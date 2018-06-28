LIVE! At Kabir shrine, Yogi does a Modi, refuses to wear Muslim cap

Write a comment

June 28, 2018

12:02 Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a 'chadar' at Sant Kabir mazar in Maghar, UP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a 'chadar' at Sant Kabir mazar in Maghar, UP.

12:01 At Kabir shrine, Yogi does a Modi, refuses to wear Muslim cap : Taking a leaf out of his chief's book, UP CM Yogi Adityanath today refused to wear karakul (a woollen cap favoured by Muslims) at the shrine of Saint Kabir today. A karakul is the kind of cap that used to be worn by Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah or at times by former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah.





Adityanath who entered Kabir's mazhar in Maghar in Uttar Pradesh for a recce ahead of PM Modi's visit, was offered a karakul by the caretakers of the mazhar. The UP CM however pushed it away.





It may be recalled that in 2011, when Narendra Modi was the Gujarat CM, he refused to wear a skull cap offered by a Muslim cleric during his sadbhavana fast in Ahmedabad. In an interview given to India TV on the incident, Modi said, "If a cap is a symbol of unity then why did Mahatma Gandhi not wear any. If by wearing a cap one becomes a symbol of unity then nobody has ever seen Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru wearing this kind of a cap."





11:29 Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti @MehboobaMufti Heartening to see the Amarnath Yatra commence on a positive note , I wish the Yatris a fulfilling pilgrimage. The Yatra is one of the oldest symbols of our syncretic culture & I hope to see it continue to represent the same.

11:21 Cong accuses Modi govt of politicising surgical strikes: The Congress today accused the Modi government and the BJP of politicising the September 2016 surgical strikes after a video of the same was released and said the blood and sacrifice of the country's brave soldiers cannot be a political vote garnering tool for them.





Addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged that while on the one hand the Modi government is seeking credit for the sacrifice and valour of the armed forces, on the other it has failed to provide direction and vision to deal with Pakistan .





He also accused the government of meting out "step-motherly treatment' to the armed forces by not providing them with state-of-the-art equipment and slashing their budgetary allocation.





"Let the ruling dispensation remember that the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers cannot become a political vote garnering tool for the Modi Government and the BJP,' he told reporters, alleging that the surgical strikes of September 28 and 29, 2016 were "shamelessly politicised' by the BJP for the March 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.





"On the one hand, the Modi Government/BJP indulge in seeking credit for the sacrifice of our soldiers and surgical strikes, yet the Government has utterly failed to provide the direction, the vision and the policy for dealing with Pakistan and checkmating Pak-sponsored terrorism,' he charged.





Surjewala said the "apathy" and "incapacity" of the Modi Government has resulted in the sacrifice of 146 soldiers, more than 1,600 ceasefire violations by Pakistan and 79 terrorist attacks post September 2016.





"The doublespeak of the Modi government and the BJP stands is reflected in the step motherly treatment of our armed forces, both in terms of providing for security apparatus as also in slashing the budgetary allocation. Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. Sarath Chand, was forced to publicly state that 68 per cent of all equipment is 'vintage',' he said. -- PTI





Representational image

11:00 PM in UP for Kabir's 500th death anniversary : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh this morning to inaugurate a two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' at Maghar in Sant Kabir district of of the state. The event is being held to mark the 500th death anniversary of Kabir Das.The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will feature folk music, dance performances, and musical theatre, and artistes from all over the country will participate. Union Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in attendance.





"Modi will also visit the Sant Kabir cave and unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the Kabir Academy, which will highlight the great saint's teachings and philosophy. The Prime Minister will offer a chadar at the mazaar of Kabir," read an official statement. Prime Minister Modi will also address a public rally at Maghar. -- ANI

10:47 A visual from Baltal, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra which was stalled due to heavy rainfall. A visual from Baltal, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra which was stalled due to heavy rainfall.

10:43 Amitabh Bachchan and the fine art of laughing at yourself.





Amitabh Bachchan

‏

@SrBachchan I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. "

10:37 Amarnath pilgrims hopeful yatra will resume: Amarnath pilgrims say they are hopeful they will soon get permission to resume the yatra. The yatra has been stalled due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue for the next 48 hours. Dr Piyush Singla, Ganderbal Dy Commissioner said they were in constant touch with the IMD and have bene closely monitoring the situation.

10:27 Indian-American among Trump's list of judges to replace Kennedy: Amul Thapar, an Indian-American legal luminary, is among the 25 shortlisted judges US President Donald Trump could nominate to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, according to American media reports.





Justice Kennedy, 81, announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court yesterday. He met Trump at the White House last afternoon soon after he told his colleagues in the Supreme Court that July 31 would be his last day at the apex court. Thapar, 49, is one of the 25 shortlisted judges on Trump's Supreme Court List. Trump told reporters that his nominee to replace Judge Kennedy would be from this list compiled by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.





Multiple American media outlets later identified Thapar from Kentucky as one among the shortlisted judges. Last year, Trump appointed Thapar, who sits on the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals and a former United States Attorney, for the District of Kentucky and District Judge.





The son of Indian-American immigrants, Thapar is the Nation's first Article III judge of South Asian descent. He was confirmed by the Senate 52-44. -- PTI

10:20 Rupee sinks to record low vs US dollar, breaches 69-mark: The rupee collapsed to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar by plunging 49 paise in early trade today as rising crude oil prices deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation dynamics. Consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices kept the rupee under pressure. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 68.87 a dollar against 68.61 previously and sank to 69.10 in morning deals, falling 49 paise. -- PTI

10:16 Somnath Chatterjee hospitalised : Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata. The hospital said he was admitted with a a hemorrhagic stroke with a medium size clot which is ordinary, but dangerous for a patient aged 89 years. Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata. The hospital said he was admitted with a a hemorrhagic stroke with a medium size clot which is ordinary, but dangerous for a patient aged 89 years.

10:14 Sensex suffers more losses as rupee hits record low: Benchmark Sensex fell over 90 points in early trade today after the rupee sank to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar amid firming crude oil prices.





There was also caution among investors on the expiry day of the June series derivatives contracts, brokers said. The 30-share index, which had lost 272.93 points in the previous session, fell further by 90.26 points, or 0.25 per cent to 35,126.85. The NSE Nifty also dropped by 31.30 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 10,640.10.





09:51 Amarnath Yatra set to begin today delayed after heavy rain: Heavy rainfall today delayed commencement of the annual Amaranth Yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.





"The yatra has not commenced yet from either Baltal or Pahalgam base camps due to rain," a spokesman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said. He said the yatra will commence only after weather improves and the tracks are safe for the pilgrims to move on. Amid tight security, the first batch of nearly 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu reached the twin base camps at Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir last evening.





Of this group of pilgrims, 1,904 have opted for traditional Pahalgam route while 1,091 choose the Baltal route to reach the Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir.





The batch comprises of 2,334 men, 520 women, 21 children and 120 Sadhus, officials said. The pilgrims, coming from across the country, were taken to their respective base camps as security forces dotted the 400-km road length from Jammu to Baltal and Pahalgam.





The government is for the first time using radio frequency tags to track Amarnath-bound vehicles, while the CRPF has introduced motorcycle squads with cameras and various life-saving equipment.





Around 40,000 security personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary, National Disaster Response Force and the Army, have been deployed for this year's pilgrimage.





A total of 2.60 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine last year. Considering the carrying capacity of the existing tracks and other available infrastructure in the pilgrimage area, the SASB has decided to allow 7, 500 pilgrims on each route daily.





The fleet of 109 vehicles was escorted by security forces vehicles from Jammu upto the base camp as security has been heightened for this year's yatra in view of the militant attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims that left eight of them dead and 18 others injured.





