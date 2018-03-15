LIVE! Dinakaran's new party is Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

Write a comment

March 15, 2018

11:22 AIADMK minister calls TTV's party mosquito: AIADMK minister D Jayakumar on TTV Dinakaran's new party: "It was basically a mosquito; when it came and when it flew back no one knew. It was a 'shani' over our party which has now gone."

11:08 PNB detects another fraud : Punjab National Bank has detected another fraud at a Mumbai branch of around Rs 9.9 crore, according to a complaint with the police.

11:08 Ditto AIADMK MPs also protesting outside Parliament over the Cauvery issue (formation of Cauvery management board).

11:05 In Parliament, TDP MPs doing what they did for the last couple of days -- demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

10:54 Telangana CM calls Congress Villain No. 1: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised the Congress party for causing destruction in Telangana since 1956 and termed the party as "Villain No. 1".





During his address to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister accused the Congress party of causing destruction in Telangana since 1956.





"In 58 years, Telangana has not been developed. In 2001, I said that Telangana has been neglected and its problems have been ignored and the main villain for Telangana was the Congress party," he added.





The Chief Minister also accused former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for mixing Telangana in Andhra Pradesh for political benefits.





10:54 Telangana CM calls Congress Villain No. 1: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised the Congress party for causing destruction in Telangana since 1956 and termed the party as "Villain No. 1".

During his address to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister accused the Congress party of causing destruction in Telangana since 1956.

"In 58 years, Telangana has not been developed. In 2001, I said that Telangana has been neglected and its problems have been ignored and the main villain for Telangana was the Congress party," he added.

The Chief Minister also accused former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for mixing Telangana in Andhra Pradesh for political benefits.

"Jawaharlal Nehru has mixed Telangana in Andhra Pradesh state at that time and local Congress party members supported him, every time when Telangana agitation started the Congress party has spoiled it many times," he added. -- ANI

10:39 Addressing supporters, Dinakaran said, "We win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag. We will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol,"



10:38 Dinakaran's new party is Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Former AIADMK leader and Independent MLA from RK Nagar, TTV Dinakaran, launched his party, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma's Party for People's Progress) at Madurai at a rally attended by thousands.



Dinakaran said the aim of the party was to retrieve Amma's party, the AIADMK.



He also launched the party flag, a black, white and red tricolour with the image of Jayalalithaa at the centre.



The rally had huge cutouts of party mentor MG Ramachandran, Dinakaran's nephew VK Sasikala.



10:38 Dinakaran's new party is Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Former AIADMK leader and Independent MLA from RK Nagar, TTV Dinakaran, launched his party, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma's Party for People's Progress) at Madurai at a rally attended by thousands.

Dinakaran said the aim of the party was to retrieve Amma's party, the AIADMK.

He also launched the party flag, a black, white and red tricolour with the image of Jayalalithaa at the centre.

The rally had huge cutouts of party mentor MG Ramachandran, Dinakaran's nephew VK Sasikala.

Dinakaran had appealed to his supporters and the public to attend the function. The announcement comes days after superstar Kamal Haasan entered the political scene with the launch of his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' from Madurai.

10:22 Panama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca shuts shop : Mossack Fonseca, the offshore law firm whose 11.5 million leaked files were at the heart of the Panama Papers investigation, will close. The law firm will shutter its remaining offices by the end of the month, according to a statement obtained by the the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

10:09 Who the BJP workers are blaming for the bypoll loss: Inside a Whatsapp group of BJP workers, here's who they blamed for UP bypoll losses.



"Some posts place the blame squarely on BJP chief Amit Shah. They say the BJP didn't listen to Yogi (by giving the ticket to someone who's not from the Gorakhnath peeth). In its eagerness to snub him, the party forgot it did not have its own standing in Gorakhpur. The BJP exists there only because of the influence of the Gorakhnath peeth. Shah was mistaken to believe, one message said, that the seat was won because of the BJP. He thought anybody who's made to contest Gorakhpur would win. Now he must have understood how Yogi can show the BJP its place."





10:09 Who the BJP workers are blaming for the bypoll loss: Inside a Whatsapp group of BJP workers, here's who they blamed for UP bypoll losses.

