LIVE! Karti sent to jail till March 25

Write a comment

March 12, 2018

16:14 Kathmandu plane crash: Eight bodies recovered so far from plane crash in Nepal; more deaths feared, reports ANI.



16:10 Karti sent to jail till March 25 : A Delhi Court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance Minister P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 25 in connection with the INX media case.





In the application submitted in Patiala House Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation has mentioned that Karti in the police custody had been evasive and non-cooperative.





"During the entire period of police custody remand, Karti Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative. Hence, CBI is conducting an investigation of the case without the co-operation of the accused. Therefore, under the circumstances when there is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in this serious economic offence, it is absolutely necessary that the accused be remanded to the judicial custody," the CBI has stated.





Earlier on March 10, the Delhi High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from arresting Karti Chidambaram till March 20.





In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. -- ANI A Delhi Court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance Minister P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 25 in connection with the INX media case.In the application submitted in Patiala House Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation has mentioned that Karti in the police custody had been evasive and non-cooperative."During the entire period of police custody remand, Karti Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative. Hence, CBI is conducting an investigation of the case without the co-operation of the accused. Therefore, under the circumstances when there is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in this serious economic offence, it is absolutely necessary that the accused be remanded to the judicial custody," the CBI has stated.Earlier on March 10, the Delhi High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from arresting Karti Chidambaram till March 20.In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. -- ANI

15:33 Meeting with the delegation of farmers and all political parties begins at Vidhan Bhawan under the chairmanship of Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

15:32 Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed following the plane crash.



15:17 Plane crash at Kathmandu airport: Just in: A passenger plane crashes at Tribhuvan International airport, Kathmandu at around 2:20 pm IST.



Early reports say that the plane, operated by US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon, causing a blaze that firefighters have been tackling.





About 71 people were thought to be on board, of which 17 have been rescued.



A number of people have been injured, Nepal police spokesperson Manoj Neupane told BBC News Nepali.



The plane can reportedly carry 78 passengers, local news site My Republica reported. More details awaited.

Just in: A passenger plane crashes at Tribhuvan International airport, Kathmandu at around 2:20 pm IST.Early reports say that the plane, operated by US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon, causing a blaze that firefighters have been tackling.About 71 people were thought to be on board, of which 17 have been rescued.A number of people have been injured, Nepal police spokesperson Manoj Neupane told BBC News Nepali.The plane can reportedly carry 78 passengers, local news site My Republica reported. More details awaited.

15:01 Mumbai walks with farmers: @KisanSabha Today, early morning, large groups of civilians waiting at roads greeted the #FarmersMarchToMumbai with water, dates & biscuits, to which peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salaam. @KisanSabha Today, early morning, large groups of civilians waiting at roads greeted the #FarmersMarchToMumbai with water, dates & biscuits, to which peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salaam.

14:56 Rahul walks into Kisan March: Accepts their demands : Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shed their egos and accept the "just demands" of the thousands of farmers and tribals protesting in Mumbai.





The mammoth farmers march to Mumbai is a "stunning example of people's power", Gandhi said on Twitter. The Congress, he added, stands with the farmers and tribals marching to protest against the apathy of the central and state governments.





"I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands," Gandhi tweeted. Fadnavis said today his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers and tribals, who have marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration's attention towards their problems.





Fadnavis was responding to a discussion in the Assembly, initiated by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who lauded the farmers for their peaceful protest.





Azad Maidan in South Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 km from neighbouring Nashik district over the last six days.





The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha is spearheading the protest. The Shiv Sena has also lent its support to the farmers stir. -- PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shed their egos and accept the "just demands" of the thousands of farmers and tribals protesting in Mumbai.The mammoth farmers march to Mumbai is a "stunning example of people's power", Gandhi said on Twitter. The Congress, he added, stands with the farmers and tribals marching to protest against the apathy of the central and state governments."I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands," Gandhi tweeted. Fadnavis said today his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers and tribals, who have marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration's attention towards their problems.Fadnavis was responding to a discussion in the Assembly, initiated by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who lauded the farmers for their peaceful protest.Azad Maidan in South Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 km from neighbouring Nashik district over the last six days.The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha is spearheading the protest. The Shiv Sena has also lent its support to the farmers stir. -- PTI

14:23 What does the nation get out of the CBI?: "What does the nation get out of the CBI's fabulous infrastructure? Very little that is useful," says Aakar Patel. Read the column "What does the nation get out of the CBI's fabulous infrastructure? Very little that is useful," says Aakar Patel. Read the column here.