09:38 Pompeo expresses 'regret' to Swaraj after US postpones '2+2 dialogue': External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her American counterpart Mike Pompeo have agreed to reschedule the postponed '2+2 dialogue' at a mutually convenient time and location as soon as possible, a state department spokesperson said today. Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were earlier scheduled to travel to the United States to take part in the meeting with Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis on July 6. But yesterday, Pompeo spoke over the phone with Swaraj to express his "regret and deep disappointment" at the US having to postpone the dialogue for "unavoidable reasons". During the phone call, Pompeo discussed further strengthening the US-India cooperation, the spokesperson said, asserting that India is "a major priority" for the Trump administration. "The secretary and minister Swaraj agreed the 2+2 dialogue would be rescheduled as soon as possible at a mutually convenient time and location," the spokesperson told PTI. The spokesperson asserted that the US-India relationship is "a major priority" for the Trump administration and it looks forward to continuing to "strengthen" the partnership, hours after the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that during the call Pompeo expressed his "regret and deep disappointment" at the US having to postpone the 2+2 Dialogue for "unavoidable reasons". "India's central role in US national security is enshrined in the President's National Security Strategy, which noted that 'We welcome India's emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner'," the spokesperson said, without explaining the "unavoidable reasons". The spokesperson said: "US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is in New Delhi right now for a visit focused on advancing the US-India relationship and underscoring our shared values as the largest and oldest democracies committed to a rules-based international order." The decision to postpone the maiden 2+2 dialogue between the two countries has come as a disappointment for India watchers in the American think-tank community. "The postponement is disappointing," Jeff Smith from Heritage Foundation, a think-tank close to the ruling Republican establishment told PTI. "It is not so pleasing to see the 2+2 being called off. I believe the Trump administration is distracted with a summit with President Putin," Bharat Gopalaswamy from the Atlantic Council said. "Like the summit with North Korea, they believe they might be able to advance their relations with Russia, whatever that means in tangible terms. The US' relations with Russia have deteriorated significantly over the last 18 months and I believe the Trump administration might be able to turn around a corner with one of US's significant adversaries," he said. -- PTI

09:17 Meet the 'reel' Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in upcoming film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', on Wednesday revealed the first look of actors Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi respectively.

Anupam took to Twitter to share a photograph from the set in which the he can be seen as Manmohan Singh while Arjun and Aahana donned the looks of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

"Introducing Arjun Mathur as #ShriRahulGandhi and Aahana Kumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi in our movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. @TAPMofficial #OathCeremony #2004 #VijayGutte #SunilBohra," Anupam captioned the image.

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Dr Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, the film revolves around the life of former prime minister.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, who will play Baru, and Suzanne Bernert, who will portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, among others.

Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. -- ANI

09:10 Surgical strikes video out, shows army destroying terror camps in PoK: For the first time since India announced that it had carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, video clips of these operations have surfaced.

The Indian army had conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the night of September 28-29, 2016, days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 19 jawans were martyred.

The video clips showed some terrorists being killed, besides destruction of bunkers and other military constructions.

TV channels claimed that these videos were taken by unmanned aerial vehicles and thermal imaging cameras used by the army to monitor the operation.

"The videos are real. I can confirm that," Lt General D S Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander who was directly in-charge of the surgical strikes told The Indian Express. "When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now," Lt General Hooda added.

The officers and men of the army's 4 and 9 Special Forces battalions, who had taken part in the surgical strikes, were later awarded gallantry medals by the government.

08:34 Most likely to meet Putin next month in Europe, says Trump: United States President Donald Trump said that he is "most likely" to hold a summit meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Europe next month. Trump is scheduled to attend the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels. Besides, he is likely to visit London for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May on that trip. "I've said it from day one: Getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing. It's good for the world, it's good for us, it's good for everybody. So, we'll probably be meeting sometime around my trip to Europe," Trump told reporters during a joint media appearance with Polish President Rebelo De Sousa. The likelihood of a Trump-Putin summit comes on the back of US National Security Advisor John Bolton's Moscow visit. Trump said he would know about the date and venue of his maiden summit meeting with Putin later in the day. The two leaders have met twice last year on the sidelines of the international summits. "I think we'll be talking about Syria,Ukraine, and many other subjects. We'll see what happens. So you never know," Trump said in response to a question. "You never know about meetings, what happens. But I think a lot of good things can come with meetings with people. We had great meetings with President Xi of China. Every place I've been, we have had great meetings. So maybe something positive will come out of it," he said. -- PTI