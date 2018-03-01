LIVE! Kharge declines PM's invite to Lokpal meet

Write a comment

March 01, 2018

11:22 Suburban train services on Mumbai's Harbour line disrupted: Suburban rail services on the Harbour corridor between CSMT and Vadala Road stations were suspended this morning due to technical problems in the Over Head Equipment, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.





Teams of engineers have been pressed into service to restore the services as soon as possible. Due to technical problem in the Over Head Equipment, suburban services on the Harbour corridor between CSMT and Vadala Road stations have been suspended, Chief PRO of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said. However, services between Wadala Road to Andheri and Wadala Road to Panvel sections are running, he said.





Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers, he said alternate arrangements have been made for commuters. He said, "Commuters holding valid tickets or passes can travel from Kurla to CSMT and back on the main line till services are restored". On our request, BEST is running additional buses on the affected stretch, Udasi said. -- PTI





Image: Vashi rail station

11:12 The Stefan Edberg interview: When one meets a sporting legend, expectations of the star in question bringing along his ego for company are high.



But tennis champion Stefan Edberg is anything but.



For a man who has won 6 Grand Slam titles, Edberg is devoid of any baggage.Little wonder that he took home the ATP Sportsman of the Year 6 times during his famed career!



Rediff.com's Norma Godinho speaks to the legend, who made the art of serve and volley a potent weapon, about Federer, about Becker and how technology in tennis is here to stay.



10:45 Kharge declines PM's invite to Lokpal meet : Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has refused to attend the meeting of the selection committee for Lokpal appointment.





Declining Prime Minister Narendra Modis invite to a meeting called to pick the lokpal, Kharge wrote saying that the "Special Invitee Invitation is a concerted effort to exclude the independent voice of the opposition from the selection process of the most important anti-corruption watchdog.





The Lokpal selection committee on Thursday is to meet to pick an eminent jurist. In attendance will be Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.





The Congress leadership is unclear on what Kharges role would be in the meeting as a special invitee and Whether he will have the right to oppose, if the government pushes an unpalatable name





Kharge has said that the Modi government had made changes in various statutes such as the Delhi special police establishment (amendment) bill, 2014 to substitute the leader of opposition with the leader of the single largest party in the selection committee.

10:32 Delhi Chief Secy assault: HC to hear accused MLA's bail plea today : The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a bail plea of the MLA accused in the alleged assault of Delhi's Chief Secretary, Anshu Prakash.





Earlier in February, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.





Following this incident, Secretary of the Indian Civil and Administration services Manisha Saxena conducted a meeting with the Minister of State Home Affairs Hans Raj Ahir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.





She had also demanded the Delhi government to provide security to the officers and guarantee them protection from any further instances of violence or misconduct.





The Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter. The AAP MLAs were sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. -- ANI





Image: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

10:27 Walmart restricts sale of firearms, ammunition to people under 21 : Walmart on Wednesday announced it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 of age. A statement by Walmart also said it would also remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.





"Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change," CNN quoted a statement by the retailing corporation as saying.





The move comes a few hours after American sporting goods retailing corporation Dick's Sporting Goods announced that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old.





However, it didn't mention ammunition. Dick's also said it would immediately stop selling assault-style rifles, and its CEO took on the National Rifle Association by demanding tougher gun laws, reported the Chicago Tribune.





Walmart further said its decision came after the company reviewed its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.





The accused teenage gunman had used an AR-15 rifle, to which Walmart said it takes "seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms" and also emphasized its background of serving "serving sportsmen and hunters."





Several major corporations, including MetLife, Hertz and Delta Air Lines, have also cut ties with the National Rifle Association since the Florida tragedy, but none were retailers that sold guns.





The NRA has pushed back aggressively against calls for raising age limits for guns or restricting the sale of assault-style weapons.Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 guns and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015.

10:23 Sensex inches higher on positive GDP data, Nifty above 10,500: The BSE Sensex rose over 63 points in opening deals today, supported by fresh buying activity triggered by positive GDP data for the December quarter amid mixed Asian cues.





The 30-share index, which had lost 261.71 points in the previous two sessions, opened 63.02 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,247.06.





All sectoral indices inched higher, led by gains in metals, capital goods, infrastructure, realty, banking and auto stocks. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark, rising 25.85 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,518.70. - PTI

10:17 The Income Tax officer who won a Shaurya Chakra: Captain Pradeep Shoury Arya is an Income Tax officer whose mission against terrorists in J&K won him the Shaurya Chakra. The hero tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih about his life as a soldier at the border and as a civil servant in Mumbai. Captain Pradeep Shoury Arya is an Income Tax officer whose mission against terrorists in J&K won him the Shaurya Chakra. The hero tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih about his life as a soldier at the border and as a civil servant in Mumbai. Do read

10:14 Thousands pay homage to Kanchi Shankaracharya: Scores of people gathered here to pay their last respects to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, who passed away on Wednesday.





