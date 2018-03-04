LIVE! Congress leaders meet Meghalaya Guv, stake claim to form govt

Write a comment

March 04, 2018

12:52 Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah arrives in Nagpur. He will visit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters later today. -- ANI

12:43 Congress leaders meet Meghalaya Guv, stake claim to form govt: After emerging as the single largest party in Meghalaya, the Congress staked a claim to form a government in the state at a meeting with Governor Ganga Prasad, officials and party leaders said today.



A delegation of three Congress leaders -- Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and C P Joshi -- met the governor at 7 pm last night, they said.



"We met the Governor and sought his invitation to the single largest party to be called first to form the government as per convention," former Union minister Nath told PTI.



The Congress won 21 seats out the 59 that went to polls last month. The party is 10 seats short of a simple majority.



After heavy losses in Tripura and Nagaland, Nath, Patel and Joshi reached Meghalaya from Delhi in a bid to form a government, party sources said.



The Congress has been in power in the state for the last 10 years.



Meghalaya Congress working president Vincent H Pala expressed confidence that regional parties such as the United Democratic Party, which won six seats, and the People's Democratic Front, which bagged four, will join the Congress.



"We are in talks. We hope that they will join us," Pala said.



The National People's Party and its ally at the Centre and in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party, together won 21 seats, though they contested independently.



The BJP has also sent its leader from Assam, H B Sarma, to the Meghalaya capital to help the ally form a government.



"We can only help the NPP and encourage the regional parties to form a government," Sarma told reporters yesterday. -- PTI



IMAGE: Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma along with his wife Dikkanchi D Shira flash victory sign after they won their constituencies on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

11:34 Karti to be brought face-to-face with Indrani, Peter in Mumbai jail: Karti Chidambaram has been brought to Byculla jail in Mumbai by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in INX Media case.



He will be brought face-to-face with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, separately, say CBI Sources.



Karti is in CBI custody till March 6. -- ANI

11:00 KKR names Dinesh Karthik captain, Uthappa his deputy: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was today appointed captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Robin Uthappa his deputy for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The announcement was made at the Star Sports studios in the KKR-Star Sports show called Knight Club. Present on the occasion were KKR's MD and CEO, Venky Mysore, and Karthik himself.

Karthik said he was looking forward to lead a side having a combination of youth and experience.

"It is an honour to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL and I look forward to this new challenge. I am excited about the squad that has been assembled, which has a great combination of experience and youth," said Karthik.

Mysore said, "It is indeed a start of a new phase for KKR, and we are delighted that someone as experienced as Dinesh Karthik will lead the side."

Regarding the team's vice-captain, he said, "Robin has been an integral part of KKR since 2014 and played a crucial role in KKR winning the championship. We are fortunate to have both Dinesh & Robin in leadership roles for KKR."

10:29 Trump zips his mouth, no more Big Macs!: United States President Donald Trump has cut down on red meat, since his doctor told him he needs to lose a few pounds, reports ANI.

President Trump has cut out his favourite Big Macs from McDonald's and has been eating more fish, salads and soups. It's been two weeks since Trump ate a hamburger, according to Newsweek.

White House physician Dr Ronny Jackson, in January, had announced that Trump at 6'3" and 239 pounds, is just one pound below being classified as "obese".

President Trump has reportedly embraced the new menu choices he is being offered and is enjoying his new diet, according to sources. He is said to have had one cheat day this week, when he enjoyed a hearty bacon breakfast.

It's an about-face from his campaign trail regimen, which reportedly included two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake for dinner.

One way Trump supposedly justified his love for McDonald's was the reassurance it offered.

'He had a long time fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's -- nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,' Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House stated.

Donald Trump had also told CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2016, "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald's," according to Newsweek.

"I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you're better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food's coming from. It's a certain standard," Trump had said of McDonald's.

But a healthier diet is only half of Dr Ronny Jackson's plan for President Trump. "We are going to do both (referring to diet and exercise)," the doctor said after administering his physical.

It is not yet clear whether President Trump is also exercising more these days.

09:55 Shooter Shahzar Rizvi leads India's medal charge in Mexico world cup: Unheralded Indian shooter Shahzar Rizvi clinched the gold medal with a world record score in a memorable maiden ISSF World Cup appearance, while Jitu Rai and Mehuli Ghosh bagged a bronze each in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Meerut-based Rizvi shot a world record 242.3 in the 10m air pistol event's final to beat reigning Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany, 239.7, to win the top prize.

Pistol ace Rai won the bronze in the event with a score of 219, as three Indians made it to the finals of the season's first World Cup.

Om Prakash Mitharval, the other Indian shooter in the event, finished at creditable fourth position with a score of 198.4 points.

Mehuli, also a senior World Cup debutant, added to India's medal tally as she shot a world junior record 228.4 to win bronze in the women's 10m air rifle event.

In this women's event too, three Indian shooters progressed to the final. Anjum Moudgil finished at fourth position with 208.6 points, while Apurvi Chandela was seventh in the standings with 144.1 points.

09:49 'Bureaucrats behave as if Prasar Bharati Act doesn't exist at all': That not all is well between Prasar Bharati and the information and broadcasting ministry The Hindu.

'In my view, the bureaucrats in the ministry have passed several orders which indicate that they have utter contempt for the Prasar Bharati Act. In fact, they behave as if the Act does not exist at all.'

'What kind of an autonomous media corporation is Prasar Bharati if it cannot hire contractual and casual manpower who are paid out of its own funds? In fact, I regard such orders as gross contempt of the Act and of Parliament itself. I have never found another Act of Parliament being treated with such contempt by bureaucrats as the Prasar Bharati Act!'

09:35 Pak cross-border shelling targets villages in Poonch: Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling of forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, the police said today.

The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official told PTI.

Indian troops retaliated effectively.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said, adding that forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation.

09:27 Mayawati to back Samajwadi Party in Phulpur, Gorakhpur bypolls?: Pankhuri Pathak, the Samajwadi Party spokesperson, has tweeted: 'BSP to Support @samajwadiparty in the LS By-Polls in Phulpur & Gorakhpur . Much awaited decision by Mayawati Ji. Looking forward to contesting together & creating a larger Bahujan secular alliance.'

09:19 Congress to elect legislature party leader in Meghalaya at 11 am: The Congress party will hold a meeting at 11 am to elect its legislature party leader in Meghalaya, where its government headed by Mukul Sangma fared badly in the elections. The CLP leader will be the party's chief ministerial nominee.

08:57 This Pune tea-seller earns Rs 12 lakh a month!: A tea-seller in Maharashtra's Pune city has set a benchmark for his competitors by making Rs 12 lakh per month, reports ANI.

Yewle Tea house has become one of the famous stalls in the city. Navnath Yewle, co-founder of Yewle Tea house, says he is going to make it an international brand very soon.

"Unlike the 'pakora' business, this tea-selling business is also creating employment for Indians. This business is growing fast and I'm happy," Navnath told ANI.

Currently, Yewle Tea House has three centres in the city with each centre having about 12 employees.

08:48 Bangladeshi secular writer stabbed on Dhaka university campus: A Bangladeshi professor and secular writer was stabbed in his head and neck by an unidentified assailant during an event at a university in Dhaka, PTI reported quoting the police.

Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, an outspoken opponent of militancy and communalism, suffered head injuries in the attack which took place at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Bdnews24 reported.

The attacker was nabbed and handed over to the police, Shahjalal University public administration department assistant professor Mohammed Mahmud Hasan said. The motive behind the attack was not immediately known, the police said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 'strongly' condemned the attack on Iqbal and ordered officials to take quick action to bring the assailants to justice.

Iqbal, a professor in the university, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was able to speak despite bleeding profusely, the report said.

The attack took place during a festival organised by the electrical and electronic dngineering department where he was the chief guest. The attacker struck from behind and stabbed him in the head, the report said.

"Things are heated. The students are causing vandalism. Police are working to bring the situation under control," Jalalabad police station officer-in-charge Shafiqul Islam Swapan said.

Iqbal, a renowned science fiction writer, had recently criticised ragging on campus and said that five students punished for ragging had gotten off easy and should have been handed over to the police, the report said.

Some students believe that militants may have been responsible for the attack.

Iqbal has been given police protection for security reasons since 2015, when militants threatened to kill him. There were six to seven policemen guarding him when the attack took place, the report said.

Bangladesh, in the last couple of years, has seen a spate of gruesome attacks on secular activists, religious minorities, bloggers and foreigners, many of whom have been hacked to death with machetes.

08:37 Not Rahuls defeat, give him time: Farooq Abdullah: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has defended Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party's debacle in the assembly polls in three north-eastern states, stating that the party scion needed some time to deliver results.

The Congress has suffered a humiliating defeat in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura polls.

The BJP wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received an invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung assembly.

"I do not think he (Gandhi) has failed. Give him time as he has just become the president (of the Congress party)... It is not his defeat," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

"He (Gandhi) will take time to grow in the organisation. Elections come and go," he said.

08:20 Nirav Modi writes to ED about "unfairness of process": Diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the Rs 12,700-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank, has alleged that he was right in being concerned about the "unfairness of process", going by the way a woman employee of his firm was arrested, reports PTI.

Modi, against whom a special court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant, wrote two letters to the Enforcement Directorate in response to summonses last month.

"A lady executive (Kavita Mankikar) of my organisation has been arrested by the CBI illegally, in complete violation of the Criminal Procedure Code. And when the liberty of a female is not been priced (sic) by the investigating agencies, my concern for my safety and for the unfairness in the process is not in any manner misplaced," Modi wrote to Archana Salaye, assistant director of ED, on February 26.

Mankikar's lawyer had claimed that she was arrested at 8 pm, while as per the law, a woman cannot be arrested after sunset. Modi wrote two letters to the ED, one on February 22 and another four days later.

The ED had issued summonses to him on February 15, February 17 and February 22, asking him to appear before the agency. However, Modi, believed to be in the US, did not join the probe.

In the letter, he said he was "baffled and in a state of extreme confusion" as the passport authority had written to him, informing that it had suspended his passport after receiving a communication from the ED.

"...Your good self sought to have me join the investigation. On that, I wrote to the passport authority, requesting it to provide me with reasons for the suspension and proposed revocation of my passport. But surprisingly, within minutes of my reply, the authority revoked my passport," Modi said.

The lightning speed with which the passport authority acted showed that the action was pre-determined and his "fate" was already decided, he wrote in the first letter.

In the second letter, he said, "I am very engaged in trying to deal with the businesses that I am involved with outside India.

"I am trying to ensure that so far as possible, the position of these business creditors, including banks and employees, are properly considered, given the difficulties these business are experiencing.

"I have also been very concerned by the tone of the press coverage and comments that have been made by politicians, which have led to me having concerns for my own safety."