"Some posts place the blame squarely on BJP chief Amit Shah. They say the BJP didn't listen to Yogi (by giving the ticket to someone who's not from the Gorakhnath peeth). In its eagerness to snub him, the party forgot it did not have its own standing in Gorakhpur. The BJP exists there only because of the influence of the Gorakhnath peeth. Shah was mistaken to believe, one message said, that the seat was won because of the BJP. He thought anybody who's made to contest Gorakhpur would win. Now he must have understood how Yogi can show the BJP its place."

Do read Shivam Vij's piece here.

09:51 From one star to another: Barack Obama @BarackObama tweets his homage to Stephen Hawking who died yesterday at the age of 76. "Have fun out there among the stars," wrote Obama with this picture with the physicist taken when he met Prof. Hawking in 2012, when he awarded him the Presidents Medal of Freedom.



And Obama's star reference?



This is one of Dr Hawking's memorable quotes.



09:51 From one star to another: Barack Obama @BarackObama tweets his homage to Stephen Hawking who died yesterday at the age of 76. "Have fun out there among the stars," wrote Obama with this picture with the physicist taken when he met Prof. Hawking in 2012, when he awarded him the Presidents Medal of Freedom.

And Obama's star reference?

This is one of Dr Hawking's memorable quotes.

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you dont just give up."?

09:37 Fitch projects India's growth to rise to 7.3% next year, 7.5% in 2019-20.

09:15 Dinakaran to announce party name shortly: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dinakaran to announce the name of his political party shortly at a rally ground in Melur.



Dinakaran had said on Sunday that he would announce the name of his political party and unveil the flag in Madurai later this week.



'Following the acceptance of our plea in the Delhi high court, a function to announce the name of the party and introduce the party flag will be held on March 15 at Melur in Madurai district,' he had said in a statement.



The Delhi high court, on March 9, allowed Dinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker', and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him. -- ANI, PTI

09:15 Dinakaran to announce party name shortly: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dinakaran to announce the name of his political party shortly at a rally ground in Melur.

Dinakaran had said on Sunday that he would announce the name of his political party and unveil the flag in Madurai later this week.

'Following the acceptance of our plea in the Delhi high court, a function to announce the name of the party and introduce the party flag will be held on March 15 at Melur in Madurai district,' he had said in a statement.

The Delhi high court, on March 9, allowed Dinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker', and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him. -- ANI, PTI

09:09 White House indicates additional US action against Chinese imports: US President Donald Trump might take additional action against Chinese products, the White House has indicated.



The US has some $500 billion trade deficit with China. Ever since coming to power, Trump has sought to reduce this trade deficit which he says is mainly due to the unfair trade practices of China.



"His goal is free, fair, and reciprocal trade agreements in which other countries grant American products and American exports just as much access as we grant to their products and their imports into the US. He's going to be pushing for that, and there could be additional actions," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters today in a gaggle abroad Air Force One.



Shah was responding to a question on media reports that the Trump administration is working to increase import tariff on a number of Chinese products.



Early this month he had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and another 10 per cent on aluminium.



"The president campaigned on, believes in strongly, that American workers and American businesses have been ripped off by foreign trade competitors and partners in the past, and he wants to level the playing field," Shah said. -- PTI



US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the former's China visit last year. Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

09:09 White House indicates additional US action against Chinese imports: US President Donald Trump might take additional action against Chinese products, the White House has indicated.

The US has some $500 billion trade deficit with China. Ever since coming to power, Trump has sought to reduce this trade deficit which he says is mainly due to the unfair trade practices of China.

"His goal is free, fair, and reciprocal trade agreements in which other countries grant American products and American exports just as much access as we grant to their products and their imports into the US. He's going to be pushing for that, and there could be additional actions," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters today in a gaggle abroad Air Force One.

Shah was responding to a question on media reports that the Trump administration is working to increase import tariff on a number of Chinese products.

Early this month he had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and another 10 per cent on aluminium.

"The president campaigned on, believes in strongly, that American workers and American businesses have been ripped off by foreign trade competitors and partners in the past, and he wants to level the playing field," Shah said. -- PTI

US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the former's China visit last year. Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

08:50 Larry Kudlow to be Trump's new economic adviser: WH: Larry Kudlow, a conservative media analyst, has accepted the position of chief economic adviser to President Donald Trump, the White House said today.



Kudlow, 70, would replace Gary Cohen, a former Goldman Sachs executive who quit the post after his differences with Trump on imposing a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.



"Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.



"We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role," Sanders said.



