LIVE! BJP, new ally NDPP near finishing mark in Nagaland

March 03, 2018

12:35 Leads in the three states now: The BJP and its ally surged ahead of the Left Front in Tripura establishing a lead in 40 (CPM 19) seats, while the Congress was ahead in Meghalaya, according to Election Commission sources. In Nagaland, the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party were leading in 32 seats.



Election in 59 seats for Tripura's 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate. The BJP was leading in 30 seats while its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in 8 seats, according to the Election Commission.





The ruling CPI(M), which is power for the last 25 years, was ahead in 19 seats, according to the trends available. BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.





According to trends of 58 constituencies available in Meghalaya, the ruling Congress won seven seats and was leading in 23 followed by the National People's Party (NPP) in 14.





Chief Minister Mukul Sangma registered wins from both Songsak and Ampati constituencies. While the United Democratic Party (UDP) was leading in six, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) was leading in three. The BJP was leading in 5 constituencies. The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) was leading in 2 seats while Independents were ahead in four seats. The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) was leading in one seat. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.





12:21 BJP, new ally NDPP near finishing mark in Nagaland: The BJP-NDPP alliance is leading in 32 seats while the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF+) is at 24, as per trends available for 60 out 60 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly.





Chief Minister T R Zeliang of the NPF is leading over his nearest NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by over 4500 votes from Peren constituency.





NDPP chief and former chief minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared uncontested from Northern Angamai-II seat. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading in 13 seats while its ally the BJP in five.





12:14 Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma wins from both Ampati and Songsok constituencies: EC sources

12:13 BJP will win 45 seats in Tripura: Himanta: The BJP will form the government after winning around 45 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma today said. The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were leading in 43 out of the 59 constituencies whose trends were available, according to Election Commission sources.





"We will be winning 44-45 seats in Tripura. We will form the government," he told reporters.





Crediting the favourable results to the hardwork of party workers of Tripura in the last three years, Sarma said merger of Trinamool Congress' Tripura unit with the BJP was the most significant factor in the politics of the Northeastern state as it consolidated the opposition and anti-CPI-M votes.





"People were fed up with the Manik Sarkar government which has been ruling the state for more than two decades and wanted to get rid of the CPI-M rule," he said.





12:03 Cong leaders rush to Meghalaya to prevent Goa repeat : With election trends projecting that the Congress could emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya (27, NPP 11), the party today rushed two senior leaders to the northeastern state to explore possibilities of forming a government.





According to sources, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath left for Shillong this morning to work out possible tie-ups with independents in Meghalaya to form a government there.





The Congress currently rules Meghalaya and is set to emerge as the single largest party in the state, according to trends available for most of the seats in the state. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.





The Congress's move comes in the wake of criticism in the past that the party was caught "napping' in Goa and Manipur, where despite emerging as the single-largest party it failed to form governments there.





11:49 Will form the govt with 40+ seats in Tripura: BJP: BJP 's Ram Madhav addresses the media in Agartala. With leads -- BJP:39, Left: 20 -- the party is set to form the government in the state ousting the CPM's over two decade rule.





"This is a revolutionary result, all due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Modi and party workers. We will wait for the final results, but we believe we will form the government in Tripura with 40-plus seats. PM Modi has had a lot to do with the verdict. He addressed four rallies and regularly monitored election preparation. Our party president (Amit Shah) was also very focused on this election and spent a lot of time here.





"In Meghalaya a divided result is a possibility, we will see that a non-Congress Govt is formed there. Himanta Biswa Sarmaji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly."





Trends: BJP:41, Congress: 18

11:37 Important day in Indian politics: Yogi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath who also campaigned for the BJP in Tripura said the party is all set for a historic win in the state. "I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shahji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. This is an important day in Indian politics."





11:30 It's a neck-and-neck race in Nagaland: As the counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election is underway, the early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party alliance has been leading on 30 seats. Meanwhile, the Naga People's Front+ has been leading on 29 seats.





The counting for 59 of the 60 assembly seats in the state began at 8:00 a.m. and the results are expected by the afternoon.





The key candidates in the polls are Neiphiu Rio (NDPP), Biplap Deb (BJP), TR Zeliang (NPF), Yanthungo Patton (BJP), K L Chishi (BJP) and Kewekhape Therie (INC).





Nagaland went to polls on February 27, in which 75 percent voting was recorded.





Image: Neiphiu Rio (NDPP) was declared winner last month as his lone rival Chupfuo Angami of ruling Naga Peoples Front opted out.

11:14 This is what the BJP had promised for Tripura : Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah Shah made a host of promises to the people of the state, including smart phones for youths, implementation of the seventh pay commission for government employees from the next day of his party being voted to power and action against chit fund scam accused. Shah had said a BJP government will give employment to every household.





11:02 Congress leads in Meghalaya : In Meghalaya, the Congress was leading in 23 seats followed by the National People's Party in 15 seats, Others (United Democratic Party and the People's Democratic Front) 15 and the BJP in 6 seats, as per the available trends. Independents were also leading in two seats. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (pictured) was leading from Songsak. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27. In Meghalaya, the Congress was leading in 23 seats followed by the National People's Party in 15 seats, Others (United Democratic Party and the People's Democratic Front) 15 and the BJP in 6 seats, as per the available trends. Independents were also leading in two seats. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (pictured) was leading from Songsak. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

10:57 Tripura shocker! BJP surges ahead of CPM: The CPI(M)-led Left Front was trailing the BJP and its ally in Tripura with early trends from 59/59 seats indicating that the Left was ahead in 24 seats while the saffron party was leading in 35 constituencies. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from the Dhanpur constituency.





BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.





Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate. The CPI(M)-led Left Front was trailing the BJP and its ally in Tripura with early trends from 59/59 seats indicating that the Left was ahead in 24 seats while the saffron party was leading in 35 constituencies. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from the Dhanpur constituency.BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate.

10:45 Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Mukul Wasnik head to Shillong (Meghalaya).

10:42 Agartala: BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in Tripura election 2018.



But the leads have already changed: Left: 30, BJP: 28

10:32 Confident of forming govt in all three states: Rijiju: The trends in all three states point to a new political direction. It will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming govt in all three states: Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home.



Rijiju said the BJP's internal assessment for Tripura is that it will win at least 36 to 42 seats. The cut-off mark is 31.

10:25 Trends in Tripura are encouraging: Sarma: Himanta Biswa Sarma, the former Congress leader and now the BJP's chief strategist in the north-east, says, "Trends in Tripura are encouraging; I am hopeful and confident that the BJP will form the govt in Tripura."



10:21 Our leads are going to get much bigger: Karat: Brinda Karat, CPI on the Tripura Election: We are very confident, let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger.



Right now, the BJP-NDPP alliance and the Left Front are neck-and-neck, leading in 29 seats each.

10:19 After 2 hours of counting this is where the three states stand : Leads so far...



Tripura

BJP+ 29

LEFT 29

OTHERS 1







Nagaland

NPF 31

NDPP+BJP 24

CONG 1

OTHERS 2





Meghalaya

CONG 24

NPP 11

BJP 5

OTHERS 14





This is what the exit polls had said:



Tripura would be a close contest between the BJP and the Left Front. The leads so far, support that.





Meghalaya where the Congress is in power, the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll shows that the National People's Party is set to gain with 23-27 seats; the CVoter exit poll predicts a close finish, with the Congress likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats. The JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll says the BJP-NDPP alliance is likely to storm the ruling NPF bastion as it is predicted to win 27-32 seats with a vote share of 48 percent, against NPF's 20-25 seats.





In Nagaland, the exit poll claimed a victory for the NDPP-BJP which is likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 percent vote share and the NPF likely to bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 percent.

09:53 EVMs brought to a counting centre in Agartala this morning. EVMs brought to a counting centre in Agartala this morning.

09:49 BJP going to do very well in north-east: Ram Madhav: BJP leader Ram Madhav: "Seeing the early trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP." BJP leader Ram Madhav: "Seeing the early trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP."

09:46 NPF takes lead in Nagaland : The ruling NPF was leading in 30 seats while the NDPP+BJP was leading in 22 seats as per early trends available for the Nagaland Assembly Election. Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat. The Congress has not opened its account as yet.

