ISI also conducts security patrols in facilitating Taliban transit along the main highway to Kuchlak, using a Toyota SUV that is owned by the ISI. Claiming that the ISI security is an open secret in the region, the daily said local police are not permitted to stop the Taliban from travelling from Afghanistan to Pakistan and the fighters refuse requests at checkpoints for identification by simply stating they are Talibs. "These people freely travel in Quetta, Chaman and all surrounding areas. Civilian [police] forces cannot intervene because they work under ISI and military apparatus. The police are also powerless and are afraid for their own security," American intelligence sources told the US daily. -- PTI