LIVE! MEA writes to 3 countries to help trace Nirav Modi

June 27, 2018

10:38 MEA writes to 3 countries to help trace Nirav Modi: The Ministry of External Affairs has sought assistance from select European countries to trace and restrict absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's movements.





As per sources, the MEA, last week, had written letters regarding the same to France, United Kingdom, and Belgium.





Indian missions in these countries had also shared a 'note verbale' on Nirav Modi with the three governments, earlier too.





A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on Tuesday had given its nod to begin Nirav Modi's extradition from the United Kingdom.





The ED had earlier filed the application in the court seeking permission to begin the extradition of the absconding diamantaire in connection with a multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam.





According to the ED, Nirav Modi is in the UK and needs to be extradited as non-bailable warrants has already issued against him, and he is not appearing before the court even after the prosecution complaint.





The ED had also sent a request for a Red Corner Notice against the billionaire businessman, but the Interpol is yet to issue the same.





Nirav, who is allegedly at the center of the multi-crore bank fraud, has reportedly fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum.





10:27 Happy to be back in India: Nikki Haley: "It makes me happy to be back in India. It's as beautiful as I remember it to be. We started out at Humayun's tomb which is a reminder of how much we value culture and how much India values culture and to see the preservation that has happened here. We're the two oldest democracies and we see those opportunities between US and India in multiple level of ways whether it's countering terrorism or we want to continue our democratic opportunities or we are going to start to work together more strongly on the military aspect.





"I'm here to once again solidify our love for India, our belief in friendship that India and US have together and our willingness to want to make that relationship even stronger. In this day and time we see more and more reasons for India and US to come together," said Nikki Haley





10:18 Who's travelling to Amarnath?: This is the mix of Amarnath pilgrims:



A total of 2,995 pilgrims -- 2,334 men, 520 women, 21 children and 120 'sadhus' -- left for the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts in 107 vehicles and four motorcycles, officials said.





They will reach the twin base camps later in the day and would start their onward journey to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine by foot on Thursday, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage.





While 1,904 pilgrims have opted for the traditional 36-km route from Pahalgam, 1,091 others are registered for the shortest 12-km route from Baltal.





Image: In Udhampur, Jammu, pilgrims in first batch of the Amarnath Yatra are being welcomed by locals and officers of the district administration including Dy Commissioner Udhampur Ravinder Kumar and SP Udhampur Faisal Qureshi, at Tikri. Pilgrims say they are happy with the arrangements and the security.

10:00 Sohrabuddin case: Witness says husband wants to testify, but fears for life: The Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case took a new turn on Monday in the special Central Bureau of Investigation court; in the midst of the saga of witnesses turning hostile, three witnesses deposed in the special Central Bureau of Investigation Court were not declared hostile. In fact, one of the witnesses gave an application to the court which said, her husband wanted to depose despite receiving death threat calls every day from politicians to change his statements given to the Central agency.







09:55 CRPF meet to secure Amarnath Yatra : Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra being flagged off today, Abhay Vir Chauhan IG CRPF Jammu sector held a meeting of senior CRPF officers of units deployed in Jammu region at Sector HQ Bantalab earlier today. Security of Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar and the yatra route were discussed. Radio frequency based ID tags have been installed on vehicles so that the CRPF control room will know whenever the vehicles pass by the four reception centres on the two routes. "If we don't receive a signal from a vehicle we'll inform IG Control room and naka points," said Commandant PP Pauly, 73 Battalion CRPF at Bemina.

09:40 First batch of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra flagged off : Amid tight security, the first batch of the Amarnath Yatra was flagged off from Jammu's base camp in Bhagwant Nagar on Tuesday morning.

The Yatra was flagged off by BVR Subramanyam, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and BB Vyas and Vijay Kumar, advisors to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Narinder Nath Vohra.

"Amarnath Yatra is a very significant annual event. With cooperation of public, all security agencies and development agencies, we have put a scheme in place and are trying our best to address concerns of the pilgrims. We will ensure smooth flow of traffic," Vijay Kumar said.

The pilgrims from different parts of the country have come to the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir, guarded by the security forces in a fleet of vehicles.

From there onwards, the pilgrims will start their journey to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine by foot on Thursday.

The central government along with the armed forces has beefed up the security for the Amarnath Yatra.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat also visited Baltal Base Camp to review security arrangements for the Yatra on Monday.

More than two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, which begins on Thursday.

The 40-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 26.

09:02 Ahead of 2+2 dialogue, Trump accuses India of charging 100% tariff on import of US products: Ahead of next week's maiden 2+2 dialogue with India, United States President Donald Trump accused New Delhi of charging as high as 100 per cent tariff on import of American products. "We have countries where, as an example, India, they charge up as much as 100 per cent tariff. We want the tariffs removed," Trump said. He was responding to a question in his recent decisions to impose tariffs on import of foreign products. Trump has defended it by arguing that this is in retaliation to the imbalance of trade that the US has with major trading partners including China, the European Union and India. India and the US will hold their first 2+2 dialogue next week.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in the US for talks with their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis. "What I would like to do and what I offered at the G7, you remember, I said let's drop all tariffs and all barriers," he said.

"Is everybody OK with that? And nobody said yes. I said wait a minute folks, you're complaining. No tariffs and no barriers, you're on your own, let's do it. And it was like they couldn't leave the room fast enough," he said recollecting his conversation with G-7 leaders in Canada recently. "Other countries are negotiating (with US). Without tariffs, you could never do that. If they don't want to negotiate, then we'll do the tariffs," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Just remember, we're the bank. We're the bank that everybody wants to steal from and plunder and can't be that way anymore. We lost USD 500 billion last year with China. We lost USD 151 billion with the European Union, which puts up great barriers so that our farmers can't trade," he said. "We can't send farm products in for the most part. It's very hard to send cars in," he said. -- PTI

08:45 Always had honest intentions to settle bank loans: Mallya : Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he is not a fugitive and "always had honest intentions" to repay his loans.

This comes after Mallya on Tuesday broke his silence over the controversy surrounding him of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9000 crores, and said he had been falsely framed as the "poster boy of bank default and a lightning rod of public anger".

Later, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said: "If Vijay Mallya wanted to pay the banks he had many many years to do so."

In reply to Akbar, Mallya in a series posts on Twitter said: "My old friend MJ Akbar (now Hon'ble MOS) states that I had years to repay. My settlement initiatives date back to 2016. Most importantly the value of assets today in 2018 is far higher than in 2016."

Mallya later cried foul and said he is being falsely accused in chargesheets by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

He wrote: "CBI and ED chargesheets specifically allege criminality with no intention to repay banks. Since 2016, I have been making efforts to settle. Now I have placed everything before the honourable Karnataka High Court. So where is the malafide? Are banks interested in repayment?"

Mallya added: "Government, courts and banks are rightfully concerned about public money loaned by public sector banks. I have made an application to the Karnataka HC showing assets far in excess of the banks claims and requesting sale under judicial supervision. What more? Government wants to recover money loaned by PSU banks. They used CBI and ED to attach and recover."

Mallya questioned CBI and ED's chargesheet and said he has placed all his assets before the high court.

"It is incorrect that my settlement offer before the Karnataka HC was motivated by the latest chargesheet under the media reported Fugitive Ordinance. I always had honest intentions to settle and there is ample proof. I hope the sale of assets is approved for banks," Mallya said.

"I have honestly pursued settlement efforts since 2016. It is sad that the narrative seems to question my honest intentions. There are no delaying tactics or any agenda to gain brownie points. Let justice play its part," he added.

Mallya concluded his series of tweets saying that he is not a fugitive.

"I am asked for comment on being labelled a Fugitive Economic Offender. When I have placed assets on the table before the Karnataka High Court in excess of the PSU Bank claims, how can I be an Economic Offender? The Fugitive part falls away," he wrote. -- ANI

08:33 Those eating Rs 30,000 pizzas can't see Rs 12,000 jobs: BJP MP's dig at Rahul: Stating that his ministry had created four crore jobs, Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress, saying "those who eat pizzas worth Rs 30,000 cannot see a Rs 12,000 job". "I want to show how a job is created to those who cannot see one. Those who have not seen poverty and go to learn about it at Kalavati's house in the darkness of night, say there are no jobs," he said, apparently referring to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. "We have given jobs to four crore people. It is another thing that 70 per cent of those jobs are of under Rs 12,000 (monthly salary). The world developed on the strength of skills. We were only under five per cent skilled. It was (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, who, for the first time, talked about skill-training," Singh said. "Those who eat pizzas worth Rs 30,000 will not be able to see a job worth Rs 12,000. They can only see pakora and shoe-makers but cannot see employment," he added. Together with loans given under the MUDRA scheme, his ministry had provided jobs to 10 crore people, the BJP leader claimed. "I am not counting the textiles ministry and handicraft...if they (UPA) made 11 lakh people entrepreneurs between 2010 and 2014, then we have made 16 lakh people entrepreneurs," he said. Singh was speaking at an event organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), where BJP president Amit Shah unveiled a "monumental steel charkha" at the Sabarmati Riverfront Park. The Union minister also attacked the Congress over Mahatma Gandhi and said, "Those who came to power after Independence exploited Gandhi politically, but buried his policies." "After Modi came to power, he created an environment to promote Khadi and the charkha," he said, adding that the NDA government was working to bring the charkha and solar power together under the Solar Charkha Mission, which will provide jobs to five crore women. -- PTI