Kudlow served in the Regan administration when he helped craft the economic policy. -- PTI

08:50 Larry Kudlow to be Trump's new economic adviser: WH: Larry Kudlow, a conservative media analyst, has accepted the position of chief economic adviser to President Donald Trump, the White House said today.

Kudlow, 70, would replace Gary Cohen, a former Goldman Sachs executive who quit the post after his differences with Trump on imposing a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.

"Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role," Sanders said.

Kudlow served in the Regan administration when he helped craft the economic policy. -- PTI

08:38 Air India Twitter page hacked by 'Turkish hackers': The official Twitter account of national carrier Air India was hacked by suspected Turkish hackers on Thursday.



The verified account, which has 1,47,000 followers, appeared to be in possession of the hackers.



The cover photo of the verified account showed the image of Turkish Airline and the tweets displaying in the account are also in Turkish language.



Pro-Turkish tweets are being shared on the account and the verified blue tick was also removed for sometime.



One of the re-tweets claimed that the Air India account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.



The tweet reads, 'Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured.'



The profile of the page reads, 'Ayyildiz Tim Ozel Operasyon Ekibi.'



Micro-blogging site Twitter usually removes the verification mark from any such account for a brief time when a verified user's handle is changed.



In such incidents, as part of its policy, Twitter requires the user to provide their documents again to ensure that the account is still in the right hands.



However, the account now seems to be recovered with all controversial tweets by alleged hackers deleted. The blue tick has also been recovered. -- With ANI inputs

08:38 Air India Twitter page hacked by 'Turkish hackers': The official Twitter account of national carrier Air India was hacked by suspected Turkish hackers on Thursday.

The verified account, which has 1,47,000 followers, appeared to be in possession of the hackers.

The cover photo of the verified account showed the image of Turkish Airline and the tweets displaying in the account are also in Turkish language.

Pro-Turkish tweets are being shared on the account and the verified blue tick was also removed for sometime.

One of the re-tweets claimed that the Air India account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.

The tweet reads, 'Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured.'

The profile of the page reads, 'Ayyildiz Tim Ozel Operasyon Ekibi.'

Micro-blogging site Twitter usually removes the verification mark from any such account for a brief time when a verified user's handle is changed.

In such incidents, as part of its policy, Twitter requires the user to provide their documents again to ensure that the account is still in the right hands.

However, the account now seems to be recovered with all controversial tweets by alleged hackers deleted. The blue tick has also been recovered. -- With ANI inputs

08:24 US says Russia responsible for spy poisoning in UK: The White House today threw it weight behind the United Kingdom in the case of a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter, saying it shares the British assessment that Russia is responsible for the attack.



It also said that the UK's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the alleged attack was a 'just response'.



"The US stands in solidarity with its closest ally, the UK. The US shares the UK's assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter, and we support the UK's decision to expel Russian diplomats as a just response," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.



British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday expelled 23 Russian diplomats -- in the 'single biggest expulsion' in more than 30 years -- and suspended high-level bilateral contacts, saying Moscow was 'culpable' of the nerve agent attack.



Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found collapsed after being poisoned last week.



Both remain in a serious condition along with a police officer who came in contact with the same substance.



Russia denies its involvement in the attempted murder. Sanders said the attack fits into a pattern of behaviour in which Russia 'disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes'.



"The US is working together with our allies and partners to ensure that this kind of abhorrent attack does not happen again," she said. -- PTI



IMAGE: A police officer stands at a cordon around the bench where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, on Wednesday. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

08:24 US says Russia responsible for spy poisoning in UK: The White House today threw it weight behind the United Kingdom in the case of a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter, saying it shares the British assessment that Russia is responsible for the attack.

It also said that the UK's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the alleged attack was a 'just response'.

"The US stands in solidarity with its closest ally, the UK. The US shares the UK's assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter, and we support the UK's decision to expel Russian diplomats as a just response," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday expelled 23 Russian diplomats -- in the 'single biggest expulsion' in more than 30 years -- and suspended high-level bilateral contacts, saying Moscow was 'culpable' of the nerve agent attack.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found collapsed after being poisoned last week.

Both remain in a serious condition along with a police officer who came in contact with the same substance.

Russia denies its involvement in the attempted murder. Sanders said the attack fits into a pattern of behaviour in which Russia 'disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes'.

"The US is working together with our allies and partners to ensure that this kind of abhorrent attack does not happen again," she said. -- PTI

IMAGE: A police officer stands at a cordon around the bench where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, on Wednesday. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters