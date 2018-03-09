LIVE! Nothing suspicious in Sridevi's death: MEA

Write a comment

16:32 Netflix to produce new TV show with Barack-Michelle Obama: Former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are in negotiations with streaming giant Netflix to produce an original series.

According to The New York Times, the show would provide the couple with a platform to tell "inspirational stories" to the millions of subscribers of Netflix.

The report said that a deal has not yet been struck between the Obamas and Netflix.

A possible idea for the new show would feature Obama moderating conversations on topics that dominated his presidency such as health care, immigration and climate change.

"President and Mrs Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," Eric Schultz, Obama's senior advisor, told the Times. "As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories," he added.

16:29 JUST IN: KT Naveen Kumar, an accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, granted Special Investigation Team custody for 5 days by Bengaluru Magistrate Court

16:10 Destruction of Lenin and Periyar statues shows intolerant approach of BJP: Karat: The demolition of communist icon Lenin's statues in Tripura and disfiguring a statute of Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu showed the intolerant approach of the BJP towards any other ideology other than Hindutva, CPI-M leader Prakash Karat said today.

Seven Left parties -- the CPI, CPI-M, AIFB, RSP, CPI-ML, SUCI and CGPI -- took out a march towards Parliament today, protesting against the demolition of statutes, but were stopped by the police.

Addressing the Left workers and supporters at Parliament Street here, former CPI-M general secretary Karat alleged that after winning the Tripura polls, the BJP was trying to use violence against those, who had voted for the Left Front in the state.

"After destroying Lenin's statues, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu destroyed Periyar's statue. In Uttar Pradesh, they damaged a statue of (BR) Ambedkar. It shows the intolerant approach of the BJP. They are not ready to tolerate any other ideology other than Hindutva," he said.

CPI-ML leader Kavita Krishnan, who also addressed the Left supporters, said the social media campaign of the BJP-RSS against Lenin, calling him a foreigner, was not justified at all.

"People from all over the world take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings. There are statues of Gandhi all over the world. Are those going to be removed from those countries just because he was a foreigner to them?

"If Bhagat Singh took inspiration from Lenin during the freedom movement, then his struggle was also influenced by Lenin. During the same time, Savarkar was taking inspiration from Hitler and Mussolini. Are Ambedkar and Periyar also foreigners,?" she asked.

16:00 Nothing suspicious in Sridevi's death: MEA : This should finally silence the rumours surrounding actress and superstar Sridevi's death.





At the briefing to the media today, MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar responds to a question on Sridevi's death.





"As far as I know, the paperwork from UAE govt were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now," Ravish Kumar said.





The Dubai Public Prosecutors Office had closed the investigation into Sridevis death on February 24 and cited the forensic report to say she had accidentally drowned following loss of consciousness.





15:43 CBI seeks custodial interrogation of Karti for 6 more days: The CBI today produced Karti Chidamabaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, before a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case and sought his custody for six more days to interrogate him, saying "new incriminating materials" have been found against him.





Karti, who has been in CBI custody since February 28, was produced before special judge Sunil Rana on the expiry of his three-day custody.





The CBI has already taken nine days police custody of Karti out of the 15 days prescribed under law. While seeking extension of his custodial interrogation for six more days, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said that a CD has been recovered in connection with the case which needed to be sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.





The ASG said that new incriminating materials have been found and he has to be confronted with them. However, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is the party colleague of P Chidambaram, opposed any further custodial interrogation of Karti.





"It's tragic for me (Karti). They have no new reason for my remand. They are inventing one. CBI has to justify remand every day and every minute," Singhvi said on behalf of Karti. It is a 10-year-old case and all the documents are available with them and "they need my custody to harass me", Karti said through his counsel. -- PTI

15:20 Mohammed Shami booked on wife's complaint: An FIR has been registered against cricketer Mohammed Shami and four other members of his family on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan who filed a complaint alleging adultery, torture and threat to her life.





Jahan had on Thursday lodged a police complaint against him and his family members at a Kolkata police station.





She had earlier posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Shami and several women. Jahan had also shared some photos of the bowler as "evidence" to support her allegations.





The cricketer has been booked under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Causing hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.



Shami said all the accusations are baseless.