14:18 What the marching farmers want: The All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the farmers' protest march has tweeted a list of demands. These include...





-- The Kisan Long March demands that the burning issues connected to the public distribution system be resolved.





-- It demands increase in pension schemes to poor peasants & agricultural workers.





-- Peasants' lands are being grabbed for fancy, elitist, unnecessary, anti-people projects like super highways & bullet trains.





-- It demands that the temple lands & pasture lands to be vested in the name of the tillers.





-- Change the proposed river linking scheme in Nashik, Thane and Palghar districts. Make water available to these and other drought prone districts. Do not submerge tribal villages.





-- It demands implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations & Forest Rights Act.





-- It demands remunerative prices for agricultural produce.





-- It demands the loan waiver which the Maharashtra CM Dev Fadnavis had promised and took a U-turn later.





Image: Farmers walking to Azad Maidan last night. Pic: Sahil Salvi.

The All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the farmers' protest march has tweeted a list of demands. These include...-- The Kisan Long March demands that the burning issues connected to the public distribution system be resolved.-- It demands increase in pension schemes to poor peasants & agricultural workers.-- Peasants' lands are being grabbed for fancy, elitist, unnecessary, anti-people projects like super highways & bullet trains.-- It demands that the temple lands & pasture lands to be vested in the name of the tillers.-- Change the proposed river linking scheme in Nashik, Thane and Palghar districts. Make water available to these and other drought prone districts. Do not submerge tribal villages.-- It demands implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations & Forest Rights Act.-- It demands remunerative prices for agricultural produce.-- It demands the loan waiver which the Maharashtra CM Dev Fadnavis had promised and took a U-turn later.Image: Farmers walking to Azad Maidan last night. Pic: Sahil Salvi.

13:54 Kumar Ketkar files nomination for RS: Kumar Ketkar, Chief Editor of the newspaper Dainik Divya Marathi, files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as a Congress candidate. Standing behind Ketkar, is former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and seated next to him is Sushil Kumar Shinde. To Ketkar's right (seated) is former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan. Kumar Ketkar, Chief Editor of the newspaper Dainik Divya Marathi, files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as a Congress candidate. Standing behind Ketkar, is former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and seated next to him is Sushil Kumar Shinde. To Ketkar's right (seated) is former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan.

13:46 Hillary visits Mandu : Hillary Clinton is at Mandu today. She visited the romantic city of Baz Bahadur and Roopmati and went to the Jahaz Mahal there. The former US Secretary of State is on a three-day private visit to Madhya Pradesh. She arrived in MP yesterday.

Hillary Clinton is at Mandu today. She visited the romantic city of Baz Bahadur and Roopmati and went to the Jahaz Mahal there. The former US Secretary of State is on a three-day private visit to Madhya Pradesh. She arrived in MP yesterday.

13:36 President to visit Mauritius: President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day official tour to Mauritius. The visit is low-profile with no media contingent accompanying him.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day official tour to Mauritius. The visit is low-profile with no media contingent accompanying him.

13:28 5-member govt committee to talk to farmers : Replying to the discussion in the Maharashtra Assembly on the farmers' march CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demands of protestors were very important.





"Around 90 to 95 per cent of the participants are poor tribals. They are fighting for forest land rights. They are landless and can't do farming. The government is sensitive and positive towards their demands," the chief minister said.





"A ministerial committee has been formed to discuss the demands with protesters. We will take a decision to resolve their issues in a time-bound manner," he said.





Fadnavis said his government was in touch with the march organisers since March 6.





"But they were adamant on the march. We tried to talk to them. All help was provided, like traffic management and deployment of medical vans," he said.





The chief minister said he has invited the march leaders for talks at the Vidhan Bhavan later today.





The committee formed to resolve the farmers' issues includes revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, water resources minister Girish Mahajan, co-operation minister Subhash Deshmukh, public undertakings minister Eknath Shinde and tribal welfare minister Vishnu Savra.





The march has been organised to protest the alleged failures of the BJP government on the farm front, including non-implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and the Forest Rights Act. -- PTI

Replying to the discussion in the Maharashtra Assembly on the farmers' march CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demands of protestors were very important."Around 90 to 95 per cent of the participants are poor tribals. They are fighting for forest land rights. They are landless and can't do farming. The government is sensitive and positive towards their demands," the chief minister said."A ministerial committee has been formed to discuss the demands with protesters. We will take a decision to resolve their issues in a time-bound manner," he said.Fadnavis said his government was in touch with the march organisers since March 6."But they were adamant on the march. We tried to talk to them. All help was provided, like traffic management and deployment of medical vans," he said.The chief minister said he has invited the march leaders for talks at the Vidhan Bhavan later today.The committee formed to resolve the farmers' issues includes revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, water resources minister Girish Mahajan, co-operation minister Subhash Deshmukh, public undertakings minister Eknath Shinde and tribal welfare minister Vishnu Savra.The march has been organised to protest the alleged failures of the BJP government on the farm front, including non-implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and the Forest Rights Act. -- PTI

13:02 Written assurance for accepted demands, says Maha minister: Update on the farmers' protest.



Girish Mahajan (pictured), Maharashtra Minister for Water Resources: There will be a meeting with farmers at 1 pm. I think we'll give solutions for 80-90% of their issues. We're serious about the demands including loan waiver and will come up with best decisions. Written assurance will be given for accepted demands.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers and tribals, who have marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration's attention towards their problems.





Fadnavis was responding to a discussion in the Assembly, initiated by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who lauded the farmers participating in the 'Kisan Long March' for their peaceful protest while demanding a complete loan waiver and compensation for hailstorm and pink bollworm pest attack on crops.





The Azad Maidan in South Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kms from the neighbouring Nashik district over the last six days.





The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha is spearheading the protest. Update on the farmers' protest.Girish Mahajan (pictured), Maharashtra Minister for Water Resources: There will be a meeting with farmers at 1 pm. I think we'll give solutions for 80-90% of their issues. We're serious about the demands including loan waiver and will come up with best decisions. Written assurance will be given for accepted demands.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers and tribals, who have marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration's attention towards their problems.Fadnavis was responding to a discussion in the Assembly, initiated by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who lauded the farmers participating in the 'Kisan Long March' for their peaceful protest while demanding a complete loan waiver and compensation for hailstorm and pink bollworm pest attack on crops.The Azad Maidan in South Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kms from the neighbouring Nashik district over the last six days.The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha is spearheading the protest.

12:56 Care for marching farmers? Donate footwear: Govindraj Ethiraj @govindethiraj We are collecting footwear in Lower Parel, Mum, for protestors in Mumbai who have worn them out in the march from Nashik...pref new, hawaii/flip flop ideal, mid size..you can hook up with @KaleKrutika. Deadline is tomorrow noon. Govindraj Ethiraj @govindethiraj We are collecting footwear in Lower Parel, Mum, for protestors in Mumbai who have worn them out in the march from Nashik...pref new, hawaii/flip flop ideal, mid size..you can hook up with @KaleKrutika. Deadline is tomorrow noon.

12:50 Modi, Macron inaugurate UP's biggest solar power plant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district's Chhanvey block. The prime minister, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the French president and his wife Brigitte at the airstrip in Dadar Kalan.





The prime minister and the French president pressed a button to energise the solar panels and dedicated the 75 MW facility to the people. Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres. Power would be transmitted to Jigna sub-station of Mirzapur range of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, officials said.





The plant will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, about 1.30 crore units per month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district's Chhanvey block. The prime minister, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the French president and his wife Brigitte at the airstrip in Dadar Kalan.The prime minister and the French president pressed a button to energise the solar panels and dedicated the 75 MW facility to the people. Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres. Power would be transmitted to Jigna sub-station of Mirzapur range of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, officials said.The plant will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, about 1.30 crore units per month.

12:48 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in Lucknow. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in Lucknow.

12:24 3000 cops at Azad Maidan, not a single incident of violence: Huge police bandobast at Azad Maidan this morning. Unofficial numbers suggest between 2,000 to 3,000 policemen have been posted at the maidan and at CST. The road in front of BMC has also been barricaded. There has not been a single incidence of violence all through the six-day march from Nashik to Mumbai. Reports say the organisers ensured that mischief-mongers were kept out of the march. Almost all the parties other than the BJP have extended their support to the protest.





CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle said over 50,000 people have joined the protest. Tribals from Thane district have joined the farmers from Nashik district in the protest.





Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Huge police bandobast at Azad Maidan this morning. Unofficial numbers suggest between 2,000 to 3,000 policemen have been posted at the maidan and at CST. The road in front of BMC has also been barricaded. There has not been a single incidence of violence all through the six-day march from Nashik to Mumbai. Reports say the organisers ensured that mischief-mongers were kept out of the march. Almost all the parties other than the BJP have extended their support to the protest.CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle said over 50,000 people have joined the protest. Tribals from Thane district have joined the farmers from Nashik district in the protest.Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

11:54 A thirst for justice : Farmer protestors at Azad Maidan quench their thirst at a water tanker this morning. To the right of the tanker is an ambulance on standby. Newspaper reports had said that along the 180-km journey from Nashik to Mumbai, farmers carried their own water bottles and refilled them at water tankers, roadside taps and wells along the road.





Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com.



Farmer protestors at Azad Maidan quench their thirst at a water tanker this morning. To the right of the tanker is an ambulance on standby. Newspaper reports had said that along the 180-km journey from Nashik to Mumbai, farmers carried their own water bottles and refilled them at water tankers, roadside taps and wells along the road.Pic:

11:46 CM Fadnavis to meet 20-member delegation of farmers at noon: Professor Ajit Navale, CPI (M) leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, speaking to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had agreed to meet a delegation of around 20 farmers at around noon today. "We will not be fooled like we were last year. We need a written assurance. There are policemen everywhere, all around Azad Maidan and at CST too. If the government does not meet our demands we will not leave. We will sit right here (at Azad Maidan). We will gherao the Assembly, have a sit-in agitation here and finally go on a hunger strike.

Navale was a member of the committee that had led the farmers' agitation last year.

, CPI (M) leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, speaking tosaid Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had agreed to meet a delegation of around 20 farmers at around noon today. "We will not be fooled like we were last year. We need a written assurance. There are policemen everywhere, all around Azad Maidan and at CST too. If the government does not meet our demands we will not leave. We will sit right here (at Azad Maidan). We will gherao the Assembly, have a sit-in agitation here and finally go on a hunger strike.Navale was a member of the committee that had led the farmers' agitation last year.

11:21 HC grants bail to AAP MLA in chief secy assault case: The Delhi High Court today granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case. Justice Mukta Gupta granted relief to the Okhla MLA, who was arrested on February 21, with certain conditions as imposed on AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal earlier.





"The petitioner (Khan) has served an incarceration of more than 20 days and no further custodial interrogation is required. So the petitioner is released on bail," the court said.





During the hearing, the Delhi Police counsel submitted a status report stating that Khan was named in 12 criminal cases, out of which he has been discharged in three cases.