09:39 Cong leads in Meghalaya where PM, Rahul held 2 rallies each : Meghalaya leads: Cong 17, BJP 3, NPP: 10, Others: 11





Both PM Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi held two election rallies each in Meghalaya.



The PM addressed a rally in West Garo Hills district, considered as the Congress bastion since statehood in 1972. The rally at Phulbari town was the Prime Minister's second campaign meeting in the state to drum up support for the BJP candidates in the assembly elections. His first was when he began his campaign in December last year where he had also inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura highway. The BJP, which has fielded candidates on 47 seats out of a total of 60 (-1) in Meghalaya, is making strong efforts to throw Congress out of power.





Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Meghalaya on February 20, just a week before the state went to the polls. While addressing a rally at a Jan Sampark programme in Tura district, Gandhi said, "As the Modi Govt nears the end of its tenure, it is clear that instead of giving hope, security and economic growth, they have given us only hopelessness, unemployment, fear, hatred, and violence."





It was Gandhis second visit to the state. On his earlier visit, Gandhi had kicked off the partys campaign in the state with a concert called "Celebration for Peace."





Meghalaya has 18.3 lakh voters of which 42,843 are new voters for the February 27 assembly elections.

09:26 HIRA, Manik neck-and-neck in Tripura : Nagaland



NPF 3, Cong 1, BJP ally NDPP: 12





Tripura



LF: 22, Cong 2, BJP 22





Meghalaya



Cong 15, BJP 5, NPP 9, others 8





Anti-incumbency seems to be the order of the day in Tripura with Prime Minister Narendra Modi' call to "throw" out the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government in the state and vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party to usher in development for which he developed a new acronym -- 'HIRA'.





"Throw away manik (Sarkar government) and go for 'hira' for prosperity and development in the state in the upcoming election.



'Hira' means, he said, "H for highway, I for Internet way, R for roadways and A for airways".



Modi said, "Tripura remained backward for a long time and there has been no development in the state. So we want to bring transformation through transportation. People should throw Manik now and wear hira," the prime minister said.



'Hira' means, he said, "H for highway, I for Internet way, R for roadways and A for airways".

09:22 The BJP will hold a parliamentary party meet at 5:30 pm today.

09:17 Manik Sarkar leading : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur, BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb was leading from Banamalipur seat. State PWD Minister Badal Choudury was leading from Hrishyamukh seat. Voting was held for 59 constituencies in Tripura following the death of a candidate. The strength of the state Assembly is 60. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur, BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb was leading from Banamalipur seat. State PWD Minister Badal Choudury was leading from Hrishyamukh seat. Voting was held for 59 constituencies in Tripura following the death of a candidate. The strength of the state Assembly is 60.

09:04 Leads so far : Nagaland: NPF: 1, BJP 10 (NDA leads)





Tripura: LF: 11, Cong: 2, BJP: 12





08:49 All eyes here : A huge crowd has gathered at the Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends on a giant screen. A huge crowd has gathered at the Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends on a giant screen.

08:43 Leads: BJP in Nagaland, Left in Tripura, Cong in Meghalaya: Counting began at 8 am in all the three north eastern states, Election Commission sources said. Though the strength of each assembly is 60, voting was held for 59 constituencies in all the three states, for different reasons.





While a CPI(M) candidate died in Tripura, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in Meghalaya, and this resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat in each of the two states. In Nagaland, former chief minister Neiphiu Rio won from one seat unopposed.





Tripura went to the polls on February 18 and elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Tapas Ray said counting is on in 59 counting halls for 59 constituencies in 20 sub-divisions of all eight districts.





A three-tier security arrangement has been made for all the counting centres, Ray said adding that it is expected that the results would be out by five hours. In Nagaland, 349 tables in 17 centres across the state have been set up for the counting of votes, its Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.





Votes in Nagaland are being counted in the presence of the candidates and their agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers, State Additional CEO N Moa Aier told PTI.





08:34 PM had urged Tripura to throw out Manik and choose HiRA instead : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people of Tripura to "throw" out the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government in the state and vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party to usher in development for which he developed a new acronym -- 'HIRA'.





Addressing an election meeting at Rangamatia Madrassa ground Sonamura last month,, he said people wear 'manik' or gem stone for changing their fate, but this Manik (Sarkar) failed to bring prosperity in the lives of people.