15:10 BJP lighting lamp of progress in Tripura: PM : Terming the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura as a 'historic one', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his party has lightened a lamp of progress and prosperity in the state.





While addressing a gathering at the oath-taking ceremony of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a historic day for Tripura. It feels like the state is celebrating Diwali. We are lighting the lamp of progress and prosperity. There is new vigour and enthusiasm here".





"In the history of India, there are some elections that will always be discussed. The 2018 Tripura elections will be one such example. People will continue to discuss these polls," he added.





Terming BJP a people-friendly party, the Prime Minister said they will ensure development in the state. "Those in the opposition in Tripura today have been in power for long. They surely have a lot of experience. Ours is a new and fresh team. In the age too, our team is younger," Prime Minister Modi said.





"They have Anubhav (experience) we have Umang and Utsah (enthusiasm). We have to work together for the progress of Tripura," he added.





The Prime Minister further assured complete support to the new Government of Tripura and said, "Tripura's dreams are the BJP's dreams as well."





"Good governance, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, people's participation, we hold these principles in high regard," he added.





He also expressed gratitude to the people of the North Eastern state for giving the mandate to the party in the assembly election.





14:50 ED cannot arrest Karti: HC: Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, cannot be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case till March 20, the next hearing of the case, the Delhi High Court today said.





Justice S Ravindra Bhat also made it clear that in case the special court grants Karti bail in the CBI case which has registered a corruption case against him, the ED will not arrest him till the next hearing before it.





The court also issued a notice and sought a response of the Centre and the ED on Karti's plea challenging the issuance of summons and proceedings initiated against him in the money laundering case.





Karti had yesterday moved the high court after the Supreme Court had allowed him to withdraw his writ petition against the ED summons with a liberty to take urgent redressal before the high court. -- PTI

14:27 Explained: Why Akhilesh, Mayawati joined hands: Realpolitik can make political parties do the unthinkable, and that is what the BJP has forced upon the two arch rivals of UP politics.The coming together of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for the March 11 by-election in Uttar Pradesh marks a big shift in the politics of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, two bitter enemies in UP politics.





Twenty-three years after the BSP-SP alliance ended bitterly, the two parties have come together to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha by-election in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.





The Gorakhpur seat was represented by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from 1998 to 2017.Phulpur, represented once by Jawaharlal Nehru, was won by Keshav Prasad Maurya, now UP's deputy CM by a record margin in 2014.





14:12 HC grants interim protection to Karti against ED arrest in INX Media case: The Delhi High Court today granted interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, till March 20 in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Justice S Ravindra Bhat also made it clear that in case the special court grants Karti bail in the CBI case which has registered a corruption case against him, the ED will not arrest him till the next hearing before it.





13:44 Jaya files nomination for Rajya Sabha: Lucknow: Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy & SP MP Dimple Yadav are to her left. Lucknow: Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy & SP MP Dimple Yadav are to her left.

13:40 Not fully satisfied, say couple seeking euthanasia : Mr & Mrs Lavate, who had asked for euthanasia: We're not fully satisfied with SC's judgement. People above the age of 75 should be given this right. They can verify the details of these people from the police and doctors. Govt should come up with a policy. Mr & Mrs Lavate, who had asked for euthanasia: We're not fully satisfied with SC's judgement. People above the age of 75 should be given this right. They can verify the details of these people from the police and doctors. Govt should come up with a policy.

13:31 We have hope now, says patient seeking euthanasia : Reactions to the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court today. The court recognised 'living will' made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said passive euthanasia and advance living will are "permissible".



First reactions: Anamika Mishra, patient of Muscular Dystrophy: "I had requested for mercy killing in 2014 and PM Modi took cognizance of the same and had told local officers to look into the matter. SC has taken a good decision, we've hope now.

13:23 JuD chief Saeed's political party to get recognition in Pak?: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions have received a boost after a top Pakistani court ordered the election commission to hear his party's case for registration ahead of this year's election.





The Islamabad High Court yesterday set aside a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan to reject the application of Jamaat-ud-Dawah's political front Milli Muslim League for registration as a political party.





12:51 LS proceedings washed out for entire week: The Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the fifth straight day, as members from parties including the TDP and the AIADMK, continued their protests on various issues.





This was the first week of Parliament's second leg of the Budget session, in which the Finance Bill 2018 and Demands for Grants are needed to be passed.





However, the Lok Sabha continued to witness ruckus and failed to transact any business during the entire week. Opposition Congress and TMC were up in arms against the government over the Rs 12,700 crore fraud at country's second largest PSU lender PNB and continued with their vociferous protests in the House. Andhra Pradesh parties -- TDP and YSR Congress -- pressed for special status to be granted to the state. Disappointed over the Centre not granting the status, the TDP pulled out its two ministers -- Raju and Y S Chowdary -- from the central government. The party continues to be an NDA ally. -- PTI

12:50 Karti Chidambaram produced before Delhi court: The CBI today produced Karti Chidamabaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, before a Delhi court in the INX Media money laundering case, and sought his custody for six more days. The three-day custody granted to Karti by the court ended today.





The court also extended the judicial custody of Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case, till March 22.





Special CBI Judge Sunil Rana is likely to hear the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram today.





In his plea, Karti, who was arrested by the CBI at Chennai Airport on February 28, claimed that he had never attempted to influence witnesses, tamper with documentary evidence, pollute or obstruct the judicial process as was alleged by the probe agency.





12:36 Supreme Court dismisses PIL for mandatory two-child policy. The apex court said it is a policy matter and court cannot intervene.

12:31 We were out-marketed: Sonia on BJP's successive wins: In a deeply introspective speech, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today spoke on a wide range of topics, including her children, her own shortcomings and the role of democracy in India, the first time she has opened up since relinquishing the party president post.





Addressing the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, Gandhi said democracy allows dissent and debate and not monologues in an apparent barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also lamented that nation builders are being slandered, and that there was cynical running down of past achievements referring to the constant criticism by the ruling party of the post Independence achievements of the Congress and its prime ministers.





However, Gandhi noted that the Congress also needs to develop a new style of connecting with people at the organisational level.





She asked, "Was India really a giant black hole before 26th May 2014? Did India march to progress, prosperity & greatness just 4 years ago? Is this claim not an insult to the intelligence of our people?"





When asked for the reasons for the Congress losing one election after another, she said, "We were out-marketed. We have to really develop a new style of connecting with people. We have to look how we project our programs and policies."





Speaking about her own role in leadership after Congress came to power in 2004, she said that she knew Manmohan Singh would be better a prime minister than her, and that she was aware of her limitations. "Public speaking does not come naturally to me, that is why I was called a reader than a leader," the Congress leader said.





Gandhi, 71, who was Congress president for 19 years was replaced by her son Rahul last year after internal party elections.





Image: Sonia Gandhi at the India Today Conclave.

12:15 Jishnu Dev Burman takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. Jishnu Dev Burman takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.

12:12 Biplab Deb takes oath as the next Chief Minister of Tripura. Biplab Deb takes oath as the next Chief Minister of Tripura.

12:12 Biplab Kumar Deb sworn in as Tripura CM: Biplab Kumar Deb sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura. At the ceremony were former CM of Tripura Manik Sarkar, senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Home Minster Rajnath Singh.

11:54 PM will handle aviation ministry after Raju's resignation: Resignations of TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that the work of the Ministry of Civil Aviation will be looked after by the Prime Minister.





The two ministers resigned following the decision of the Telugu Desam Party to exit the union government. Its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew its two ministers from the state cabinet of Andhra Pradesh.





The TDP however continues to be part of the BJP-led NDA.





Image: Former aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju

11:28 AAP MLA gets bail in chief secretary assault case : The Delhi High Court today granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi.





Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the bail plea of Jarwal who was arrested on February 20, a day after the alleged incident. The court had earlier reserved the bail plea of the Deoli legislator and said that it was a very unfortunate situation where the state and the officers feel unsafe and are being threatened by each other.





The bail plea of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was also arrested in the case on February 21, is pending before the court. A magisterial court had earlier denied bail to both of them, saying the matter cannot be treated in "a casual and routine manner" while dubbing them as "history-sheeters".





11:22 SC gives sanction for 'living will' in passive euthanasia: Breaking: Supreme Court allowing passive euthanasia gives sanction to a living will. It also issues guidelines governing execution of living will and also passive euthanasia in the absence of living wills.





The Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on a plea seeking legal sanction for passive euthanasia under which a person suffering from a terminal disease and in his/her last stage of life with no chance of recovery is allowed not to sustain life through artificial support system.





The court says it has laid down guidelines on who would execute the will and how nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board.





A living will, is an advance written directive to physicians for end-of-life medical care. It pointed out that this may lead to the abuse and neglect of the elderly, especially if they were financially well-off.





The SC said it has laid down guidelines on who would execute the will and how the nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board. The court says its guidelines and directives will remain in force till a legislation is brought to deal with the issue.





Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra says other members of the five-judge Constitution bench have concurred on the guidelines and directives passed by it.

10:50 Modi headed to China in April?: The original plan was for Prime Minister Narendra D Modi to travel to China in June for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. India became a member of the SCO only last year.





With the recent rapprochement, Modi, we hear, may travel to Hainan to attend the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, scheduled for April 8-11.





The Boao Forum will mark Xi Jinping's first international appearance after being officially anointed China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, and Modi will want to engage him and put India-China relations on a surer footing.





For readers puzzled by this turn of events -- after all, the India and Chinese armies engaged in a long military standoff in Dokalam last year -- we recommend you read

10:33 Has Naidu misread Modi?: In early 2017 Amit A Shah warned Nara Chandrababu Naidu that Narendra D Modi was not like Atal Bihari Vajpayee to yield to pressure tactics. Soon, Naidu was to discover this for himself, reports R Rajagopalan. Read the column In early 2017 Amit A Shah warned Nara Chandrababu Naidu that Narendra D Modi was not like Atal Bihari Vajpayee to yield to pressure tactics. Soon, Naidu was to discover this for himself, reports R Rajagopalan. Read the column here.

10:18 Biplab Deb to be sworn in as Tripura CM today, Manik Sarkar may attend: Biplab Kumar Deb will be sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on Friday, officially ushering the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Left bastion.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have been invited.





"The swearing-in ceremony will be on March 9 at 10.30 am. We have sent an invitation to the Prime Minister and all the chief ministers of the BJP government. I hope Prime Minister accepts the invitation," said Deb, while addressing the media on Thursday.





Former chief minister Manik Sarkar was personally invited by Deb and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav.





Madhav praised Sarkar and said he has qualities that other leaders should emulate. BJP's CM-elect Biplab Kumar Deb too was present in the meeting.





Madhav tweeted, "Called on former CM of Tripura Sh Manik Sarkar at d CPM office and invited him to d oath ceremony of d new govt tomorrow. True to his character he has shifted to d party office immediately after resigning as CM post the election. Something for leaders to emulate."





Hindustan Times reports that the Tripura unit of the CPI(M) said it has decided to boycott Friday's swearing-in ceremony of the state's first BJP government to protest the post-poll violence, though Sarkar might attend the event.





Yesterday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced Deb as the chief minister while Jishnu Kumar Deb was named as deputy chief minister.





The announcement was made at the state guesthouse in Agartala.Earlier in the month, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) scripted history in the assembly election by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front-led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.





The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies. -- ANI





Image: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar with BJP's Ram Madhav and Tripura CM-elect Biplab Kumar Deb

09:44 Biplab Deb to take oath as Tripura CM, PM Modi to attend: Biplab Kumar Deb, the 48-year-old Tripura BJP president, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state today at a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and party leaders.

In the new government, senior BJP leader Jishnu Debbarma will assist Deb as his deputy.

Born in 1969 in a middle class family in Tripura's Gomati district, in a village called Rajdhar Nagar, Biplab Deb graduated from Tripura's Udaipur College in 1999 and left for Delhi soon after to join the RSS, where he was a volunteer for 16 years, training under prominent leaders Gobinda Acharya and Krishnagopal Sharma.

Two years ago, he was called back home where he replaced Sudhindra Dasgupta, the longest-serving BJP chief in Tripura to become the youngest party chief in any state. A BJP assessment last year, the party said, showed that Biplab Deb was more popular than Manik Sarkar in Tripura.

The BJP's arrival in Tripura following a spectacular electoral victory is being seen as a humiliating defeat for the unchallenged 25-year rule of the Left.

