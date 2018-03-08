LIVE! On Women's Day, AP govt vows to halve price of pads

Write a comment

March 08, 2018

16:04 A puppet in torment: "When you've decided to dig in, it might be advisable to ensure you don't burrow so deep that scrambling out is no longer an option. The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, is darting, helplessly but consciously, towards making a political grave of her power dugout. Her serial capitulations to the provincial shenanigans and the national worldview of her chosen partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party, are as astonishing as they are unsurprising."





15:46 Hadiya's father Asokan says he will consider moving a review petition against the Supreme Court order restoring her marriage.



15:40 On Women's Day, AP govt vows to halve price of pads : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today promised that sanitary pads would soon be available at half price.



Addressing the state assembly on the occasion of International Women's Day, Naidu said his government has introduced a mechanism to check the health of pregnant women and newborn babies.





"We have brought a mechanism to check the health of pregnant women and newborn babies. We are implementing many schemes for their health and get rid of malnutrition.We have also decided to supply sanitary pads at half the price. Soon the policy will be brought into implementation," he said.





"Trends will change. Days will come when grooms have to give dowry to brides," he added.





Image: Akshay Kumar, who starred in the film, PadMan, holds up a sanitary napkin to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.

15:17 Ensure security of statues of icons in UP: CM to Police: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed district police chiefs to ensure security of statues of known figures, following Dalit icon B R Ambedkar's statue being vandalised in Meerut.





The chief minister's directions comes amid a spate of incidents targeting statues and busts of icons in the country. "Maintaining law and order is the priority of the state and the government will take strict action against those involved in vitiating it. District police chiefs should remain alert and ensure security of statues of icons," he said. -- PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed district police chiefs to ensure security of statues of known figures, following Dalit icon B R Ambedkar's statue being vandalised in Meerut.The chief minister's directions comes amid a spate of incidents targeting statues and busts of icons in the country. "Maintaining law and order is the priority of the state and the government will take strict action against those involved in vitiating it. District police chiefs should remain alert and ensure security of statues of icons," he said. -- PTI

14:43 Kerala love jihad: SC restores Hadiya's marriage: In a major win for Hadiya and her husband Shafin Jahan, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, set aside the May 2017 Kerala High Court order annulling their marriage. The SC has consistently in the last few hearings maintained that Hadiya, a 26-year-old, has the right to make her own choice.





The SC has now struck down the Kerala HC's order and observed that the HC should not have annulled the marriage in a habeas corpus petition since both were consenting adults.



The court said Hadiya is now free to be with her husband and is not restricted to the hostel where she is now staying. "She is now at liberty to pursue her endeavors," the court said.



The court however said the National Investigation Agency probe will continue into the accusations of 'love jihad', but not of this particular marriage. The SC said that its decision is based on Hadiya's statement that she converted to Islam out of her own free will.





The SC read out the operative part of the judgement a little after 2pm, after hearing the case in the first part of the day.





why Hadiya's father is opposed to her marriage in this interview: 'Don't want more Akhilas to become Hadiyas'

14:21 Breaking barriers: "With the Tripura outcome, many stereotypes have been broken. First, it is grossly inaccurate to attribute the BJP victory to any explicit anti-Muslim propaganda. The Bengalis of Tripura are predominantly from refugee families from erstwhile East Pakistan and Bangladesh. But Tripura, unlike West Bengal and Assam, doesn't have any significant Muslim population. If there was any hate politics at work, it was the accumulated hatred against the local tyranny of the Left - a phenomenon that Mamata Banerjee exploited in West Bengal. Hindu nationalism was not a factor in BJP's Tripura victory, though its existence in the larger BJP ecosystem didn't prove a deterrent either."



Swapan Dasgupta on the Tripura elections and what the vote signifies.

14:16 Naidu urges BJP ministers to not resign from cabinet: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu on Thursday requested BJP leaders to not quit from the state cabinet.





Addressing the state assembly, Naidu thanked State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and State Endowment Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, saying both brought considerable reforms to their respective departments.





"Our ministers in the central cabinet and the BJP ministers in our cabinet have resigned. However, these ministers worked good in the state. They brought considerable reforms in their departments. I thank them for their services," said Naidu.