The court had on March 9 granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in the chief secretary assault case with a warning that any such illegal activity in future would lead to the cancellation of his bail. Deoli legislator Jarwal was arrested on February 20 for allegedly assaulting the chief secretary during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on the midnight of February 19. -- PTI The Delhi High Court today granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case. Justice Mukta Gupta granted relief to the Okhla MLA, who was arrested on February 21, with certain conditions as imposed on AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal earlier."The petitioner (Khan) has served an incarceration of more than 20 days and no further custodial interrogation is required. So the petitioner is released on bail," the court said.During the hearing, the Delhi Police counsel submitted a status report stating that Khan was named in 12 criminal cases, out of which he has been discharged in three cases.The court had on March 9 granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in the chief secretary assault case with a warning that any such illegal activity in future would lead to the cancellation of his bail. Deoli legislator Jarwal was arrested on February 20 for allegedly assaulting the chief secretary during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on the midnight of February 19. -- PTI

11:13 9 members of trekking expedition killed in TN forest fire: Nine people, who were part of a trekking expedition, have been killed in a forest fire in the Western Ghats, the Tamil Nadu government said today.





"Nine persons are dead, while 17 of the rescued have been hospitalised and 10 did not require hospitalisation," Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Sathyagopal told reporters. Among the dead, six were from Chennai and three from Erode, local police said.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami is rushing to Theni to oversee rescue operations. A 36-member team -- 24 people from Chennai and 12 from Tiruppur and Erode districts -- on a trekking expedition reached Kurangani hills on March 10.





The team included 25 women and three children, according to Theni District Collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev. Four helicopters of the IAF and their 10 commandos are involved in the rescue operation, according to a tweet by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said rescue teams comprising officials and health department personnel were camping in the hills.





Besides the IAF which has deployed four choppers from its Sulur Air base in Coimbatore, personnel drawn from fire and rescue and forest departments, police, and local officials are involved in the rescue operations assisted by local tribals and employees of nearby tea estates.





According to Pallavi Baldev, the trekkers after staying overnight at an estate in Kozhukumalai started their return journey to the plains yesterday morning when they heard about the sudden forest fire and got separated while attempting to find a safe way.





Kurangani-Kozhukumalai hills in the Western Ghats are located near Bodinayakanur, about 40 kms from here. State health minister C Vijayabhaskar said the injured trekkers were received at Kurangani by a medical team. -- PTI

Nine people, who were part of a trekking expedition, have been killed in a forest fire in the Western Ghats, the Tamil Nadu government said today."Nine persons are dead, while 17 of the rescued have been hospitalised and 10 did not require hospitalisation," Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Sathyagopal told reporters. Among the dead, six were from Chennai and three from Erode, local police said.Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami is rushing to Theni to oversee rescue operations. A 36-member team -- 24 people from Chennai and 12 from Tiruppur and Erode districts -- on a trekking expedition reached Kurangani hills on March 10.The team included 25 women and three children, according to Theni District Collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev. Four helicopters of the IAF and their 10 commandos are involved in the rescue operation, according to a tweet by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said rescue teams comprising officials and health department personnel were camping in the hills.Besides the IAF which has deployed four choppers from its Sulur Air base in Coimbatore, personnel drawn from fire and rescue and forest departments, police, and local officials are involved in the rescue operations assisted by local tribals and employees of nearby tea estates.According to Pallavi Baldev, the trekkers after staying overnight at an estate in Kozhukumalai started their return journey to the plains yesterday morning when they heard about the sudden forest fire and got separated while attempting to find a safe way.Kurangani-Kozhukumalai hills in the Western Ghats are located near Bodinayakanur, about 40 kms from here. State health minister C Vijayabhaskar said the injured trekkers were received at Kurangani by a medical team. -- PTI

10:59 CM Fadnavis likely to meet farmers this afternoon: Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 km under the blazing sun over the last six days.





The farmers plan to surround the Vidhan Sabha, the state Assembly, to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.





Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com reports that the farmers began reaching Azad Maidan from the KJ Somaiya Ground in Chunabhatti, at around 4 am and by 6 am, the entire congregation was there.





The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the protest, said it will consider what the government has to offer. CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle (





"We will begin our rally after 11 am today so that students appearing for their Class 10 board exam don't face any difficulties," he said. Tribals from Thane district have joined the farmers from Nashik district in the protest.





Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, who welcomed the march at Mulund in suburban Mumbai yesterday, said the government, which has met earlier demands by farmers, will consider their latest ones.





The opposition Congress, NCP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and also Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state, have extended support to the farmers' demands.





MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met the farmers yesterday. In November last year, the state government announced a farm loan waiver, terming it the "biggest loan waiver in Maharashtra's history".





Volunteers across party lines -- the Shiv Sena, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party,

Jamaiyat Ulema-e-Maharashtra -- were at Azad Maidan distributing snacks and water. There were also huge tankers of drinking water at the maidan.





Last month, state Governor Vidyasagar Rao told the state legislature that the government has transferred over Rs 12,000 crore into bank accounts of 31 lakh farmers.





Farmers also want the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Commission report, which says farmers should be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price should be fixed keeping this in mind.





While there is no likelihood of all farmers being allowed to proceed to the Assembly complex from Azad Maidan, a delegation of farmer leaders will be allowed to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





Image: Volunteers at Azad Maidan distribute snacks to the farmers. Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 km under the blazing sun over the last six days.The farmers plan to surround the Vidhan Sabha, the state Assembly, to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.reports that the farmers began reaching Azad Maidan from the KJ Somaiya Ground in Chunabhatti, at around 4 am and by 6 am, the entire congregation was there.The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the protest, said it will consider what the government has to offer. CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle ( Read his interview to Rediff.com here ) said over 50,000 people have joined the protest. hief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet Dhawle this afternoon, but there are no confirmations on the same. The Kisan Sabha wants a written assurance from the government that their demands will be met."We will begin our rally after 11 am today so that students appearing for their Class 10 board exam don't face any difficulties," he said. Tribals from Thane district have joined the farmers from Nashik district in the protest.Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, who welcomed the march at Mulund in suburban Mumbai yesterday, said the government, which has met earlier demands by farmers, will consider their latest ones.The opposition Congress, NCP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and also Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state, have extended support to the farmers' demands.MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met the farmers yesterday. In November last year, the state government announced a farm loan waiver, terming it the "biggest loan waiver in Maharashtra's history".Volunteers across party lines -- the Shiv Sena, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party,Jamaiyat Ulema-e-Maharashtra -- were at Azad Maidan distributing snacks and water. There were also huge tankers of drinking water at the maidan.Last month, state Governor Vidyasagar Rao told the state legislature that the government has transferred over Rs 12,000 crore into bank accounts of 31 lakh farmers.Farmers also want the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Commission report, which says farmers should be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price should be fixed keeping this in mind.While there is no likelihood of all farmers being allowed to proceed to the Assembly complex from Azad Maidan, a delegation of farmer leaders will be allowed to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Image: Volunteers at Azad Maidan distribute snacks to the farmers. Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

10:54 Red alert: Shamianas have been erected at Azad Maidan to provide a measure of relief under the daunting March sun. Mumbai Mirror reports that marchers are carrying water bottles covered with cloth to keep the water cool. They fill the bottles from drinking water tankers, roadside taps, wells and hand pumps along the 180-km journey from Nashik to Mumbai.





Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf

Shamianas have been erected at Azad Maidan to provide a measure of relief under the daunting March sun. Mumbai Mirror reports that marchers are carrying water bottles covered with cloth to keep the water cool. They fill the bottles from drinking water tankers, roadside taps, wells and hand pumps along the 180-km journey from Nashik to Mumbai.Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf

10:43 Mumbai: 'No traffic diversions due to Farmers' Morcha' : Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Monday said that no road would be closed due to the protest march by the All India Kisan Sabha's farmers. Kumar said, "No road closure or diversions will happen due to Farmers' Morcha now".





All India Kisan Sabha protest march, led by over 30, 000 farmers, reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan, after walking with blistered feet for about 180 km in the sun over the last five days.





They will proceed to the state assembly later in the day.The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik.





Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray had also met the farmers and interacted with them.





The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills.Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. -- ANI





Image: Samajwadi Party volunteers at the farmers' rally at Azad Maidan. Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf

Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Monday said that no road would be closed due to the protest march by the All India Kisan Sabha's farmers. Kumar said, "No road closure or diversions will happen due to Farmers' Morcha now".All India Kisan Sabha protest march, led by over 30, 000 farmers, reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan, after walking with blistered feet for about 180 km in the sun over the last five days.They will proceed to the state assembly later in the day.The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik.Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray had also met the farmers and interacted with them.The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills.Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. -- ANIImage: Samajwadi Party volunteers at the farmers' rally at Azad Maidan. Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf

10:35 Security forces kill 3 militants in pre-dawn encounter in Anantnag: Update on the Anantnag encounter:



Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the army said. An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an army official said.