"Throw away manik (Sarkar government) and go for 'hira' for prosperity and development in the state in the upcoming election.'Hira' means, he said, "H for highway, I for Internet way, R for roadways and A for airways".Modi said, "Tripura remained backward for a long time and there has been no development in the state. So we want to bring transformation through transportation. People should throw Manik now and wear hira," the prime minister said.He said, "We need good roads, highways, rail and air connectivity for development. So we have brought hira for you," he said.





Image: Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

08:31 And in Tripura, it's Left vs right : Tripura had its Assembly elections on February 18, when a whopping 92% of voters turned up to choose their representatives for 59 seats. Counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday.The state has had a Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left government for 25 years, with Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm since 1998.





This time, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party has posed a huge challenge to the CPI(M). The saffron party has tied up with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, which has been demanding a separate state of Twipraland for the Tripuri tribe.





08:28 This is what Meghalaya looks like : In Meghalaya where the Congress is in power, the main battle is between Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his surnamesake Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party (NPP) who, even though a part of the NDA's North East Democratic Alliance and a partner of the BJP in some other states, is not in a saffron alliance in this Christian-majority state.







08:20 This is what Nagaland looks like : The Bharatiya Janata Party - Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance and the Naga People's Front (NPF) are slugging it out to see who will emerge more dominant in Nagaland.The counting of votes for 59 assembly seats has just begun.





The NDPP Chief and former chief minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared elected unopposed.





He was declared a winner from the Northern Angami-II assembly seat in Kohima district after his rival withdrew his nomination.





On February 3, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju announced the BJP's alliance with the NDPP and said the alliance will form next government in Nagaland with an absolute majority.Rijiju also clarified that despite forging an alliance with the NDPP, the BJP was not severing its ties with the NPF, which has been its ally for last 15 years. The NDPP contested on 40 seats and the BJP on 20 seats.





While Nagaland Chief Minister and NPF leader TR Zeliang has expressed confidence of returning to power, the exit polls have presented a different picture altogether.





The JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll predicts that the BJP-NDPP will win 27-32 seats. It says that the NPF will win 20-25 seats and the Congress may hardly manage to win 0-2 seats.





The CVoter exit polls claimed a victory for the NDPP-BJP combine in Nagaland, which is likely to get 25-31 and the NPF likely to bag 19-25 seats.Voting for the Nagaland Assembly was conducted on February 27.





The turnout was recorded to be 75 percent.In January, eleven parties including the ruling NPF had decided not to contest the February 27 polls, agreeing to the demand of tribal bodies and civil society groups to resolve the Naga issue first.





Out of the total seats in the House, 20 are reserved for the SC candidates, while 10 are reserved for ST candidates. The rest of the 30 seats are for General candidates.





Total 196 candidates contested elections. The key candidates in the polls are Neiphiu Rio (NDPP), Biplap Deb (BJP), TR Zeliang (NPF), Yanthungo Patton (BJP), K L Chishi (BJP) and Kewekhape Therie (INC). -- ANI

08:08 Visuals from outside the counting centre in Shillong, Meghalaya. Visuals from outside the counting centre in Shillong, Meghalaya.

08:05 Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala, Tripura. Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala, Tripura.

Two exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will dethrone the Left front from power in Tripura. According to the exit polls, the BJP will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. JanKiBaat-NewsX has predicted that the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) alliance in Tripura will win 35-45 seats with a vote share of 51 per cent.

While another exit poll by AxisMyIndia predicts 44-50 seats for the BJP-IPFT with a vote share of 49 per cent and others may get 0-3 seats with a vote share of 11 per cent.





While another exit poll by AxisMyIndia predicts 44-50 seats for the BJP-IPFT with a vote share of 49 per cent and others may get 0-3 seats with a vote share of 11 per cent. Two exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will dethrone the Left front from power in Tripura. According to the exit polls, the BJP will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. JanKiBaat-NewsX has predicted that the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) alliance in Tripura will win 35-45 seats with a vote share of 51 per cent.While another exit poll by AxisMyIndia predicts 44-50 seats for the BJP-IPFT with a vote share of 49 per cent and others may get 0-3 seats with a vote share of 11 per cent. Read more