14:10 That's the Karnataka state flag : Karnataka govt approves state flag. It will be sent to central govt for approval and then announced as the state flag. Karnataka govt approves state flag. It will be sent to central govt for approval and then announced as the state flag.

14:00 Soldier commits suicide at Army camp in J-K: A 36-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the second incident in the last two days.





Naik Shankar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, shot himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in the district's Warnov area, a police official said. Singh, who was posted with the 18 Rashtriya Rifles, died on the spot, the officer said.





The reason for him taking the extreme step was not known immediately. Earlier in Kupwara's Langate area, Sepoy Birender Sinha, who was posted with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself dead with his service rifle yesterday. -- PTI A 36-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the second incident in the last two days.Naik Shankar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, shot himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in the district's Warnov area, a police official said. Singh, who was posted with the 18 Rashtriya Rifles, died on the spot, the officer said.The reason for him taking the extreme step was not known immediately. Earlier in Kupwara's Langate area, Sepoy Birender Sinha, who was posted with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself dead with his service rifle yesterday. -- PTI

13:53 RBI slaps SBI with monetary penalty : The Reserve Bank of India on March 1, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 40 lakh on SBI for non-compliance of its directions on detection and impounding of counterfeit notes.





The central bank sent a notification, which stated that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance found at two of the bank's currency chests.





"This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A (1) (c) read with Section 46(4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," it said.





The regulator had carried out an inspection of currency chests at two branches of the country's largest lender and noticed certain violation, following which a show cause notice was issued in the first week of January.





The RBI said the penalty seemed warranted and substantiated considering the bank's reply and oral submissions.It clarified that penal action is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.





13:38 In a first Nagaland CM sworn in at public ground : Update: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland, not at the Raj Bhavan as reported earlier, but at the Kohima Local Ground.





Governor P B Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rio and his 11 Council of Ministers.





This is the first time that the chief minister and council of ministers of a newly-elected government in Nagaland took oath in full public view.





The venue holds significance as the announcement of Nagaland's statehood on December 01, 1963 was made from here by the then president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.





The swearing-in ceremonies in Nagaland have so far been high-profile shows at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, with VVIPs, VIPs and top bureaucrats in attendance.

12:58 SC asks Karti to move HC for interim relief : The Supreme Court asks Karti Chidambaram to approach the Delhi High Court for interim relief in the INX Media money laundering case. SC asks Karti to move Delhi HC today itself for interim relief and requests the acting chief justice to allocate the matter to the appropriate bench. The court allows Karti to withdraw his plea related to money laundering case.

12:50 SC order at 2pm over annulment of Hadiya's marriage by HC: The Supreme Court said today that it will pass a short order at 2 pm over Kerala High Court's annulment of marriage of Hadiya, an alleged victim of 'love jihad'.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud put up the matter for order after lunch on the plea filed by a man, who claimed to be the woman's husband, challenging a Kerala High Court order annulling his marriage with her.





Earlier this week, the father of the woman, who is alleged to be a victim of love jihad, claimed before the apex court that his efforts prevented his daughter from being transported to "extremist-controlled territories" of Syria to be used as a "sex slave or a human bomb".





In a fresh affidavit, K M Asokan said that his daughter Hadiya was a "vulnerable adult" and she "abjectly surrendered herself to complete strangers who adopted her into their fold, offering her shelter and protection and further imparted religious indoctrination in an isolated environment".





He was responding to an affidavit filed by his daughter, who had earlier told the apex court that she had willingly converted to Islam and wanted to remain a Muslim. -- PTI

12:45 Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Nagaland CM: Senior NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Nagaland by Governor P B Acharya at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima.





Acharya, in a letter to Rio, asked him to prove his majority on the floor of the House on or before March 16.



The governor said he had received letters of support in Rio's favour from 12 legislators of the BJP, one letter from the JD(U) and another from an Independent MLA, besides the 18 legislatures of the NDPP. The new ministry will also be sworn in today.

12:38 A little birdie tells us that a big babu is joining India Inc: Word is that a recently retired babu is headed for Corporate India.





One of the nation's oldest business establishments has successfully wooed the mandarin to its portals.





