LIVE! Nepal plane crash caused by confusion about runway?

March 13, 2018

14:01 Eight CRPF personnel killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, says official.

13:57 Nepal plane crash caused by confusion about runway?: Nepalese investigators have retrieved the black box from the wreckage a Bangladeshi plane that crashed here, killing 49 people, authorities said today as the conversation between the air traffic controllers and the pilot before the tragedy indicated a possible confusion over the runway.





The Dhaka to Kathmandu US-Bangla Airlines flight, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near the Tribhuvan International Airport yesterday.





"The flight data recorder has been recovered we have kept it safely," said Raj Kumar Chettri, the airport's general manager, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash had begun.





The airline and airport authorities have blamed each other for the tragedy, the worst in the country in 25 years, after it emerged that there was confusion over landing instructions.





The last four minutes of the conversation between the pilot and Air Traffic Control at the airport indicates a possible confusion in the mind of the pilot about Runway 02 (the southern end) and Runway 20 (the northern end), a Nepalese newspaper reported.





The Nepali pilots of other aircraft are heard warning the ATC that the US-Bangla pilot seems disoriented, according to the Nepali Times. At the very outset of the tape, the control tower was heard warning the pilot, "I say again, do not proceed towards Runway 20." And later, he is warned to remain on hold and not to land because there is another aircraft on approach.





After the plane apparently takes a right orbit, the ATC asks the pilot whether he wants to land on Runway 02 or 20. The latter responds and says "We would like to land on 20"; he is cleared to land on that end of the runway, the report said.





The pilot was then asked if he has the runway in sight, to which he replies, 'Negative', it said. He was asked to turn right, but immediately after that, the Flight 211 pilot says "Affirmative", that the runway is in sight.





The pilot then says, "Cleared to land Runaway 02", even though he had sought permission for 20. However, ATC too now clears him to land on Runway 02.





Meanwhile, speaking to the Army 53 aircraft which is on hold about 10 kilometres away, the ATC says the Bangladesh aircraft is "on final for 20".





The last recorded words of the pilot are: "[Unintelligible] said sir, are we cleared to land?" After some silence, the clearly alarmed ATC controller shouts, "I say again, turn'!".





There is silence for a while, then a 'Fire One' calls the tower, indicating that a crash has occurred and the airport fire tender has been activated. The Dhaka-based US-Bangla Airlines is a private carrier that launched in July 2014 with the motto "Fly Fast Fly Safe". The airlines is a unit of the US-Bangla Group, a US Bangladeshi joint venture company. -- PTI

13:30 Is party hopping a sign of machismo: Renuka Chowdhury on Naresh Agarwal: Ministers unite across party lines to condemn Naresh Agarwal's comment on Jaya Bachchan. Congress party's Renuka Chowdhury reacts: Jaya-ji is an achiever, even before marrying Amitabh Bachchan she was famous as Jaya Bhaduri. Saari party ghumte hain (Naresh Agrawal), fayda dekh ke dusri party mein kood padte hain, ye mard ki pehchan hai? What he thinks doesn't matter, question is what is BJP doing?"





Facing a backlash for belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, BJP leader Naresh Agrawal today offered his regrets but said his comments were twisted by the media. Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house and yesterday quit the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP, had said at a press conference that the SP denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films.





13:02 Rajinikanth tries to find peace in the Himalayas: Tamil superstar and debutant politician Rajinikanth is on a multi-state pilgrimage. First up is Himachal Pradesh, followed by Uttarakhand and then meditation in Jammu for two days.



Four close associates will be accompanying Rajni on this tour.



Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal welcomed Rajini, annointing him as the future chief minister of Tamil Nadu.



Rajini who is fluent in Hindi quickly retorted that he is yet to launch a political party.



Correspondents of many television channels who were tipped off about Rajini's whereabouts by BJP officials in Himachal Pradesh covered his visit to the state.



Rajini avoided political questions asking the media to leave him alone. "I have come here to find peace and to pray, meditate and keep maun vrat (complete silence) for two days," he told the media.



Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have provided police protection to the superstar.





Image: This picture was tweeted by the BJP's Sambit Patra, saying, "Chance meeting."

12:48 Harsimrat Kaur: Why are such things said only for women?: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Naresh Agrawal's jibe at SP's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan: "It is sad, if elected representatives will talk like that then what is the difference between them and roadside romeos? Even men dance and sing in movies then why are such things said only for women?"

12:41 Malala's next book to focus on refugee experience: Nobel peace prize winner Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her next book "We Are Displaced".





Little, Brown Books for Young Readers has acquired the rights of the book, which will focus on the refugee experience and is described as an introduction for young readers to "what it means to lose your home, your community, and the only world you've ever known."





