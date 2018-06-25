LIVE! SC to hear plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs on June 27

Write a comment

12:05 SC to hear plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs on June 27: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on June 27 a plea filed by 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs seeking transfer of their case from the Madras High Court to the apex court after the split verdict by the high court.





A vacation bench of justices Arun Mishra and S K Kaul said it will hear the plea day after tomorrow.





Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the 18 MLAs, said it is a serious matter which requires urgent hearing as the high court has given a split verdict on June 14 and the third judge is scheduled to hear the matter afresh.





He alleged that people knew through WhatsApp about the third judge who will be hearing the case after the split verdict. The court said, "we don't go by WhatsApp messages and the matter will be heard on June 27".





The Madras High Court had on June 14 given a split verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 MLAs loyal to sidelined party leader T T V Dhinakaran, a ruling that maintained status quo in the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu.





A division bench of Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar delivered divergent verdicts on whether the 18 MLAs deserved to be disqualified under the anti-defection law by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18 last year for approaching the Governor and seeking the removal of Chief Minister K Palaniswami.





The court ruled that the senior-most judge after the chief justice would now hand-pick a judge who will hear the matter afresh. In her 200-page order, the chief justice had upheld the Speaker's decision, saying, "In my opinion, the view taken by the Speaker is a possible, if not plausible view, and I am unable to hold that the said decision is any way unreasonable, irrational or perverse."





Justice Sundar, in his 135-page order, struck a dissenting note, insisting that Dhanapal's order "deserved to be set aside on grounds of perversity, non-compliance with principles of natural justice, mala fides and violation of the constitutional mandate". The chief justice said status quo would continue till the third judge delivered the verdict on the petitions. -- PTI





Image: The 18 MLAs are loyal to sidelined party leader TTV Dinakaran.

11:47 The SC to hear on June 27 a plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs seeking transfer of their case from Madras HC to apex court after split verdict.

11:36 SC to hear tomorrow Swamy's plea in Aircel-Maxis case: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear tomorrow a fresh plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking to implead himself as a party in a petition filed against an Enforcement Directorate officer probing the Aircel-Maxis deal case.





A vacation bench comprising justices Arun Kumar Misra and S K Kaul also agreed to hear the plea of ED officer Rajeshwar Singh that contempt proceedings be initiated as attempts have been made to thwart the ongoing investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case.





Recently, a fresh petition was filed by one Rajneesh Kapur alleging that Singh, the investigating officer in the Aircel-Maxis case, has amassed disproportionate assets beyond the known sources of his income.





Swamy, who had earlier moved the apex court for expeditious investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case, has sought court's direction for making himself as a party in the fresh plea filed by Kapur against the ED official.





11:16 If Sanjay Gandhi had lived: "Never a votary of parliamentary democracy, Sanjay Gandhi would have taken over from his mother as President of the Republic. In late 1976, as the horrors of the Emergency-with its forced sterilisations and slum-clearance campaigns that brought untold misery-peaked, and Mrs Gandhi, assailed by doubts, decided to call elections, Sanjay strongly resisted the move. He wanted the Emergency to continue, with Parliament to be replaced by a constituent assembly that would switch to a presidential system. His followers in the state legislatures of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had passed resolutions to that effect. An ardent Sanjay-ite, Bansi Lal, then defence minister, told Mrs Gandhi's cousin B.K. Nehru, "Get rid of all this election nonsense... Just make our sister president for life and there's no need to do anything else."





11:06 Mumbai rains: Three dead in separate incidents : Mumbai rains' death toll: Two persons were killed last evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.





A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am today, the district civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.





In another incident, a 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed this morning, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said.





In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound caved-in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris, an official of the BMC's disaster management cell said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.





Disaster Management tweeted, "The following roads has been restored 1) Maheshwari udyan 2) sion Road no 24 @CPMumbaiPolice.





10:39 Gujarat: Heavy water-logging in parts of Valsad district's Umbergaon due to continuous rainfall in the region. Gujarat: Heavy water-logging in parts of Valsad district's Umbergaon due to continuous rainfall in the region.

10:35 Sion goes under ... as usual : Water-logging at Mumbai's Sion area.



The Mumbai police has tweeted saying traffic has been closed off at Khar subway in Santacruz, due to water-logging and traffic has been diverted to Link road.





10:32 Visuals of water-logging from Mumbai's Matunga East area. According to India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in the region. Matunga is a low-lying area is perennially flood-prone.

10:26 Mumbai limps to work, waterlogging on roads, rail tracks : Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Monday disrupting both road and rail traffic. Authorities have warned of traffic snarls and waterlogging in the city.





The India Meteorological Departments Mumbai office has said heavy rainfall will continue in some parts of the city and its suburbs after similar conditions over the weekend.





Waterlogging is expected in several areas including Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi, Andheri subway, among others, most of which are low lying areas.





Local train services on the western railway during the morning peak hour are operating with a delay of 20 minutes as is Central railway.