Given his background in international realpolitik and his beautiful mind, he is certainly a big catch for the business group eager to leave the recent past behind and embark on a new road ahead.





The challenges will be a-plenty for this most unusual civil servant and he will probably relish dealing with international operators of a different kind than he has been used to.





12:24 A meeting of chiefs: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at the oath ceremony of Nagaland CM-designate Neiphiu Rio in Kohima. Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at the oath ceremony of Nagaland CM-designate Neiphiu Rio in Kohima.

12:01 How PM, Jaitley pushed TDP to exit NDA: Speaking to the Andhra Pradesh assembly this morning, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said two ministers of his Telugu Desam Party have quit the central government today.





The ties between allies TDP and the ruling BJP soured after Naidu failed to secure a special category status for Andhra Pradesh.





"Our ministers in central cabinet and BJP ministers in our cabinet have resigned. However, these ministers worked good in the state. They brought considerable reforms in their departments. I thank them for their services," Naidu told the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.





"What Arun Jaitley spoke yesterday is not good. You are holding the hand of the North Eastern states but not Andhra Pradesh's hand. You are giving industrial incentives to them, not to Andhra Pradesh. Why this discrimination?"





On Wednesday evening, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Centre was happy to give Andhra Pradesh funds equivalent to what a special category state received, but giving it "special category status" as demanded by Naidu was not possible as the 14th Finance Commission had scrapped the scheme for all but north-eastern and three hill states. He said he felt hurt and angered at the discrimination.





Arriving at his decision to quit the NDA, Naidu said yesterday that he had tried to speak to PM Modi on the phone as a courtesy to inform him about the decision to pull out of the government, but the prime minister did not come on line, NDTV reported.

11:25 Amelia Earhart's bones likely found: Scientists have most likely found the bones of legendary American pilot Amelia Earhart -- the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean who mysteriously disappeared in 1937 while flying over the Pacific. Bone measurement analysis indicates that the remains found on a remote island in the South Pacific were likely those of Earhart, researchers said. Richard Jantz, professor at University of Tennessee in the US re-examined seven bone measurements conducted in 1940 by physician D W Hoodless. Hoodless had concluded that the bones belonged to a man.





Using several modern quantitative techniques - including Fordisc, a computer programme for estimating sex, ancestry, and stature from skeletal measurements - Jantz found that Hoodless had incorrectly determined the sex of the remains.





The study, published in the journal Forensic Anthropology, showed that the bones have more similarity to Earhart than to 99 per cent of individuals in a large reference sample.





Jantz also compared the bone lengths with Earhart's. Her humerus and radius lengths were obtained from a photograph with a scalable object. Her tibia length was estimated from measurements of her clothing in the George Palmer Putnam Collection of Amelia Earhart Papers at Purdue University.





A historic seamstress took the measurements, which included the inseam length and waist circumference of Earhart's trousers. Jantz concluded that "until definitive evidence is presented that the remains are not those of Amelia Earhart, the most convincing argument is that they are hers." "Forensic anthropology was not well developed in the early 20th century," according to the study. -- PTI

11:19 China accused of detaining Muslim women married to Pakistani men: China has allegedly detained dozens of Chinese Muslim women in its restive Xinjiang province, located in the north-western part of the country, for marrying Pakistani men belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.





This issue was addressed in a unanimously passed resolution of the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly, which was disclosed by the Pakistani lawmakers on Sunday.





According to the resolution passed, it has called the Pakistan government to take urgent steps to secure the release of over 50 Chinese wives, who according to them, was taken into custody last year when they were in their native towns of the Xinjiang province visiting their relatives, the Voice of America reported. -- ANI

11:15 Two BJP ministers in AP govt. resign: Two BJP ministers in the Andhra Pradesh government submitted their resignation in the Chief Ministers office on Thursday, amid the deteriorating relations between Telugu Desam Party and the BJP.





The ministers, who have submitted their resignation, are State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and State endowment minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao in N Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. The BJP MLAs were given ministerial berths as coalition partner.



Earlier, BJP leader PVN Madhav categorically stated, "Our ministers will resign from Telugu Desam Party Cabinet".





"We have decided that our ministers will resign from TDP Cabinet. We will be going to the people and telling them all the things Centre has done for the state. Since independence till date, no state has received as many favours as that were given to Andhra Pradesh," Madhav told ANI.





"We consider Andhra as a special state and has provided it with all development that was needed to be done in all factors. Also, the moment our minister comes out from the cabinet we will break the news to all," he added.





11:03 Another Ambedkar bust desecrated : Tamil Nadu: Unidentified miscreants poured paint on the bust of Dr BR Ambedkar in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai last night. This is the second Ambedkar bust to be desecrated in the last couple of days.





On Tuesday night, a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was vandalised and later replaced in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.



10:59 You are in good hands : Lucknow: Indian Railway deploys all women staff on Allahabad Intercity Express on the occasion of International Womens Day. The train also has an assistant women driver. Lucknow: Indian Railway deploys all women staff on Allahabad Intercity Express on the occasion of International Womens Day. The train also has an assistant women driver.

10:34 Gandhi statue in Kerala vandalised : In keeping with the flavour of the season, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by unknown persons in the Thaliparamba area of Kannur. The spectacles of the statue was damaged. Early reports say only one man was responsible for the desecration.





This is the fifth statue of a political figure to be damaged since the BJP won the elections in Tripura on Saturday.



Two days after the Tripura results, on Monday, communist icon Vladimir Lenin's statue was brought down at Belonia town, headquarters of South Tripura district. The nearly 11-ft tall fibreglass statue, which stood on a pedestal at College Square, was brought down with the help of a bulldozer.





On Tuesday night, a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was vandalised and later replaced in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.





On Wednesday, a statue of social reformer and founder of Dravidian movement EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.





The same day, a bust of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised in south Kolkata by seven persons, including a woman, allegedly belonging to a left-wing group.





Image: The Gandhi statue in Kerala that was vandalised last night. The spectacles of the statue hang from the ear. Pic: ANI

10:23 Big blow to D-Gang: Nikam: Ujjwal Nikam, Senior Advocate on Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla's deportation: "This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang." Ujjwal Nikam, Senior Advocate on Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla's deportation: "This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang."

10:19 Dawood aide and '93 blasts accused deported to India : India's most wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's key aide and an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Farooq Takla, was brought back to Mumbai on Thursday after he was deported from the UAE.





As per reports, an Air India flight no. AI 996 carrying Takla landed in Mumbai earlier this morning.





Takla, is being questioned by the CBI and will be produced in Mumbai's Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court later in the day.





He fled from India after 1993 Mumbai blasts, following which a Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.





10:15 Rahul discusses jobs, economy in Singapore: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Indian-origin CEOs of various companies in Singapore and discussed issues such as jobs, investments, and the prevalent economic condition in India.





"We are seeing the biggest migration of rural people in India. We have challenges. Broadly our view is we want a peaceful transition that carries everybody together," Congress twitter handle quoted Gandhi as saying.





09:47 'Karnataka Lokayukta wrote 20 letters for more security' : Former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde on Wednesday called the attack on Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty as "serious lapse of security" and said the institution had written 20 letters, demanding more security, to the government, which were not acknowledged.





Yesterday, the state's Lokayukta was stabbed inside his office premises in Bengaluru by an alleged contractor from Tumakuru over complaints regarding some tenders.





"Twenty letters were written by Lokayukta institution which weren't acknowledged. I hope the government wakes up soon," said Justice Santosh Hegde.





The judge is out of danger now and undergoing treatment at the Mallaya Hospital.





Anguished by the incident, Justice Hegde also questioned the government's attitude towards the institution of Lokayukta.





"I am more concerned about the attitude of the government towards Lokayukta institution. Metal detectors were not working since many years," Justice Hegde further said. The accused was soon arrested after the attack.





Image: Karnataka Lokayukta PV Shetty in hospital

09:32 Can be stubborn, but not violent: Kejriwal breaks silence on chief secy row: In his first direct comment on the alleged attack on chief secretary Anshu Prakash, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he can be stubborn but not violent since only cowards resort to violence.

In a bid to persuade government employees to end the stalemate between the AAP government and the bureaucracy, a meeting was held at the CMs residence where Kejriwal spoke to a group of employees belonging to the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service and some unions.