According to Entertainment Weekly, Yousafzai will begin by recounting her own experience, and then share the personal stories of those she has met on her journeys to various refugee camps and the cities where refugee girls and their families have settled.





"What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics. We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck, but it's only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what's really going on.





"I know what it's like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same. I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what's happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict," Malala said in a statement.





12:36 SC to hear ED's plea against Delhi HC order on Karti: The Supreme Court will hear the ED's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting interim protection to Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a money laundering case related to the INX Media corruption matter on March 15.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud today considered the Enforcement Directorate's submission for urgent hearing of its appeal and said it would be heard day after tomorrow.





Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the probe agency, mentioned the ED's appeal for urgent hearing. On March 9, the Delhi High Court gave Karti Chidambaram a breather in a money laundering case and restrained the ED from arresting him till March 20.





A CBI court yesterday sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24. The court also refused his plea for urgent hearing on his bail plea which was already listed for March 15.





Following the high court order, he cannot be arrested by the ED if the CBI court grants him bail on March 15.





Karti Chidambaram has approached the high court to strike down the powers of arrest of the ED under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which deal with the rights of people for equality before law and protection of personal liberty. -- PTI

12:09 SBI reduces charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance: The State Bank of India today reduced its charges on non-maintenance of an average monthly balance in savings account by up to 75 per cent, effective April 1.





The charges for non-maintenance of AMB for customers in metro and urban centres have been reduced from a maximum of Rs 50 per month plus goods and services tax, to Rs 15 per month plus GST.





11:52 Amitabh Bachchan falls ill during shoot in Jodhpur: Just in: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has fallen ill while shooting the Aamir Khan film, Thugs of Hindostan, in Jodhpur. He was taken suddenly ill during the middle of the shoot. A team of doctors were flown in from Jodhpur to check on him and his condition is reported to be stable. The cause of his uneasiness is not clear as of now. More details awaited.

11:29 Delhi HC judge recuses herself from hearing Karti's bail plea: Justice Indermeet Kaur of the Delhi High Court today recused herself from hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.





Justice Kaur, who did not give any reason for her recusal, said she would refer the matter to the Acting Chief Justice for assigning the bail plea to another bench for today itself.





The bail plea was yesterday mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and was listed for hearing today. Karti's parents P Chidambaram and Nalini Chidambaram, both senior advocates, were present in the courtroom.





Karti, the arrested son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, had moved the high court seeking bail, hours after a court here sent him to judicial custody till March 24.





A special court had yesterday sent Karti to judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case and dismissed his plea that he be put in a separate cell in Tihar Jail in view of a threat perception. -- PTI

11:08 Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Police fail to identify fingerprints: The Delhi Police have failed to identity the "unknown fingerprints" found in the room at Hotel Leela where Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead four years ago, derailing the investigation in the mysterious death.The police had stumbled upon the crucial evidence -- the fingerprints -- at the crime scene, but investigators could not turn this into a lead.



Read the DNA report on Sunanda Pushkar's death



11:04 These traditional Chhattisgarh dishes are in Gordon Ramsay's menu : In other news, two tribal foods from Bastar in Chhattisgarh -- Chapda chutney and Dona Pudga - have made it to the international food menu, thanks to, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who loved them so much he decided to add them in his menu.





Chapda chutney is chutney made of red ant, which is deemed as not only healthy but also keeps diseases at bay. Dona Pudga is a dish wherein the chicken seasoned with basic spices is wrapped in a leaf and roasted over a fire. No oil is used in the cooking.





A while back, Gordon was traveling across India for his documentary on Indian food when he decided to visit Bastar on the suggestion of his assistant Sarah.





In the 12 minutes he dedicated to these dishes in the documentary, Ramsay termed Chapda chutney the world's best chutney and called both the dishes as healthy.





Ramsay travelled in the Naxal-prone areas of Darba's Manjhipal on a bullet motorcycle and spent three days and two nights here.





During his stay, he learned about the red ant. He got completely floored by Chapda chutney when he had it with the local Mahua alcoholic beverage.





10:32 Naresh Agarwal expresses 'regret' for remarks on Jaya Bachchan: Former Samajwadi Party leader and now BJP leader Naresh Agarwal expresses regret for his remarks on SP MP Jaya Bachchan.





Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said, "Agar meri kisi baat se kisi ko thes pahuchi hai toh main khed vyakt karta hun. I express regret if anyone has been hurt by my comments."





In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters yesterday, Naresh Agrawal said that he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan.





"My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right. Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha," he said.





