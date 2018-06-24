LIVE! Class 10 boy held in Vadodara murder, wanted 'revenge' against school: Cops

Write a comment

June 24, 2018

12:03 Class 10 boy held in Vadodara murder, wanted 'revenge' against school: Cops: Fridays murder of a Class 9 student in Vadodara has turned out to be a close rerun of last years killing of a seven-year-old at a school in Haryanas Gurugram. The alleged killers picked a common murder site -- a school toilet --and chose the victims at random. Both had exhibited behavioural problems in the past.

The Vadodara murder suspect, a Class 10 student of Shree Bharti Vidhyalay, confessed to killing Dev Tadvi, a junior, the police said; he said he had planned the murder to force the school to close in revenge for a scolding he received from teachers.

The body of Tadvi, 14, a newly enrolled Class 9 student, bore several stab wounds. A 12-inch knife was found near the body in a school toilet , and a satchel recovered from the roof of a temple adjacent to the school had more sharp-edged weapons, a bottle of chili powder solution and a blood-stained shirt. The suspect may have tossed the bag on to the roof from one of the classrooms, the police said.

The accused had no animosity towards Tadvi. He barely knew Tadvi, who had taken admission only 10 days back. The accused had displayed behavioural problems on several occasions in the past for which he was scolded by his teachers, said Vadodara police commissioner, Manoj Shashidhar.

The accused wanted to take revenge on the school and wanted it to shut down. He found Tadvi when he reached the school on Friday. The victim could have been any student, Shashidhar added.

11:42 Hafiz Saeed launches election campaign: Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed formally launched the election campaign of his fifteen-year-old party, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, prior to the national assembly elections in Pakistan in July.

As per certain Pakistan-based media reports, AAT party, which has been registered under the election commission, has gained the support of its linked party, Milli Muslim League.

Saeed had inaugurated the AAT party's election office in Islamabad on June 21. The MML was launched in August 2017 to contest the general elections. However, the Election Commission rejected its registration request on June 13 this year. It was earlier reported that the JuD has fielded more than 200 candidates to contest both national and provincial elections.

On April 3, the United States Department of State released an amended list of the declared terror outfits, under which MML and Tehreek-i-Azadi-i-Kashmir were referred to as Lashkar-e-Tayiba affiliates.

In May 2008, the United States Department of the Treasury designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224.

-- ANI

11:15 Anushka, Virat get legal notice from man she shamed for littering: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have been served legal notice by the man whom the actor schooled for littering on a road in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

The man, Arhan Singh, sent the couple a legal notice for shaming him on social media last week.

Arhan tossed a plastic wrapper out on the road from his car's window in Mumbai. In an SUV next to him, Anushka Sharma rolled down her window, and then gave him a piece of her mind. A video of the incident was uploaded on social media by Virat Kohli, which went viral.

"Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now. As in all fairness I should await their response," Arhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The video, which had millions of views, received mixed reactions on the internet with many accusing the Anushka Sharma of being "rude", "impolite" and "arrogant" in her tone. Many people also came in support of them, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju saying civic sense is social ethics.

Later, Arhan in a Facebook post hit back at the celebrity couple and said, "The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my 'luxury car' was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth, from your 'luxury car's window, or the trashy mind of Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online... for whatever gains. Now that's some serious trash."

11:10 Heads of 11 PSBs to appear before House panel: Heads of 11 state owned banks will apprise a parliamentary committee about the problems of mounting bad loans and increasing fraud cases on Tuesday, sources said.

They will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, which is looking into 'Banking Sector in India- Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including Non- Performing Assets/ Stressed Assets in Banks/Financial Institutions'.

Top officials of IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank, will make presentations before the panel and respond to queries on June 26, said sources.

The banking sector is grappling with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), which touched Rs 8.99 lakh crore or 10.11 per cent of total advances at December-end 2017.

Of the total gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 lakh crore. The rising number of frauds has become a serious cause of concern.

The number of frauds reported by banks increased from 4,693 in fiscal 2015-16 to 5,904 in 2017-18.

The fraud amount at end-March 2018 was Rs 32,361.27 crore, up from Rs 18,698.8 crore at the end of 2015-16.

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had replied to host of questions asked by the committee members.

Patel, sources had said, was asked about bad loans, bank frauds, cash crunch and other issues.

They also said he assured the panel members that steps were being taken to strengthen the banking system. -- PTI Heads of 11 state owned banks will apprise a parliamentary committee about the problems of mounting bad loans and increasing fraud cases on Tuesday, sources said.

10:51 PM to address nation in 45th edition of Mann Ki Baat today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in the 45th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at 11 am today.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. And will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website - www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

The AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the diverse thoughts and inputs received for Mann Ki Baat have greatly enriched the platform. -- PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in the 45th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at 11 am today.

09:47 Amit Shah should not lecture us on nationalism: Congress: The Congress party hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, saying that the latter has no right to lecture them on Nationalism as most of its leaders have shed their blood and sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in a statement said Jammu and Kashmir has always been an integral and inseparable part of India and the BJP will never be able to realise the 'hard work which Congress-LTA did to usher peace in Jammu and Kashmir'.

He further alleged that the BJP has shamelessly squandered the mandate and shunned their responsibility.

"Amit Shah has no business to lecture the Congress party on Nationalism because our topmost leaders have shed their blood and sacrificed their lives nation by becoming victims to Terrorism and Naxalism," he added.

Surjewala further took a swipe at the collapse of BJP and the People's Democratic Party government in Jammu and Kashmir and said the end of an alliance is a relief for people.

"After plunging Jammu and Kashmir into a deep turmoil, through an unethical opportunistic alliance marred with a disquiet border, corruption, mal-governance and false promises, in the last 4 years, BJP president, Amit Shah is shedding crocodile tears in front of the people of Jammu today," he said.

He further said that facts are sacrosanct and they speak for themselves, so instead of doing choreographed drama, Shah should reflect upon hard facts.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-PDP government of not taking any step for resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits and betraying the people of Ladakh by promising a UT Status and Hill Councils, but nothing materialising it.

Surjewala's reaction came after Shah in a rally on Saturday in Jammu said that his party will never allow the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah hit out at the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, for his remark that more civilians were being killed in Kashmir than terrorists and demanded an apology from the Congress party over the same.

"I cannot even repeat what Ghulam Nabi Azad has said. But as soon as he made the statement, Lashkar-e-Taiba extended their support to his comment. Congress leaders should apologise to the country for this," Amit Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Jammu. -- ANI The Congress party hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, saying that the latter has no right to lecture them on Nationalism as most of its leaders have shed their blood and sacrificed their lives for the nation.