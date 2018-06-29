LIVE! Knife used to slit throat of army major's wife recovered: Police

Write a comment

June 29, 2018

09:25 Knife used to slit throat of army major's wife recovered: Police: The Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the knife, allegedly used by Major Nikhil Handa to slit the throat of a fellow army officer's wife, from a spot near the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway. Traces of burnt clothes were also recovered from the spot, the police said. The investigators also found a lot of pornographic material on Major Handa's cell phones.

However, the accused had deleted his chat record and the messages exchanged with the victim, Shailja Dwivedi, the police said, adding that the phones will be sent for a forensic examination. Dwivedi's phone, which was broken by the accused, will also be sent for a forensic examination, though an officer said chances of data recovery were slim since its motherboard was badly damaged. A senior officer, privy to the probe, said a CCTV grab showed that while going towards Meerut, the accused had taken a detour on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway. The accused was questioned about it and he led the police to the spot, where he had dumped the knife he had bought from Sadar Bazar, the officer added. The police also recovered the clothes of the accused that he had burnt and will be sending those for a forensic examination, he said. The police custody of the accused ends today and the investigators are not likely to seek an extension in the court. The victim's body was found with its throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday. Initially, the police were informed that a woman had died in an accident, but later, when they inspected the body, it was found that the throat was slit. The accused had allegedly run his car over the victim's face and body in order to make the incident appear as an accident. The accused was arrested from Meerut on Sunday. -- PTI

08:52 IMF suggests India three steps to sustain high growth rate: To sustain the high growth rate India has achieved, the country should carry out banking sector reforms; continue with fiscal consolidation, simplify and streamline GST; and renew impetus on reforms, the International Monetary Fund said/ India's growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of financial year 2017-18. That was up from 7 per cent in the previous quarter. "We expect the recovery to continue in FY 2018-19. Growth is projected at 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19 and actually 7.8 percent in FY 19-20, respectively," IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice told reporters at his fortnightly news conference. In order to sustain the high growth rate, Rice suggested three steps for India to follow. "One, to revive a bank credit and enhance the efficiency of credit provision; by accelerating the cleanup of bank and corporate balance sheets and enhancing the government of public sector banks," he said. "Point two, to continue fiscal consolidation and to lower elevated public debt levels supported by simplifying and streamlining the goods and services tax (GST) structure," he added. He then suggested India to renew impetus to reforms of key markets over the medium-term. "And thirdly, over the medium-term, renew impetus to reforms of key markets, for example, labour and land, as well as improving the overall business climate would be crucial to improving competitiveness and again, maintaining that very high level of growth in India," Rice said in response to a question. The IMF board is tentatively scheduled to meet on July 18 for its annual India meeting. -- PTI

08:33 5 killed in US newspaper office shooting: Five people were killed and several others 'gravely injured' after a shootout at a newspaper office in the United States city of Annapolis.

Officials said the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper was carried out by a white adult male resident of Maryland State who was being questioned in custody.

According to Anne Arundel County police, the people inside the newspaper office were evacuated from the building and an investigation on the same has been launched.

Anne Arundel County acting police chief William Krampf confirmed the five deaths at a conference later.

Furthermore, Anne Arundel County police Lt. Ryan Frashure said investigators are interviewing the suspect on the motive of the attack.

He added that the area surrounding the Capital Gazette building was now absolutely secure.

Capital Gazette editor Jimmy DeButts tweeted that he was "devastated & heartbroken. Numb."

"I'm in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our community," DeButts wrote.

US President Donald Trump, who is in Wisconsin attending a groundbreaking ceremony of the new Foxconn factory, expressed his condolences over the death of five people and thanked the "first responders" for responding to the incident quickly.

"Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene," Trump tweeted.

Image: Emergency response vehicles drive near a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters