LIVE! Sri Lanka declares Emergency

Write a comment

March 06, 2018

14:27 Sri Lanka declares Emergency : Sri Lanka's government has imposed a nation-wide state of emergency to "take stern action" against people instigating communal violence, a government spokesman has said, reports Al Jazeera. The measure comes after a local curfew was imposed on Monday in the central city Kandy, after days of unrest between religious communities with a Buddhist man killed and Muslim businesses set ablaze. Sri Lanka's government has imposed a nation-wide state of emergency to "take stern action" against people instigating communal violence, a government spokesman has said, reports Al Jazeera. The measure comes after a local curfew was imposed on Monday in the central city Kandy, after days of unrest between religious communities with a Buddhist man killed and Muslim businesses set ablaze.

14:05 Caution, not threat, clarifies Sri Sri on 'India turning into Syria' statement: Clarifying his statement on India turning into Syria, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on Tuesday said that was a word of caution, not of a threat.





"Woh dhamki thodi na hai, woh caution hai (It was not a threat, but a word of caution)," he said.





On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India.





"Yahan shanti rehne dijiye. Hamare desh ko Syria jaise nahi banana chahiye (Let peace prevail here. We should not turn our country into Syria)," he said. -- ANI Clarifying his statement on India turning into Syria, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on Tuesday said that was a word of caution, not of a threat."Woh dhamki thodi na hai, woh caution hai (It was not a threat, but a word of caution)," he said.On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India."Yahan shanti rehne dijiye. Hamare desh ko Syria jaise nahi banana chahiye (Let peace prevail here. We should not turn our country into Syria)," he said. -- ANI

13:50 BJP's victory in northeast changed perception: Rajnath: The BJP's victory in the northeast has changed the perception that only the Congress can survive there, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.





Singh, along with BJP president Amit Shah, attended the swearing-in-ceremony of the Conrad Sangma-led coalition government in Meghalaya, where the BJP is also part. "There was a perception that only the Congress can survive in the Northeast. But now that perception has changed with the BJP's victory in the Northeast," he said.





In the recently held Assembly elections, the Congress was ousted from power in Meghalaya while the party could not win a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland. PTI The BJP's victory in the northeast has changed the perception that only the Congress can survive there, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.Singh, along with BJP president Amit Shah, attended the swearing-in-ceremony of the Conrad Sangma-led coalition government in Meghalaya, where the BJP is also part. "There was a perception that only the Congress can survive in the Northeast. But now that perception has changed with the BJP's victory in the Northeast," he said.In the recently held Assembly elections, the Congress was ousted from power in Meghalaya while the party could not win a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland. PTI

13:39 Biplab Kumar Deb set to be next Tripura CM: Tripura BJP president and newly-elected MLA Biplab Kumar Deb was today unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced. Deb, whose name was proposed by party MLA Sudip Roy Burman in the meeting, will be the new chief minister of Tripura, Gadkari said. BJP's poll ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, has demanded that the chief minister be from the tribal community.





Gadkari, deputed as observer by BJP president Amit Shah, said BJP MLA Jishnu Debbarma will be the deputy chief minister. Deb will stake claim to form government in the state before Governor Tathagata Roy. No MLA of the IPFT was present in the meeting. The IPFT had yesterday threatened not to join the government if the party was not given "respectable positions" in the ministry. It would support the government from outside if its conditions were not met, it said.





The BJP and the IPFT swept to power in the state, winning 43 seats in the 60-member assembly. BJP bagged 35 seats and the IPFT eight. Elections were held for 59 seats of the 60-member assembly on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate. -- PTI Tripura BJP president and newly-elected MLA Biplab Kumar Deb was today unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced. Deb, whose name was proposed by party MLA Sudip Roy Burman in the meeting, will be the new chief minister of Tripura, Gadkari said. BJP's poll ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, has demanded that the chief minister be from the tribal community.Gadkari, deputed as observer by BJP president Amit Shah, said BJP MLA Jishnu Debbarma will be the deputy chief minister. Deb will stake claim to form government in the state before Governor Tathagata Roy. No MLA of the IPFT was present in the meeting. The IPFT had yesterday threatened not to join the government if the party was not given "respectable positions" in the ministry. It would support the government from outside if its conditions were not met, it said.The BJP and the IPFT swept to power in the state, winning 43 seats in the 60-member assembly. BJP bagged 35 seats and the IPFT eight. Elections were held for 59 seats of the 60-member assembly on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate. -- PTI

13:11 Karti remains evasive, says CBI seeking 9-day custody: More on the INX case.



The CBI seeks extension of remand of Karti Chidambaram saying that presence of accused is actually needed in order to serve some important and specific purposes connected with completion of investigation in the INX media case. The CBI has sought an extension of custody for nine days.





The CBI said that Karti Chidambaram also needs to confront the accused, co-accused and unearth the larger conspiracy and the role of other accused persons involved in the case. It said that during the custodial interrogation so far, CBI was able to gather some important information even though the accused (Karti Chidambaram) has remained evasive even while answering the routine questions.



More details awaited.





The CBI today produced Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, before a Delhi court and sought his custody for nine more days.





Special Judge Sunil Rana said the court will hear the matter at 2 pm today as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, who had appeared before it on the last hearing, was not available for arguments on behalf of the CBI.





The probe agency today submitted before the court certain documents in a sealed cover related to the probe in the case over the last six days.





The court allowed Karti Chidambaram to meet his father, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and mother Nalini Chidambram for 10 minutes.





During his five days of custody, Karti Chidambaram was taken to Mumbai where he was confronted by Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla prison in connection with the case.

More on the INX case.The CBI seeks extension of remand of Karti Chidambaram saying that presence of accused is actually needed in order to serve some important and specific purposes connected with completion of investigation in the INX media case. The CBI has sought an extension of custody for nine days.The CBI said that Karti Chidambaram also needs to confront the accused, co-accused and unearth the larger conspiracy and the role of other accused persons involved in the case. It said that during the custodial interrogation so far, CBI was able to gather some important information even though the accused (Karti Chidambaram) has remained evasive even while answering the routine questions.More details awaited.The CBI today produced Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, before a Delhi court and sought his custody for nine more days.Special Judge Sunil Rana said the court will hear the matter at 2 pm today as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, who had appeared before it on the last hearing, was not available for arguments on behalf of the CBI.The probe agency today submitted before the court certain documents in a sealed cover related to the probe in the case over the last six days.The court allowed Karti Chidambaram to meet his father, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and mother Nalini Chidambram for 10 minutes.During his five days of custody, Karti Chidambaram was taken to Mumbai where he was confronted by Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla prison in connection with the case.

12:59 Tripura governor Tathagata Roy's views on the razing of the Lenin statue. @tathagata2 What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa

12:51 Narendra Modi @narendramodi Congratulations to @SangmaConrad on taking oath as Meghalaya CM. I also congratulate all others who were sworn-in today. My best wishes to this team as it begins work towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya.

12:46 'The kangri that kept us warm has turned cold. Let us warm it again: Keeping aside decades of bitter political discourse and divisive blame games, Raabta (a connection), an online initiative, is virtually reconnecting Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims -- old neighbours, friends and schoolmates -- who had lost touch with each other following the migration of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.





Jaibeer Ahmed, an advertising professional based in New Delhi, who's one of the curators of Raabta, said the idea was born when he heard his grandmother talk about Dina Nath, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was like her son. "She is 82 years old and hopes to see him once,' he said. The online forum, which was opened on Facebook earlier this year, has over 21,000 likes. Keeping aside decades of bitter political discourse and divisive blame games, Raabta (a connection), an online initiative, is virtually reconnecting Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims -- old neighbours, friends and schoolmates -- who had lost touch with each other following the migration of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.Jaibeer Ahmed, an advertising professional based in New Delhi, who's one of the curators of Raabta, said the idea was born when he heard his grandmother talk about Dina Nath, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was like her son. "She is 82 years old and hopes to see him once,' he said. The online forum, which was opened on Facebook earlier this year, has over 21,000 likes. Read more

12:33 PC, wife, at court to hear Karti's bail plea : Karti Chidambaram arrives at the Patiala House Court. The CBI is seeking eight-day custody saying Karti has been uncooperative during the questioning and they need more time with him. The CBI has submitted documents in a sealed envelope to the court. The bail hearing will continue after 2 pm.



Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is Karti's counsel says apart from the confrontation with Indrani Mukherjea the CBI has done no work and therefore cannot ask for extension of custody.





Image: Karti Chidambaram (back to the camera, raised fist) at the Patiala House court.

Karti Chidambaram arrives at the Patiala House Court. The CBI is seeking eight-day custody saying Karti has been uncooperative during the questioning and they need more time with him. The CBI has submitted documents in a sealed envelope to the court. The bail hearing will continue after 2 pm.Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is Karti's counsel says apart from the confrontation with Indrani Mukherjea the CBI has done no work and therefore cannot ask for extension of custody.Image: Karti Chidambaram (back to the camera, raised fist) at the Patiala House court.

12:17 Karti's father P Chidambaram also at the Patiala House court. Karti's father P Chidambaram also at the Patiala House court.

12:16 Delhi: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti's mother, reaches the Patiala House court ahead of the hearing in the INX Media case. Delhi: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti's mother, reaches the Patiala House court ahead of the hearing in the INX Media case.

12:05 The necklace that won the Oscars : For all Oscars 2018 fans and then some.



Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, redefined the phrase 'a sight for sore eyes', in her silver gown by Givenchy, but it was the stones around her neck that stole the show.



According to Vogue, the necklace from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book collection, has been dubbed the "Blue Ice," was a perfect mix of bold and subtle, featuring 17 aquamarines totalling 61 carats.



Embedded in the piece were more than a thousand diamonds, 85 custom-cut baguettes and 950 round diamond melee stones set in glossy platinum.



A team of three master jewellers, three setters, four polishers and months of quality control ensured the final product was worthy of the red carpet. -- ANI For all Oscars 2018 fans and then some.Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, redefined the phrase 'a sight for sore eyes', in her silver gown by Givenchy, but it was the stones around her neck that stole the show.According to Vogue, the necklace from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book collection, has been dubbed the "Blue Ice," was a perfect mix of bold and subtle, featuring 17 aquamarines totalling 61 carats.Embedded in the piece were more than a thousand diamonds, 85 custom-cut baguettes and 950 round diamond melee stones set in glossy platinum.A team of three master jewellers, three setters, four polishers and months of quality control ensured the final product was worthy of the red carpet. -- ANI

11:44 SC turns down Karti plea against arrest by ED: The Supreme Court refuses to grant Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case related to INX Media.



The SC seeks response from ED on Karti Chidambaram's fresh plea seeking protection from arrest, lists matter for March 8.



The CBI tells SC it will seek extension of Karti Chidambaram's custody before trial court in INX media corruption case today.



Appearing for Karti Chidambaram, advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal had pleaded to the Supreme Court for interim relief in the case. "We are willing to co-operate in every way and we also did so. I am worried about my arrest," Sibal told the court on Karti's behalf.





The Enforcement Directorate on Monday had said that Karti Chidambaram transferred Rs 1.8 crore into the bank account of an influential political figure.





The ED, however, did not disclose the identity of the political figure on the grounds that doing so could hamper the investigation.





Karti moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of summons issued by the ED.



In his fresh writ petition, Karti has challenged the summons on the ground that the ED has no jurisdiction to issue such notices based on the FIR lodged by the CBI.

The Supreme Court refuses to grant Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case related to INX Media.The SC seeks response from ED on Karti Chidambaram's fresh plea seeking protection from arrest, lists matter for March 8.The CBI tells SC it will seek extension of Karti Chidambaram's custody before trial court in INX media corruption case today.Appearing for Karti Chidambaram, advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal had pleaded to the Supreme Court for interim relief in the case. "We are willing to co-operate in every way and we also did so. I am worried about my arrest," Sibal told the court on Karti's behalf.The Enforcement Directorate on Monday had said that Karti Chidambaram transferred Rs 1.8 crore into the bank account of an influential political figure.The ED, however, did not disclose the identity of the political figure on the grounds that doing so could hamper the investigation.Karti moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of summons issued by the ED.In his fresh writ petition, Karti has challenged the summons on the ground that the ED has no jurisdiction to issue such notices based on the FIR lodged by the CBI.

11:27 BJP biggies bless Conrad Sangma's swearing-in ceremony: National People's Party president Conrad Sangma was today sworn in as Meghalaya chief minister by Governor Ganga Prasad in Shillong. The governor also administered the oath of office to 11 ministers at the Raj Bhavan.





Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were present at the swearing-in ceremony.





Sangma is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Tura constituency. The NPP president had met the governor on Sunday and staked claim to form the government with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Sangma claimed he had the support of 19 MLAs of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent.





Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging the largest party, marginally ahead of the NPP, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur. -- PTI National People's Party president Conrad Sangma was today sworn in as Meghalaya chief minister by Governor Ganga Prasad in Shillong. The governor also administered the oath of office to 11 ministers at the Raj Bhavan.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were present at the swearing-in ceremony.Sangma is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Tura constituency. The NPP president had met the governor on Sunday and staked claim to form the government with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Sangma claimed he had the support of 19 MLAs of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent.Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging the largest party, marginally ahead of the NPP, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur. -- PTI

11:23 PNB fraud: Gitanjali Group's vice president detained by CBI: The CBI today detained Vipul Chitalia, the vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies, as a part of its probe into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, an official said. Chitalia was apprehended at Mumbai airport and brought to the CBI office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex for questioning, he said, but did not divulge any other details about Chitalia's alleged role in the PNB fraud.





The Rs 12,636-crore fraud was allegedly perpetrated by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.





It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got Letters of Undertakings and Foreign Letters of Credit of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims.





The accused officials of PNB did not enter the instructions for these LoUs and in their internal software to avoid scrutiny. They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds.





An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit giving bank along with accruing interest. The CBI today detained Vipul Chitalia, the vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies, as a part of its probe into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, an official said. Chitalia was apprehended at Mumbai airport and brought to the CBI office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex for questioning, he said, but did not divulge any other details about Chitalia's alleged role in the PNB fraud.The Rs 12,636-crore fraud was allegedly perpetrated by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got Letters of Undertakings and Foreign Letters of Credit of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims.The accused officials of PNB did not enter the instructions for these LoUs and in their internal software to avoid scrutiny. They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds.An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit giving bank along with accruing interest.

10:57 Explained: The reasons for the BJP's win in Tripura : "The BJP portrays a make believe world. The Tripura victory is being seen by some as a result of bahubal and money power -- but that would be a very simplistic explanation. Money and muscle power can play a role up to a point, but the BJP's victory is remarkable because it replaced a party that was in power for 25 years."





Dr Nanigopal Mahanta, head of the department of political science at the University of Gauhati, speaks to Rediff.com's Archana Masih, on the factors that led to the BJP's steep ascent in the north-east. "The BJP portrays a make believe world. The Tripura victory is being seen by some as a result of bahubal and money power -- but that would be a very simplistic explanation. Money and muscle power can play a role up to a point, but the BJP's victory is remarkable because it replaced a party that was in power for 25 years.", head of the department of political science at the University of Gauhati, speaks to, on the factors that led to the BJP's steep ascent in the north-east. Do read

10:52 Shopian town in Kashmir and adjoining areas observed a shutdown for the second consecutive day today while incidents of stone-pelting took place in parts of the city in protest against the killings in the firing incident in the south Kashmir district in Sunday.





Shops and business establishments remained closed in Shopian while transport remained off the roads, a police official said. He said some persons indulged stone-pelting in the Gojwara area of the city, forcing the closure of shops in the area.





Life in the rest of the valley returned to normal after yesterday's strike called by the separatists against the killings in the incident.





Six persons including two militants have been killed in Sunday night's shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area. While the Army has said the slain youth were militants and their overground workers, police has said they are investigating the incident. -- PTI





Image: JKLF Chief Yasin Malik leads a protest rally against the Shopian deaths. Pic: Umar Ganie

Shopian town in Kashmir and adjoining areas observed a shutdown for the second consecutive day today while incidents of stone-pelting took place in parts of the city in protest against the killings in the firing incident in the south Kashmir district in Sunday.Shops and business establishments remained closed in Shopian while transport remained off the roads, a police official said. He said some persons indulged stone-pelting in the Gojwara area of the city, forcing the closure of shops in the area.Life in the rest of the valley returned to normal after yesterday's strike called by the separatists against the killings in the incident.Six persons including two militants have been killed in Sunday night's shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area. While the Army has said the slain youth were militants and their overground workers, police has said they are investigating the incident. -- PTIImage: JKLF Chief Yasin Malik leads a protest rally against the Shopian deaths. Pic: Umar Ganie

10:46 ICICI Bank, Axis Bank chiefs summoned in PNB fraud case : ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned in the PNB fraud case. ICICI Bank led a consortium of 31 banks that lent working capital of over Rs 5280 crore to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali group.





Last week, ICICI Bank informed that it had no exposure to the Nirav Modi group of companies, but had given working capital loans of Rs 405 crore to the Gitanjali group.





Kochhar and Sharma have been summoned by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office to give their statement, but not as accused.



The statement comes amid questioning of ICICI Bank's Executive Director NS Kannan by the Central Bureau of Investigation last week relating to the Punjab National Bank scam worth Rs 12,700 crore.





Image: ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar.

ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned in the PNB fraud case. ICICI Bank led a consortium of 31 banks that lent working capital of over Rs 5280 crore to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali group.Last week, ICICI Bank informed that it had no exposure to the Nirav Modi group of companies, but had given working capital loans of Rs 405 crore to the Gitanjali group.Kochhar and Sharma have been summoned by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office to give their statement, but not as accused.The statement comes amid questioning of ICICI Bank's Executive Director NS Kannan by the Central Bureau of Investigation last week relating to the Punjab National Bank scam worth Rs 12,700 crore.Image: ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar.

10:45 Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM: NPP's Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM in Shillong. NPP's Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM in Shillong.

10:41 CBI detains Vipul Chitalia, vice president (banking operations), Gitanjali Group, in Mumbai in PNB fraud, takes him for questioning.

10:20 Sweet 16! Sensational Manu strikes successive second gold: The sensational Manu Bhaker, all of 16, shot her way to a second successive gold medal in a mixed team event as India consolidated their position at the top in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico.





Partnering Om Prakash Mitharval, the Indian teenager clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team title, a day after she won the women's 10m air pistol individual gold on what is turning out to be a memorable senior World Cup debut.



The 11th standard student could be the youngest ever to win senior World Cup gold medals for India though the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) could not confirm.





Also, the duo of Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh won the country its sixth medal of the competition - a bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Deepak and Mehuli, competing as India 2, shot 435.1 in the five-team final, finishing behind the Romanian pair of Alin Moldoveanu and Laura-Georgeta Coman who shot 498.4 for silver.





China's Xu Hong and Chen Keduo won Gold in a world record score of 502.0.





But it was Bhaker, the girl from Jhajjar, Haryana, who stunned the shooting world world with a second successive gold in as many days. For someone who took to shooting just a little over two years ago, winning two gold medals in a global event of this magnitude would easily qualify as some achievement. -- PTI

The sensational Manu Bhaker, all of 16, shot her way to a second successive gold medal in a mixed team event as India consolidated their position at the top in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico.Partnering Om Prakash Mitharval, the Indian teenager clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team title, a day after she won the women's 10m air pistol individual gold on what is turning out to be a memorable senior World Cup debut.The 11th standard student could be the youngest ever to win senior World Cup gold medals for India though the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) could not confirm.Also, the duo of Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh won the country its sixth medal of the competition - a bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Deepak and Mehuli, competing as India 2, shot 435.1 in the five-team final, finishing behind the Romanian pair of Alin Moldoveanu and Laura-Georgeta Coman who shot 498.4 for silver.China's Xu Hong and Chen Keduo won Gold in a world record score of 502.0.But it was Bhaker, the girl from Jhajjar, Haryana, who stunned the shooting world world with a second successive gold in as many days. For someone who took to shooting just a little over two years ago, winning two gold medals in a global event of this magnitude would easily qualify as some achievement. -- PTI

10:13 The BJP parliamentary party meeting underway in Delhi. The BJP parliamentary party meeting underway in Delhi.

10:09 Sunil Deodhar, the architect of BJP's Tripura win holds aloft a mithai with the BJP symbol. He tweeted the picture saying, "Tripurame mihaiyon bhi badla rang. In Tripura, the sweets have also changed colour/look."

Sunil Deodhar, the architect of BJP's Tripura win holds aloft a mithai with the BJP symbol. He tweeted the picture saying, "Tripurame mihaiyon bhi badla rang. In Tripura, the sweets have also changed colour/look."

10:05 Meghalaya: Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM-elect Conrad Sangma and others in Shillong. Meghalaya: Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM-elect Conrad Sangma and others in Shillong.

10:03 Nalin Kohli denies Tripura violence is BJP handiwork: This is what BJP's Nalin Kohli had to say on the Tripura violence: "BJP does not ever practice a culture of violence. In places like Tripura, Left parties have chosen to be silent about 11 BJP workers who were killed. Some of those who support Left parties are trying to foist these kind of debates that a statue is removed." This is what BJP's Nalin Kohli had to say on the Tripura violence: "BJP does not ever practice a culture of violence. In places like Tripura, Left parties have chosen to be silent about 11 BJP workers who were killed. Some of those who support Left parties are trying to foist these kind of debates that a statue is removed."

10:00 Tripura violence: Rajnath speaks to governor, police : Amid reports of sporadic violence in Tripura, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to the state governor and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace till a new government is installed, an official said.





During the telephonic calls, Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla apprised the Union home minister about the prevailing situation in Tripura and steps taken to control the violence, which erupted following the BJP-IPFT alliances victory over the CPI-M, ousting the Manik Sarkar led government in the just concluded Assembly elections.





Singh asked the governor and the DGP to check all kinds of violence and ensure peace till a new government is installed in Tripura, the home ministry official said.





There have been reports of sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups in different parts of Tripura after the election results were declared on Saturday.





A statue of Left icon Lenin was also demolished at Belonia town in South Tripura yesterday with the help of a bulldozer. Tripura witnessed a change in rule after 25 years in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The BJP demolished the Left citadel in Tripura, winning a two-third majority with its ally, the IPFT. -- PTI Amid reports of sporadic violence in Tripura, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to the state governor and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace till a new government is installed, an official said.During the telephonic calls, Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla apprised the Union home minister about the prevailing situation in Tripura and steps taken to control the violence, which erupted following the BJP-IPFT alliances victory over the CPI-M, ousting the Manik Sarkar led government in the just concluded Assembly elections.Singh asked the governor and the DGP to check all kinds of violence and ensure peace till a new government is installed in Tripura, the home ministry official said.There have been reports of sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups in different parts of Tripura after the election results were declared on Saturday.A statue of Left icon Lenin was also demolished at Belonia town in South Tripura yesterday with the help of a bulldozer. Tripura witnessed a change in rule after 25 years in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The BJP demolished the Left citadel in Tripura, winning a two-third majority with its ally, the IPFT. -- PTI

09:39 Veteran actress Shammi passes away: Veteran actress and Bollywood's beloved 'Shammi aunty' has passed away at the age of 89.

She was seen in Coolie No 1, Khuda Gawah, Hum, Arth, The Burning Train and the recent Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, as well as the television series Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar.

Born as Nargis Rabadi, she had an elder sister, Nina Rabadi, who was a fashion designer. Her father was a priest in an agyari (Parsi fire temple). She has spent 64 years in the industry. Her first film was Ustad Pedro and she was just 18 at the time.

Shammi`s first film as a solo heroine was Malhar, produced by playback singer Mukesh. The film didn`t do well at the box office. Later she got a role in Dilip Kumar starrer Sangdil and after that, there was no looking back for the actress who symbolised the modern woman on screen.

Priya Dutt paid tribute to her on Twitter, saying, "Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends."

Image: Daisy Irani and Shammi (right) in Shirin Aur Farhad Ki Nikal Padi

PLEASE READ: Meet the 'other' Shammi of Bollywood

09:20 Politicos criticise Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Syria remark: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Syria remark over Ram temple issue on Monday was slammed by the leaders from different political parties, calling it "provocative".

"Sri Sri Ravi Shankar should refrain from giving out such provocative statements," senior Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi said.

Echoing the same, Nationalist Congress Party leader Majid Memon termed the Art of Living founder's remarks sad.

"I am sad to hear this comment from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji. I did not expect him to give a statement that could increase violence," said Memon.

He further questioned the reason behind Ravi Shankar's intervention, "I would also very respectfully like to ask that the intervention you are doing, where were you from the past 25 years? He is coming out and talking about the issue just when the time when the Supreme Court is about to announce its decision."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit called the AoL leader's statement "good entertainment value".

On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India.

"If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India," Ravi Shankar said during the interview.

-- ANI

08:41 Lenin's statue razed, 3 arrested for violence in Tripura: Bulldozers razed to the ground a statue of Lenin at Belonia, in south Tripura, barely 2 days after the Bhartiya Janata Party swept the assembly elections in the state, unseating the two-decade-old CPI-M government of Manik Sarkar. The Lenin statue had occupied the centre of the town for the last five years.

Eyewitnesses say, bulldozers allegedly brought by the BJP workers brought down the statue of Lenin amid great cheer, chanting "Bharat Ki Jai".

Three people have been arrested in Tripura, after a series of incidents of violence over the last 48 hours. The Tripura police said on Tuesday, that it has received four complaints of violence from various parts of the state since last night.

"The cases include arson at two CPI-M offices at Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from Agartala, and clashes between CPI-M and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district", the Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said.

The CPI-M tweeted, alleging workers of the Bhartiya Janata party were "spreading fear" in the state.

08:25 No decisive and sustained change in behaviour of Pak after aid freeze: US official: The US has not seen a "decisive and sustained" change in the behaviour of Pakistan, even after the Trump administration announced a $2 billion security assistance freeze to Islamabad nearly two months ago, a senior American official said today.

"We've not seen decisive and sustained changes yet in Pakistan's behaviour, but certainly we are continuing to engage with Pakistan over areas where we think they can play a helpful role in changing the calculus of the Taliban," said Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Alice South and Central Asia. Briefing reporters on the just concluded Kabul conference in Afghanistan, Wells said Pakistan has a very important role to play in the Afghan peace process. "We believe that Pakistan can certainly help to facilitate talks and to take actions that will put pressure on and encourage the Taliban to move forward towards a politically negotiated settlement," Wells said in response to a question. "And our engagement with Pakistan is on how we can work together, on how we can address Pakistan's legitimate concerns and Afghanistan's stability through a negotiated process as well," she said.

"Pakistani officials have underscored, they see a variety of issues, whether it's border management or refugees or terrorism that emanates from ungoverned space in Afghanistan, as important issues, and we would agree that all of these need to be resolved during the course of a reconciliation process," Wells said. Pakistan has concerns over border management; over the Tehrik-i-Taliban; Pakistan's presence in ungoverned space in Afghanistan; refugee concerns, she said.

-- PTI