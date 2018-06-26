LIVE! India remembers the Emergency as a dark period: PM

Write a comment

June 26, 2018

09:04 This 'undeclared Emergency' is more dangerous than Indira's Emergency: Yashwant Sinha: Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday said the government would not order any probe into the reports of exchange of currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore at the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which BJP president Amit Shah is a director, within five days of the announcement of demonetisation. There is an "undeclared Emergency" in the country which is more dangerous than the one declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, he said, addressing an Aam Aadmi Party rally in Varanasi over phone. The former Union finance minister said democracy was in danger and a "joke of the Constitution was being made". "All the government agencies and institutions are being misused and are working on their direction," Sinha, who quit the BJP in April, said. "They would order probes in cases involving others, but they won't order any probe into the allegations levelled against those in high positions in the (Union) government," he said. According to reports, currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore were deposited in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank within five days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing demonetisation on November 8, 2016. "The BJP president is serving as a director in the bank, in which the currency was exchanged," Sinha said and asked "Who will order a probe into the alleged currency exchange in the bank." Sinha said, "Democracy was in danger and all the government institutions and agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department were being misused and were working on their direction." He pointed out that a retired Supreme Court judge had said not everything was well within the judiciary. Sinha appealed to the people to hit the roads and raises their voices against this "undeclared Emergency". Due to health issues, Sinha could not attend the AAP's "Jan Adhikar Rally" organised at the Beniabagh ground and addressed the gathering through phone. -- PTI

09:00 India remembers the Emergency as a dark period: PM: On the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described it 'as a dark period'.

Modi, who will be in Mumbai today to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975, salutes the courage of those who steadfastly resisted the Emergency.

"I salute the courage of all those great women and men who steadfastly resisted the Emergency, which was imposed 43 years ago. Their struggles ensured people power prevailed over authoritarianism and the stifling of civil liberties," he said on Twitter.

"India remembers the Emergency as a dark period during which every institution was subverted and an atmosphere of fear was created. Not only people but also ideas and artistic freedom were held hostage to power politics," he said.

He further tweeted," Let us always work to make our democratic ethos stronger. Writing, debating, deliberating, questioning are vital aspects of our democracy which we are proud of. No force can ever trample the basic tenets of our Constitution."

The imposition of the Emergency had evoked a nationwide outrage and triggered a mass movement which forced Gandhi to lift it in 1977.

Yesterday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley compared Indira Gandhi to Hitler, saying that both turned democracy into dictatorship.

08:41 Immigration reform top on priority list: Trump: Describing immigration reform as his top priority, United States President Donald Trump renewed his push for an immigration system which prevents people from entering America illegally. "One of the highest on the list is immigration. And we have to change our laws. We have to make them sensible," Trump told reporters in a joint media appearance with King Abdullah II Bin al-Hussein of Jordan in the Oval Office of the White House. Trump said he wants a system in place where the foregone conclusion for any illegal entrance is exit. "We want a system where, when people come in illegally, they have to go out. A nice simple system that works. Mexico holds people for four hours, for five hours, for two hours, and they're gone. We have people for four, five, six years and they never leave. So we want to have a great immigration," Trump said in response to a question. The US president also attacked the Democrats, who he said, are in favour of open borders and alleged that they "do not care about our military". "What we have is very simple. We want strong borders and no crime ... The Democrats want open borders and they don't care about crime, and they don't care about our military. I care about our military. That's what we want and that's what we're going to get. And we're going to get it sooner than people think," he said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders later told reporters that virtually all Americans agree that it makes no sense that an illegal alien sets one foot on American soil, and then they would go through a three-to-five-year judicial process to be removed from the country. "Thousands of illegal aliens are removed every month, without seeing an immigration judge, as a result of procedures in current law, including voluntary removal and expedited removal. Just because you don't see a judge doesn't mean you aren't receiving due process," she said. -- PTI

08:37 J&K is an integral part of India, Pak's 'empty rhetoric' won't change reality: India @UNGA: India snubbed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly for making a reference of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, while asserting that no "empty rhetoric" from Islamabad will change the reality.

In its right to reply during general debate on responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity, India's First Secretary Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu, during the address, said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and no amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality."

Pakistan earlier this month had said that the reference to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a UN report on alleged human rights violations should in no way be construed to create a "false sense of equivalence" with Kashmir.

The UN, earlier this month, had released its first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and PoK and demanded an international probe into it.

India then termed the document as fallacious and motivated.

New Delhi had also lodged a protest with the United Nations, saying, individual prejudices are being allowed to undermine the credibility of a UN institution and the government is deeply concerned about it. -- ANI