Colaba recorded 90 mm and Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am. Due to heavy rain between Virar and Surat all long-distance trains arriving at Bandra Terminus, Dadar Terminus and Mumbai Central are expected to be arrived late.





Two people died and five were injured on Sunday after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area.





Image: Due to very heavy rains, the UP line between Bhilad and Sanjan in Mumbai Division was affected from 7.45 am. This ANI image shows flooded rail tracks near Sanjan.

09:48 Archer Deepika Kumari wins gold at World Cup stage event: Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari shrugged off her poor run of form by clinching gold medal in the women's recurve event at the World Cup (Stage III) after a gap of six years beating Germany's Michelle Kroppen 7-3 to qualify for the circuit Final, later this year. Deepika, a four-time World Cup final silver medallist (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015), automatically qualified for the Archery World Cup Final in Samsun, Turkey, which will be her seventh appearance at the season-ending event. "Finally! That's what I said when I won this gold medal," said Deepika, who's last victory at a World Cup stage event came six years ago, in Antalya back in 2012. The Indian archer opened the match with 29 out of a possible 30 points to take a 2-0 lead, before splitting the points with Kroppen in the second. The German archer, making her individual debut in the finals arena, won the third set and tied the match at 3-3. Deepika then took the fourth and fifth sets with a 29 and a 27, over Michelle's pair of 26s, to win the match, 7-3.

"I was repeating to myself, just do it the best, this is your time; just enjoy your game and forget about winning or losing and have fun'," Deepika told the official website of World Archery federation. "Do I feel relieved to qualify? Yes and no. I'm not expecting anything, at the moment I'm just enjoying my game, I want to enjoy my game," said Deepika, who has often failed to live up to expectations at the biggest stage like the Olympics. Tan Ya-Ting of Chinese Taipei beat Gabriela Bayardo of the Netherlands in four sets, 7-1, to the recurve women's bronze medal. In the medal standings, India finished fourth behind USA, Colombia and Chinese Taipei with a gold, silver and bronze each in the penultimate stage of the World Cup. Deepika however returned empty-handed in the recurve mixed pair section alongside Atanu Das, where they lost to Chinese Taipei pair of Tang Chih-Chun and Tan Ya-Ting 4-5 in the shoot-off. -- PTI

09:11 Swachh survey: 8 out of 10 worst performing cities are from West Bengal: Eight of the ten worst performing cities in the recently concluded Swachh Survekshan 2018 were from West Bengal, including last ranked Bhadreswar, in a list of 485 cities. The Bhadreswar town, in WB's Hooghly district, managed to score just 448.33 points out of a total 4,000 points, and stood last in a list of 485 cities, having a population of more than one lakh, that were surveyed. Madhya Pradesh's Indore, on the other end of the spectrum, had notched up 3,707.01 points out of 4,000. Of the ten worst cities that made up the rear, only Simari Bakhtiyarpur (Bihar) at rank 482 with 550.07 points and Chandbali at 479 with 586.71 points were from outside WB. Bankura, at 484th spot, North Barrackpore at rank 483, Champdani at rank 481, Bansberia at 480, Khardah, Baidaybati and Panihati at ranks 478, 477 and 476 respectively completed the list of ignominy for the eastern state. The top ten cities comprised Indore, Bhopal (3688.94 points), Chandigarh (3649.38), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) (3597.19), Vijayawada (3580.24), Tirupati (3575.8), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (3546.5), Mysore (3539.58), Navi Mumbai (3536.23) and Pune (3471.34 points). Among the states, Jharkhand took first position while Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh bagged second and third place. The awards were given away by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand function held in Indore yesterday. The Swachh Survekshan 2018 assessed 4,203 Urban Local Bodies, impacting 40 crore citizens, and was organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). The exercise was undertaken by 2,700 assessors between January 4 and March 10 this year and feedback from a record number of 37.66 lakh citizens was collected. Apart from this, 53.58 lakh Swachhata Apps were downloaded and the total number of interactions on the apps by citizens were around 1.18 crore. -- PTI

09:08 Heavy rains lash Mumbai, train services delayed : Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday morning as suburban train services delayed due to waterlogging on tracks.

Trains on all four lines --Western Railway and Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) -- are running with a delay of 10-15 minutes.

"WR Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains," Western Railway said on Twitter.

"Due to very heavy rains, UP line between Bhilad & Sanjan in Mumbai Division is affected from 7.45 am. Single line working is being planned through Down line (for UP trains too)," it further added.

"Traffic is moving slow at Khar subway ,Malad subway & Andheri subway due to water logging," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

The Mumbai traffic police have taken precautions and issued a notification to the department to be prepared for Monday jams in case of heavy rainfall. To ensure smooth traffic, especially during peak hours, the traffic police have made elaborate arrangements.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai.

"Colaba recorded 90 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am. Heavy to very heavy rain to continue," ANI reported quoting the Indian Meteorological Department.

Image: Waterlogging in Postal Colony in Chembur east, Mumbai. Photogrpah: ANI