He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.





A police spokesman said two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag. The identity of the third militant was being ascertained.





"In the process, arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand-grenades, etc. were recovered from the encounter site. There was no collateral damage during the operation, " the spokesman said.





He said one of the slain militants was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in the city, in which one police constable had been killed.





Meanwhile, authorities ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions as a precautionary measure. A senior official of the administration said the schools and colleges have been closed to maintain law and order.





Kashmir University has suspended classes for the day and postponed examinations as well. -- PTI





Representational image.

Update on the Anantnag encounter:Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the army said. An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an army official said.He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.A police spokesman said two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag. The identity of the third militant was being ascertained."In the process, arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand-grenades, etc. were recovered from the encounter site. There was no collateral damage during the operation, " the spokesman said.He said one of the slain militants was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in the city, in which one police constable had been killed.Meanwhile, authorities ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions as a precautionary measure. A senior official of the administration said the schools and colleges have been closed to maintain law and order.Kashmir University has suspended classes for the day and postponed examinations as well. -- PTIRepresentational image.

09:25 This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray to protesting farmers: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sudnay came out in support of the farmers who have reached in Mumbai after undertaking a 'Long March' to Mumbai from Nashik to press their various demands including full loan waiver. "This government is incapable of doing anything," the MNS chief said, addressing thousands of farmers. "I have come to greet you. You have come all the way in this heat. Give me the reins of power and I will show what can be done," the MNS chief said. "Don't forget your bleeding feet. These people (the BJP-led Maharashtra government) have shown you dreams, but have not kept their word," Thackeray said. "Don't fall prey to their promises. They value you only during elections. Farmer suicides haven't stopped in this state yet. Tomorrow the government will try to fob you off with some promises. But the government itself is pauper, so what can it offer you?" Thackeray said. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil also lashed out at the government and asked why it "waited so long" to understand farmers' woes. "Govt has woken up so invited farmers for talks. Why didn't they show such understanding earlier. Come what may government has to fulfil all demands of farmers. All Congress legislators (are) with the farmers," the Congress leader said. -- PTI

09:07 UPDATE: To avoid inconvenience to Mumbaiites, farmers walk overnight: To avoid inconvenience to Mumbaiites, including SSC students attending exams today, protesting farmers walked overnight to reach Azad Maidan. Initially, the plan was to camp at the Somaiya Ground in Sion on Sunday night and start walking towards Maharashtra assembly on Monday morning.

But the state government came up with a last-minute plan in view of Class 10 board exam in the city on Monday.

Instead of resting after a long day of continuous walking, the organisers and farmers took the difficult decision to continue walking well past midnight and make the 5-hour journey on foot to Azad Maidan, a large ground designated for protests in South Mumbai, about 15 km away from Sion.

09:04 Congress names journalist Kumar Ketkar as RS poll candidate: The Congress on Sunday cleared the names of its 10 candidates, which included that of senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest from West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress has already announced its support for Singhvi's candidature.

Singhvi is representing the party in the Supreme Court in some high-profile cases. He also represents Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in the INX Media case. Congress President Rahul Gandhi approved the names of 10 party candidates. The last date for nominations is today. The party cleared the names of Amee Yagnik and former Union minister Naranbhai Ratwa from Gujarat, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu from Jharkhand, and Rajmani Patel from Madhya Pradesh. According to a statement issued by party general secretary Oscar Fernandes, journalist Kumar Ketkar has been nominated from Maharashtra. The party has also nominated L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, while Porika Balram Naik has been nominated to contest from Telangana. The election is slated on March 23 and the results will be out on the same day after 5 PM. The party has preferred local leaders in some key states which are going to polls later this year. -- PTI