He was welcomed at the BJP's Delhi headquarters by union minister Piyush Goyal, but the party was soon left acutely embarrassed by his attack on Jaya Bachchan in his first speech.





BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra immediately distanced his party from Mr Agrawal's remarks, saying the BJP respects people from all fields and welcomes them in politics.





Union minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachchan ji are improper and unacceptable."





Agrawal represents the Hardoi constituency at the Upper House, and at the expiration of his term, the party choose to field Bachchan from that seat.





Bachchan is a three-time MP and was first elected to the Upper House by the Samajwadi Party in 2004 till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 for the third term. Her third term comes to an end on April 3.

10:00 25 years later: Mumbai's 12 blast sites today: In the high-voltage Kisan Long March that ended yesterday with the Maharashtra government seemingly agreeing to most of their demands, the date yesterday -- March 12 -- India's first tryst with terrorism -- was forgotten. The serial bomb blasts in Mumbai of 1993 left 257 dead and a country scarred forever.





09:38 IndiGo cancels 47 flights after DGCA grounds planes with faulty engines: Budget carrier IndiGo has cancelled as many as 47 flights today after the country's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounded its eight A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt and Whitney engines, along with three such aircraft of GoAir. IndiGo has cancelled 47 flights across its domestic network on March 13, the airline announced on its website. The flights that have been cancelled are from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Patna, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Srinagar and Guwahati, among others. The DGCA cracked the whip after an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow returned to Ahmedabad within 40 minutes of its getting airborne due to a mid-air engine failure yesterday. Citing safety of aircraft operations, the director of the DGCA, in the March 12 order, said that A320 Neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded with immediate effect. Three other IndiGo A320Neo planes have been on the ground since February following similar engine problems. Yesterday, hundreds of passengers were stranded across the country as dozens of flights were cancelled by IndiGo and GoAir following the grounding of 11 planes. IndiGo operates about 1,000 flights daily. IndiGo carries about 40 per cent of domestic flyers, while GoAir has a market share of around 10 per cent.

09:16 If you truly respect women, then act against Naresh Agarwal: Akhilesh to BJP: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to take action against Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal over his indecent comment against actor-politician Jaya Bachchan.

"We condemn BJP's Naresh Agrawal for using indecent comment against Jaya Bachchan. It is an insult to the film industry and every woman in India. If the BJP truly respects women, then they should act against him. The women commission should also take action," Akhilesh tweeted.

On Monday, the former SP leader created a furore after calling Bachchan as someone "who used to dance in films".

Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house to Jaya Bachchan, on Monday quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP.

"I have been reduced to somebody working in films. For somebody who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a ticket (for Rajya Sabha). I did not find it appropriate," Agarwal said while joining the BJP at its headquarters.

A couple of hours later, senior BJP leader and its most prominent woman face Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to criticise Agarwals comments.

"Naresh Agrawal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable," the external affairs minister tweeted.

08:55 Ex-spy's poisoning in UK 'will trigger a response', says US: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has stated that the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain "clearly came from Russia" and it "certainly will trigger a response."

However, he said that he would not dwell upon what response might follow, according to a media report.

Tillerson spoke to reporters on his aircraft as he flew from Nigeria to Washington.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found collapsed after being poisoned last week. Both remain in a serious condition along with a police officer who came in contact with the same substance.

The United States has expressed "outrage" over a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in an attempted murder in the United Kingdom allegedly by Russia. -- ANI, PTI

08:48 Trump-Kim meeting will happen only if N Korea fulfills promises: WH: The meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would go as planned if Pyongyang sticks to the promises it made, particularly regarding missiles and nuclear test, the White House said on Monday. Last week, a South Korean delegation, led by its national security advisor, informed Trump that Kim Jon-un has invited him for a meeting. The invitation, conveyed to orally, was accepted by Trump, a decision that took the world by surprise. "We fully expect that it (the meeting) will (take place). The offer was made and we've accepted. North Korea made several promises and we hope that they would stick to those promises and, if so, the meeting will go on as planned," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is continuing to prepare on a number of levels for the meeting. "Most of that is an inter-administration, interagency process and I'm not going to get ahead of any of the details of the where, the when, or any of that here today," she said, responding to a series of questions on the meeting between the two leaders. Sanders said that the maximum pressure campaign on North Korea is working. "We know that they have responded due to that, and they have pushed this message through the South Koreans to us. We have accepted their invitation on the three promises that they made, and were going to move forward in this process," she said. Meanwhile, in New York, US' National Security Advisor HR McMaster and US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, briefed members of the UN Security Council on developments related to North Korea. -- PTI