We will never indulge in violence, that too with our own people. We will argue and fight but we will not indulge in violence, said Kejriwal.

The government claimed the meeting was a precursor to a thaw in the cold war on since February 20. But that remains a distant possibility with silent protests being held daily by bureaucrats and government employees.

In fact, within hours of the meeting, the president of Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association, Dayanand Singh, who was involved in the latest initiative, was suspended from his post.

The general secretary of the association, Deepak Bhardwaj, said that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting since Singh had breached the trust of the employees by arbitrarily attending the meeting with the political executive against the decision of the association.

08:59 JUST IN: Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai. He will be produced before TADA court in Mumbai. He had fled from India after 1993 blasts and is being questioned by CBI. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.

08:56 Rio to take oath as Nagaland CM today; Rajnath, Amit Shah to attend: The new Nagaland government headed by NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio is set to take oath at a public function in Kohima today. Governor P B Acharya would administer the oath of office and secrecy to Rio and the 11 ministers at the main rostrum of the ground, in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, in alliance with the BJP, will take over the reins of the north-eastern state with the support of 32 MLAs. The alliance has chosen senior NDPP leader Rio as the chief minister.

Rio will be assuming the charge of Nagaland chief minister for the fourth time. He had served his three previous terms between 2003 and May 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was reportedly requested to grace the swearing-in ceremony as this was the first time the BJP had won 12 seats in the state, had expressed his inability to attend it, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.

08:38 On Women's Day, PM Modi on the woman who inspired him: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to talk about a 106-year-old woman who had inspired him, and urged others to "write about some women who inspire you."

Kunwar Bai, a resident of Chhattisgarh, sold her goats - her sole source of livelihood - to build a toilet in her village.

The toilet, the first in the village, was built in 15 days and cost Rs 22,000.

"Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture," shared PM Modi.

"I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai's blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh," he added.

Kunwar Bai passed away earlier this year, but "lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India."

08:07 Balkrishna Doshi wins Pritzker Prize, the 'Nobel for architecture': Balkrishna Doshi has become the first Indian architect to win the Pritzker Prize in its four-decade history. Regarded as the profession's equivalent to the Nobel Prize, the award went to Doshi in recognition of a career spanning almost 70 years, it was announced today.

Considered one of the Indian subcontinent's preeminent living architects, Doshi is known for designing low-cost housing and public institutions. Among his most acclaimed projects are Tagore Memorial Hall in Ahmedabad and the Aranya Low Cost Housing development, a collection of more than 6,500 residences in the city of Indore.

The architect and urban planner described the decision as "a great surprise", but insisted on putting the achievement in the context of India's urban and economic development.

"I think it is very, very significant that this award has come to India -- of course to me, but to India," he said. "The government, officials, those who take decisions, cities -- everyone will start thinking that there is something called 'good architecture' (and that) lasting things can happen. (Only) then can we start talking about urbanization and urban design."

Born in Pune, around 100 miles from Mumbai, Doshi worked under Le Corbusier in Paris in the early 1950s. He returned to India to oversee the celebrated French-Swiss architect's projects in both Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, staying in the latter city to establish his own practice, Vastu Shilpa Consultants, in 1956.

Doshi's best-known public buildings include Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board in Jabalpur, the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and Ahmedabad's striking School of Architecture, which he served as founding director.

Image: Balkrishna Doshi with Charles Correa, who died on June 16, 2015.

07:50 Tried to reach out to PM Modi, he was unavailable: Chandrababu Naidu: Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi government after the centre ruled out Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, a key demand of the TDP.

Announcing that he was withdrawing both his ministers from the central government, Naidu said on Wednesday evening that his party had joined the centre hoping that justice will be done to Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister said he tried to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone as a courtesy to inform him about the decision to pull out of the NDA government. It is my responsibility as a coalition partner to inform the prime minister about our party decision. My OSD spoke to his OSD but the prime minister did not come on line, he said.

Naidu hoped the Centre would at least now respect the sentiments of people of Andhra Pradesh.

The decision to pull our of the Centre came barely hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a press conference in New Delhi this evening that funds equivalent to what a special category state receives would be extended to Andhra Pradesh, but drew a line saying politics cannot increase the quantum of money.