09:33 Jaspal Atwal apologises for embarrassment of his presence at Trudeau event in India: Jaspal Atwal, a former Sikh separatist who tried to kill an Indian cabinet minister in 1986, apologised Thursday for the "embarrassment" he caused by attending an event with Canadian officials during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent trip to India.

Atwal's presence at the event in Mumbai documented in photographs that showed him with the prime minister's wife and Canada's infrastructure minister cast a pall over Trudeau's trip in February when Indian media reported that a "Khalistani terrorist" was invited to receptions with the travelling Canadian delegation.

The news came at an awkward time for Trudeau, as the prime minister had just expressed support for a "united India" at a meeting with the chief minister of Punjab, who has accused the Liberal government of harbouring sympathy for proponents of a breakaway Sikh state called Khalistan.

After several days of silence, Atwal finally addressed the situation at his lawyer's office in Vancouver on Thursday. Reading from a prepared statement, he said he was "shocked and devastated" when controversy exploded over his attendance at the event.

"I had assumed there would be no problem. No one at any point indicated there would be any issue," said Atwal, 62.

"I am sorry for the embarrassment this matter has caused to Canada, India, my community and family and friends."

Atwal told reporters that he takes full responsibility for his past actions, which include a conviction for the attempted murder of Indian cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu during a visit to British Columbia in 1986. He said he became a supporter of Sikh separatism after the attacks on the religion's Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984.

09:33 Supreme Court to deliver verdict on passive euthanasia today: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on a plea seeking legal sanction for passive euthanasia under which a person suffering from a terminal disease and in his/her last stage of life with no chance of recovery is allowed not to sustain life through artificial support system.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, will decide whether 'living will' of a person should be recognised in which a person can make a statement in advance that her life should not be prolonged by putting her on ventilator or artificial support system.

The petitioner, NGO 'Common Cause', had approached the court seeking a direction for recognition of 'living will' and contended that when a medical expert said that a person afflicted with terminal disease had reached a point of no return, then she should be given the right to refuse being put on life support.

The Centre, however, had told the court that the government had in principle decided to decriminalise attempt to suicide which at present is an offence punishable by up to one year jail term under Section 309 of Indian Penal Code.

08:35 13 hurt in chemical factory fire in Maharashtra: Thirteen people are injured after a major fire broke out owing to an explosion inside a boiler at a chemicals company in Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate in Maharashtra's Palghar district around midnight, police said.

The blaze started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo chemicals around 11.40 pm, an official said.

The impact of the boiler blast was felt in the villages around 8 km vicinity, he said.

There is a fire after boiler blast in the Boisar industrial estate. Our team has reached the spot with fire brigade, Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar said.

The fire has spread to another companies adjacent to the company.

There are chemical drums inside these companies, due to which the fire is spreading, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighting operation is on, another official said.

08:25 France willing to share Rafale deal details: Macron ahead of visit: Ahead of his visit to India on Friday, 9 March, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country will not have any objection in disclosing information on the Rafale deal if it resolves political stalemate between the centre and the opposition. The deal between India and France involves the purchase of 36 Rafale jet fighters.

Macrons statement comes at a time when the government is facing constant flak from the opposition over the deal, with the Centre refusing to divulge details citing national security.

In an interview with India Today, Macron said that proper attention was given to the economic, industrial and strategic interests in finalising the deal. While he maintained that the deal was not signed during his tenure, he asserted that it was signed keeping in mind the interests of both the countries.

Macron further justified the secrecy clause stating that it was not advisable to give out the details of an extremely sensitive business interest.

While the earlier deal was struck with the previous French government, the Macron-led government is seeking to expand on it, sources have said.

Macron will arrive in New Delhi on 9 March for a four-day state visit to India, during which he will hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

07:50 Trump to meet Kim Jong-un by May after invitation from North Korea: US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, the White House and the South Korean national security adviser said.

"President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearisation of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a statement.

Trump tweeted, "Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearisation with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!"

The stunning announcement came after Kim extended an invitation to Trump to meet through South Korean officials, who met with Trump on Thursday. Trump would be the first sitting US president to meet with his North Korean counterpart, a stunning diplomatic breakthrough with uncertain consequences.

The South Korean delegation first met with national security adviser Lt. Gen. HR McMaster and then Trump, who then delivered the news, a senior administration official official said. It all happened in about an hour.