As per Sundareshan, the Manager of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, the body of the pontiff will remain for public viewing until 7:30 a.m. today, following which rituals will begin at around 8 a.m.





"More than one lakh people have paid darshan since yesterday. At 8 am, we will start the rituals, and the obituary will be done here itself for the public to see this. He will then be decorated and taken to the place he has to be kept beside his predecessor and guide Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal," he told ANI.





The 82-year old head of the Kanchi Mutt was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.The last rites, known as the 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam' in Vedic context, are expected to go on until noon today. Scores of people gathered here to pay their last respects to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, who passed away on Wednesday.As per Sundareshan, the Manager of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, the body of the pontiff will remain for public viewing until 7:30 a.m. today, following which rituals will begin at around 8 a.m."More than one lakh people have paid darshan since yesterday. At 8 am, we will start the rituals, and the obituary will be done here itself for the public to see this. He will then be decorated and taken to the place he has to be kept beside his predecessor and guide Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal," he told ANI.The 82-year old head of the Kanchi Mutt was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.The last rites, known as the 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam' in Vedic context, are expected to go on until noon today.

10:04 CBI custody ends, Karti to be produced in court today : Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram will be produced before the Patiala High Court on Thursday, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.





Karti was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday and thereafter sent to one-day police custody, as against 15 day-custody sought by the CBI.





In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora - and others.





Karti has been accused of illegally taking service charges for obtaining FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government. -- ANI Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram will be produced before the Patiala High Court on Thursday, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.Karti was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday and thereafter sent to one-day police custody, as against 15 day-custody sought by the CBI.In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora - and others.Karti has been accused of illegally taking service charges for obtaining FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government. -- ANI

09:50 Rupee sheds 8 paise against US dollar in early trade: The rupee depreciated 8 paise to 65.25 against the US dollar in early trade today at the forex market on increased demand for the US currency from importers and firm foreign fund outflows even as the country's economy grew to 7.2 per cent in the October-December quarter. Besides, strength in dollar against other currencies overseas on rising hopes that the Fed would hike interest rates also kept pressure on the domestic unit, dealers said. However, a higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses, the added. -- PTI

09:37 Final rituals for burial ceremony of Kanchi pontiff begin: The final rituals for burying the mortal remains of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi in the premises of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram began this morning in the presence of some of his family members. Jayendra Saraswathi, regarded as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his time but whose shock arrest in a murder case robbed the spiritual shine of the Kanchi mutt, died here yesterday. The final rituals for burying the mortal remains, called 'Brindhavana Pravesam,' began with an 'abishekam' or bath.

Milk and honey were the ingredients used in the abishekam. The 'abishekam', held in the main hall of the mutt, was followed by recital of Vedic hymns by priests in the presence of Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi, the junior pontiff of the Mutt and some close family members. A Mutt official said the body of Jayendra Saraswathi will be carried later to the adjacent 'Brindavan Annexe,' where the mortal remains of his predecessor Sri Chandrasekerendra Saraswathi were interred in 1993. The rituals for lowering his body in the 7 x 7 ft burial pit in the Brindhavanam Annexe is expected to be completed by around 11 am. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit participated in the burial ceremony by offering flowers. A large number of devotees have gathered Kanchipuram for the burial ceremony amid tight security. -- PTI

08:54 White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning: Hope Hicks, one of the closest aides of United States President Donald Trump, is resigning as the White House communications director. Hicks, 29, is leaving the White House after serving Trump for three years in various capacities. This included being his campaign spokesperson and Director of Strategic Communication when Trump was sworn in as the president on January 20, 2017. The announcement of her resignation came a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee on allegations related to the Russian interference during the 2016 presidential campaign. The White House did not announce her exact day of resignation. "Her departure is to be determined but it will be sometime in the next few weeks," it said. Hicks is Trump's longest serving aide, having worked with him before he announced his candidacy, through the campaign, and into the second year of his administration. After three years, she approached Trump and told him she wanted to leave so she could start exploring opportunities outside of the White House. On his part, Trump was effusive in his praise for Hicks. "Hope (Hicks) is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person," Trump said. "I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future," he said. -- PTI

08:26 Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation underway : One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Shakurdin this morning following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorist opened firing towards security forces.